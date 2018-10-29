Today

Facials for Breast Cancer

What: During October, the Dermatology and Laser Center of Charleston will offer a complimentary 30-minute refresher facial for breast cancer patients and survivors. Registration required.

When: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. weekdays through Oct. 31

Where: Dermatology and Laser Center of Charleston, 2180 Henry Tecklenburg Drive

More Info: 843-556-8886, dermandlaser.com

Operation Troop Treats

What: Children can exchange Halloween candy for toys and the candy will be sent to deployed U.S. troops, veterans and first responders.

When: Daily through Nov. 3

Where: Kool Smiles North Charleston, 4400 Dorchester Road

More Info: 843-405-1011, https://bit.ly/2yzAgTs

Motherhood Support - Summerville   

What: Join Postpartum Support Charleston every other Monday afternoon from for a peer-led support group for women working through perinatal mood and anxiety disorders. One-on-one support is available upon request.

When: 3-4:30 p.m. Oct. 29

Where: Summerville Family YMCA, 208 W Doty Ave., Summerville

Price: Free

More Info: 843-732-1772, bit.ly/2q2UU9u

Transplant Talk

What: This group is created to help those awaiting transplant as well as those who have been through transplant to cope with the process and share questions that only someone who has experienced the process could answer.

When: 3:30 p.m. Oct. 29

Where: Park Circle Community Center, 4800 Park Circle, North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-792-9207, mooreeu@musc.edu

Beachside Yoga   

What: Sunset yoga series at Folly Beach County Park guided by a professional instructor. All fitness levels are welcome.

When: 6-7 p.m. Oct. 29

Where: Folly Beach County Park, 1100 West Ashley Ave.

Price: $8-$10

More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2CtSrfT

Co-Dependents' Anonymous   

What: Co-Dependents Anonymous is a 12-step program of recovery from co-dependence, where participants may share experiences, strength and hope in an effort to find freedom and peace in relationships.

When: 7 p.m. Mondays

Where: Church of the Holy Cross, 299 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island

More Info: 843-991-9168, marty.davis@gmx.com

Recovery Yoga

What: Join this 12-step meeting followed by a gentle yoga practice and meditation. Anyone affected by any type of addiction or dealing with another’s' addictive behavior are welcome. Donations benefit the Friends of the Charleston Center.

When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29

Where: Charleston Center, Room 237B, 5 Charleston Center Drive

Price: $10 suggested

More Info: 843-327-2109, recoveryyoga@yahoo.com

Tuesday

Mommy & Me

What: “Mommy & Me with a Jewish Twist” is a program for infants and toddlers to explore Jewish themes in a stimulating and creative atmosphere, in addition to exploring the child's world through circle time, music, crafts and multi-sensory experiences. Designed for ages 3 months-3 years. RSVP required.

When: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays Oct. 30, Nov. 6, Nov. 20 and Nov. 27

Where: Center for Jewish Life, 477 Mathis Ferry Road, Mount Pleasant

Price: $10 per class; $36 full session

More Info: 843-884-2323, bit.ly/2SkapXx

Signs of Alzheimer’s

What: This program, presented by Cawana Tisdale, program director with South Carolina Chapter Alzheimer’s Association, encourages early detection, early diagnosis and early intervention while providing a greater understanding of the difference between age-related memory loss and dementia and what to do if a loved one shows signs of Alzheimer’s disease. Register for programs in advance online.

When: 1-2 p.m. Oct. 30

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: Free for members, $5 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2vqX3yS

Joint Pain Seminar

What: Orthopedic surgeon Brodie McKoy will present a free seminar to educate community members about the spectrum of treatments available to those experiencing knee and joint pain.

When: 6 p.m. Oct. 30

Where: East Cooper Medical Center, 2000 Hospital Drive, Mount Pleasant

Price: Free

More Info: 843-416-6218, bit.ly/2Oy6xnV

Thursday

Healthy Living

What: Attendees will learn to read and understand food labels, plan meals, control carbohydrates and more. Ideal for those with diabetes or who are prediabetic. Register in advance online.

When: 3-4:30 p.m. Thursdays, Nov. 1-Dec. 13

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: Free; $15 donation suggested

More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2vvWpjR

Friday

Moving on After Change   

What: Whether it is death, relocation or a change in health, life looks a lot different after the experience of a major life shift. Join others to receive peer support and education to move from a place of loss to a place of living fully. Facilitated by Dana Holtvoigt with McAlister-Smith Funeral Home. Advance registration required.

When: 10:30 a.m. Nov. 2

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: Free for members; $2 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.org

Move for Parkinson's   

What: Designed to help people with Parkinson’s Disease keep moving in a fun and welcoming environment while enhancing their quality of life. Open to anyone with balance, walking or instability impairment, not just PD. Fully adaptable for mobility devices and chairs. Caregivers participate for free.

When: 2-2:50 p.m. Fridays

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: Free for members; $8 nonmembers

More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2o8Npx9

Saturday

Lung Force Run/Walk

What: Participants at the Lung Force Run/Walk 5K will use their lungs to breathe, sing, laugh and raise their voices against lung cancer and for lung health. After the race, participants enjoy breakfast on the pier while visiting sponsored Mission Areas to learn more about lung health.

When: 8 a.m. Nov. 3

Where: Folly Beach Fishing Pier, 101 E Arctic Ave.

Price: $25-$30

More Info: 843-556-8451, http://LUNGFORCE.org/Charleston

Walk for Life

What: The 11th annual Lowcountry Walk for Life is a 2-mile paved trail through Wannamaker Park to raise funds benefiting Lowcountry Pregnancy Center. It is suitable for strollers, pets or wheelchairs.

When: 10 a.m. Nov. 3

Where: Wannamaker County Park, 8888 University Blvd., North Charleston

More Info: 843-553-3505, LW4L.org

Community Baby Shower

What: This community baby shower, hosted by WellCare, is for expectant moms and parents with newborns up to age six months. Food, games, door prizes and community vendors will be available.

When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 3

Where: Otranto Road Regional Library, 2261 Otranto Road, Charleston

Price: Free and open to the public

More Info: 803-216-4309, bit.ly/2PH2q5e

