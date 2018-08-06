Today
Swim Tune-Up
What: Train on the actual Charleston Sprint Triathlon swim course with a Blue Sky Endurance certified triathlon coach. Participants will leave with an in-depth knowledge of the swim course and insider tips to gain confidence, increase efficiency and improve times.
When: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Aug. 6
Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive
Price: $15
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2pLB2Z8
Co-Dependents Anonymous
What: Co-Dependents Anonymous is a 12-step program of recovery from co-dependence, where participants may share experiences, strength and hope in an effort to find freedom and peace in relationships.
When: 7 p.m. Mondays
Where: Church of the Holy Cross, 299 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island
More Info: 843-991-9168, marty.davis@gmx.com
Community Diaper Drive
What: The Junior League of Charleston Diaper Bank will host its second summer diaper collection drive to collect diapers and monetary donations at three area Harris Teeter locations during the tax-free weekend. See website or call for additional drop-off locations.
When: Through Aug. 11
Where: Harris Teeter, 620 Long Point Road, Mount Pleasant; 975 Savannah Highway, Charleston; 675 Folly Road, James Island
More Info: 843-763-5284, jlcharleston.org/diaperbank
Tuesday
Creekside Yoga
What: Yoga alongside the sights and sounds of Horlbeck Creek with certified yoga instructors.
When: 8:30-9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays
Where: Palmetto Island County Park, 444 Needlerush Parkway, Mount Pleasant
Price: $8-$10
More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com/3183/Creekside-Yoga
Wednesday
College Climbing Days
What: Students with a current ID will receive a free harness and shoe rental with the regular price of admission. Registration is not required.
When: 12 p.m. Aug. 8
Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive
Price: $12
More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com/161/Climbing-Wall
Stroke Myths vs. Facts
What: Join Katie Hall, a stroke program coordinator with Roper Rehabilitation Hospital, to learn about separating stroke myths from facts. Register in advance online.
When: 3 p.m. Aug. 8
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free for members; $5 nonmembers
More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.org
Sunday
Sprint Triathlon Series
What: The final race in the Charleston Sprint Triathlon Series at James Island County Park features a 600-yard freshwater swim, 12-mile bike ride and 5K flat run. Register online or by phone.
When: 7:15 a.m. Aug. 12
Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive
Price: $47-$59
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2JYDT8c
Intermediate Climbing
What: These classes will prepare participants for the lead climbing and belay test by covering clipping quick-draws, safe belaying, efficiency, risk management and safely taking a lead fall.
When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 12
Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive
Price: $24-$30
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2LOIUW0
‘Say Yes to the Dress’
What: Ladies are invited to select a dress or evening gown to wear for the Special Needs Prom on Aug. 18. This event and the dresses are free. Please call to register.
When: 1-4 p.m. Aug. 12
Where: North Charleston Wannamaker County Park, 8888 University Blvd.
Price: Free
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2LFitSh
To add an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events