Today
‘The Doctor Is In’
What: Nurses provide prescription assistance, education, counseling, medical referrals for dentures and vision care. Health and Wellness programs are also available as well as access to other health care services.
When: 9:30 a.m. Mondays
Where: Tricounty Family Ministries, 2105 Cosgrove Ave., North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-747-1788, tricountyfamilyministries.org
Golf Tournament
What: The Gavalas Kolanko Foundation, a nonprofit organization that funds scholarships for Lowcountry students with disabilities, will host its third annual GKF Golf Tournament, followed by a barbecue after-party.
When: 10 a.m. Sept. 10
Where: Daniel Island Club, 600 Island Park Drive
More Info: gkfoundation.org/golf-tournament
NAMI Support
What: National Alliance on Mental Illness will host a support group and education meeting for family members and friends of those who suffer from a mental illness and for those individuals in recovery from a mental illness. Each group meets separately and is confidential.
When: 6 p.m. Sept. 10
Where: Seacoast Church - West Ashley Campus, 2049 Savannah Highway, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-872-5080, namicharlestonarea.org
Uplift M.E.
What: This program is designed to uplift, motivate and encourage young individuals in life. Sessions include nutrition and health, career building, self-worth, personal finance, social media and other personal development topics.
When: 6-7 p.m. Sept. 10
Where: Arthur W. Christopher Community Center, 265 Fishburne St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-724-7338, bit.ly/2o5z982
Medication Safety
What: Safe Kids Charleston and MUSC Children's Health will provide a medication safety class designed for parents of young children, focusing on responsible storage, dosing and disposal of medicine.
When: 6-7 p.m. Sept. 10
Where: Charleston County Public Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, https://bit.ly/2Qab78L
Healing Arts Workshop
What: People Against Rape offers a confidential monthly Healing Arts Workshop for adult survivors of sexual violence in the tri-county area. This group provides a safe environment where survivors can explore healing through art and movement.
When: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 10
Where: Charleston County Public Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-577-9882, https://bit.ly/2oKb72U
Tuesday
Chair Yoga
What: Increase flexibility, gain strength and reduce stress while experiencing the many benefits of gentle yoga staying seated in a chair. Register in advance online.
When: 2:15-3:15 p.m. Tuesdays, 10-10:50 a.m. Thursdays
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free for members; $5 nonmembers
More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2o8Npx9
Wednesday
Candlelight Reiki
What: This introspective practice is meant to deepen participants’ connection to the present, calm and cool the systems through guided meditation, gentle and restorative poses and hands-on Reiki energy healing.
When: 6:30-8 p.m. Sept. 12
Where: Charleston Harbor Fish House, 32 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: $25-$30
More Info: bit.ly/2MFK1YZ
Thursday
Opioid Abuse
What: Learn about the impact of opioid abuse in South Carolina and how its effects compare nationally from Jason Sandoval of the Drug Enforcement Administration and representatives from Wake Up Carolina. The discussion will be followed by a 30-minute Q&A session.
When: 2-3:30 p.m. Sept. 13
Where: Mount Pleasant Regional Library, 1133 Mathis Ferry Road
Price: Free
More Info: 843-849-6161, https://bit.ly/2PL6jG5
Silent Yoga
What: Quiet Kingz Silent Yoga with Katie Cousins will host this special Silent Yoga Charleston event with headphones.
When: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Sept. 13
Where: North Charleston Marriott, 4770 Goer Drive
Price: $10
More Info: bit.ly/2MMLGMF
Friday
Athletic Clinics
What: Lowcountry Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine has announced Athletic Black & Blue Clinics, including surgeons, X-rays, casting, splinting and physical therapy.
When: 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays
Where: Lowcountry Orthopaedics, 1951 Clements Ferry Road, Charleston
More Info: 843-793-6785, lowcountryortho.com
Saturday
Domestic Violence Walk
What: The 2018 Hope Walk/Run Against Domestic Violence is a fundraiser for Project Unity and will includes speeches by special guests.
When: 7-11 a.m. Sept. 15
Where: Ravenel Bridge, East Bay/Lee St. side, downtown Charleston
Price: $25-$30
More Info: 843-324-7740, bit.ly/2wzXA1e
FT5K Color Run
What: Charleston Miracle with the College of Charleston will host a 5K fun run to benefit MUSC’s Shawn Jenkins Memorial Hospital, with special appearances and live local bands.
When: 8:30 a.m. Sept. 15
Where: Laurel Hill Community Park, 1400 Highway 41, Mount Pleasant
Price: $15-$25
More Info: https://bit.ly/2M5BOrW
Alzheimer's Walk
What: Held annually, the Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s raises awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.
When: 9 a.m. Sept. 15
Where: Riverfront Park, 1061 Everglades Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-571-2641, bit.ly/2PZOJPn
Mini Retreat
What: This transformative yoga and meditation event is a self-care and healing retreat, featuring local healing and wellness experts to facilitate yoga, meditation, energy healing and conscious conversation. A portion of the event’s proceeds will benefit Bread + Butter Charleston.
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 15
Where: One Broad Street, 1 Broad St., downtown Charleston
Price: $111
More Info: theminiretreat.com
Birth Professionals
What: Local perinatal professionals will discuss how to create a birth plan customized to attendees’ family values and birth location, and share their specialties for easing the transition through pregnancy, birth, postpartum and beyond.
When: 10-11:30 a.m. Sept. 15
Where: The Schoolhouse, 720 Magnolia Road, Charleston
Price: $5-$10 suggested donation
More Info: 843-826-0660, bit.ly/2Q1hueA
Support Group
What: The Lowcountry S.C. Myasthenia Gravis Support Group, a part of MG Foundation of America, is dedicated to sharing experiences, techniques and accurate information.
When: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. every third Saturday of each month
Where: East Cooper Medical Center, 2000 Hospital Drive, Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-216-6174, mgsupport11@comcast.net
