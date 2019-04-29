Today

Help Me Grow

What: Help Me Grow SC will present story time, followed by free developmental screenings to discover a child's strengths and identify areas where extra support may be needed.

When: 10:30 a.m. April 29

Where: Otranto Road Regional Library, 2261 Otranto Road, North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-572-4094, bit.ly/2vm9X0Y

Transplant Talk

What: This solid organ/LVAD group is to help those awaiting an organ transplant as well as those who have been through a transplant to cope with the process and share questions.

When: 3 p.m. April 29

Where: Park Circle Community Center, 4800 Park Circle, North Charleston

More Info: 843-792-9207, mooreeu@musc.edu

Tuesday

Communication Strategies

What: Learn to decode the verbal and behavioral messages delivered by someone with dementia or Alzheimer’s and identify strategies to help you both connect and communicate at each stage of the disease. Register online.

When: 1-2 p.m. April 30

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: Free for members; $5 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2thfcxR

Orthopedic Education

What: The Charleston Joint Replacement Institute will host an expo, with presentations, a panel discussion, music, food and vendors. Register online.

When: 5-7:30 p.m. April 30

Where: Omar Shrine Center, 176 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant

Price: Free

More Info: 843-416-6218, http://bit.ly/2PCeAgN

Wednesday

Women's Cancers Forum

What: The fourth annual One-In-Three Afternoon Tea, Linda Floyd Forum on Women's Cancers, will feature an expert discussion on the latest in prevention, screening, treatment and research for women’s cancers. Pop-up shops will be open at 3:30 p.m. Register in advance.

When: 4-6 p.m. May 1

Where: Founders Hall at Charles Towne Landing, 1500 Old Towne Plantation Road, Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-792-4143, musc.ejoinme.org/floyd

Superhero Dance

What: People with special needs and their families and caregivers are invited to the Superhero Special Needs Dance Party. Attendees are asked to dress as their favorite superhero. Snacks and refreshments will be provided.

When: 6-8 p.m. May 1

Where: Cooper River Room at Mount Pleasant Memorial Waterfront Park, 99 Harry M. Hallman Jr. Blvd.

Price: $4-$5

More Info: 843-795-4386, http://bit.ly/2W8EJWW

Thursday

Stroke Screenings

What: Free screenings for carotid ultrasound, blood pressure, height and weight. For $15 attendees can add cholesterol and glucose. RSVP required.

When: 8:30-11:30 a.m. May 2

Where: Trident Medical Center, 9330 Medical Plaza Drive, North Charleston

More Info: 843-797-3463, http://bit.ly/2ZAhO8Y

Race the Landing Series

What: The Race the Landing 5K Series features a Kids Fun Run and a 5K Race/Walk, followed by awards, food and beer, presented by The Friends of Charles Towne Landing.

When: 6-8:30 p.m. May 2 and 9, June 6 and 13

Where: Charles Towne Landing, 1500 Old Towne Road, Charleston

Price: $12-$35

More Info: 843-224-7878, racethelanding.com

Friday

Hope Jam 6

What: Sixth annual Hope Jam to benefit families that are part of the Ethen Richardson Foundation, featuring Weird Science, Crazy K & the Cosmic Cowboys and The Muddy Kings, with auction items, raffles and more.

When: 7 p.m. May 3

Where: The Windjammer, 1008 Ocean Blvd., Isle of Palms

Price: $20-$25

More Info: bit.ly/2Vn3q4x, ethenrichardson.org

Saturday

What: Dragon Boat Charleston’s annual Dragon Boat Festival fundraiser, featuring a day of racing, food trucks, drinks and more, with proceeds to benefit the organization’s promotion of physical and mental wellness of cancer survivors.

When: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. May 4

Where: Brittlebank Park, 181 Lockwood Blvd., downtown Charleston

Price: Free and open to the public

More Info: dragonboatcharleston.org

Adaptive Surfing

What: Wheel to Surf Adaptive Surfing provides individuals with physical disabilities an opportunity to experience surfing in a controlled environment, in partnership with Ocean Cure, Adaptive Surf Project, Adaptive Expeditions and Coastal Adaptive Sports. Advance registration required.

When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. May 4

Where: Folly Beach County Park, 1100 W. Ashley Ave.

Price: Free

More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2GxWyrP

Resource Fair

What: Unique Minds will present a Special Needs Resource Fair to connect parents with appropriate and reliable resources to help their children and families.

When: 1-3:30 p.m. May 4

Where: Otranto Road Regional Library, 2261 Otranto Road, North Charleston

Price: Free and open to the public

More Info: 843-572-4094, bit.ly/2PteeZN

