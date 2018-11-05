Today

Health Manager

What: Participants make weekly action plans, share experiences and help each other solve problems they encounter in creating and carrying out their self-management program. Sessions cover exercise, nutrition, communication, pacing activity and rest, and appropriate use of medications. Register in advance online.

When: 3:30-5 p.m. Mondays through Dec. 10

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: Free

More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2SuqxpK

Hormone Reboot

What: Participants will learn the connection between gut health and hormones and how to eat for good digestive health and hormone balance.

When: 6-7:30 p.m. Nov. 5

Where: Life Essentials Health Center, 1501 U.S. Highway 17, Mount Pleasant

Price: $10

More Info: bit.ly/2Q661Ky

Co-Dependents  

What: Co-Dependents Anonymous is a 12-step program of recovery from co-dependence, where participants may share experiences, strength and hope in an effort to find freedom and peace in relationships.

When: 7 p.m. Mondays

Where: Church of the Holy Cross, 299 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island

More Info: 843-991-9168, marty.davis@gmx.com

Tuesday

Resources on Aging

What: Trident Area Agency on Aging staff members will answer questions on aging. Register in advance online.

When: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Nov. 6

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: Free

More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2ENWpmc

Alzheimer’s Awareness

What: A representative with the Clinical Biotechnology Research Institute at Roper St. Francis Healthcare will discuss prevention, detection and ongoing Alzheimer’s research. Register in advance online.

When: 2-3 pm Nov. 6

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: Free for members, $5 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2Azw2wk

Sweet Talk

What: Come for a discussion about the impact of type 2 diabetes and prediabetes in the community and learn about local resources. Register in advance online.

When: 4-5 p.m. Nov. 6

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: Free

More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2CPem1a

Wednesday

Wellness Wednesday

What: Yoga with a sunset waterfront view. Happy hour specials and healthy snacks served after the session. Space is limited.

When: 5:30-6:45 p.m. Nov. 7

Where: Historic Rice Mill, 17 Lockwood Drive, downtown Charleston

Price: $10

More Info: 803-728-5458, bit.ly/2yJ8yng

Thursday

Sparkle Party

What: The 10th annual Sparkle Party will feature education, demonstrations and discounts on advanced cosmetic dermatology procedures. RSVP suggested.

When: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 8

Where: Germain Dermatology, 612 Seacoast Parkway, Mount Pleasant

More Info: 843-881-4440, germaindermatology.com

Friday

Moving On After Change   

What: Whether it is death, relocation or a change in health, life looks a lot different after the experience of a major life shift. Join others to receive peer support and education to move from a place of loss to a place of living fully. Facilitated by Dana Holtvoigt with McAlister-Smith Funeral Home. Advance registration required.

When: 10:30 a.m. Nov. 9

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: Free for members; $2 for non-members

More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.org

Ready to Meditate?

What: Learn the meditative strategies that support working with the brain not against it and immediately increase productivity, clarity and joy.

When: 12-1 p.m. Nov. 9

Where: LocalWorks, 1630 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-801-3390, bit.ly/2RumBUB

Move for Parkinson's   

What: Designed to help people with Parkinson’s Disease keep moving in a fun and welcoming environment while enhancing their quality of life. Open to anyone with balance, walking or instability impairment, not just PD. Fully adaptable for mobility devices and chairs. Caregivers participate for free.

When: 2-2:50 p.m. Fridays

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: Free for members; $8 nonmembers

More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2o8Npx9

Saturday

The Retreat

What: A “morning of movement and mindfulness” for women, addressing nutrition, anatomy, physiology and aromatherapy. Activities include yoga, meditation, breath work, journaling and more.

When: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 10

Where: 2705 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms

Price: $75

More Info: bit.ly/2F4bTma

Pre- and Postnatal Care

What: Barre modifications workshop for people who are expecting or have just had a baby. A representative from Nutrition Now will also speak about wellness and nutrition needs for both prenatal and postnatal care. Registration required.

When: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Nov. 10

Where: The Barre Code, 1440 Ben Sawyer Blvd., Mount Pleasant

Price: $5

More Info: 843-800-5515, bit.ly/2DfnIo5

Yoga Workshop

What: A full afternoon of health, wellness and relaxation. Activities include yoga sessions, meditation, lunch, farm tours and bouquet making.

When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 10

Where: Feast and Flora Farm, Meggett

Price: $57

More Info: 803-807-3367, bit.ly/2qlKMJf

Community Baby Shower

What: This community baby shower, hosted by WellCare, is for expectant moms and parents with newborns up to age six months. Food, games, door prizes and community vendors will be available.

When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 10

Where: Otranto Road Regional Library, 2261 Otranto Road, Charleston

Price: Free and open to the public

More Info: 803-216-4309, bit.ly/2PH2q5e

Sunday

Oyster Roast

What: The Lowcountry Autism Foundation will host an oyster roast fundraiser, featuring oysters, BBQ, chili, music, a silent auction and more.

When: 4-7 p.m. Nov. 11

Where: Bowen's Island Restaurant, 1870 Bowen's Island Road, James Island

Price: $25-$30 general; $15 ages 4-12 years

More Info: 843-876-0415, lafinc.org/new-events

