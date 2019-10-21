Today

Food Reactions

What: An allergist will discuss the development of adverse food reactions with age and treatment options. Register in advance.

When: Noon Oct. 21

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: Free for members, $5 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/31JN8Cz

Move for Parkinson's

What: Improve balance, posture and range of motion with this class based on techniques of contemporary movement improvisation. Open to anyone with any balance, walking or instability impairment. Fully adaptable for mobility devices and chairs. Caregivers also can participate for free.

When: 2:30-3:30 p.m. Mondays

Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-402-1990, lowcountryseniorcenter.com/waring-senior-center

Wednesday 

Fleet Feet

What: Part of the Fall Pub Run Series, the Superhero Run after-party will include a costume contest and demos from New Balance.

When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 23

Where: Mainland Container Co. Kitchen & Bar, 1528 Ben Sawyer Blvd., Mount Pleasant

More Info: 843-606-2546, bit.ly/32pQoUm

Tuesday

Journey Through Grief   

What: This is a program in a small group setting focusing on grief, its meanings and how to live without a loved one. Attendees will not be admitted after the second week. Taught by licensed social worker and grief counselor. Registration required. This is the second week and the last week to join.

When: 10 a.m.-noon Tuesdays through Nov. 19

Where: James A. McAlister Funerals and Cremation, 1620 Savannah Highway, Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-766-1365, JamesAMcAlister@msn.com

Wednesday

Maintain Don't Gain

What: A registered dietitian will share tips for preventing unhealthy weight gain this holiday season.

When: 11 a.m. Oct. 23

Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston

Price: Free for members, $5 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-402-1990, waringseniorcenter.com

Better Breathers Club

What: A respiratory therapist will discuss the effects of lung disease, breathing techniques, exercise, talking with physicians and medications.

When: 3 p.m. on the fourth Wednesday of every month

Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-402-1990, bit.ly/2mmV9Om

Thursday

Moving On After Change

What: Whether it is death, relocation or a change in health, life looks a lot different after the experience of a major life shift. Join others to receive peer support and education to move from a place of loss to a place of living fully. Registration required.

When: 9 a.m. Oct. 24

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: Free for members; $2 nonmembers

More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.org

WIC Van

What: The Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) Nutritional Service will be available in the parking lot for information about resources and benefit screenings.

When: 10 a.m. Oct. 24

Where: Jennie J. McMahan Library, 506 N. Parler Ave., St. George

More Info: 843-563-9189, bit.ly/2MlITYS

Breast Friends

What: Fundraiser for Share Our Suzy, which assists and supports breast cancer patients and survivors, with live music from local female musicians, tastings and more.

When: 6-9 p.m. Oct. 24

Where: SOL Southwest Kitchen & Tequila Bar, 1101 Stockade Lane, Mount Pleasant; 1651 N. Main St., Summerville

More Info: solsouthwestkitchen.com

Friday

Navigation Club

What: Presented by ARK, Alzheimer’s Family Support Services, the Navigation Club is a class designed to support brain health through engaging attendees in socialization, mental agility, physical activity, spirituality and nutrition. Register in advance.

When: 8:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Fridays

Where: ARK House, 502 W. 5th N. St., Summerville

More Info: 843-471-1360, thearkofsc.org

Osteoporosis & You

What: A PA from the Osteoporosis & Fracture Clinic will discuss the latest in testing, prevention and treatment for osteoporosis.

When: 11 a.m. Oct. 25

Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston

Price: Free for members, $5 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-402-1990, waringseniorcenter.com

Saturday

5K & 10K Run

What: The 21st annual James Island Connector 5K & 10K Run will benefit the Gavalas Kolanko Foundation, which helps students with physical disabilities. A post-race party will include live music by Forty Mile Detour, food and drinks, and children's activities.

When: 8:30 a.m.-noon Oct. 26

Where: Cannon Park, 131 Rutledge Ave., downtown Charleston

Price: $30 5K; $35 10K

More Info: bit.ly/2MQD6tg

Health Outreach 

What: Fall festival with health information vendor booths, flu shots, blood pressure and blood glucose screenings, kids’ activities, local artists and more.

When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 26

Where: Our Lady of Mercy Community Outreach, 1684 Brownswood Road, Johns Island

More Info: 843-559-4109, olmoutreach.org/fallfestival

Baby Shower

What: Community resources, raffles and giveaways for expecting moms. RSVP requested.

When: 2-4 p.m. Oct. 26

Where: Felix Pinckney Community Center, 4764 Hassell Ave., North Charleston

More Info: 803-875-4206

Survivors Gala   

What: Embracing U, a nonprofit breast cancer foundation, will host its annual black-tie event celebrating cancer survivors, their families and friends, with music, dancing, a sit-down dinner and auction. Register in advance.

When: 7 p.m. Oct. 26

Where: Charleston Area Convention Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston

Price: $75

More Info: 843-224-9566, embracingu.com

