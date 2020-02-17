Health & Wellness calendar

Today
Alice’s Support Group
What: Emotional support, community, and discussion for caregivers, facilitated by a licensed independent social worker.
When: 3 p.m. the third Monday of each month
Where: Alice's Clubhouse, 1156 Bowman Road, Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-284-8320, alicesclubhouse.com
Yoga for Back Health
What: This gentle yoga class focuses on supporting a strong and flexible spine. The class includes standing, seated and floor work. Modifications are offered, but students should be able to get up and down from the floor. Bring a yoga mat.
When: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays
Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston
Price: $20 for members; $30 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-402-1990, bit.ly/2Nse9WT
Co-Dependents Anonymous
What: Co-Dependents Anonymous is a 12-step program of recovery from co-dependence, where participants may share experiences, strength and hope in an effort to find freedom and peace in relationships.
When: 7 p.m. Mondays
Where: Church of the Holy Cross, 299 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island
More Info: 843-991-9168, marty.davis@gmx.com
Recovery Yoga
What: A 12-step meeting followed by a gentle yoga practice and meditation. Anyone and everyone affected by any type of addiction or dealing with another’s addictive behavior are welcome. Donations benefit the Friends of the Charleston Center.
When: 7:30 p.m. Mondays
Where: Room 237-B, 5 Charleston Center Drive, downtown
Price: $10 suggested donation
More Info: 843-327-2109
Tuesday
On the Move
What: MUSC physical therapy students and a professor from the division will give interactive presentations on physical therapy for back pain.
When: 1 p.m. Feb. 18
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free for members, $5 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2Ea0wG7
Wednesday
Heart Health Screening
What: This free Heart Health Screening includes a total cholesterol panel and blood sugar check via finger prick, blood pressure check, body mass index (BMI) and nutrition advice. Fasting is required prior to the screening.
When: 7-9 a.m. Feb. 19
Where: East Cooper Medical Center, 2000 Hospital Drive, Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-881-0100, bit.ly/37ifOE
Mindfulness Class
What: The practice of mindfulness is a type of awareness training, a step-by-step process for stabilizing the mind. Mindfulness is an effective method for managing stress and reactivity. This class will be led by Hank Brandt.
When: 5:15 p.m. Feb. 19
Where: The Sophia Institute, 3 Broad St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$30
More Info: 843-720-8528, thesophiainstitute.org
Thursday
Blood Drive
What: The American Red Cross will host a blood drive and all donors will receive a free gift.
When: 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Feb. 20
Where: The Reserve at Citadel Mall, 2070 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2HiotN8
Karen Crider
What: Karen Crider, director of the Palmetto South Carolina ABLE Account, will speak, presented by Legacy of Care.
When: 6-7:30 p.m. Feb. 20
Where: Mount Pleasant Regional Library, 1133 Mathis Ferry Road
More info: To reserve a seat, email yourlegacyofcare@gmail.com; 843-849-6161
Friday
Anne LeClaire
What: Building on her popular programs on meditation and the practice of silence, author Anne LeClaire will lead a seminar on the power of active listening.
When: Feb. 21-22
Where: The Sophia Institute, 3 Broad St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25-$225
More Info: 843-720-8528, thesophiainstitute.org
Arthritis Answers
What: A physician assistant will present the latest news, treatments and resources for those who suffer from arthritis.
When: 1-2 p.m. Feb. 21
Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston
More Info: 843-402-1990, Waringseniorcenter.com
Saturday
Rock the Block
What: Home Team will host its annual Rock the Block fundraiser for Hogs for the Cause, a non-profit that helps alleviate the emotional and financial strain experienced by children with pediatric cancer and their families, featuring live music and food and beverages.
When: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Feb. 22
Where: Home Team BBQ, 126 Williman St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free admission
More Info: hometeambbq.com/happenings
Meals on Wheels
What: The Charleston Charm “Shucking for Seniors” event will benefit Meals on Wheels of Charleston and feature an oyster roast, barbecue, craft beer, music and more.
When: 6-9 p.m. Feb. 22
Where: Tradesman Brewing Co., 1647 King Street Extension, Charleston
Price: $15-$35
More Info: bit.ly/2uK7UH5
