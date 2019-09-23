Today
The Doctor Is In
What: Tricounty Family Ministries offers health care assistance every Monday. Prescription assistance, education, counseling, medical referrals for dentures and vision care. Health and wellness programs are available.
When: 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m. Mondays
Where: Tricounty Family Ministries, 2015 Cosgrove Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-747-1788, tricountyfamilyministries.org
Memory Screenings
What: A 15-20 minute screening for those age 55 and older concerned about their memory and interested in research.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 23
Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-402-1990, waringseniorcenter.com
Tuesday
Navigating Medicare
What: A long-term care and Medicare planning specialist will helps attendees understand how to navigate the "Medicare maze." Register in advance.
When: 10 a.m. Sept. 24
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free for members, $5 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2YQcFwD
Wednesday
Anti-Bullying Expo
What: Exquisite Kids will host the 2019 Anti-Bullying Expo, a day of in-depth dialogue on bullying and bullying prevention. Activities will include an anti-bullying art exhibit, guest speakers, resources on opportunities for students within the community and more. Register in advance.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 25
Where: Crowne Plaza Charleston Airport Convention Center, 4831 Tanger Outlet Blvd., North Charleston
Price: Free admission; donations accepted
More Info: bit.ly/2kDJ4nv
Back Pain
What: “Oh My Aching Back!” is a program about the causes of back pain and treatments to alleviate it.
When: 1-2 p.m. Sept. 25
Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-402-1990, bit.ly/2TBSs83
Better Breathers Club
What: A respiratory therapist will discuss the effects of lung disease, breathing techniques, exercise, talking with physicians and medications.
When: 3 p.m. on the fourth Wednesday of every month
Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-402-1990, bit.ly/2mmV9Om
Fundraiser
What: NICO will host a Team Tommy fundraiser for Tommy Henry, who is fighting stage 4 metastatic melanoma, and all proceeds will benefit his family to cover his treatment costs, including travel to Duke, medications, infusions, etc.
When: 4-9 p.m. Sept. 25
Where: NICO Oysters & Seafood, 201 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
Price: $10
More Info: 843-352-7969, bit.ly/2lZGMzc
Fitness Series
What: Tabata, Vinyasa Flow and Off the Barre workout series with JD Fitness, Yoga Daily, Kate Moon Yoga and Barre Evolution, in partnership with Athleta and lululemon, sponsored by Roper St. Francis.
When: 6 p.m. Wednesdays in September
Where: The Oaks at Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-216-9900, bit.ly/2zjzJ88
Fleet Feet
What: Part of the Fall Pub Run Series, the Football Run after-party will feature games and giveaways and New Balance will have shoes to demo.
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 25
Where: Westbrook Brewing Co., 510 Ridge Road, Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-606-2546, bit.ly/2m3pD7E
Thursday
Stroke 101
What: A stroke program coordinator will discuss what a stroke is, signs and symptoms, risk factors and prevention. Register in advance.
When: Noon-1 p.m. Sept. 26
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2YNnI9S
Baby Shower
What: Molina Healthcare of South Carolina will celebrate National Diaper Awareness Week and recognize National Infant Mortality Awareness Month with this special event, including important maternal health education material and giveaways of baby essentials. Open to the public and first come, first served.
When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 26
Where: Inspired by Annette, 7910 Dorchester Road, North Charleston
More Info: 843-709-3879
‘Lip Sync for Lungs’
What: Local celebrities will lip sync live to raise funds for lung disease research and programs with The American Lung Association in South Carolina.
When: 6 p.m. Sept. 26
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $35-$55
More info: 843-853-2252, bit.ly/2YttXyH
Quick Healthy Cooking
What: The Charleston Jewish Federation will host a demonstration using Charlie Cart, a mobile kitchen classroom, in partnership with the Lowcountry Food Bank. Participants will taste and learn to create vegan meals from Israel. Register in advance.
When: 6–7 p.m. Sept. 26
Where: Edgar Allan Poe/Sullivan’s Island Library, 1921 Ion Ave.
Price: Free
More Info: 843-883-3914, bit.ly/2ksR1Mc
Sip & Stretch
What: Stretch and recharge, followed by light refreshments with other community members. Also includes door prizes and a grand reveal of Lowcountry Food Bank’s selfie wall. Bring your own mat. Register in advance.
When: 6-8 p.m. Sept. 26
Where: Lowcountry Food Bank, 2864 Azalea Drive, Charleston
Price: $15
More Info: 843-747-8146, bit.ly/2knTyXQ
Friday
Praise Out Cancer
What: Praise Out Cancer Day Fish Fry & Benefit Concert for Roper St. Francis Cancer Center, featuring guest speakers, dance team and musical performances, vendors and more
When: 11 a.m. lunch, 5 p.m. concert Sept. 28
Where: Lourie Theatre, 206 N. Parler Ave., St. George
Price: $10 suggested donation
More Info: praiseoutcancer.org
Energy Psychology
What: Paula McGuire will lead a class on energy psychology and energy medicine techniques for well-being, sleep, stress, negativity, mood and concentration. Each class is different and is geared towards specific concerns of the participants.
When: Noon-1:30 p.m. Sept. 27
Where: Bliss Spiritual Co-op, 1163 Pleasant Oaks Drive, Mount Pleasant
More Info: bit.ly/2lVDA7M
Sunday
Crittenton Benefit
What: Florence Crittenton Programs of SC will host its seventh annual Oyster Roast & Chili Cook-Off, featuring live music from The Stilettos, children’s entertainment and more.
When: 2-5 p.m. Sept. 29
Where: Alhambra Hall, 131 Middle St., Mount Pleasant
Price: $15-$45; free for ages 12 and younger
More Info: 843-722-7526, florencecrittentonsc.org/oyster-roast-chili-cook-off
