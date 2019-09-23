Today

The Doctor Is In 

What: Tricounty Family Ministries offers health care assistance every Monday. Prescription assistance, education, counseling, medical referrals for dentures and vision care. Health and wellness programs are available.

When: 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m. Mondays

Where: Tricounty Family Ministries, 2015 Cosgrove Ave., North Charleston

More Info: 843-747-1788, tricountyfamilyministries.org

Memory Screenings

What: A 15-20 minute screening for those age 55 and older concerned about their memory and interested in research.

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 23

Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-402-1990, waringseniorcenter.com

Tuesday

Navigating Medicare

What: A long-term care and Medicare planning specialist will helps attendees understand how to navigate the "Medicare maze." Register in advance.

When: 10 a.m. Sept. 24

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: Free for members, $5 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2YQcFwD

Wednesday

Anti-Bullying Expo   

What: Exquisite Kids will host the 2019 Anti-Bullying Expo, a day of in-depth dialogue on bullying and bullying prevention. Activities will include an anti-bullying art exhibit, guest speakers, resources on opportunities for students within the community and more. Register in advance.

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 25

Where: Crowne Plaza Charleston Airport Convention Center, 4831 Tanger Outlet Blvd., North Charleston

Price: Free admission; donations accepted

More Info: bit.ly/2kDJ4nv

Back Pain

What: “Oh My Aching Back!” is a program about the causes of back pain and treatments to alleviate it.

When: 1-2 p.m. Sept. 25

Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-402-1990, bit.ly/2TBSs83

Better Breathers Club

What: A respiratory therapist will discuss the effects of lung disease, breathing techniques, exercise, talking with physicians and medications.

When: 3 p.m. on the fourth Wednesday of every month

Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-402-1990, bit.ly/2mmV9Om

Fundraiser

What: NICO will host a Team Tommy fundraiser for Tommy Henry, who is fighting stage 4 metastatic melanoma, and all proceeds will benefit his family to cover his treatment costs, including travel to Duke, medications, infusions, etc.

When: 4-9 p.m. Sept. 25

Where: NICO Oysters & Seafood, 201 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant

Price: $10

More Info: 843-352-7969, bit.ly/2lZGMzc

Fitness Series

What: Tabata, Vinyasa Flow and Off the Barre workout series with JD Fitness, Yoga Daily, Kate Moon Yoga and Barre Evolution, in partnership with Athleta and lululemon, sponsored by Roper St. Francis.

When: 6 p.m. Wednesdays in September

Where: The Oaks at Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive, Mount Pleasant

Price: Free

More Info: 843-216-9900, bit.ly/2zjzJ88

Fleet Feet

What: Part of the Fall Pub Run Series, the Football Run after-party will feature games and giveaways and New Balance will have shoes to demo.

When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 25

Where: Westbrook Brewing Co., 510 Ridge Road, Mount Pleasant

More Info: 843-606-2546, bit.ly/2m3pD7E

Thursday

Stroke 101

What: A stroke program coordinator will discuss what a stroke is, signs and symptoms, risk factors and prevention. Register in advance.

When: Noon-1 p.m. Sept. 26

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: Free

More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2YNnI9S

Baby Shower   

What: Molina Healthcare of South Carolina will celebrate National Diaper Awareness Week and recognize National Infant Mortality Awareness Month with this special event, including important maternal health education material and giveaways of baby essentials. Open to the public and first come, first served.

When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 26

Where: Inspired by Annette, 7910 Dorchester Road, North Charleston

More Info: 843-709-3879

‘Lip Sync for Lungs’   

What: Local celebrities will lip sync live to raise funds for lung disease research and programs with The American Lung Association in South Carolina.

When: 6 p.m. Sept. 26

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $35-$55

More info: 843-853-2252, bit.ly/2YttXyH

Quick Healthy Cooking

What: The Charleston Jewish Federation will host a demonstration using Charlie Cart, a mobile kitchen classroom, in partnership with the Lowcountry Food Bank. Participants will taste and learn to create vegan meals from Israel. Register in advance.

When: 6–7 p.m. Sept. 26

Where: Edgar Allan Poe/Sullivan’s Island Library, 1921 Ion Ave.

Price: Free

More Info: 843-883-3914, bit.ly/2ksR1Mc

Sip & Stretch   

What: Stretch and recharge, followed by light refreshments with other community members. Also includes door prizes and a grand reveal of Lowcountry Food Bank’s selfie wall. Bring your own mat. Register in advance.

When: 6-8 p.m. Sept. 26

Where: Lowcountry Food Bank, 2864 Azalea Drive, Charleston

Price: $15

More Info: 843-747-8146, bit.ly/2knTyXQ

Friday

Praise Out Cancer 

What: Praise Out Cancer Day Fish Fry & Benefit Concert for Roper St. Francis Cancer Center, featuring guest speakers, dance team and musical performances, vendors and more

When: 11 a.m. lunch, 5 p.m. concert Sept. 28

Where: Lourie Theatre, 206 N. Parler Ave., St. George

Price: $10 suggested donation

More Info: praiseoutcancer.org

Energy Psychology

What: Paula McGuire will lead a class on energy psychology and energy medicine techniques for well-being, sleep, stress, negativity, mood and concentration. Each class is different and is geared towards specific concerns of the participants.

When: Noon-1:30 p.m. Sept. 27

Where: Bliss Spiritual Co-op, 1163 Pleasant Oaks Drive, Mount Pleasant

More Info: bit.ly/2lVDA7M

Sunday

Crittenton Benefit

What: Florence Crittenton Programs of SC will host its seventh annual Oyster Roast & Chili Cook-Off, featuring live music from The Stilettos, children’s entertainment and more.

When: 2-5 p.m. Sept. 29

Where: Alhambra Hall, 131 Middle St., Mount Pleasant

Price: $15-$45; free for ages 12 and younger

More Info: 843-722-7526, florencecrittentonsc.org/oyster-roast-chili-cook-off

To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events

We're improving out commenting experience.

We’ve temporarily removed comments from articles while we work on a new and better commenting experience. In the meantime, subscribers are encouraged to join the conversation at our Post and Courier Subscribers group on Facebook.