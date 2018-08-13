Gay bingo (copy)

Today

Co-Dependents Anonymous

What: Co-Dependents Anonymous is a 12-step program of recovery from co-dependence, where participants may share experiences, strength and hope in an effort to find freedom and peace in relationships.

When: 7 p.m. Mondays

Where: Church of the Holy Cross, 299 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island

More Info: 843-991-9168, marty.davis@gmx.com

Tuesday

Medicare & You

What: Come for a one-hour educational session and speak with local licensed Medicare agents to learn what Medicare is, how to get it, what the different parts cover and more.

When: 10 a.m. Aug. 14

Where: Summerville Public Library, 76 Old Trolley Road

Price: Free

More Info: 843-940-3854, nstewart@healthmarkets.com

Aging in Place

What: Learn from local experts about some of the resources available to help support successful aging in place. Register in advance online.

When: 1 p.m. Aug. 14

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: Free for members; $5 nonmembers

More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.org

Wednesday

College Climbing Days

What: Students with a current ID will receive a free harness and shoe rental with the regular price of admission. Registration is not required.

When: Noon Aug. 15

Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive

Price: $12

More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com/161/Climbing-Wall

Tools for Caregivers

What: This program helps family caregivers reduce stress, improve self-confidence, better communicate feelings, locate resources and more. Registration is required.

When: 10-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays

Where: The Palmettos of Charleston, 1900 Ashley Crossing Drive, Charleston

More Info: 843-459-4751, bit.ly/2APY4pJ

Thursday

Gay Bingo

What: This “Rainbow, Unicorns & Glitter”-themed marquee fundraiser for Palmetto Community Care (formerly Lowcountry AIDS Services) is back with six games of bingo, food trucks, prizes for the best costumes and performances by Patti O’Furniture.

When: 6 p.m. Aug. 16

Where: Memminger Auditorium, 56 Beaufain St., downtown Charleston

Price: $25-$75

More Info: 843-747-2273, CharlestonGayBingo.org

Saturday

Special Needs Prom

What: People with special needs and their families and friends are invited to an ‘80s-themed prom night. Advance purchase recommended.

When: 6-8 p.m. Aug. 18

Where: R.L. Jones Center Recreation Center, 391 Egypt Road, Mount Pleasant

Price: $4-$5

More Info: bit.ly/2nc5Ikq

Support Group

What: The Lowcountry SC Myasthenia Gravis Support Group meets every third Saturday of the month. The group, a part of MG Foundation of America, is dedicated to sharing experiences, techniques and accurate information.

When: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Aug. 18

Where: East Cooper Medical Center, 2000 Hospital Drive, Mount Pleasant

Price: Free

More Info: 843-216-6174, mgsupport11@comcast.net

Sunday

Team Adventure

What: Parents can enjoy an afternoon with their son or daughter (ages 12 years and older) and experience fun challenges on James Island County Park's High Course. Registration recommended.

When: 2-5 p.m. Aug. 19

Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive

Price: $25-$30

More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2Kq4cUV

