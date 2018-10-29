Today
Facials for Breast Cancer
What: During October, the Dermatology and Laser Center of Charleston will offer a complimentary 30-minute refresher facial for breast cancer patients and survivors. Registration required.
When: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. weekdays through Oct. 31
Where: Dermatology and Laser Center of Charleston, 2180 Henry Tecklenburg Drive
More Info: 843-556-8886, dermandlaser.com
Operation Troop Treats
What: Children can exchange Halloween candy for toys and the candy will be sent to deployed U.S. troops, veterans and first responders.
When: Daily through Nov. 3
Where: Kool Smiles North Charleston, 4400 Dorchester Road
More Info: 843-405-1011, https://bit.ly/2yzAgTs
Motherhood Support - Summerville
What: Join Postpartum Support Charleston every other Monday afternoon from for a peer-led support group for women working through perinatal mood and anxiety disorders. One-on-one support is available upon request.
When: 3-4:30 p.m. Oct. 29
Where: Summerville Family YMCA, 208 W Doty Ave., Summerville
Price: Free
More Info: 843-732-1772, bit.ly/2q2UU9u
Transplant Talk
What: This group is created to help those awaiting transplant as well as those who have been through transplant to cope with the process and share questions that only someone who has experienced the process could answer.
When: 3:30 p.m. Oct. 29
Where: Park Circle Community Center, 4800 Park Circle, North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-792-9207, mooreeu@musc.edu
Beachside Yoga
What: Sunset yoga series at Folly Beach County Park guided by a professional instructor. All fitness levels are welcome.
When: 6-7 p.m. Oct. 29
Where: Folly Beach County Park, 1100 West Ashley Ave.
Price: $8-$10
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2CtSrfT
Co-Dependents' Anonymous
What: Co-Dependents Anonymous is a 12-step program of recovery from co-dependence, where participants may share experiences, strength and hope in an effort to find freedom and peace in relationships.
When: 7 p.m. Mondays
Where: Church of the Holy Cross, 299 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island
More Info: 843-991-9168, marty.davis@gmx.com
Recovery Yoga
What: Join this 12-step meeting followed by a gentle yoga practice and meditation. Anyone affected by any type of addiction or dealing with another’s' addictive behavior are welcome. Donations benefit the Friends of the Charleston Center.
When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29
Where: Charleston Center, Room 237B, 5 Charleston Center Drive
Price: $10 suggested
More Info: 843-327-2109, recoveryyoga@yahoo.com
Tuesday
Mommy & Me
What: “Mommy & Me with a Jewish Twist” is a program for infants and toddlers to explore Jewish themes in a stimulating and creative atmosphere, in addition to exploring the child's world through circle time, music, crafts and multi-sensory experiences. Designed for ages 3 months-3 years. RSVP required.
When: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays Oct. 30, Nov. 6, Nov. 20 and Nov. 27
Where: Center for Jewish Life, 477 Mathis Ferry Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: $10 per class; $36 full session
More Info: 843-884-2323, bit.ly/2SkapXx
Signs of Alzheimer’s
What: This program, presented by Cawana Tisdale, program director with South Carolina Chapter Alzheimer’s Association, encourages early detection, early diagnosis and early intervention while providing a greater understanding of the difference between age-related memory loss and dementia and what to do if a loved one shows signs of Alzheimer’s disease. Register for programs in advance online.
When: 1-2 p.m. Oct. 30
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free for members, $5 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2vqX3yS
Joint Pain Seminar
What: Orthopedic surgeon Brodie McKoy will present a free seminar to educate community members about the spectrum of treatments available to those experiencing knee and joint pain.
When: 6 p.m. Oct. 30
Where: East Cooper Medical Center, 2000 Hospital Drive, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-416-6218, bit.ly/2Oy6xnV
Thursday
Healthy Living
What: Attendees will learn to read and understand food labels, plan meals, control carbohydrates and more. Ideal for those with diabetes or who are prediabetic. Register in advance online.
When: 3-4:30 p.m. Thursdays, Nov. 1-Dec. 13
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free; $15 donation suggested
More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2vvWpjR
Friday
Moving on After Change
What: Whether it is death, relocation or a change in health, life looks a lot different after the experience of a major life shift. Join others to receive peer support and education to move from a place of loss to a place of living fully. Facilitated by Dana Holtvoigt with McAlister-Smith Funeral Home. Advance registration required.
When: 10:30 a.m. Nov. 2
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free for members; $2 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.org
Move for Parkinson's
What: Designed to help people with Parkinson’s Disease keep moving in a fun and welcoming environment while enhancing their quality of life. Open to anyone with balance, walking or instability impairment, not just PD. Fully adaptable for mobility devices and chairs. Caregivers participate for free.
When: 2-2:50 p.m. Fridays
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free for members; $8 nonmembers
More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2o8Npx9
Saturday
Lung Force Run/Walk
What: Participants at the Lung Force Run/Walk 5K will use their lungs to breathe, sing, laugh and raise their voices against lung cancer and for lung health. After the race, participants enjoy breakfast on the pier while visiting sponsored Mission Areas to learn more about lung health.
When: 8 a.m. Nov. 3
Where: Folly Beach Fishing Pier, 101 E Arctic Ave.
Price: $25-$30
More Info: 843-556-8451, http://LUNGFORCE.org/Charleston
Walk for Life
What: The 11th annual Lowcountry Walk for Life is a 2-mile paved trail through Wannamaker Park to raise funds benefiting Lowcountry Pregnancy Center. It is suitable for strollers, pets or wheelchairs.
When: 10 a.m. Nov. 3
Where: Wannamaker County Park, 8888 University Blvd., North Charleston
More Info: 843-553-3505, LW4L.org
Community Baby Shower
What: This community baby shower, hosted by WellCare, is for expectant moms and parents with newborns up to age six months. Food, games, door prizes and community vendors will be available.
When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 3
Where: Otranto Road Regional Library, 2261 Otranto Road, Charleston
Price: Free and open to the public
More Info: 803-216-4309, bit.ly/2PH2q5e
