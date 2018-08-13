Today
Co-Dependents Anonymous
What: Co-Dependents Anonymous is a 12-step program of recovery from co-dependence, where participants may share experiences, strength and hope in an effort to find freedom and peace in relationships.
When: 7 p.m. Mondays
Where: Church of the Holy Cross, 299 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island
More Info: 843-991-9168, marty.davis@gmx.com
Tuesday
Medicare & You
What: Come for a one-hour educational session and speak with local licensed Medicare agents to learn what Medicare is, how to get it, what the different parts cover and more.
When: 10 a.m. Aug. 14
Where: Summerville Public Library, 76 Old Trolley Road
Price: Free
More Info: 843-940-3854, nstewart@healthmarkets.com
Aging in Place
What: Learn from local experts about some of the resources available to help support successful aging in place. Register in advance online.
When: 1 p.m. Aug. 14
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free for members; $5 nonmembers
More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.org
Wednesday
College Climbing Days
What: Students with a current ID will receive a free harness and shoe rental with the regular price of admission. Registration is not required.
When: Noon Aug. 15
Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive
Price: $12
More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com/161/Climbing-Wall
Tools for Caregivers
What: This program helps family caregivers reduce stress, improve self-confidence, better communicate feelings, locate resources and more. Registration is required.
When: 10-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays
Where: The Palmettos of Charleston, 1900 Ashley Crossing Drive, Charleston
More Info: 843-459-4751, bit.ly/2APY4pJ
Thursday
Gay Bingo
What: This “Rainbow, Unicorns & Glitter”-themed marquee fundraiser for Palmetto Community Care (formerly Lowcountry AIDS Services) is back with six games of bingo, food trucks, prizes for the best costumes and performances by Patti O’Furniture.
When: 6 p.m. Aug. 16
Where: Memminger Auditorium, 56 Beaufain St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25-$75
More Info: 843-747-2273, CharlestonGayBingo.org
Saturday
Special Needs Prom
What: People with special needs and their families and friends are invited to an ‘80s-themed prom night. Advance purchase recommended.
When: 6-8 p.m. Aug. 18
Where: R.L. Jones Center Recreation Center, 391 Egypt Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: $4-$5
More Info: bit.ly/2nc5Ikq
Support Group
What: The Lowcountry SC Myasthenia Gravis Support Group meets every third Saturday of the month. The group, a part of MG Foundation of America, is dedicated to sharing experiences, techniques and accurate information.
When: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Aug. 18
Where: East Cooper Medical Center, 2000 Hospital Drive, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-216-6174, mgsupport11@comcast.net
Sunday
Team Adventure
What: Parents can enjoy an afternoon with their son or daughter (ages 12 years and older) and experience fun challenges on James Island County Park's High Course. Registration recommended.
When: 2-5 p.m. Aug. 19
Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive
Price: $25-$30
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2Kq4cUV
