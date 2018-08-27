Today
Uplift M.E.
What: This program is designed to uplift, motivate and encourage young individuals in life. Sessions include nutrition and health, career-building, self-worth, personal finance, social media and other personal development topics.
When: 6 p.m. Aug. 27
Where: Arthur W. Christopher Community Center, 265 Fishburne St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-724-7338, bit.ly/2MMqNQM
Co-Dependents Support
What: Co-Dependents Anonymous is a 12-step program of recovery from co-dependence, where participants may share experiences, strength and hope in an effort to find freedom and peace in relationships.
When: 7 p.m. Mondays
Where: Church of the Holy Cross, 299 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island
More Info: 843-991-9168, marty.davis@gmx.com
Tuesday
Immune System
What: Essential oil educator Brook Griffin will teach attendees how to use essential oils to give their immune system a natural boost and help protect against colds and viruses. Register in advance online.
When: 10:30 a.m. Aug. 28
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free for members; $5 nonmembers
More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.org
Joint Pain Seminar
What: Dr. Brodie McKoy will present a free seminar to educate community members about the spectrum of treatments available to those experiencing knee and joint pain.
When: 6-7 p.m. Aug. 28
Where: East Cooper Medical Center, 2000 Hospital Drive, Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-416-6218, EastCooperMedCtr.com/JointPain
Sovereignty Workshop
What: REclaim Your Sovereignty Workshop: REceive, REclaim, REturn and REjoice. An evening of guided movement, meditation, toning, aromatherapy, mantra, breath work, aura cleansing and journaling.
When: 6:45-9 p.m. Aug. 28
Where: LOTUS Healing Centre, 232-A Ashley Ave., downtown Charleston
Price: $44
More Info: 843-724-9807, bit.ly/2MwzKhO
Wednesday
Tools for Caregivers
What: This program helps family caregivers reduce stress, improve self-confidence, better communicate feelings, locate resources and more. Registration is required.
When: 10-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays
Where: The Palmettos of Charleston, 1900 Ashley Crossing Drive, Charleston
More Info: 843-459-4751, tridentaaa.org/locations/the-palmettos-of-charleston
Thursday
Motherhood Support
What: Postpartum Support Charleston offers a peer-led support group for women working through perinatal mood and anxiety disorders. There are additional group meetings on other weekdays in other locations. See website for details.
When: 9-11 a.m. Thursdays
Where: Breastfeeding Center of Charleston, 1300 Hospital Drive, Suite 320, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-732-1772, bit.ly/2q84k43
‘Bellevue’
What: Book discussion on "Bellevue: Three Centuries of Medicine and Meyhem at America's Most Storied Hospital" by David Oshinsky. This is the second in a three-book series focusing on historical health and medical issues and controversies. Adults only.
When: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Aug. 30
Where: Edgar Allan Poe/Sullivan's Island Library, 1921 Ion Ave.
Price: Free
More Info: 843-883-3914, bit.ly/2MyTSiw
‘Paint Your Angel’
What: Ellie Alasantra, an intuitive energy artist with VibraSoul Art, will lead this class where attendees will apply their unique style and energy to intuitively paint themselves as an angel. Participants are encouraged to bring an apron or old T-shirt to use as a smock. All other materials provided. Registration closes at 5 p.m. Aug. 28.
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 30
Where: Olde Village Community Building, 4820 Jenkins Ave., North Charleston
Price: $35
More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2nMfPN2
Saturday
Family 5K Clinic
What: Ages 10 years and older can join a run/walk clinic designed by professional trainers. Participants can gain confidence and develop their skills faster, easier and injury-free on Johns Island County Park’s scenic trails. Includes free registration for the Lowcounty Trail 5K Run/Walk on Oct. 13.
When: 10-11 a.m. Saturdays through Sept. 29
Where: Johns Island County Park, 2662 Mullet Hall Road
Price: $32-$48 (each additional family member after four is $10 more)
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2wfGgOU
Black Health Expo
What: Exquisite Enterprises Inc. and Always Gift Baskets and Natural Essentials present the second annual AGB Black Health Expo, sponsored by Fresh Future Farm. This health expo is an opportunity to come together and learn, teach and bond, with discussions on improving overall health, preventing illness and general awareness. Event will include vendors, food, activities and more.
When: 1-4 p.m. Sept. 1
Where: Fresh Future Farms, 2008 Success St., North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-637-0409, bit.ly/2OHzysU
