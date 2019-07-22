Today
Doctor Is In
What: Tricounty Family Ministries offers health care assistance every Monday. Prescription assistance, education, counseling, medical referrals for dentures and vision care. Health and wellness programs are available.
When: 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m. Mondays
Where: Tricounty Family Ministries, 2015 Cosgrove Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-747-1788, bit.ly/2UX24cG
Co-Dependents Anonymous
What: Co-Dependents Anonymous is a 12-step program of recovery from co-dependence, where participants may share experiences, strength and hope in an effort to find freedom and peace in relationships.
When: 7 p.m. Mondays
Where: Church of the Holy Cross, 299 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island
More Info: 843-991-9168, marty.davis@gmx.com
Recovery Yoga
What: A 12-step meeting followed by a gentle yoga practice and meditation. Anyone and everyone affected by any type of addiction or dealing with another’s addictive behavior are welcome. Donations benefit the Friends of the Charleston Center.
When: 7:30 p.m. Mondays
Where: Room 237-B, 5 Charleston Center Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: $10 suggested donation
More Info: 843-327-2109
Tuesday
Blood Drive
What: Salt Oasis Spa will host The Blood Connection for a blood drive. All donors will receive service discounts and gifts cards. Register in advance.
When: 1:30-6:30 p.m. July 23
Where: Salt Oasis Spa & Wellness Center, 103 Harth Place, Suite B, Summerville
More Info: 843-501-1757, bit.ly/2xQegmm
Wednesday
Yoga Storytime
What: Stories plus mindfulness, movement and music.
When: 11 a.m. July 24
Where: Jennie J. McMahan Library, 506 N. Parler Ave., St. George
Price: Free
More Info: bit.ly/2XUwMEJ
Health Seminar
What: “Ladies 1st: Think It. Feel It. Ask It.” is a free seminar with a panel of OB/GYNs who will answer women’s health-related questions. Registration required.
When: 6-7 p.m. July 24
Where: Summerville Medical Center, 295 Midland Parkway
More Info: 843-797-3463, bit.ly/2O2evpc
M’bala
What: M’bala workout class with drinks and $5 donation to Charleston Hope (included in fee). Register in advance.
When: 6-7 p.m. July 24
Where: Dockery’s, 880 Island Park Drive, Daniel Island
Price: $10
More Info: bit.ly/30xYJnm
Pub Run
What: This Fleet Feet Mount Pleasant Water Run includes a three-mile run followed by water games, with shoe demos and giveaways.
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. July 24
Where: Tradesman Brewing Co., 1647 King Street Extension, downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-606-2546, bit.ly/2XXHiuQ
Thursday
Fun and Fitness
What: Day camp for kids centered around nutrition lessons, games, cooking, tasting and fun. Designed for ages 8-12 years.
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. July 25
Where: Berkeley County Administrative Building (106-B), 1003 Highway 52, Moncks Corner
Price: $20
More Info: 843-719-4140, bit.ly/2Y9kvAj
Strikes for Sight
What: The Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired and the ABVI Advancement Committee will host a bowling night fundraiser. Register in advance.
When: 6-9 p.m. July 25
Where: The Alley, 131 Columbus St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25 (two drink tickets included)
More Info: 843-723-6915, bit.ly/2XOozH4
Friday
Navigation Club
What: Presented by ARK, Alzheimer’s Family Support Services, the Navigation Club is a class designed to support brain health through engaging attendees in socialization, mental agility, physical activity, spirituality and nutrition. Register in advance.
When: 8:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Fridays
Where: ARK House, 502 W. 5th N. St., Summerville
More Info: 843-471-1360, thearkofsc.org
Saturday
Youth Triathlon
What: Second annual triathlon for ages 7-15 years, with an open-water swim and biking and running on park paths. Post-race breakfast provided and giveaways. Register in advance.
When: 7:15 a.m. July 27
Price: $45
More Info: 843-795-4386,bit.ly/2Gggjoc
IOP Beach Run
What: The Isle of Palms 5K/10K beach runs/walk/youth fun runs will be held on Front Beach, presented by the Isle of Palms Recreation Department.
When: 8 a.m. 5K/10K runs/walk; 9 a.m. youth fun runs July 27
Where: Front Beach behind The Windjammer, 1008 Ocean Blvd., Isle of Palms
Price: $15-$35
More Info: 843-886-8294, iop.net/iop-beach-run
Back-to-School Bash
What: Molina Healthcare and Seaside Family Medicine will host this event for Summerville students, featuring free school supplies, games, activities and info from local organizations (while supplies last).
When: 9 a.m.–noon July 27
Where: Seaside Family Medicine, 1341 College Park Road, Summerville
More Info: 843-400-0028
Special Needs Swim
What: Splash Zone Waterpark and Whirlin’ Waters Adventure Park will host a swim night for guests with special needs and their families to enjoy the water attractions. Advance purchase suggested.
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. July 27 (Splash Zone) and July 28 (Whirlin’ Waters)
Where: Splash Zone Waterpark at James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive; Whirlin’ Waters Adventure Park at Wannamaker Park, 8888 University Blvd., North Charleston
Price: $7-$9
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2LN5fTl
Sunday
Triathlon Series
What: The Charleston Sprint Triathlon Series (swimming, biking, running) kicks off its 29th year and is a five-race series from May-August.
When: 7:15 a.m. July 28 and Aug. 11 championship race
Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive
Price: $50-$204
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2PTJvoE
