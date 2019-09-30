Today
Tuesday
Traveling Brain
What: Discussion of the brain and how it ages, with a doctor from MUSC’s department of neuroscience.
When: 1-2 p.m. Oct. 1
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free for members; $5 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2YOOWNF
Project Rex
What: Pre-teen/teen (ages 11-15 with autism spectrum disorder) eight-week group curriculum that will focus on asserting rights and avoiding conflict with self-calming exercises for self-control. Register in advance; intake required.
When: 2-3 p.m. Oct. 1-Nov. 19
Where: MUSC Institute of Psychiatry, 67 President St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-792-9162, bit.ly/2lqMVoa
Wednesday
Weight Loss
What: Bariatric surgeon Dr. Morris Washington will give a presentation on surgical weight loss options. Register in advance.
When: 6 p.m. Oct. 2
Where: East Cooper Medical Center, 2000 Hospital Drive, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-416-6218, bit.ly/30QM9Qy
Thursday
Respite Care Benefit
What: “Sunset Sonata: Dancing Through the Decades” is a fundraiser for Respite Care Charleston to benefit support services for those living with Alzheimer’s and dementia, featuring dance contests, a silent auction, food, and open bar and more.
When: 7 p.m. Oct. 3
Where: Cooper River Room at Mount Pleasant Memorial Waterfront Park, 99 Harry M. Hallman Jr. Blvd.
Price: $75
More Info: 843-647-7405, bit.ly/2lCywp7
Friday
Weight Loss
What: A doctor with Roper St. Francis Bariatric & Metabolic Services will discuss the bariatric program, and how to use a nonsurgical approach to focus on the health needs of people who want to lose weight. Register in advance.
When: Noon-1 p.m. Oct. 4
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free for members; $5 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/33tAWY6
Barn Bash
What: The Lowcountry Barn Bash, hosted by The Point to raise funds for the Hollings Cancer Center Mobile Health Unit, will feature a food, beer and wine, live entertainment and a live and silent auction.
When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 4
Where: Selkirk Plantation, 2000 Heron Island Way, Wadmalaw Island
Price: $50
More Info: thepointis.org/upcoming-events
Saturday
Charity Golf
What: Charleston Elks Lodge 242 will host its annual charity golf tournament, with contests and a dinner reception, and proceeds to benefit the S.C. chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.
When: 8-10 a.m. registration, 10:30 a.m. shotgun start Oct. 5
Where: Oak Point Kiawah Island Golf Course, 4394 Hope Plantation Drive
Price: $100 per player
More Info: 843-345-8942, bit.ly/2nvv9kf
Sunday
Girlology
What: Girlology will present “Something New About YOU,” a girls puberty program designed for ages 8-11, to assist girls in facing puberty with greater confidence.
When: 1-3 p.m. Oct. 6
Where: Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, 2095 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston
Price: $25
More Info: bit.ly/2lOaBmG
