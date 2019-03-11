Monday
Yoga for Good
What: Proceeds from this 60-minute yoga class go to Slow Food Charleston.
When: 6-7 p.m. March 11
Where: South Carolina Society Hall, 72 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10 suggested
More Info: 843-723-9032, bit.ly/2EKGemp
NAMI Support
What: National Alliance on Mental Illness will host a support group and education meeting for family members and friends of those who suffer from a mental illness and for those individuals in recovery from a mental illness. Each group meets separately and is confidential.
When: 6 p.m. March 11
Where: Seacoast Church-West Ashley Campus, 2049 Savanah Highway, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-872-5080, namicharlestonarea.org
Doctor is In
What: Tricounty Family Ministries offers health care assistance every Monday. Prescription assistance, education, counseling, medical referrals for dentures and vision care. Health and wellness programs are available.
When: 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m. Mondays
Where: Tricounty Family Ministries, 2015 Cosgrave Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-747-1788, tricountyfamilyministries.org
Feeding Program
What: Tricounty Family Ministries offers breakfast and lunch.
When: 8:30-10:30 a.m. breakfast; 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. lunch daily, except Thursdays
Where: Tricounty Family Ministries, 2105 Cosgrave Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-747-1788, tricountyfamilyministries.org
Support Group
What: The ARK, Alzheimer’s Family Support Services, is a local nonsectarian nonprofit outreach program providing comprehensive support services to families living with Alzheimer’s or related dementia. The group will facilitate a support group for caregivers of family members suffering from chronic illness.
When: 6 p.m. March 11
Where: First Baptist Church, 211 W. Main St. (Highway 78), Harleyville
Price: Free
More Info: 843-471-1360, thearkofsc.org/support-groups
Co-Dependents Support
What: Co-Dependents Anonymous is a 12-step program of recovery from co-dependence, where participants may share experiences, strength and hope in an effort to find freedom and peace in relationships.
When: 7 p.m. Mondays
Where: Church of the Holy Cross, 299 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island
More Info: 843-991-9168, marty.davis@gmx.com
Wednesday
Mental Health First Aid
What: Adult Mental Health First Aid is an 8-hour course will help community members identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illnesses and substance use disorders.
When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. March 13
Where: Trident United Way, 6296 Rivers Ave., North Charleston
Price: $75
More Info: 803-542-5586, bit.ly/2EJeYGq
Benefit Concert
What: Krishna Das will return to Charleston to raise money for a new community center for adults and children with autism. There will be a silent auction with the concert.
When: 5:45 p.m. March 13
Where: Memminger Auditorium, 56 Beaufain St., downtown Charleston
Price: $50-$55
More Info: 843-817-3899, satsangyogasc.com
Thursday
Tools for Caregivers
What: Powerful Tools for Caregivers is an educational program designed to help family caregivers take care of themselves while caring for a relative or friend with a chronic illness. Registration is required.
When: 6-7:30 p.m. Thursdays through April 4
Where: Colleton County Memorial Library, 600 Hampton St., Walterboro
Price: Free
More Info: 843-471-1360, thearkofsc.org
Discover Zumba
What: This will be a demo Zumba class for all fitness levels taught by Zumba instructor Stephanie Robinson. Registration is required.
When: 6-7:30 p.m. March 14
Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, ccpl.org/events/discover-zumba
Oyster Roast
What: The Charleston Medical District Greenway's Oyster Roast will include food, drinks, Irish Dancers from the Legacy Irish Dance, live music, lots of prizes and a gift drawing.
When: 5:30-9 p.m. March 15
Where: CMD Greenway, 105 Doughty St., downtown Charleston
Price: $30-$55
More Info: 843-708-9298, bit.ly/2XFmzwZ
Saturday
Support Group
What: The Lowcountry S.C. Myasthenia Gravis Support Group is dedicated to sharing experiences, techniques and accurate information.
When: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. third Saturday of each month
Where: East Cooper Medical Center, 2000 Hospital Drive, Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-216-6174, mgsupport11@comcast.net
‘Raise & Rise’
What: This event to raise awareness and funds for Yoga of 12-Step Recovery will include speakers in the fields of recovery, addiction treatment and yoga, as well as a 12-step meeting and a yoga practice.
When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. March 16
Where: Gage Hall, Unitarian Church, 4 Archdale St., downtown Charleston
Price: $50 suggested donation
More Info: 843-723-4617, bit.ly/2UpBidn
