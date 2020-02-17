Health & Wellness calendar

Things to Do Tuesday, August 18, 2015 (copy)

The Red Cross will be hosting a blood drive Feb. 20 at The Reserve as Citadel Mall. 

Today

Alice’s Support Group

What: Emotional support, community, and discussion for caregivers, facilitated by a licensed independent social worker.

When: 3 p.m. the third Monday of each month

Where: Alice's Clubhouse, 1156 Bowman Road, Mount Pleasant

More Info: 843-284-8320, alicesclubhouse.com

Yoga for Back Health

What: This gentle yoga class focuses on supporting a strong and flexible spine. The class includes standing, seated and floor work. Modifications are offered, but students should be able to get up and down from the floor. Bring a yoga mat.

When: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays

Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston

Price: $20 for members; $30 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-402-1990, bit.ly/2Nse9WT

Co-Dependents Anonymous 

What: Co-Dependents Anonymous is a 12-step program of recovery from co-dependence, where participants may share experiences, strength and hope in an effort to find freedom and peace in relationships.

When: 7 p.m. Mondays

Where: Church of the Holy Cross, 299 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island

More Info: 843-991-9168, marty.davis@gmx.com

Recovery Yoga 

What: A 12-step meeting followed by a gentle yoga practice and meditation. Anyone and everyone affected by any type of addiction or dealing with another’s addictive behavior are welcome. Donations benefit the Friends of the Charleston Center.

When: 7:30 p.m. Mondays

Where: Room 237-B, 5 Charleston Center Drive, downtown

Price: $10 suggested donation

More Info: 843-327-2109

Tuesday

On the Move

What: MUSC physical therapy students and a professor from the division will give interactive presentations on physical therapy for back pain.

When: 1 p.m. Feb. 18

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: Free for members, $5 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2Ea0wG7

Wednesday

Heart Health Screening

What: This free Heart Health Screening includes a total cholesterol panel and blood sugar check via finger prick, blood pressure check, body mass index (BMI) and nutrition advice. Fasting is required prior to the screening.

When: 7-9 a.m. Feb. 19

Where: East Cooper Medical Center, 2000 Hospital Drive, Mount Pleasant

More Info: 843-881-0100, bit.ly/37ifOE

Mindfulness Class

What: The practice of mindfulness is a type of awareness training, a step-by-step process for stabilizing the mind. Mindfulness is an effective method for managing stress and reactivity. This class will be led by Hank Brandt.

When: 5:15 p.m. Feb. 19

Where: The Sophia Institute, 3 Broad St., downtown Charleston

Price: $20-$30

More Info: 843-720-8528, thesophiainstitute.org

Thursday

Blood Drive

What: The American Red Cross will host a blood drive and all donors will receive a free gift.

When: 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Feb. 20

Where: The Reserve at Citadel Mall, 2070 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2HiotN8

Karen Crider

What: Karen Crider, director of the Palmetto South Carolina ABLE Account, will speak, presented by Legacy of Care.

When: 6-7:30 p.m. Feb. 20

Where: Mount Pleasant Regional Library, 1133 Mathis Ferry Road

More info: To reserve a seat, email yourlegacyofcare@gmail.com; 843-849-6161

Friday

Anne LeClaire 

What: Building on her popular programs on meditation and the practice of silence, author Anne LeClaire will lead a seminar on the power of active listening.

When: Feb. 21-22

Where: The Sophia Institute, 3 Broad St., downtown Charleston

Price: $25-$225

More Info: 843-720-8528, thesophiainstitute.org

Arthritis Answers

What: A physician assistant will present the latest news, treatments and resources for those who suffer from arthritis.

When: 1-2 p.m. Feb. 21

Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston

More Info: 843-402-1990, Waringseniorcenter.com

Saturday

Rock the Block

What: Home Team will host its annual Rock the Block fundraiser for Hogs for the Cause, a non-profit that helps alleviate the emotional and financial strain experienced by children with pediatric cancer and their families, featuring live music and food and beverages.

When: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Feb. 22

Where: Home Team BBQ, 126 Williman St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free admission

More Info: hometeambbq.com/happenings

Meals on Wheels 

What: The Charleston Charm “Shucking for Seniors” event will benefit Meals on Wheels of Charleston and feature an oyster roast, barbecue, craft beer, music and more.

When: 6-9 p.m. Feb. 22

Where: Tradesman Brewing Co., 1647 King Street Extension, Charleston

Price: $15-$35

More Info: bit.ly/2uK7UH5

To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News