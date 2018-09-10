Today

‘The Doctor Is In’

What: Nurses provide prescription assistance, education, counseling, medical referrals for dentures and vision care. Health and Wellness programs are also available as well as access to other health care services.

When: 9:30 a.m. Mondays

Where: Tricounty Family Ministries, 2105 Cosgrove Ave., North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-747-1788, tricountyfamilyministries.org

Golf Tournament

What: The Gavalas Kolanko Foundation, a nonprofit organization that funds scholarships for Lowcountry students with disabilities, will host its third annual GKF Golf Tournament, followed by a barbecue after-party.

When: 10 a.m. Sept. 10

Where: Daniel Island Club, 600 Island Park Drive

More Info: gkfoundation.org/golf-tournament

NAMI Support 

What: National Alliance on Mental Illness will host a support group and education meeting for family members and friends of those who suffer from a mental illness and for those individuals in recovery from a mental illness. Each group meets separately and is confidential.

When: 6 p.m. Sept. 10

Where: Seacoast Church - West Ashley Campus, 2049 Savannah Highway, Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-872-5080, namicharlestonarea.org

Uplift M.E.   

What: This program is designed to uplift, motivate and encourage young individuals in life. Sessions include nutrition and health, career building, self-worth, personal finance, social media and other personal development topics.

When: 6-7 p.m. Sept. 10

Where: Arthur W. Christopher Community Center, 265 Fishburne St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-724-7338, bit.ly/2o5z982

Medication Safety

What: Safe Kids Charleston and MUSC Children's Health will provide a medication safety class designed for parents of young children, focusing on responsible storage, dosing and disposal of medicine.

When: 6-7 p.m. Sept. 10

Where: Charleston County Public Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-805-6930, https://bit.ly/2Qab78L

Healing Arts Workshop

What: People Against Rape offers a confidential monthly Healing Arts Workshop for adult survivors of sexual violence in the tri-county area. This group provides a safe environment where survivors can explore healing through art and movement.

When: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 10

Where: Charleston County Public Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-577-9882, https://bit.ly/2oKb72U

Tuesday

Chair Yoga 

What: Increase flexibility, gain strength and reduce stress while experiencing the many benefits of gentle yoga staying seated in a chair. Register in advance online.

When: 2:15-3:15 p.m. Tuesdays, 10-10:50 a.m. Thursdays

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: Free for members; $5 nonmembers

More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2o8Npx9

Wednesday

Candlelight Reiki

What: This introspective practice is meant to deepen participants’ connection to the present, calm and cool the systems through guided meditation, gentle and restorative poses and hands-on Reiki energy healing.

When: 6:30-8 p.m. Sept. 12

Where: Charleston Harbor Fish House, 32 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant

Price: $25-$30

More Info: bit.ly/2MFK1YZ

Thursday

Opioid Abuse

What: Learn about the impact of opioid abuse in South Carolina and how its effects compare nationally from Jason Sandoval of the Drug Enforcement Administration and representatives from Wake Up Carolina. The discussion will be followed by a 30-minute Q&A session.

When: 2-3:30 p.m. Sept. 13

Where: Mount Pleasant Regional Library, 1133 Mathis Ferry Road

Price: Free

More Info: 843-849-6161, https://bit.ly/2PL6jG5

Silent Yoga   

What: Quiet Kingz Silent Yoga with Katie Cousins will host this special Silent Yoga Charleston event with headphones.

When: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Sept. 13

Where: North Charleston Marriott, 4770 Goer Drive

Price: $10

More Info: bit.ly/2MMLGMF

Friday

Athletic Clinics

What: Lowcountry Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine has announced Athletic Black & Blue Clinics, including surgeons, X-rays, casting, splinting and physical therapy.

When: 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays

Where: Lowcountry Orthopaedics, 1951 Clements Ferry Road, Charleston

More Info: 843-793-6785, lowcountryortho.com

Saturday

Domestic Violence Walk   

What: The 2018 Hope Walk/Run Against Domestic Violence is a fundraiser for Project Unity and will includes speeches by special guests.

When: 7-11 a.m. Sept. 15

Where: Ravenel Bridge, East Bay/Lee St. side, downtown Charleston

Price: $25-$30

More Info: 843-324-7740, bit.ly/2wzXA1e

FT5K Color Run 

What: Charleston Miracle with the College of Charleston will host a 5K fun run to benefit MUSC’s Shawn Jenkins Memorial Hospital, with special appearances and live local bands.

When: 8:30 a.m. Sept. 15

Where: Laurel Hill Community Park, 1400 Highway 41, Mount Pleasant

Price: $15-$25

More Info: https://bit.ly/2M5BOrW

Alzheimer's Walk  

What: Held annually, the Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s raises awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

When: 9 a.m. Sept. 15

Where: Riverfront Park, 1061 Everglades Ave., North Charleston

More Info: 843-571-2641, bit.ly/2PZOJPn

Mini Retreat   

What: This transformative yoga and meditation event is a self-care and healing retreat, featuring local healing and wellness experts to facilitate yoga, meditation, energy healing and conscious conversation. A portion of the event’s proceeds will benefit Bread + Butter Charleston.

When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 15

Where: One Broad Street, 1 Broad St., downtown Charleston

Price: $111

More Info: theminiretreat.com

Birth Professionals

What: Local perinatal professionals will discuss how to create a birth plan customized to attendees’ family values and birth location, and share their specialties for easing the transition through pregnancy, birth, postpartum and beyond.

When: 10-11:30 a.m. Sept. 15

Where: The Schoolhouse, 720 Magnolia Road, Charleston

Price: $5-$10 suggested donation

More Info: 843-826-0660, bit.ly/2Q1hueA

Support Group

What: The Lowcountry S.C. Myasthenia Gravis Support Group, a part of MG Foundation of America, is dedicated to sharing experiences, techniques and accurate information.

When: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. every third Saturday of each month

Where: East Cooper Medical Center, 2000 Hospital Drive, Mount Pleasant

More Info: 843-216-6174, mgsupport11@comcast.net

To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events