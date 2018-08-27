5K (copy)
Johns Island County Park is offering a Family 5K Training Clinic on Saturdays in September.

 By David Quick dquick@postandcourier.com

Today

Uplift M.E.

What: This program is designed to uplift, motivate and encourage young individuals in life. Sessions include nutrition and health, career-building, self-worth, personal finance, social media and other personal development topics.

When: 6 p.m. Aug. 27

Where: Arthur W. Christopher Community Center, 265 Fishburne St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-724-7338, bit.ly/2MMqNQM

Co-Dependents Support

What: Co-Dependents Anonymous is a 12-step program of recovery from co-dependence, where participants may share experiences, strength and hope in an effort to find freedom and peace in relationships.

When: 7 p.m. Mondays

Where: Church of the Holy Cross, 299 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island

More Info: 843-991-9168, marty.davis@gmx.com

Tuesday

Immune System

What: Essential oil educator Brook Griffin will teach attendees how to use essential oils to give their immune system a natural boost and help protect against colds and viruses. Register in advance online.

When: 10:30 a.m. Aug. 28

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: Free for members; $5 nonmembers

More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.org

Joint Pain Seminar   

What: Dr. Brodie McKoy will present a free seminar to educate community members about the spectrum of treatments available to those experiencing knee and joint pain.

When: 6-7 p.m. Aug. 28

Where: East Cooper Medical Center, 2000 Hospital Drive, Mount Pleasant

More Info: 843-416-6218, EastCooperMedCtr.com/JointPain

Sovereignty Workshop   

What: REclaim Your Sovereignty Workshop: REceive, REclaim, REturn and REjoice. An evening of guided movement, meditation, toning, aromatherapy, mantra, breath work, aura cleansing and journaling.

When: 6:45-9 p.m. Aug. 28

Where: LOTUS Healing Centre, 232-A Ashley Ave., downtown Charleston

Price: $44

More Info: 843-724-9807, bit.ly/2MwzKhO

Wednesday

Tools for Caregivers

What: This program helps family caregivers reduce stress, improve self-confidence, better communicate feelings, locate resources and more. Registration is required.

When: 10-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays

Where: The Palmettos of Charleston, 1900 Ashley Crossing Drive, Charleston

More Info: 843-459-4751, tridentaaa.org/locations/the-palmettos-of-charleston

Thursday

Motherhood Support   

What: Postpartum Support Charleston offers a peer-led support group for women working through perinatal mood and anxiety disorders. There are additional group meetings on other weekdays in other locations. See website for details.

When: 9-11 a.m. Thursdays

Where: Breastfeeding Center of Charleston, 1300 Hospital Drive, Suite 320, Mount Pleasant

Price: Free

More Info: 843-732-1772, bit.ly/2q84k43

‘Bellevue’

What: Book discussion on "Bellevue: Three Centuries of Medicine and Meyhem at America's Most Storied Hospital" by David Oshinsky. This is the second in a three-book series focusing on historical health and medical issues and controversies. Adults only.

When: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Aug. 30

Where: Edgar Allan Poe/Sullivan's Island Library, 1921 Ion Ave.

Price: Free

More Info: 843-883-3914, bit.ly/2MyTSiw

‘Paint Your Angel’   

What: Ellie Alasantra, an intuitive energy artist with VibraSoul Art, will lead this class where attendees will apply their unique style and energy to intuitively paint themselves as an angel. Participants are encouraged to bring an apron or old T-shirt to use as a smock. All other materials provided. Registration closes at 5 p.m. Aug. 28.

When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 30

Where: Olde Village Community Building, 4820 Jenkins Ave., North Charleston

Price: $35

More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2nMfPN2

Saturday

Family 5K Clinic

What: Ages 10 years and older can join a run/walk clinic designed by professional trainers. Participants can gain confidence and develop their skills faster, easier and injury-free on Johns Island County Park’s scenic trails. Includes free registration for the Lowcounty Trail 5K Run/Walk on Oct. 13.

When: 10-11 a.m. Saturdays through Sept. 29

Where: Johns Island County Park, 2662 Mullet Hall Road

Price: $32-$48 (each additional family member after four is $10 more)

More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2wfGgOU

Black Health Expo   

What: Exquisite Enterprises Inc. and Always Gift Baskets and Natural Essentials present the second annual AGB Black Health Expo, sponsored by Fresh Future Farm. This health expo is an opportunity to come together and learn, teach and bond, with discussions on improving overall health, preventing illness and general awareness. Event will include vendors, food, activities and more.

When: 1-4 p.m. Sept. 1

Where: Fresh Future Farms, 2008 Success St., North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-637-0409, bit.ly/2OHzysU

