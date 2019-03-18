Today
Nutrition Apps
What: The staff of MUSC's Nutrition Services Team will offer information on reliable nutrition resources for a variety of health concerns.
When: 6 p.m. March 18
Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-805-6930, ccpl.org/events/reliable-nutrition-apps
Tuesday
Wives Support Group
What: The ARK, Alzheimer’s Family Support Services, is a local nonsectarian nonprofit outreach program providing comprehensive support services to families living with Alzheimer’s or related dementia. The group will facilitate a support group for caregivers of family members suffering from chronic illness.
When: 11 a.m. March 19
Where: St. Luke's Fellowship Hall, 206 Central Ave., Summerville
Price: Free
More Info: 843-471-1360, thearkofsc.org/support-groups
Diabetes Education
What: Free program designed to teach individuals and their families how to successfully manage diabetes.
When: 5 p.m. March 19
Where: First Floor Classroom, East Cooper Medical Center, 2000 Hospital Drive, Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-881-0100
Science Cafe
What: Discussion of chronic liver disease, the latest research with potential medical treatments and the complications from the disease.
When: 5:30 p.m. March 19
Where: Charleston Beer Works, 480 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-792-2926, MUSC.edu/science-cafe
Approaching Medicare
What: Find out how Medicare supplement plans can provide both valuable stand-alone coverage and help fill in the gaps of your Medicare plan.
When: 6-7 p.m. March 19
Where: SC Blue-Mount Pleasant, 1795 N. Highway 17
Price: Free
More Info: 843-216-7760, bit.ly/2VZABb8
Wednesday
Medicare Info
What: Presented by the Trident Area Agency on Aging.
When: 10 a.m. March 20
Where: Jennie J. McMahan Library, 506 North Parler Ave., St. George
More Info: 843-554-2279,
Thursday
Parent Support
What: Unique Minds hosts a monthly support group for parents of children with special needs, with a range of topics and occasional guest speakers.
When: 6:30-7:30 p.m. March 21
Where: Exquisite Enterprises Inc., 5524 Dutton Ave., North Charleston
More Info: uniquemindsllc@gmail.com, bit.ly/2HwEmks
Saturday
Dementia Day Care
What: Explore the new dementia day care center, meet the team and learn how to become a member of Alice’s Clubhouse, specifically designed to address the needs of its members and their families living with memory loss.
When: 10 a.m. March 23
Where: Alice's Clubhouse, 1156 Bowman Road, Suite 105, Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-277-4000, alicesclubhouse.com
#Race4Wanza
What: Fourth annual Doughnut Dash in honor of Tywanza Sanders, the youngest victim of the mass shooting at Emanuel AME Church in 2015, presented by Race 4 Achievement Inc. and the Charleston Jewish Community Center Without Walls.
When: 9 a.m. March 23
Where: South Windermere Center, 80 Folly Road Blvd., Charleston
Price: $10-$25
More Info: 843-814-9570, doughnutdash2019.eventbrite.com
Health Fair
What: The Clementa C. Pinckney Community Health Fair is for all ages, with representatives from medical and nursing services, insurance providers, games, activities and more.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. March 23
Where: Mother Emanuel AME Church, 110 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-737-4166
