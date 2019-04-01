Today
Medicare Monday
What: BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina will host Medicare Mondays, with Medicare specialists available to answer questions and assist with creating a plan. Registration encouraged, but walk-ins welcome.
When: 2-3 p.m. Mondays
Where: SC Blue-Mount Pleasant, 1795 U.S. Highway 17
Price: Free
More Info: 843-216-7760, http://bit.ly/2OteM10
Tuesday
Equal Pay Day Yoga
What: CorePower Yoga will offer a free SweatWorking fitness event in recognition of Equal Pay Day, featuring several yoga classes and additional workshops.
When: 5 p.m. April 2
Where: CorePower Yoga, 1711 Shoremeade Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-942-0633, bit.ly/2CT3cbd
Caregiver Support
What: The ARK, Alzheimer’s Family Support Services, is a local nonsectarian nonprofit outreach program providing comprehensive support services to families living with Alzheimer’s or related dementia. The group will facilitate a support group for caregivers of family members suffering from chronic illness.
When: 5:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month
Where: Roper Hospital-Berkeley, 730 Stoney Landing Road, Moncks Corner
Price: Free
More Info: 843-832-2357, visitthearkofsc.org
Tiki Tuesday
What: Pure Barre will present a pop-up class on the rooftop of The Restoration. Take your own mat and water.
When: 5:30-6:30 p.m. April 2
Where: The Restoration Hotel, 75 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: bit.ly/2JOLEmc
Day of Action
What: People Against Rape will kick off Sexual Assault Awareness Month in support of the national theme, "I ASK" for consent, with a free public awareness event to include community speakers, interactive activities for all ages, light snacks and education on sexual violence in our communities.
When: 6:30-7:30 p.m. April 2
Where: Joseph P. Riley Center for Livable Communities, 176 Lockwood Drive, downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-577-9882, peopleagainstrape.org/events
Wednesday
Nutrition and Health
What: Tricounty Family Ministries is offering a free nutrition and health class series on taking control of your health and wellness. Commitment and weekly attendance required. Participants will receive $15 worth of produce.
When: 9:30-11 a.m. Wednesdays through April 17
Where: Tricounty Family Ministries, 2105 Cosgrave Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-747-1788, tricountyfamilyministries.org
Medicare Info Session
What: Presented by the Trident Area Agency on Aging.
When: 10 a.m. April 3
Where: Hanahan Library, 1216 Old Murray Court
More Info: 843-554-2279
Weight Loss Seminar
What: Learn about medical weight loss, candidate requirements and weight loss surgery options. RSVP requested.
When: 6 p.m. April 3
Where: East Cooper Medical Center, 2000 Hospital Drive, Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-416-6218, http://bit.ly/2HMtAHJ
Relationships Workshop
What: “Building Phenomenal Relationships with Synchronicity” workshop with MUSC clinical psychologist Michael Saladin is a four-week series.
When: 6-8 p.m. April 3
Where: Synchronicity, 1513 Mathis Ferry Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: $50-$100
More Info: 843-416-5006, thesynclife.com/services
‘Inspired Movement’
What: “Inspired Movement: An Evening of Yoga & Inspiration” includes a short program on the benefits of yoga with local speakers, followed by yoga practice and meditation. Suitable for all ages and abilities.
When: 6 p.m. April 3
Where: Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina, 20 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: $10-$20
More Info: 843-790-7200, bit.ly/2CGjV1a
Thursday
Essential Oils: First Aid
What: Class on how to safely use essentials oils and which oils can help reduce itching, soothe burns, keep bugs away and more. Register online.
When: 9:30-10:30 a.m. April 4
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free for members; $5 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2tgRPo1
Starlight Yoga
What: The moon and stars enhance this flowing yoga class. Open to all fitness levels.
When: 7:30-8:30 p.m. April 4
Where: Mount Pleasant Pier, 71 Harry M. Hallman Jr. Blvd.
Price: $5-$8
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2xf7Ehq
Friday
Show Hope Conference
What: Carolina Adoption Services will host the Empowered to Connect simulcast, a two-day conference that offers training for anyone who cares for a child who has experienced trauma or the loss of parental care.
When: April 5-6
Where: Seacoast Church, 5505 N. Rhett Ave., North Charleston
Price: $20
More Info: 336-275-9660, carolinaadoption.org
Safe Pain Management
What: MUSC physical therapy students and their professor will present non-pharmacological approaches to pain management. Register online.
When: 10-11 a.m. April 5
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free for members, $5 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2DwwQSN
Saturday
Diaper Drive
What: The Junior League of Charleston Diaper Bank will host its second spring diaper drive at area Harris Teeter locations and additional venues in Mount Pleasant, Charleston and Summerville. See website for complete list.
When: April 6-13
More Info: 843-763-5284, jlcharleston.org/diaperbank
Sunday
Barre Pop-Up
What: Pop-Up Pure Barre class followed by a beer tasting in Avondale. Take your own mat.
When: 10 a.m. April 7
Where: Charles Towne Fermentory, 809 Savannah Highway, Charleston
Price: $5 (includes one beer)
More Info: bit.ly/2uvIXvo
To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events