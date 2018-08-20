Today

NAMI Support

What: National Alliance on Mental Illness will host a support group for family members and friends of those who suffer from a mental illness and for those individuals in recovery from a mental illness. Each group meets separately and is confidential.

When: 6-7:30 p.m. Aug. 20

Where: Bethany United Methodist Church, 118 West Third South St., Summerville

More Info: 843-872-5080, https://bit.ly/2FL2Jap

Uplift M.E.

What: This program is designed to uplift, motivate and encourage young individuals in life. Sessions include nutrition and health, career building, self-worth, personal finance, social media and other personal development topics.

When: 6-7 p.m. Aug. 20

Where: Arthur W. Christopher Community Center, 265 Fishburne St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-724-7338, bit.ly/2AXzW4g

MS Connection

What: A group of the National MS Society offering peer-led support to share experiences and gain knowledge on various aspects of living with MS. All affected by MS are welcome.

When: 6 p.m. Aug. 20

Where: Ashley Bakery, 1662 Savannah Highway, Charleston

More Info: nationalmssociety.org, charlestonnmss@gmail.com

Compassionate Friends

What: Compassionate Friends provides highly personal comfort, hope and support to every family experiencing the death of a son or daughter, a brother or a sister, or a grandchild and helps others better assist the grieving family.

When: 7 p.m. Aug. 20

Where: Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, 119-B West Luke Ave., Summerville

More Info: 843-934-4804, compassionatefriends.org

Codependents' Anonymous 

What: Co-Dependents Anonymous is a 12-step program of recovery from co-dependence, where participants may share experiences, strength and hope in an effort to find freedom and peace in relationships.

When: 7 p.m. Mondays

Where: Church of the Holy Cross, 299 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island

More Info: 843-991-9168, marty.davis@gmx.com

Wednesday

Grower Training

What: This PSA Grower Training Course is for produce growers and includes modules on produce safety, worker health, hygiene and training, postharvest handling, sanitation, how to develop a farm food safety plan and more. Participants will receive a certificate from the AFDO upon completion. Snacks and lunch provided.

When: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Aug. 22

Where: Clemson Coastal Research and Education Center, 2700 Savannah Highway, Charleston

Price: $100

More Info: 843-730-5211, bit.ly/PSRCHS

Tools for Caregivers   

What: This program helps family caregivers reduce stress, improve self-confidence, better communicate feelings, locate resources and more. Registration is required.

When: 10-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays

Where: The Palmettos of Charleston, 1900 Ashley Crossing Drive, Charleston

More Info: 843-459-4751, bit.ly/2APY4pJ

Healthy Living 

What: Arbonne will be at Athleta to talk about its 30-day clean-eating challenge designed to cleanse the body and reset health.

When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 22

Where: Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive

More Info: bit.ly/2KGxkHw

MUSC’s Science Cafe

What: MUSC physician-scientist Kevin Gray will discuss how marijuana’s ingredients affect the brain, with a range of potential benefits and harms.

When: 5:30 p.m. Aug. 22

Where: Charleston Beer Works, 480 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-792-2926, musc.edu/science-cafe

Thursday

‘Journey Through Grief’   

What: This program, facilitated by Elena Bell, will provide information and support to cope with the death of a loved one in an eight-week, small-group setting. Registration required.

When: 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursdays, Aug. 23–Oct. 11

Where: James A. McAlister Funerals and Cremation, 1620 Savannah Highway, Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-766-1365, JamesAMcAlister@msn.com

hCG diet

What: Gene Blake, NP, and Erin Copenhaver, PA, teach participants how an hCG diet plan can help them get back on track to better health, balancing their microbiomes, reducing inflammation and resetting their metabolism to lose weight with less hunger.

When: 5-7 p.m. Aug. 23

Where: Rhett Women's Center, 1300 Hospital Drive, Suite 150, Mount Pleasant

Price: $50

More Info: 843-375-2210, rhettwomenscenter.com/hcg-event

Strikes for Sight

What: At this Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired Charleston’s summer event, participants can bowl with friends while raising money for ABVI's programs and attempt bowling with glasses that stimulate vision impairment.

When: 6-9 p.m. Aug. 23

Where: The Alley, 131 Columbus St., downtown Charleston

Price: $25

More Info: 843-723-6915, bit.ly/2OrobFj

Friday

Moving Into Motherhood

What: Join Postpartum Support Charleston for a walk led by a volunteer who has recovered from perinatal mood and anxiety disorders.

When: 9:30 a.m. Aug. 24

Where: Pinckney Park, 461 Fort Johnson Drive, James Island

Price: Free

More Info: 843-732-1772, bit.ly/2mHi0BE

Saturday

Race For The ARK   

What: The 19th annual Thrivent Financial Race for The ARK begins and ends at St. Luke's Lutheran Church in historic downtown Summerville. Race proceeds benefit The ARK in its work providing comprehensive support services to families living with Alzheimer’s or related dementia. The race includes a 5K run/walk and 1-mile fun run.

When: 7:45 a.m. 5K; 8:45 a.m. Fun Run  Aug. 25

Where: St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 206 Central Ave., Summerville

Price: $15-$40

More Info: https://bit.ly/2MkzpPm

Health Fair   

What: In appreciation of the community support and to celebrate the grand opening of its new location, Dottie’s Pharmacy will host a Community Health Fair. Open to the public, the health fair will welcome local health professionals and include vaccines, blood pressure screenings and food and games.

When: 10 a.m.-noon Aug. 25

Where: Roper Medical Building, 325 Folly Road, Suite 101, James Island

More Info: 843-501-9500, dotspharmacy.com

