Today
NAMI Support
What: National Alliance on Mental Illness will host a support group and education meeting for family members and friends of those who suffer from a mental illness and for those individuals in recovery from a mental illness. Each group meets separately and is confidential.
When: 6 p.m. Jan. 21
Where: Seacoast Church, West Ashley Campus, 2049 Savanah Highway, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-872-5080, namicharlestonarea.org
Uplift M.E.
What: This program is designed to uplift, motivate and encourage young individuals in life. Sessions include nutrition and health, career building, self-worth, personal finance, social media and other personal development topics.
When: 6-7 p.m. Jan. 21
Where: Arthur W. Christopher Community Center, 265 Fishburne St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-724-7338, bit.ly/2RAGmyk
Tuesday
Medicaid Outreach
What: Healthy Blue, Blue Choice Health Plan of SC, will present a complimentary breakfast and meet-and-greet networking event with organizations dedicated to serving persons eligible for Medicaid benefits.
When: 9-11 a.m. Jan. 22
Where: Palmetto Goodwill, 2150 Eagle Drive, North Charleston
More Info: RSVP to 803-382-5817 or CommunityOutreachSCMedicaid@amerigroup.com
Cooking Matters Series
What: Six-week series that explains and demonstrates how to cook healthy, delicious meals at a reasonable cost. Cooking Matters is a national program owned by Share Our Strength and in partnership with the Lowcountry Food Bank.
When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 22
Where: Jennie J. McMahan Library, 506 N. Parler Ave., St. George
More Info: dcl.lib.sc.us/node/3541
Wednesday
Memory Screening
What: A free screening for individuals ages 55 and older concerned about their memory and interested in research conducted by Roper St. Francis Research and Innovation Center. Information is preliminary and educational in nature. Call to register.
When: 10 a.m. Jan. 23
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter@rsfh.com
Health & Wellness
What: Learn tips and tricks about nourishment and self-care from certified health coach Atyia Sapp.
When: 6:30 p.m. Jan. 23
Where: George H Seago Jr. Library, 76 Old Trolley Road, Summerville
More Info: bit.ly/2RlwkB0
Group Meditation
What: Free nondenominational group meditation classes and sessions for all levels led by Geshe Dakpa Topgyal.
When: 7-8 p.m. Wednesdays and 9:30-10:30 a.m. Sundays
Where: Charleston Tibetan Society, 12 Parkwood Ave., Charleston
More Info: 843-937-4849, charlestontibetansociety.org/calendar
Friday
Wellness Fair
What: Franke at Seaside will host a free wellness fair with more than 30 interactive health and wellness exhibits.
When: 9 a.m.-noon Jan. 25
Where: Rodenberg Hall, Franke at Seaside, 1885 Rifle Range Road, Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-375-5007
Author Luncheon
What: Journalist Tommy Tomlinson’s book “The Elephant in the Room: One Fat Man’s Quest to Get Smaller in a Growing America,” is a candid exploration of what it’s like to live as a fat man. Tomlinson had to change his life and lifestyle as he neared the age of 50 and weighed 460 pounds. Limited seating.
When: 11:30 a.m. doors, noon lunch and lecture Jan. 25
Where: Halls Signature Events at No. 5 Faber, No. 5 Faber St., downtown Charleston
Price: $32-$64
More Info: 843-303-1113, bit.ly/2ChcZGB
Food, Mood Workshop
What: Participants will learn about topics, including the effects of foods on neurotransmitters and understanding food labeling. There will be a cooking demo on why certain types of foods are beneficial and that cooking is easier than imagined. Proceeds go to Postpartum Support Charleston.
When: Noon-1:30 p.m. Jan 25
Where: Ideal Posture & Spine, 757 Long Point Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: $10 suggested
More Info: bit.ly/2RsKbFS
Oyster Roast
What: The Lighthouse for the Blind will host its second annual oyster roast fundraiser with food, live music, an auction, raffle tickets and more.
When: 7-11 p.m. Jan. 25
Where: Summerville Country Club, 400 Country Club Blvd.
Price: $25-$50
More Info: 843-376-2805, bit.ly/2QWmW1u
Saturday
Drug Take-Back Day
What: Roper St. Francis Hospital and the Charleston Police Department will host a prescription drug take-back day to safely and responsibly dispose of unused and expired prescription medications.
When: 9 a.m. Jan. 26
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2L8zAJL
Self-Care Saturday
What: “GOOD Fest: Self-Care Saturday.” Keynote speaker Alexandra Roxo will guide participants through a workshop to increase self-empowerment. There also will be a sound bath, meditation and a panel on food, movement and community.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 26
Where: Cannon Green, 103 Spring St., downtown Charleston
Price: $109
More Info: 856-220-0683, thegoodfest.com/popups
Commit To Be Fit
What: Join Nexton to kick off 2019 with food and fitness classes. Registration is required and space is limited on some classes.
When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 26
Where: Nexton Greeting House, 106 Greeting House Road, Summerville
Price: Free
More Info: bit.ly/2TEexl2
Oysters & Chili
What: Ninth annual Bo Roast & Chili Cook-Off to benefit Camp Happy Days with oysters, chili, complimentary food and drinks, kid-friendly games, a bouncy castle and live music, presented by the James Island Vikings, which health create awareness of community health issues.
When: Noon-5 p.m. Jan. 26
Where: Smoky Oak Taproom, 1234 Camp Road, James Island
Price: $10-$30
More Info: bit.ly/2RR2rYQ
To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events