Bulls Bay Nature Festival spans several Lowcountry landscapes and outdoor activities (copy)

The Intro to Canoeing class will cover basic strokes, safety and technique starting at 10 a.m. Aug. 5 at James Island County Park.

Today

Co-Dependents 

What: Co-Dependents Anonymous is a 12-step program of recovery from co-dependence, where participants may share experiences, strength and hope in an effort to find freedom and peace in relationships.

When: 7 p.m. Mondays

Where: Church of the Holy Cross, 299 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island

More Info: 843-991-9168, marty.davis@gmx.com

Tuesday

Creekside Yoga

What: Yoga alongside the sights and sounds of Horlbeck Creek with certified yoga instructors.

When: 8:30-9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays

Where: Palmetto Island County Park, 444 Needlerush Parkway, Mount Pleasant

Price: $8-$10

More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com/3183/Creekside-Yoga

Essential Oils 101

What: Brook Griffin, essential oil educator, will teach participants the basics of essential oils, how to use them safely and the importance of using pure oils. Register in advance online.

When: 10:30 a.m. July 31

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: Free for members; $5 nonmembers

More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.org

Joint Pain Seminar

What: Dr. Del Schutte, medical director with East Cooper Medical Center's Comprehensive Joint Program, will present a seminar about minimally invasive options for those experiencing knee or hip pain.

When: 6 p.m. July 31

Where: East Cooper Medical Center, 2000 Hospital Drive, Mount Pleasant

Price: Free

More Info: 843-416-6218, eastcoopermedctr.com/JointPain

Wednesday

College Climbing Days

What: Students with a current ID will receive a free harness and shoe rental with the regular price of admission. Registration is not required.

When: Noon Aug. 1

Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive

Price: $12

More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com/161/Climbing-Wall

Thursday

Mental Health 

What: “Frontiers of Psychotherapy: Depth Psychology & the Quest for Mental Well Being.” The Lowcountry Mental Health Conference will host eight mental health experts along with two critically acclaimed musicians, included Edwin McCain.

When: Aug. 2-3

Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: $50-$99

More Info: 843-696-0977, lowcountrymhconference.com

Condition Management

What: Chronic Condition Management Level 1: Fitness professionals conduct low-intensity classes designed for those who lead sedentary lifestyles while managing chronic conditions.

When: 10-11 a.m. Aug. 2

Where: Schroder Community Center, 7224 Highway 162, Hollywood

Price: $50-$63

More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2Lv0fD2

Friday

Appreciation Day

What: On Physician's Plan's Patient Appreciation Day, patients can receive 20 percent off all weight loss and MedSpa services, products and more at the Charleston, Mount Pleasant and Summerville locations.

When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 3

Where: Physician's Plan, 1241 Woodland Ave., Charleston

More Info: 843-606-3333, bit.ly/2LGEkp8

Acupuncture

What: Join Cythera Wilkerson and Karmal Spaeth, Blue Heron Acupuncture and Apothecary, to learn more about acupuncture and what issues it can treat. Register in advance online.

When: 12 p.m. Aug. 3

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: Free for members; $5 nonmembers

More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.org

Saturday

‘Power of Choice'

What: This Life Options Workshop is led by life coach Jackie McCullough on power dialogue techniques and the five steps to fully understanding the pattern of change.

When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 4

Where: Unity Church, 2535 Leeds Ave., North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-566-0600, unitychs.org

Sunday

Intro to Canoeing

What: This class will cover basic strokes, safety and technique in a relaxing and enjoyable environment.

When: 10 a.m. Aug. 5

Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive

Price: $20-$25

More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2uJ4TDJ

To add an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events