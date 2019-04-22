Today
Infertility Seminar
What: Coastal Fertility Specialists will host a free seminar to discuss the causes of infertility and new techniques to overcome it.
When: 6 p.m. April 22
Where: Charleston Convention Center Ballroom, 5000 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-883-5800, http://bit.ly/2XpZjSE
Earth Day Yoga
What: Earth Day Sunset Yoga on Folly Beach as part of Dolphin Week. Bring your own mat and register in advance.
When: 6:30 p.m. April 22
Where: 1 Center St., Folly Beach
Price: $10 donation
More Info: 843-991-6953, http://bit.ly/2ItYchq
Tuesday
MUSC’s Science Café
What: Discussion on brain health and the latest research on what improves the quality of aging and how it affects the brain.
When: 5:30 p.m. April 23
Where: Charleston Beer Works, 480 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-792-2926, http://bit.ly/2Gmmzdv
Wednesday
Gridding Meetup
What: Learn about the Earth grid or gridding with crystals for attracting your desires, healing your body and connecting with others.
When: 7-8:30 p.m. April 24
Where: Bliss Spiritual Co-op, 1163 Pleasant Oaks Drive, Mount Pleasant
More Info: bit.ly/2VaZZOr
Thursday
WIC Van
What: The Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) Nutritional Service van will be available in the parking lot to screen and complete applications.
When: 10 a.m. April 25
Where: Jennie J. McMahan Library, 506 N. Parler Ave., St. George
More Info: http://bit.ly/2Up0PTi
Ribbon Cutting
What: Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for JusticeWorks Behavioral Care Outpatient Clinic, which provides counseling and behavioral health services, assessments for families, children and individuals, with an emphasis on being sensitive to trauma.
When: Noon April 25
Where: JusticeWorks Behavioral Care Outpatient Clinic, 2154 N. Center St., Suite 402, North Charleston
More Info: 877-525-5992, http://bit.ly/2GuF80e
Corks for Kids
What: Fundraiser for Camp Happy Days, featuring curated wines, light bites and desserts from local restaurants, live music and a silent auction.
When: 6-10 p.m. April 25
Where: Citadel Beach Club, 4700 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms
Price: $125 single ticket
More Info: 843-571-4336, http://bit.ly/2XrYqJu
Gimme Shelter
What: Home Team BBQ will host its ninth annual Gimme Shelter dinner with open bar and live music, in partnership with Operation Home to raise funds for home repairs, wheelchair ramps and heat and cold relief programs.
When: 6–10 p.m. April 25
Where: Home Team BBQ, 126 Williman St., downtown Charleston
Price: $75 all-inclusive
More Info: 843-212-8936, operationhome.org
‘Take Back Night’
What: People Against Rape (PAR) will host its last 2019 Sexual Assault Awareness Month event, a half-mile march through downtown, near the College of Charleston campus, followed by a candlelight vigil, moment of silence and survivors speak-out in Gage Hall.
When: 7 p.m. April 25
Where: Meet at Unitarian Church of Charleston/Gage Hall, 4 Archdale St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-577-9882, peopleagainstrape.org/events
Friday
Benefit Weekend
What: Meals on Wheels presents its annual benefit weekend, featuring shopping, activities, food and more. A portion of sales will support homebound residents East of the Cooper.
When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. April 26-28
Where: Hidden Ponds Nursery, 4863 Highway 17 North, Awendaw
More Info: 843-345-0019, ecmow.org/events
Overcoming Inflammation
What: Workshop on inflammation and discussions on how to reduce the need for pharmaceuticals, slow the aging process, remove a barrier to weight loss and age with vitality.
When: Noon April 26
Where: Ideal Posture & Spine, 757 Long Point Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: bit.ly/2XlJqN6
Saturday
Tillman Run
What: Fourth annual family-friendly walk/run that celebrates the military community and legacy of Pat Tillman, while providing residents with an opportunity to come together and enjoy live music, kids activities, food and giveaways.
When: 8:30 a.m. April 27
Where: MUSC Health Stadium, 1990 Daniel Island Drive
Price: $10-$40
More Info: bit.ly/2UJl3fD
Mullet Haul Run
What: A 5K and 10K on the trails of Johns Island County Park with a post-race party with food, cold beverages and music. Designed for ages 10 and older. Dogs and strollers are not permitted.
When: 8:30 a.m. April 27
Where: Johns Island County Park, 2662 Mullet Hall Road
Price: $32-$36
More Info: 843-795-4386, http://bit.ly/2XlPqFu
Dentist Day
What: Pediatric dentist Kids Teeth will host Be a Dentist Day, with a behind-the-scenes look, where kids rotatre through four stations with hands-on activities and tasks. Designed for ages 7-12. Registration required.
When: 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. sessions, April 27
Where: Kids Teeth, 1130 Professional Lane, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-991-1689, bit.ly/2VUQgbZ
Sol Food Veg Fest
What: The Charleston Sol-Food Veg Fest promotes a mind, body and SOL rejuvenation filled with cultural and contemporary entertainment, education and enlightenment, featuring health awareness workshops, lectures, activities, a food court and more.
When: 11 a.m. April 27
Where: Jenkins Institute for Children, 3923 Azalea Drive, North Charleston
Price: $5-$10; free for ages 12 and younger
More Info: bit.ly/2Vbk47c
Sunday
Little David Music Fest
What: Third annual Little David Music Festival to promote autism awareness and benefit the Music Speaks Project, featuring ukulele workshops, a concert, group jams and an open mic, hosted by the Charleston Hot Shots.
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 28
Where: Old Santee Canal Park, 900 Stony Landing Road, Moncks Corner
Price: $2-$3
More Info: http://bit.ly/2UulZiK
To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events