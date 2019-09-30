Today

Tuesday

Traveling Brain

What: Discussion of the brain and how it ages, with a doctor from MUSC’s department of neuroscience.

When: 1-2 p.m. Oct. 1

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: Free for members; $5 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2YOOWNF

Project Rex 

What: Pre-teen/teen (ages 11-15 with autism spectrum disorder) eight-week group curriculum that will focus on asserting rights and avoiding conflict with self-calming exercises for self-control. Register in advance; intake required.

When: 2-3 p.m. Oct. 1-Nov. 19

Where: MUSC Institute of Psychiatry, 67 President St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-792-9162, bit.ly/2lqMVoa

Wednesday

Weight Loss 

What: Bariatric surgeon Dr. Morris Washington will give a presentation on surgical weight loss options. Register in advance.

When: 6 p.m. Oct. 2

Where: East Cooper Medical Center, 2000 Hospital Drive, Mount Pleasant

Price: Free

More Info: 843-416-6218, bit.ly/30QM9Qy

Thursday

Respite Care Benefit  

What: “Sunset Sonata: Dancing Through the Decades” is a fundraiser for Respite Care Charleston to benefit support services for those living with Alzheimer’s and dementia, featuring dance contests, a silent auction, food, and open bar and more.

When: 7 p.m. Oct. 3

Where: Cooper River Room at Mount Pleasant Memorial Waterfront Park, 99 Harry M. Hallman Jr. Blvd.

Price: $75

More Info: 843-647-7405, bit.ly/2lCywp7

Friday

Weight Loss

What: A doctor with Roper St. Francis Bariatric & Metabolic Services will discuss the bariatric program, and how to use a nonsurgical approach to focus on the health needs of people who want to lose weight. Register in advance.

When: Noon-1 p.m. Oct. 4

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: Free for members; $5 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/33tAWY6

Barn Bash   

What: The Lowcountry Barn Bash, hosted by The Point to raise funds for the Hollings Cancer Center Mobile Health Unit, will feature a food, beer and wine, live entertainment and a live and silent auction.

When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 4

Where: Selkirk Plantation, 2000 Heron Island Way, Wadmalaw Island

Price: $50

More Info: thepointis.org/upcoming-events

Saturday

Charity Golf 

What: Charleston Elks Lodge 242 will host its annual charity golf tournament, with contests and a dinner reception, and proceeds to benefit the S.C. chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.

When: 8-10 a.m. registration, 10:30 a.m. shotgun start Oct. 5

Where: Oak Point Kiawah Island Golf Course, 4394 Hope Plantation Drive

Price: $100 per player

More Info: 843-345-8942, bit.ly/2nvv9kf

Sunday

Girlology

What: Girlology will present “Something New About YOU,” a girls puberty program designed for ages 8-11, to assist girls in facing puberty with greater confidence.

When: 1-3 p.m. Oct. 6

Where: Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, 2095 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston

Price: $25

More Info: bit.ly/2lOaBmG

To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events

We're improving out commenting experience.

We’ve temporarily removed comments from articles while we work on a new and better commenting experience. In the meantime, subscribers are encouraged to join the conversation at our Post and Courier Subscribers group on Facebook.