Today

Facials for Breast Cancer

What: During October, Dermatology and Laser Center of Charleston will offer a complimentary 30-minute refresher facial for breast cancer patients and survivors. Registration required.

When: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. weekdays through Oct. 31

Where: Dermatology and Laser Center of Charleston, 2180 Henry Tecklenburg Drive

More Info: 843-556-8886, dermandlaser.com

Compassionate Friends 

What: The Compassionate Friends provides highly personal comfort, hope and support to every family experiencing the death of a child, sibling or a grandchild, and helps others better assist the grieving family.

When: 7 p.m. Oct. 15

Where: Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, 119-B West Luke Ave., Summerville

Price: Free

More Info: 843-934-4804, compassionatefriends.org

Tuesday

Counting Carbs

What: Counting Carbs for the Holidays, presented by East Cooper Medical’s diabetes educator, is an educational session designed to teach people how to successfully manage diabetes, focusing on the upcoming holidays.

When: 5 p.m. Oct. 16

Where: East Cooper Medical Center, 2000 Hospital Drive, Mount Pleasant

More Info: 888-417-1377, bit.ly/2RHEwYX

MUSC Science Cafe

What: Attendees will learn about 3D bioprinting, state-of-the-art tissue engineering and how it is used to improve patient outcomes from Dr. Michael Yost, professor of surgery and vice chairman for research with MUSC’s department of surgery.

When: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Oct. 16

Where: Charleston Beer Works, 480 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-792-2926, musc.edu/science-café

Wednesday

Breast Cancer Awareness

What: Salon Salon of Charleston will host its seventh annual breast cancer awareness party with a “cut”-a-thon, raffles, food and beverages and more. Proceeds will benefit the Susan G. Komen organization. The entire shopping center will participate.

When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 17

Where: Salon Salon of Charleston, 897 Houston Northcutt Blvd., Mount Pleasant

More Info: 843-849-7005, salonsalonofcharleston.com

Thursday

Dusty Boots Tour   

What: The public is invited to attend a walk-through of the construction progress and program information for Alice’s Clubhouse, a medical model memory care center open to adults with mild to moderate memory loss, including but not limited to Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and other forms of dementia.

When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 18

Where: Alice’s Clubhouse, 1156 Bowman Road, Suite 105, Mount Pleasant

More Info: 843-277-4000, alicesclubhouse.com

Community CPR Class

What: This hands-on class will teach infant, child and adult CPR, what to do in an emergency and how to use an AED. It includes a book for each member to take home.

When: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 18

Where: The Church at Cane Bay, 438 Market Place Drive, Summerville

Price: $10

More Info: 843-475-3334, bit.ly/2IEO7eJ

Friday

Healing Farms

What: The Chip In for Healing Farms golf tournament fundraiser will also include a catered BBQ lunch, prizes and more. Healing Farms works to create quality programming for young adults with developmental disabilities and supports services for the special needs community.

When: 11:30 a.m. registration/check-in; event concludes 5 p.m. Oct. 19

Where: The Links at Stono Ferry, 4812 Stono Links Drive, Hollywood

Price: $125 individual; $500 foursome

More Info: 843-971-9300, healingfarms.com/chip-in

Medicare 2019

What: An overview of Medicare coverage and expense differences for 2019, including supplements, special needs plans, dental, vision and more, as well as fraud scams. Register in advance online.

When: Noon Oct. 19

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: Free for members; $5 for non-members

More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2Mx1ejg

Spiritual Self-Esteem

What: “Search for Personal Power & Self-Esteem.” Caroline Myss will facilitate this workshop about exploring the archetypal journey of empowerment, from examining the numerous expressions of power to the importance of understanding “spiritual self-esteem.”

When: 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Oct. 19; 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 20

Where: Lance Hall, Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $35-$295

More Info: 843-720-8528, thesophiainstitute.org

‘Energy Self-Care 101’

What: This two-day Energy Self-Care workshop will offer practical steps and grounding tools for those interested in enhancing one's consciousness about relationship boundaries, personal power and self-healing skills. No previous knowledge is required.

When: 7-9 p.m., Oct. 19; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 20

Where: LOTUS Healing Centre, 232-A Ashley Ave., downtown Charleston

Price: $223

More Info: 843-724-9807, bit.ly/2NBgwDg

Saturday

FT5K Color Run   

What: Charleston Miracle with the College of Charleston will host the inaugural noncompetitive 5K Color Run to benefit the MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital.

When: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 20

Where: Laurel Hill County Park, 1400 U.S. Highway 41, Mount Pleasant

Price: $15-$25

More Info: facebook.com/CMatCofC, charlestonmiracle.org

Daring Way Experience

What: The Daring Way Weekend is a two-day workshop based on the work of author Brene Brown, with a focus on developing skills and daily practices that transform the way people live, love, parent and lead.

When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 20-21

Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive

Price: $745 (includes materials, lunches and refreshments)

More Info: 843-730-3058, indieglow.net/thedaringway

Youth Empowerment

What: Join the Royal Baptist Church for a free workshop for parents and youth ages 7-17 to address how to prevent bullying (including cyber-bullying) and suicide, as well as teaching coping skills and how to help others in unhealthy relationships. Sessions will be tailored for parents and will be age-appropriate for each age group.

When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 20

Where: Royal Baptist Church, 4761 Luella Ave., North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-744-0856, bit.ly/2E18STq

Follypalooza 

What: The 11th annual Follypalooza Cancer Benefit returns to Center Street on Folly Beach to raise money for local cancer patients and others, with live entertainment, vendors, activities, food and more.

When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 20

Where: Center St., Folly Beach

More Info: visitfolly.com/follypalooza

Baby Shower

What: This community baby shower, hosted by WellCare, is for expectant moms and parents with newborns up to age six months. Food, games, door prizes and community vendors will be available.

When: 3 p.m. Oct. 20

Where: Hurd/St Andrews Regional Library, 1735 N. Woodmere Drive, Charleston

Price: Free and open to the public

More Info: 803-216-4309, ccpl.org/hurd-st-andrews-monthly-calendar

Sunday

Nobody's Happy Tour

What: Presented by Stronger Than Stigma, a nonprofit dedicated to mental health advocacy for millennials, the Nobody’s Happy Comedy Tour seeks to raise money and awareness for the work it does to break down barriers keeping people from reaching out for the help they need.

When: 7-10 p.m. Oct. 21

Where: Veterans of Foreign Wars, 3555 Dorchester Road, North Charleston

Price: $15

More Info: 904-323-2022, bit.ly/2zUrYpY

