Today
Your Health
What: Self-management program sessions cover exercise, nutrition, communication, pacing activity and rest, and appropriate use of medications. Register in advance online.
When: 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Mondays, July 16-August 20
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: $15 suggested donation
More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.org
NAMI Support
What: National Alliance on Mental Illness will host a support group for family members and friends of those who suffer from a mental illness and for individuals in recovery. Each confidential group meets separately and is followed by an education meeting.
When: 6-8:30 p.m. July 16
Where: Bethany United Methodist Church, 118 West 3rd S. St., Summerville
More Info: 843-872-5080, https://bit.ly/2FL2Jap
Compassionate Friends
What: The Compassionate Friends provides highly personal comfort, hope and support to every family experiencing the death of a son or daughter, a brother or a sister, or a grandchild and helps others better assist the grieving family.
When: 7 p.m. July 16
Where: Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, 119-B West Luke Ave., Summerville
More Info: 843-934-4804, compassionatefriends.org
Co-Dependents Anonymous
What: Co-Dependents Anonymous is a 12-step program of recovery from co-dependence, where participants may share experiences, strength and hope in an effort to find freedom and peace in relationships.
When: 7 p.m. July 16
Where: Church of the Holy Cross, 299 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island
More Info: 843-991-9168, marty.davis@gmx.com
Tuesday
Dementia Dialogues
What: Dementia Dialogues is a five-session training course designed to educate caregivers of persons who exhibit signs and symptoms associated with Alzheimer’s disease or related dementias. Register in advance online.
When: 9:30-11 a.m. Tuesdays, July 17-Aug. 14
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.org
TOPS
What: Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) can help participants reach their weight-loss goals by providing tools, information, support and accountability.
When: 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays (Hurd); 6:30 p.m. Thursdays (St. Paul’s)
Where: Hurd/St. Andrews Regional Library, 1735 N. Woodmere Drive, Charleston; St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 604 Pitt St., Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-737-3289, www.TOPS.org
Thursday
Pint of Hope
What: Two Blokes will donate $1 from each pint sold to Palmetto Community Care to support its programs for people living with HIV/AIDS in the Lowcountry.
When: 4-9 p.m. July 19
Where: Two Blokes Brewing, 547 Long Point Road, Suite 101, Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-747-2273, bit.ly/2ua3qGh
Friday
Fundraiser
What: Southern Shakers Bar & Grill will host a fundraiser for the Ronald McDonald House at this two-day event. Friday will feature live music. Saturday will feature live music, raffles, silent auctions, a 50/50 drawing and BBQ plates.
When: 9 p.m. July 20; 4 p.m. July 21
Where: Southern Shakers Bar & Grill, 1761 N Main St., Summerville
Price: $5 donation
More Info: 843-285-5945, bit.ly/2uaWKYp
Bert’s Big Adventure
What: Haagen-Dazs shops in Charleston will donate 100 percent of sales to Bert’s Big Adventure, a nonprofit organization that provides five-day trips to Walt Disney World for children with chronic or terminal illnesses and their families.
When: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. July 20
Where: Haagen-Dazs, 43 South Market St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2NFxim5
Saturday
Beach Run
What: The IOP Beach Run will begin on Front Beach behind the Windjammer. The 5K Run/Walk and 10K Run will be followed by a Youth Fun Run. Register online.
When: 8 a.m. 5K Run/Walk and 10K Run; 9 a.m. Youth Fun Run July 21
Where: The Windjammer, 1008 Ocean Blvd., Isle of Palms
Price: $30-$35 adult; $10-$15 youth
More Info: 843-886-8294, https://bit.ly/2uq9WrV
Myasthenia Gravis
What: The Lowcountry SC Myasthenia Gravis Support Group meets every third Saturday of the month. The group, a part of MG Foundation of America, is dedicated to sharing experiences, techniques and accurate information.
When: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. July 21
Where: East Cooper Medical Center, 2000 Hospital Drive, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-216-6174, mgsupport11@comcast.net
