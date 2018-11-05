Today
Health Manager
What: Participants make weekly action plans, share experiences and help each other solve problems they encounter in creating and carrying out their self-management program. Sessions cover exercise, nutrition, communication, pacing activity and rest, and appropriate use of medications. Register in advance online.
When: 3:30-5 p.m. Mondays through Dec. 10
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2SuqxpK
Hormone Reboot
What: Participants will learn the connection between gut health and hormones and how to eat for good digestive health and hormone balance.
When: 6-7:30 p.m. Nov. 5
Where: Life Essentials Health Center, 1501 U.S. Highway 17, Mount Pleasant
Price: $10
More Info: bit.ly/2Q661Ky
Co-Dependents
What: Co-Dependents Anonymous is a 12-step program of recovery from co-dependence, where participants may share experiences, strength and hope in an effort to find freedom and peace in relationships.
When: 7 p.m. Mondays
Where: Church of the Holy Cross, 299 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island
More Info: 843-991-9168, marty.davis@gmx.com
Tuesday
Resources on Aging
What: Trident Area Agency on Aging staff members will answer questions on aging. Register in advance online.
When: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Nov. 6
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2ENWpmc
Alzheimer’s Awareness
What: A representative with the Clinical Biotechnology Research Institute at Roper St. Francis Healthcare will discuss prevention, detection and ongoing Alzheimer’s research. Register in advance online.
When: 2-3 pm Nov. 6
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free for members, $5 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2Azw2wk
Sweet Talk
What: Come for a discussion about the impact of type 2 diabetes and prediabetes in the community and learn about local resources. Register in advance online.
When: 4-5 p.m. Nov. 6
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2CPem1a
Wednesday
Wellness Wednesday
What: Yoga with a sunset waterfront view. Happy hour specials and healthy snacks served after the session. Space is limited.
When: 5:30-6:45 p.m. Nov. 7
Where: Historic Rice Mill, 17 Lockwood Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 803-728-5458, bit.ly/2yJ8yng
Thursday
Sparkle Party
What: The 10th annual Sparkle Party will feature education, demonstrations and discounts on advanced cosmetic dermatology procedures. RSVP suggested.
When: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 8
Where: Germain Dermatology, 612 Seacoast Parkway, Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-881-4440, germaindermatology.com
Friday
Moving On After Change
What: Whether it is death, relocation or a change in health, life looks a lot different after the experience of a major life shift. Join others to receive peer support and education to move from a place of loss to a place of living fully. Facilitated by Dana Holtvoigt with McAlister-Smith Funeral Home. Advance registration required.
When: 10:30 a.m. Nov. 9
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free for members; $2 for non-members
More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.org
Ready to Meditate?
What: Learn the meditative strategies that support working with the brain not against it and immediately increase productivity, clarity and joy.
When: 12-1 p.m. Nov. 9
Where: LocalWorks, 1630 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-801-3390, bit.ly/2RumBUB
Move for Parkinson's
What: Designed to help people with Parkinson’s Disease keep moving in a fun and welcoming environment while enhancing their quality of life. Open to anyone with balance, walking or instability impairment, not just PD. Fully adaptable for mobility devices and chairs. Caregivers participate for free.
When: 2-2:50 p.m. Fridays
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free for members; $8 nonmembers
More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2o8Npx9
Saturday
The Retreat
What: A “morning of movement and mindfulness” for women, addressing nutrition, anatomy, physiology and aromatherapy. Activities include yoga, meditation, breath work, journaling and more.
When: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 10
Where: 2705 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms
Price: $75
More Info: bit.ly/2F4bTma
Pre- and Postnatal Care
What: Barre modifications workshop for people who are expecting or have just had a baby. A representative from Nutrition Now will also speak about wellness and nutrition needs for both prenatal and postnatal care. Registration required.
When: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Nov. 10
Where: The Barre Code, 1440 Ben Sawyer Blvd., Mount Pleasant
Price: $5
More Info: 843-800-5515, bit.ly/2DfnIo5
Yoga Workshop
What: A full afternoon of health, wellness and relaxation. Activities include yoga sessions, meditation, lunch, farm tours and bouquet making.
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 10
Where: Feast and Flora Farm, Meggett
Price: $57
More Info: 803-807-3367, bit.ly/2qlKMJf
Community Baby Shower
What: This community baby shower, hosted by WellCare, is for expectant moms and parents with newborns up to age six months. Food, games, door prizes and community vendors will be available.
When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 10
Where: Otranto Road Regional Library, 2261 Otranto Road, Charleston
Price: Free and open to the public
More Info: 803-216-4309, bit.ly/2PH2q5e
Sunday
Oyster Roast
What: The Lowcountry Autism Foundation will host an oyster roast fundraiser, featuring oysters, BBQ, chili, music, a silent auction and more.
When: 4-7 p.m. Nov. 11
Where: Bowen's Island Restaurant, 1870 Bowen's Island Road, James Island
Price: $25-$30 general; $15 ages 4-12 years
More Info: 843-876-0415, lafinc.org/new-events
To add an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events