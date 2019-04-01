Today

Medicare Monday

What: BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina will host Medicare Mondays, with Medicare specialists available to answer questions and assist with creating a plan. Registration encouraged, but walk-ins welcome.

When: 2-3 p.m. Mondays

Where: SC Blue-Mount Pleasant, 1795 U.S. Highway 17

Price: Free

More Info: 843-216-7760, http://bit.ly/2OteM10

Tuesday

Equal Pay Day Yoga 

What: CorePower Yoga will offer a free SweatWorking fitness event in recognition of Equal Pay Day, featuring several yoga classes and additional workshops.

When: 5 p.m. April 2

Where: CorePower Yoga, 1711 Shoremeade Road, Mount Pleasant

Price: Free

More Info: 843-942-0633, bit.ly/2CT3cbd

Caregiver Support 

What: The ARK, Alzheimer’s Family Support Services, is a local nonsectarian nonprofit outreach program providing comprehensive support services to families living with Alzheimer’s or related dementia. The group will facilitate a support group for caregivers of family members suffering from chronic illness. 

When: 5:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month

Where: Roper Hospital-Berkeley, 730 Stoney Landing Road, Moncks Corner

Price: Free

More Info: 843-832-2357, visitthearkofsc.org

Tiki Tuesday 

What: Pure Barre will present a pop-up class on the rooftop of The Restoration. Take your own mat and water.

When: 5:30-6:30 p.m. April 2

Where: The Restoration Hotel, 75 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: bit.ly/2JOLEmc

Day of Action

What: People Against Rape will kick off Sexual Assault Awareness Month in support of the national theme, "I ASK" for consent, with a free public awareness event to include community speakers, interactive activities for all ages, light snacks and education on sexual violence in our communities.

When: 6:30-7:30 p.m. April 2

Where: Joseph P. Riley Center for Livable Communities, 176 Lockwood Drive, downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-577-9882, peopleagainstrape.org/events

Wednesday

Nutrition and Health   

What: Tricounty Family Ministries is offering a free nutrition and health class series on taking control of your health and wellness. Commitment and weekly attendance required. Participants will receive $15 worth of produce.

When: 9:30-11 a.m. Wednesdays through April 17

Where: Tricounty Family Ministries, 2105 Cosgrave Ave., North Charleston

More Info: 843-747-1788, tricountyfamilyministries.org

Medicare Info Session

What: Presented by the Trident Area Agency on Aging.

When: 10 a.m. April 3

Where: Hanahan Library, 1216 Old Murray Court

More Info: 843-554-2279

Weight Loss Seminar

What: Learn about medical weight loss, candidate requirements and weight loss surgery options. RSVP requested.

When: 6 p.m. April 3

Where: East Cooper Medical Center, 2000 Hospital Drive, Mount Pleasant

More Info: 843-416-6218, http://bit.ly/2HMtAHJ

Relationships Workshop

What: “Building Phenomenal Relationships with Synchronicity” workshop with MUSC clinical psychologist Michael Saladin is a four-week series.

When: 6-8 p.m. April 3

Where: Synchronicity, 1513 Mathis Ferry Road, Mount Pleasant

Price: $50-$100

More Info: 843-416-5006, thesynclife.com/services

‘Inspired Movement’

What: “Inspired Movement: An Evening of Yoga & Inspiration” includes a short program on the benefits of yoga with local speakers, followed by yoga practice and meditation. Suitable for all ages and abilities.

When: 6 p.m. April 3

Where: Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina, 20 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant

Price: $10-$20

More Info: 843-790-7200, bit.ly/2CGjV1a

Thursday

Essential Oils: First Aid

What: Class on how to safely use essentials oils and which oils can help reduce itching, soothe burns, keep bugs away and more. Register online.

When: 9:30-10:30 a.m. April 4

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: Free for members; $5 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2tgRPo1

Starlight Yoga   

What: The moon and stars enhance this flowing yoga class. Open to all fitness levels.

When: 7:30-8:30 p.m. April 4

Where: Mount Pleasant Pier, 71 Harry M. Hallman Jr. Blvd.

Price: $5-$8

More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2xf7Ehq

Friday

Show Hope Conference

What: Carolina Adoption Services will host the Empowered to Connect simulcast, a two-day conference that offers training for anyone who cares for a child who has experienced trauma or the loss of parental care.

When: April 5-6

Where: Seacoast Church, 5505 N. Rhett Ave., North Charleston

Price: $20

More Info: 336-275-9660, carolinaadoption.org

Safe Pain Management

What: MUSC physical therapy students and their professor will present non-pharmacological approaches to pain management. Register online.

When: 10-11 a.m. April 5

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: Free for members, $5 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2DwwQSN

Saturday

Diaper Drive   

What: The Junior League of Charleston Diaper Bank will host its second spring diaper drive at area Harris Teeter locations and additional venues in Mount Pleasant, Charleston and Summerville. See website for complete list.

When: April 6-13

More Info: 843-763-5284, jlcharleston.org/diaperbank

Sunday

Barre Pop-Up

What: Pop-Up Pure Barre class followed by a beer tasting in Avondale. Take your own mat.

When: 10 a.m. April 7

Where: Charles Towne Fermentory, 809 Savannah Highway, Charleston

Price: $5 (includes one beer)

More Info: bit.ly/2uvIXvo

To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events