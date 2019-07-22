Today

Doctor Is In

What: Tricounty Family Ministries offers health care assistance every Monday. Prescription assistance, education, counseling, medical referrals for dentures and vision care. Health and wellness programs are available.

When: 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m. Mondays

Where: Tricounty Family Ministries, 2015 Cosgrove Ave., North Charleston

More Info: 843-747-1788, bit.ly/2UX24cG

Co-Dependents Anonymous

What: Co-Dependents Anonymous is a 12-step program of recovery from co-dependence, where participants may share experiences, strength and hope in an effort to find freedom and peace in relationships.

When: 7 p.m. Mondays

Where: Church of the Holy Cross, 299 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island

More Info: 843-991-9168, marty.davis@gmx.com

Recovery Yoga

What: A 12-step meeting followed by a gentle yoga practice and meditation. Anyone and everyone affected by any type of addiction or dealing with another’s addictive behavior are welcome. Donations benefit the Friends of the Charleston Center.

When: 7:30 p.m. Mondays

Where: Room 237-B, 5 Charleston Center Drive, downtown Charleston

Price: $10 suggested donation

More Info: 843-327-2109

Tuesday

Blood Drive 

What: Salt Oasis Spa will host The Blood Connection for a blood drive. All donors will receive service discounts and gifts cards. Register in advance.

When: 1:30-6:30 p.m. July 23

Where: Salt Oasis Spa & Wellness Center, 103 Harth Place, Suite B, Summerville

More Info: 843-501-1757, bit.ly/2xQegmm

Wednesday

Yoga Storytime

What: Stories plus mindfulness, movement and music.

When: 11 a.m. July 24

Where: Jennie J. McMahan Library, 506 N. Parler Ave., St. George

Price: Free

More Info: bit.ly/2XUwMEJ

Health Seminar 

What: “Ladies 1st: Think It. Feel It. Ask It.” is a free seminar with a panel of OB/GYNs who will answer women’s health-related questions. Registration required.

When: 6-7 p.m. July 24

Where: Summerville Medical Center, 295 Midland Parkway

More Info: 843-797-3463, bit.ly/2O2evpc

M’bala

What: M’bala workout class with drinks and $5 donation to Charleston Hope (included in fee). Register in advance.

When: 6-7 p.m. July 24

Where: Dockery’s, 880 Island Park Drive, Daniel Island

Price: $10

More Info: bit.ly/30xYJnm

Pub Run

What: This Fleet Feet Mount Pleasant Water Run includes a three-mile run followed by water games, with shoe demos and giveaways.

When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. July 24

Where: Tradesman Brewing Co., 1647 King Street Extension, downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-606-2546, bit.ly/2XXHiuQ

Thursday

Fun and Fitness   

What: Day camp for kids centered around nutrition lessons, games, cooking, tasting and fun. Designed for ages 8-12 years.

When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. July 25

Where: Berkeley County Administrative Building (106-B), 1003 Highway 52, Moncks Corner

Price: $20

More Info: 843-719-4140, bit.ly/2Y9kvAj

Strikes for Sight

What: The Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired and the ABVI Advancement Committee will host a bowling night fundraiser. Register in advance.

When: 6-9 p.m. July 25

Where: The Alley, 131 Columbus St., downtown Charleston

Price: $25 (two drink tickets included)

More Info: 843-723-6915, bit.ly/2XOozH4

Friday 

Navigation Club

What: Presented by ARK, Alzheimer’s Family Support Services, the Navigation Club is a class designed to support brain health through engaging attendees in socialization, mental agility, physical activity, spirituality and nutrition. Register in advance.

When: 8:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Fridays

Where: ARK House, 502 W. 5th N. St., Summerville

More Info: 843-471-1360, thearkofsc.org

Saturday

Youth Triathlon

What: Second annual triathlon for ages 7-15 years, with an open-water swim and biking and running on park paths. Post-race breakfast provided and giveaways. Register in advance.

When: 7:15 a.m. July 27

Price: $45

More Info: 843-795-4386,bit.ly/2Gggjoc

IOP Beach Run   

What: The Isle of Palms 5K/10K beach runs/walk/youth fun runs will be held on Front Beach, presented by the Isle of Palms Recreation Department.

When: 8 a.m. 5K/10K runs/walk; 9 a.m. youth fun runs July 27

Where: Front Beach behind The Windjammer, 1008 Ocean Blvd., Isle of Palms

Price: $15-$35

More Info: 843-886-8294, iop.net/iop-beach-run

Back-to-School Bash

What: Molina Healthcare and Seaside Family Medicine will host this event for Summerville students, featuring free school supplies, games, activities and info from local organizations (while supplies last).

When: 9 a.m.–noon July 27

Where: Seaside Family Medicine, 1341 College Park Road, Summerville

More Info: 843-400-0028

Special Needs Swim

What: Splash Zone Waterpark and Whirlin’ Waters Adventure Park will host a swim night for guests with special needs and their families to enjoy the water attractions. Advance purchase suggested.

When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. July 27 (Splash Zone) and July 28 (Whirlin’ Waters)

Where: Splash Zone Waterpark at James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive; Whirlin’ Waters Adventure Park at Wannamaker Park, 8888 University Blvd., North Charleston

Price: $7-$9

More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2LN5fTl

Sunday

Triathlon Series 

What: The Charleston Sprint Triathlon Series (swimming, biking, running) kicks off its 29th year and is a five-race series from May-August.

When: 7:15 a.m. July 28 and Aug. 11 championship race

Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive

Price: $50-$204

More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2PTJvoE

