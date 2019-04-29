Today
Help Me Grow
What: Help Me Grow SC will present story time, followed by free developmental screenings to discover a child's strengths and identify areas where extra support may be needed.
When: 10:30 a.m. April 29
Where: Otranto Road Regional Library, 2261 Otranto Road, North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-572-4094, bit.ly/2vm9X0Y
Transplant Talk
What: This solid organ/LVAD group is to help those awaiting an organ transplant as well as those who have been through a transplant to cope with the process and share questions.
When: 3 p.m. April 29
Where: Park Circle Community Center, 4800 Park Circle, North Charleston
More Info: 843-792-9207, mooreeu@musc.edu
Tuesday
Communication Strategies
What: Learn to decode the verbal and behavioral messages delivered by someone with dementia or Alzheimer’s and identify strategies to help you both connect and communicate at each stage of the disease. Register online.
When: 1-2 p.m. April 30
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free for members; $5 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2thfcxR
Orthopedic Education
What: The Charleston Joint Replacement Institute will host an expo, with presentations, a panel discussion, music, food and vendors. Register online.
When: 5-7:30 p.m. April 30
Where: Omar Shrine Center, 176 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-416-6218, http://bit.ly/2PCeAgN
Wednesday
Women's Cancers Forum
What: The fourth annual One-In-Three Afternoon Tea, Linda Floyd Forum on Women's Cancers, will feature an expert discussion on the latest in prevention, screening, treatment and research for women’s cancers. Pop-up shops will be open at 3:30 p.m. Register in advance.
When: 4-6 p.m. May 1
Where: Founders Hall at Charles Towne Landing, 1500 Old Towne Plantation Road, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-792-4143, musc.ejoinme.org/floyd
Superhero Dance
What: People with special needs and their families and caregivers are invited to the Superhero Special Needs Dance Party. Attendees are asked to dress as their favorite superhero. Snacks and refreshments will be provided.
When: 6-8 p.m. May 1
Where: Cooper River Room at Mount Pleasant Memorial Waterfront Park, 99 Harry M. Hallman Jr. Blvd.
Price: $4-$5
More Info: 843-795-4386, http://bit.ly/2W8EJWW
Thursday
Stroke Screenings
What: Free screenings for carotid ultrasound, blood pressure, height and weight. For $15 attendees can add cholesterol and glucose. RSVP required.
When: 8:30-11:30 a.m. May 2
Where: Trident Medical Center, 9330 Medical Plaza Drive, North Charleston
More Info: 843-797-3463, http://bit.ly/2ZAhO8Y
Race the Landing Series
What: The Race the Landing 5K Series features a Kids Fun Run and a 5K Race/Walk, followed by awards, food and beer, presented by The Friends of Charles Towne Landing.
When: 6-8:30 p.m. May 2 and 9, June 6 and 13
Where: Charles Towne Landing, 1500 Old Towne Road, Charleston
Price: $12-$35
More Info: 843-224-7878, racethelanding.com
Friday
Hope Jam 6
What: Sixth annual Hope Jam to benefit families that are part of the Ethen Richardson Foundation, featuring Weird Science, Crazy K & the Cosmic Cowboys and The Muddy Kings, with auction items, raffles and more.
When: 7 p.m. May 3
Where: The Windjammer, 1008 Ocean Blvd., Isle of Palms
Price: $20-$25
More Info: bit.ly/2Vn3q4x, ethenrichardson.org
Saturday
What: Dragon Boat Charleston’s annual Dragon Boat Festival fundraiser, featuring a day of racing, food trucks, drinks and more, with proceeds to benefit the organization’s promotion of physical and mental wellness of cancer survivors.
When: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. May 4
Where: Brittlebank Park, 181 Lockwood Blvd., downtown Charleston
Price: Free and open to the public
More Info: dragonboatcharleston.org
Adaptive Surfing
What: Wheel to Surf Adaptive Surfing provides individuals with physical disabilities an opportunity to experience surfing in a controlled environment, in partnership with Ocean Cure, Adaptive Surf Project, Adaptive Expeditions and Coastal Adaptive Sports. Advance registration required.
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. May 4
Where: Folly Beach County Park, 1100 W. Ashley Ave.
Price: Free
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2GxWyrP
Resource Fair
What: Unique Minds will present a Special Needs Resource Fair to connect parents with appropriate and reliable resources to help their children and families.
When: 1-3:30 p.m. May 4
Where: Otranto Road Regional Library, 2261 Otranto Road, North Charleston
Price: Free and open to the public
More Info: 843-572-4094, bit.ly/2PteeZN
To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events