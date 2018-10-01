Today
‘The Doctor Is In’
What: Nurses provide prescription assistance, education, counseling, medical referrals for dentures and vision care. Health and Wellness programs are also available as well as access to other healthcare services.
When: 9:30 a.m. Mondays
Where: Tricounty Family Ministries, 2105 Cosgrove Ave., North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-747-1788, tricountyfamilyministries.org
Matter of Balance
What: Learn how to set realistic goals to increase activity, make changes to reduce fall risks, fall-proof your home and do simple exercises to increase strength and balance. Register in advance online.
When: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Oct. 1
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: $10 donation suggested
More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.org
Uplift M.E.
What: This program is designed to uplift, motivate and encourage young individuals in life. Sessions include nutrition and health, career building, self-worth, personal finance, social media and other personal development topics.
When: 6-7 p.m. Mondays
Where: Arthur W. Christopher Community Center, 265 Fishburne St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-724-7338, bit.ly/2Icv0Zb
Beachside Yoga
What: Sunset yoga series at Folly Beach County Park guided by a professional instructor. All fitness levels are welcome.
When: 6-7 p.m. Oct. 1
Where: Folly Beach County Park, 1100 West Ashley Ave.
Price: $8-$10
More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com/1804/Beachside-Yoga
Co-Dependents'
What: Co-Dependents Anonymous is a 12-step program of recovery from co-dependence, where participants may share experiences, strength and hope in an effort to find freedom and peace in relationships.
When: 7 p.m. Mondays
Where: Church of the Holy Cross, 299 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island
More Info: 843-991-9168, marty.davis@gmx.com
Thursday
Health & Breathing
What: Dr. Sundar Balasubramanian, a cell biology/yoga biology researcher, will discuss the science of Yogic breathing (Pranayama), various ways in which it is practiced and the potential benefits of Yogic breathing for good health. Boxed lunch included.
When: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Oct. 4
Where: Charleston Library Society, 164 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20 for members, $30 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-723-9912, bit.ly/2Q8BN96
Tools for Caregivers
What: This program helps family caregivers reduce stress, improve self-confidence, better communicate feelings, locate resources and more. Registration is required.
When: 10-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays
Where: The Palmettos of Charleston, 1900 Ashley Crossing Drive, Charleston
More Info: 843-459-4751, https://bit.ly/2NHPzmq
Sip & Shop
What: To support Roper St. Francis Breast Cancer Program, Pink Promenade will host a special shopping event, including complimentary wine, discounts and special offers to numerous stores, treats from SPUN Charleston, Charleston Pops and Holy City Cupcakes, a silent auction, live music and more.
When: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 4
Where: Pink Promenade, Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, Highway 17 North
Price: $25
More Info: 843-216-9900, mtpleasanttownecentre.com
Friday
Athletic Clinics
What: Lowcountry Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine has announced Athletic Black & Blue Clinics, including surgeons, X-rays, casting, splinting and physical therapy.
When: 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays
Where: Lowcountry Orthopaedics, 1951 Clements Ferry Road, Charleston
More Info: 843-793-6785, lowcountryortho.com
Moving on After Change
What: Whether it is death, relocation or a change in health, life looks a lot different after the experience of a major life shift. Join others to receive peer support and education to move from a place of loss to a place of living fully. Facilitated by Dana Holtvoigt with McAlister-Smith Funeral Home. Advance registration required.
When: 10:30 a.m. Oct. 5
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free for members; $2 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.org
Chronic Pain
What: A representative from Boston Scientific will discuss procedures that can provide options for those suffering from ongoing chronic pain in an informational program about advancements in pain management therapies that can help you manage chronic pain. Register in advance online.
When: 12-1:30 p.m. Oct. 5
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, Charleston
Price: Free for members; $5 for non-members
More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2M23vXE
Move for Parkinson’s
What: Designed to help people with Parkinson’s Disease keep moving in a fun and welcoming environment while enhancing their quality of life. Open to anyone with balance, walking or instability impairment, not just PD. Fully adaptable for mobility devices and chairs. Caregivers participate for free.
When: 2-2:50 p.m. Fridays
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free for members; $8 nonmembers
More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2o8Npx9
Healing Gallery
What: The Healing Gallery, which aims to assist people pursuing holistic care, will celebrate its first anniversary with an open house with food, herbal drinks and local artists. Services will be discounted for the day there also will be complimentary ear acupuncture from 3-5 p.m.
When: 3 p.m. Oct. 5
Where: The Healing Gallery, 56 ½ Queen St., downtown Charleston
More Info:843-637-3237, the-healing-gallery.com
Sunday
Cancer Survivors
What: The Tri-County Cancer Survivors group will host an oyster roast and silent auction and proceeds will be used for the annual National Cancer Survivor Day Celebration in June. Tickets price includes all-you-can-eat oysters, chili, hot dogs, one beverage and live entertainment.
When: 1-4 p.m. Oct. 7
Where: Bowens Island Restaurant, 1870 Bowens Island Road, James Island
Price: $20-$25
More Info: 803-991-8616, tricountysurvivors.org/oyster-roast-bowens-island
