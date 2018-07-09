Special Needs Swim Night (copy)

Whirlin' Waters Adventure Waterpark will host a Special Needs Swim Night on Saturday.

 File/Lauren Prescott/Staff

Today

Summer of Wishes

What: Participating Panera Bread locations are hosting a month-long campaign to raise money for Make-A-Wish South Carolina. For each flip-flop cookie sold, Panera will donate $1 to the foundation. Donations will also be accepted at the register. 

When: 7 a.m.-8 p.m. until July 31

Where: Local Panera Bread stores are in downtown Charleston, North Charleston and Summerville

More Info: 864-250-0702, https://bit.ly/2zcik3J

Fit & Firm: Level III

What: A higher-intensity exercise class with cardio, strength, balance, and stretching exercises.

When: 9-10 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: Free

More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.org

Strength & Balance

What: Low-intensity and non-impact aerobic, strength, balance, and stretching exercises. Participants may stand or sit.

When: 2-3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: Free

More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.org

NAMI Support 

What: National Alliance on Mental Illness will host a support group for family members and friends of those who suffer from a mental illness and for individuals in recovery. Each confidential group meets separately and is followed by an education meeting.

When: 6-8:30 p.m. July 9

Where: Seacoast Church-West Ashley Campus, 2049 Savannah Highway

Price: Free

More Info: 843-872-5080, https://bit.ly/2FL2Jap

Co-Dependents Support

What: Co-Dependents Anonymous is a program of recovery from co-dependence, where participants may share experiences, strength and hope in an effort to find freedom and peace in relationships.

When: 7 p.m. July 9

Where: Church of the Holy Cross, 299 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island

Price: Free

More Info: 843-991-9168, marty.davis@gmx.com

Tuesday

Music & Motion

What: Children from infants to 6 years are invited to this dance party at the library where everyone can join in.

When: 11 a.m. July 10

Where: George H Seago, Jr Library, 76 Old Trolley Road, Summerville

More Info: dcl.lib.sc.us/node/2932

Wednesday

Matter of Balance

What: Participants will learn how to set realistic goals to increase activity, make changes to reduce fall risks, fall-proof their home and simple exercises to increase strength and balance. Register in advance.

When: 2-4 p.m. Wednesdays, July 11-August 29

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: $10 donation suggested

More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.org

EFT Meditation

What: EFT meditation, or “tapping,” is a set of techniques which utilizes the body’s energy points to help increase mindfulness, relieve stress, anxiety, depression and others. Classes are led by a trained EFT Coach. This is a four-week series. Register for programs online.

When: 4-4:30 p.m. July 11

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: $25-$35

More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.org

Friday

Domestic Violence

What: This session of the Origin SC Summer CEU Series will review information about who LGBTQ survivors are, including prevalence and other victimization data. An exploration of common barriers survivors face is designed to engage attendees in thinking broadly about the factors that influence LGBTQ victims of crime from accessing services.

When: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. July 13

Where: Corporate Square II, Conference Room, 4925 Lacross Road, North Charleston

Price: $45-$60

More Info: bit.ly/2IJ8hms

Saturday

Glamour Body Studio

What: View Summerville‘s new upcoming body sculpting studio. During the grand opening attendees will be able to network with other vendors in the area. Food and drinks will be served.

When: 12-4 p.m. July 14

Where: The Glamour Studio and Spa, 705 Old Trolley, Summerville

Price: Free

More Info: bit.ly/2lMxkfh

Special Needs Swim

What: People with special needs and their families are invited to enjoy the lazy river, race down slides and take a dip in the pool. To avoid the line, advanced purchase is recommended. A paid chaperone is required for all participants.

When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. July 14

Where: Whirlin' Waters Adventure Waterpark, 8888 University Blvd., North Charleston

Price: $9; free for ages 2 years and younger

More Info: 843-795-4386, https://bit.ly/1HAHPpY

