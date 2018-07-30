Today
Co-Dependents
What: Co-Dependents Anonymous is a 12-step program of recovery from co-dependence, where participants may share experiences, strength and hope in an effort to find freedom and peace in relationships.
When: 7 p.m. Mondays
Where: Church of the Holy Cross, 299 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island
More Info: 843-991-9168, marty.davis@gmx.com
Tuesday
Creekside Yoga
What: Yoga alongside the sights and sounds of Horlbeck Creek with certified yoga instructors.
When: 8:30-9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays
Where: Palmetto Island County Park, 444 Needlerush Parkway, Mount Pleasant
Price: $8-$10
More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com/3183/Creekside-Yoga
Essential Oils 101
What: Brook Griffin, essential oil educator, will teach participants the basics of essential oils, how to use them safely and the importance of using pure oils. Register in advance online.
When: 10:30 a.m. July 31
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free for members; $5 nonmembers
More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.org
Joint Pain Seminar
What: Dr. Del Schutte, medical director with East Cooper Medical Center's Comprehensive Joint Program, will present a seminar about minimally invasive options for those experiencing knee or hip pain.
When: 6 p.m. July 31
Where: East Cooper Medical Center, 2000 Hospital Drive, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-416-6218, eastcoopermedctr.com/JointPain
Wednesday
College Climbing Days
What: Students with a current ID will receive a free harness and shoe rental with the regular price of admission. Registration is not required.
When: Noon Aug. 1
Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive
Price: $12
More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com/161/Climbing-Wall
Thursday
Mental Health
What: “Frontiers of Psychotherapy: Depth Psychology & the Quest for Mental Well Being.” The Lowcountry Mental Health Conference will host eight mental health experts along with two critically acclaimed musicians, included Edwin McCain.
When: Aug. 2-3
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $50-$99
More Info: 843-696-0977, lowcountrymhconference.com
Condition Management
What: Chronic Condition Management Level 1: Fitness professionals conduct low-intensity classes designed for those who lead sedentary lifestyles while managing chronic conditions.
When: 10-11 a.m. Aug. 2
Where: Schroder Community Center, 7224 Highway 162, Hollywood
Price: $50-$63
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2Lv0fD2
Friday
Appreciation Day
What: On Physician's Plan's Patient Appreciation Day, patients can receive 20 percent off all weight loss and MedSpa services, products and more at the Charleston, Mount Pleasant and Summerville locations.
When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 3
Where: Physician's Plan, 1241 Woodland Ave., Charleston
More Info: 843-606-3333, bit.ly/2LGEkp8
Acupuncture
What: Join Cythera Wilkerson and Karmal Spaeth, Blue Heron Acupuncture and Apothecary, to learn more about acupuncture and what issues it can treat. Register in advance online.
When: 12 p.m. Aug. 3
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free for members; $5 nonmembers
More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.org
Saturday
‘Power of Choice'
What: This Life Options Workshop is led by life coach Jackie McCullough on power dialogue techniques and the five steps to fully understanding the pattern of change.
When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 4
Where: Unity Church, 2535 Leeds Ave., North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-566-0600, unitychs.org
Sunday
Intro to Canoeing
What: This class will cover basic strokes, safety and technique in a relaxing and enjoyable environment.
When: 10 a.m. Aug. 5
Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive
Price: $20-$25
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2uJ4TDJ
