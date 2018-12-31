Monday
Fit & Firm: Level III
What: A higher-intensity exercise class with cardio, strength, balance and stretching exercises.
When: 9-10 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.org
Strength & Balance
What: Low-intensity and nonimpact aerobic, strength, balance and stretching exercises. Participants may stand or sit.
When: 2-3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.org
Transplant Talk
What: This group is created to help those awaiting transplant as well as those who have been through transplant to cope with the process and share questions that only someone who has experienced the process could answer.
When: 3:30 p.m. Dec. 31
Where: Park Circle Community Center, 4800 Park Circle, North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-792-9207, mooreeu@musc.edu
Co-Dependents
What: Co-Dependents Anonymous is a 12-step program of recovery from co-dependence, where participants may share experiences, strength and hope in an effort to find freedom and peace in relationships.
When: 7 p.m. Mondays
Where: Church of the Holy Cross, 299 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island
More Info: 843-991-9168, marty.davis@gmx.com
Recovery Yoga
What: A 12-step meeting followed by a gentle yoga practice and meditation. Anyone affected by any type of addiction or dealing with another’s' addictive behavior are welcome. Donations benefit the Friends of the Charleston Center.
When: 7:30 p.m. Mondays
Where: Room 237B, Charleston Center, 5 Charleston Center Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: $10 suggested
More Info: 843-327-2109, recoveryyoga@yahoo.com
Tuesday
Pajama Run
What: The eighth annual New Year’s Day Run is open to all ages and abilities. Runners and supporters will meet after the race activities for community time, including homemade soup and cornbread.
When: 8:15 a.m. Jan. 1
Where: Charles Towne Landing, 1500 Old Towne Road, Charleston
Price: $15-$30
More Info: 843-224-7878, racethelanding.com
Wednesday
Sit & Fit: Level I
What: Cardio, strength, balance and stretching exercises done in a chair or standing next to it.
When: 11 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.org
Climbing Wall
What: Students with a current college ID will receive a free harness and shoe rental with the regular price of admission. Registration is not required.
When: Noon-5 p.m. Jan. 2
Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive
Price: $12
More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com/161/Climbing-Wall
Wellness Wednesday
What: Yoga with a sunset waterfront view. Happy hour specials and healthy snacks served after the session. Space is limited.
When: 5:30-6:45 p.m. Jan. 2
Where: Historic Rice Mill, 17 Lockwood Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 803-728-5458, bit.ly/2yJ8yng
Thursday
Intro to Hypnosis
What: This first of four classes will lay the foundation for the next three weeks. Allison Brown will provide introductory information and answer participant questions about hypnosis techniques, past-life regression, and group hypnotic regression. No materials are required unless the participant elects to take notes.
When: 6-7 p.m. Jan. 3
Where: Bliss Spiritual Co-op, 1163 Pleasant Oaks Drive, Mount Pleasant
More Info: bit.ly/2PYDJRm
Friday
Moving On
What: Peer support and education to move from a place of loss to a place of living fully, whether dealing with a change in health, relocation or death of a loved one. Facilitated by Dana Holtvoigt with McAlister-Smith Funeral Home. Advance registration required.
When: 10:30 a.m. Jan. 4
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free for members; $2 for non-members
More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.org
Move for Parkinson's
What: Designed to help people with Parkinson’s disease keep moving in a fun and welcoming environment while enhancing their quality of life. Open to anyone with any balance, walking or instability impairment. Fully adaptable for mobility devices and chairs. Caregivers participate for free.
When: 2-2:50 p.m. Fridays
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free for members; $8 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2o8Npx9
Saturday
Healthy Cooking
What: MUSC’s Department of Psychiatry Weight Management Program announced immediate availability of Healthy Cooking Class and Dinner. Brett McKee, owner of The McKee’s in Charleston, will teach the essentials of healthy eating.
When: 5:30 p.m. Jan. 5
Where: McKees, 139-B Market St., Charleston
Price: $100
More Info: 843-792-0175, bit.ly/2AcFVzA
Sunday
Workout
What: Join Home Team BBQ and The Works for a workout, lead by Sarah Frick, followed by one free mimosa or bloody Mary and access to a special healthy bites Home Team menu. This event benefits Hogs for a Cause, the premier funding source for pediatric brain cancer outreach services in the U.S. that is partnered with MUSC and other children’s hospitals.
When: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Jan. 6
Where: Fiery Ron's Home Team BBQ, 126 Williman St., Charleston
Price: $45
More Info: 706-399-6369, bit.ly/2LutR0Y
‘Sacred Presence’
What: The goal of this 12-week, intimate, intensive workshop is for participants to open and align to their sacred selves. Bring a pillow, blanket and an open heart. Water, snacks and hot teas provided.
When: 3-5 p.m. Sundays through March 24
Where: 104 Dirocco Lane, Highway 165, Summerville
Price: $333
More Info: bit.ly/2BzKPpX
To add an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events