Today
Food Reactions
What: An allergist will discuss the development of adverse food reactions with age and treatment options. Register in advance.
When: Noon Oct. 21
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free for members, $5 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/31JN8Cz
Move for Parkinson's
What: Improve balance, posture and range of motion with this class based on techniques of contemporary movement improvisation. Open to anyone with any balance, walking or instability impairment. Fully adaptable for mobility devices and chairs. Caregivers also can participate for free.
When: 2:30-3:30 p.m. Mondays
Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-402-1990, lowcountryseniorcenter.com/waring-senior-center
Wednesday
Fleet Feet
What: Part of the Fall Pub Run Series, the Superhero Run after-party will include a costume contest and demos from New Balance.
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 23
Where: Mainland Container Co. Kitchen & Bar, 1528 Ben Sawyer Blvd., Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-606-2546, bit.ly/32pQoUm
Tuesday
Journey Through Grief
What: This is a program in a small group setting focusing on grief, its meanings and how to live without a loved one. Attendees will not be admitted after the second week. Taught by licensed social worker and grief counselor. Registration required. This is the second week and the last week to join.
When: 10 a.m.-noon Tuesdays through Nov. 19
Where: James A. McAlister Funerals and Cremation, 1620 Savannah Highway, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-766-1365, JamesAMcAlister@msn.com
Wednesday
Maintain Don't Gain
What: A registered dietitian will share tips for preventing unhealthy weight gain this holiday season.
When: 11 a.m. Oct. 23
Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston
Price: Free for members, $5 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-402-1990, waringseniorcenter.com
Better Breathers Club
What: A respiratory therapist will discuss the effects of lung disease, breathing techniques, exercise, talking with physicians and medications.
When: 3 p.m. on the fourth Wednesday of every month
Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-402-1990, bit.ly/2mmV9Om
Thursday
Moving On After Change
What: Whether it is death, relocation or a change in health, life looks a lot different after the experience of a major life shift. Join others to receive peer support and education to move from a place of loss to a place of living fully. Registration required.
When: 9 a.m. Oct. 24
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free for members; $2 nonmembers
More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.org
WIC Van
What: The Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) Nutritional Service will be available in the parking lot for information about resources and benefit screenings.
When: 10 a.m. Oct. 24
Where: Jennie J. McMahan Library, 506 N. Parler Ave., St. George
More Info: 843-563-9189, bit.ly/2MlITYS
Breast Friends
What: Fundraiser for Share Our Suzy, which assists and supports breast cancer patients and survivors, with live music from local female musicians, tastings and more.
When: 6-9 p.m. Oct. 24
Where: SOL Southwest Kitchen & Tequila Bar, 1101 Stockade Lane, Mount Pleasant; 1651 N. Main St., Summerville
More Info: solsouthwestkitchen.com
Friday
Navigation Club
What: Presented by ARK, Alzheimer’s Family Support Services, the Navigation Club is a class designed to support brain health through engaging attendees in socialization, mental agility, physical activity, spirituality and nutrition. Register in advance.
When: 8:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Fridays
Where: ARK House, 502 W. 5th N. St., Summerville
More Info: 843-471-1360, thearkofsc.org
Osteoporosis & You
What: A PA from the Osteoporosis & Fracture Clinic will discuss the latest in testing, prevention and treatment for osteoporosis.
When: 11 a.m. Oct. 25
Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston
Price: Free for members, $5 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-402-1990, waringseniorcenter.com
Saturday
5K & 10K Run
What: The 21st annual James Island Connector 5K & 10K Run will benefit the Gavalas Kolanko Foundation, which helps students with physical disabilities. A post-race party will include live music by Forty Mile Detour, food and drinks, and children's activities.
When: 8:30 a.m.-noon Oct. 26
Where: Cannon Park, 131 Rutledge Ave., downtown Charleston
Price: $30 5K; $35 10K
More Info: bit.ly/2MQD6tg
Health Outreach
What: Fall festival with health information vendor booths, flu shots, blood pressure and blood glucose screenings, kids’ activities, local artists and more.
When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 26
Where: Our Lady of Mercy Community Outreach, 1684 Brownswood Road, Johns Island
More Info: 843-559-4109, olmoutreach.org/fallfestival
Baby Shower
What: Community resources, raffles and giveaways for expecting moms. RSVP requested.
When: 2-4 p.m. Oct. 26
Where: Felix Pinckney Community Center, 4764 Hassell Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 803-875-4206
Survivors Gala
What: Embracing U, a nonprofit breast cancer foundation, will host its annual black-tie event celebrating cancer survivors, their families and friends, with music, dancing, a sit-down dinner and auction. Register in advance.
When: 7 p.m. Oct. 26
Where: Charleston Area Convention Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston
Price: $75
More Info: 843-224-9566, embracingu.com
