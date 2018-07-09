Today
Summer of Wishes
What: Participating Panera Bread locations are hosting a month-long campaign to raise money for Make-A-Wish South Carolina. For each flip-flop cookie sold, Panera will donate $1 to the foundation. Donations will also be accepted at the register.
When: 7 a.m.-8 p.m. until July 31
Where: Local Panera Bread stores are in downtown Charleston, North Charleston and Summerville
More Info: 864-250-0702, https://bit.ly/2zcik3J
Fit & Firm: Level III
What: A higher-intensity exercise class with cardio, strength, balance, and stretching exercises.
When: 9-10 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.org
Strength & Balance
What: Low-intensity and non-impact aerobic, strength, balance, and stretching exercises. Participants may stand or sit.
When: 2-3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.org
NAMI Support
What: National Alliance on Mental Illness will host a support group for family members and friends of those who suffer from a mental illness and for individuals in recovery. Each confidential group meets separately and is followed by an education meeting.
When: 6-8:30 p.m. July 9
Where: Seacoast Church-West Ashley Campus, 2049 Savannah Highway
Price: Free
More Info: 843-872-5080, https://bit.ly/2FL2Jap
Co-Dependents Support
What: Co-Dependents Anonymous is a program of recovery from co-dependence, where participants may share experiences, strength and hope in an effort to find freedom and peace in relationships.
When: 7 p.m. July 9
Where: Church of the Holy Cross, 299 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-991-9168, marty.davis@gmx.com
Tuesday
Music & Motion
What: Children from infants to 6 years are invited to this dance party at the library where everyone can join in.
When: 11 a.m. July 10
Where: George H Seago, Jr Library, 76 Old Trolley Road, Summerville
More Info: dcl.lib.sc.us/node/2932
Wednesday
Matter of Balance
What: Participants will learn how to set realistic goals to increase activity, make changes to reduce fall risks, fall-proof their home and simple exercises to increase strength and balance. Register in advance.
When: 2-4 p.m. Wednesdays, July 11-August 29
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: $10 donation suggested
More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.org
EFT Meditation
What: EFT meditation, or “tapping,” is a set of techniques which utilizes the body’s energy points to help increase mindfulness, relieve stress, anxiety, depression and others. Classes are led by a trained EFT Coach. This is a four-week series. Register for programs online.
When: 4-4:30 p.m. July 11
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: $25-$35
More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.org
Friday
Domestic Violence
What: This session of the Origin SC Summer CEU Series will review information about who LGBTQ survivors are, including prevalence and other victimization data. An exploration of common barriers survivors face is designed to engage attendees in thinking broadly about the factors that influence LGBTQ victims of crime from accessing services.
When: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. July 13
Where: Corporate Square II, Conference Room, 4925 Lacross Road, North Charleston
Price: $45-$60
More Info: bit.ly/2IJ8hms
Saturday
Glamour Body Studio
What: View Summerville‘s new upcoming body sculpting studio. During the grand opening attendees will be able to network with other vendors in the area. Food and drinks will be served.
When: 12-4 p.m. July 14
Where: The Glamour Studio and Spa, 705 Old Trolley, Summerville
Price: Free
More Info: bit.ly/2lMxkfh
Special Needs Swim
What: People with special needs and their families are invited to enjoy the lazy river, race down slides and take a dip in the pool. To avoid the line, advanced purchase is recommended. A paid chaperone is required for all participants.
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. July 14
Where: Whirlin' Waters Adventure Waterpark, 8888 University Blvd., North Charleston
Price: $9; free for ages 2 years and younger
More Info: 843-795-4386, https://bit.ly/1HAHPpY
