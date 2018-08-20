Today
NAMI Support
What: National Alliance on Mental Illness will host a support group for family members and friends of those who suffer from a mental illness and for those individuals in recovery from a mental illness. Each group meets separately and is confidential.
When: 6-7:30 p.m. Aug. 20
Where: Bethany United Methodist Church, 118 West Third South St., Summerville
More Info: 843-872-5080, https://bit.ly/2FL2Jap
Uplift M.E.
What: This program is designed to uplift, motivate and encourage young individuals in life. Sessions include nutrition and health, career building, self-worth, personal finance, social media and other personal development topics.
When: 6-7 p.m. Aug. 20
Where: Arthur W. Christopher Community Center, 265 Fishburne St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-724-7338, bit.ly/2AXzW4g
MS Connection
What: A group of the National MS Society offering peer-led support to share experiences and gain knowledge on various aspects of living with MS. All affected by MS are welcome.
When: 6 p.m. Aug. 20
Where: Ashley Bakery, 1662 Savannah Highway, Charleston
More Info: nationalmssociety.org, charlestonnmss@gmail.com
Compassionate Friends
What: Compassionate Friends provides highly personal comfort, hope and support to every family experiencing the death of a son or daughter, a brother or a sister, or a grandchild and helps others better assist the grieving family.
When: 7 p.m. Aug. 20
Where: Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, 119-B West Luke Ave., Summerville
More Info: 843-934-4804, compassionatefriends.org
Codependents' Anonymous
What: Co-Dependents Anonymous is a 12-step program of recovery from co-dependence, where participants may share experiences, strength and hope in an effort to find freedom and peace in relationships.
When: 7 p.m. Mondays
Where: Church of the Holy Cross, 299 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island
More Info: 843-991-9168, marty.davis@gmx.com
Wednesday
Grower Training
What: This PSA Grower Training Course is for produce growers and includes modules on produce safety, worker health, hygiene and training, postharvest handling, sanitation, how to develop a farm food safety plan and more. Participants will receive a certificate from the AFDO upon completion. Snacks and lunch provided.
When: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Aug. 22
Where: Clemson Coastal Research and Education Center, 2700 Savannah Highway, Charleston
Price: $100
More Info: 843-730-5211, bit.ly/PSRCHS
Tools for Caregivers
What: This program helps family caregivers reduce stress, improve self-confidence, better communicate feelings, locate resources and more. Registration is required.
When: 10-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays
Where: The Palmettos of Charleston, 1900 Ashley Crossing Drive, Charleston
More Info: 843-459-4751, bit.ly/2APY4pJ
Healthy Living
What: Arbonne will be at Athleta to talk about its 30-day clean-eating challenge designed to cleanse the body and reset health.
When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 22
Where: Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive
More Info: bit.ly/2KGxkHw
MUSC’s Science Cafe
What: MUSC physician-scientist Kevin Gray will discuss how marijuana’s ingredients affect the brain, with a range of potential benefits and harms.
When: 5:30 p.m. Aug. 22
Where: Charleston Beer Works, 480 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-792-2926, musc.edu/science-cafe
Thursday
‘Journey Through Grief’
What: This program, facilitated by Elena Bell, will provide information and support to cope with the death of a loved one in an eight-week, small-group setting. Registration required.
When: 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursdays, Aug. 23–Oct. 11
Where: James A. McAlister Funerals and Cremation, 1620 Savannah Highway, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-766-1365, JamesAMcAlister@msn.com
hCG diet
What: Gene Blake, NP, and Erin Copenhaver, PA, teach participants how an hCG diet plan can help them get back on track to better health, balancing their microbiomes, reducing inflammation and resetting their metabolism to lose weight with less hunger.
When: 5-7 p.m. Aug. 23
Where: Rhett Women's Center, 1300 Hospital Drive, Suite 150, Mount Pleasant
Price: $50
More Info: 843-375-2210, rhettwomenscenter.com/hcg-event
Strikes for Sight
What: At this Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired Charleston’s summer event, participants can bowl with friends while raising money for ABVI's programs and attempt bowling with glasses that stimulate vision impairment.
When: 6-9 p.m. Aug. 23
Where: The Alley, 131 Columbus St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25
More Info: 843-723-6915, bit.ly/2OrobFj
Friday
Moving Into Motherhood
What: Join Postpartum Support Charleston for a walk led by a volunteer who has recovered from perinatal mood and anxiety disorders.
When: 9:30 a.m. Aug. 24
Where: Pinckney Park, 461 Fort Johnson Drive, James Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-732-1772, bit.ly/2mHi0BE
Saturday
Race For The ARK
What: The 19th annual Thrivent Financial Race for The ARK begins and ends at St. Luke's Lutheran Church in historic downtown Summerville. Race proceeds benefit The ARK in its work providing comprehensive support services to families living with Alzheimer’s or related dementia. The race includes a 5K run/walk and 1-mile fun run.
When: 7:45 a.m. 5K; 8:45 a.m. Fun Run Aug. 25
Where: St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 206 Central Ave., Summerville
Price: $15-$40
More Info: https://bit.ly/2MkzpPm
Health Fair
What: In appreciation of the community support and to celebrate the grand opening of its new location, Dottie’s Pharmacy will host a Community Health Fair. Open to the public, the health fair will welcome local health professionals and include vaccines, blood pressure screenings and food and games.
When: 10 a.m.-noon Aug. 25
Where: Roper Medical Building, 325 Folly Road, Suite 101, James Island
More Info: 843-501-9500, dotspharmacy.com
