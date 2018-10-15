Today
Facials for Breast Cancer
What: During October, Dermatology and Laser Center of Charleston will offer a complimentary 30-minute refresher facial for breast cancer patients and survivors. Registration required.
When: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. weekdays through Oct. 31
Where: Dermatology and Laser Center of Charleston, 2180 Henry Tecklenburg Drive
More Info: 843-556-8886, dermandlaser.com
Compassionate Friends
What: The Compassionate Friends provides highly personal comfort, hope and support to every family experiencing the death of a child, sibling or a grandchild, and helps others better assist the grieving family.
When: 7 p.m. Oct. 15
Where: Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, 119-B West Luke Ave., Summerville
Price: Free
More Info: 843-934-4804, compassionatefriends.org
Tuesday
Counting Carbs
What: Counting Carbs for the Holidays, presented by East Cooper Medical’s diabetes educator, is an educational session designed to teach people how to successfully manage diabetes, focusing on the upcoming holidays.
When: 5 p.m. Oct. 16
Where: East Cooper Medical Center, 2000 Hospital Drive, Mount Pleasant
More Info: 888-417-1377, bit.ly/2RHEwYX
MUSC Science Cafe
What: Attendees will learn about 3D bioprinting, state-of-the-art tissue engineering and how it is used to improve patient outcomes from Dr. Michael Yost, professor of surgery and vice chairman for research with MUSC’s department of surgery.
When: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Oct. 16
Where: Charleston Beer Works, 480 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-792-2926, musc.edu/science-café
Wednesday
Breast Cancer Awareness
What: Salon Salon of Charleston will host its seventh annual breast cancer awareness party with a “cut”-a-thon, raffles, food and beverages and more. Proceeds will benefit the Susan G. Komen organization. The entire shopping center will participate.
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 17
Where: Salon Salon of Charleston, 897 Houston Northcutt Blvd., Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-849-7005, salonsalonofcharleston.com
Thursday
Dusty Boots Tour
What: The public is invited to attend a walk-through of the construction progress and program information for Alice’s Clubhouse, a medical model memory care center open to adults with mild to moderate memory loss, including but not limited to Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and other forms of dementia.
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 18
Where: Alice’s Clubhouse, 1156 Bowman Road, Suite 105, Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-277-4000, alicesclubhouse.com
Community CPR Class
What: This hands-on class will teach infant, child and adult CPR, what to do in an emergency and how to use an AED. It includes a book for each member to take home.
When: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 18
Where: The Church at Cane Bay, 438 Market Place Drive, Summerville
Price: $10
More Info: 843-475-3334, bit.ly/2IEO7eJ
Friday
Healing Farms
What: The Chip In for Healing Farms golf tournament fundraiser will also include a catered BBQ lunch, prizes and more. Healing Farms works to create quality programming for young adults with developmental disabilities and supports services for the special needs community.
When: 11:30 a.m. registration/check-in; event concludes 5 p.m. Oct. 19
Where: The Links at Stono Ferry, 4812 Stono Links Drive, Hollywood
Price: $125 individual; $500 foursome
More Info: 843-971-9300, healingfarms.com/chip-in
Medicare 2019
What: An overview of Medicare coverage and expense differences for 2019, including supplements, special needs plans, dental, vision and more, as well as fraud scams. Register in advance online.
When: Noon Oct. 19
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free for members; $5 for non-members
More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2Mx1ejg
Spiritual Self-Esteem
What: “Search for Personal Power & Self-Esteem.” Caroline Myss will facilitate this workshop about exploring the archetypal journey of empowerment, from examining the numerous expressions of power to the importance of understanding “spiritual self-esteem.”
When: 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Oct. 19; 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 20
Where: Lance Hall, Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $35-$295
More Info: 843-720-8528, thesophiainstitute.org
‘Energy Self-Care 101’
What: This two-day Energy Self-Care workshop will offer practical steps and grounding tools for those interested in enhancing one's consciousness about relationship boundaries, personal power and self-healing skills. No previous knowledge is required.
When: 7-9 p.m., Oct. 19; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 20
Where: LOTUS Healing Centre, 232-A Ashley Ave., downtown Charleston
Price: $223
More Info: 843-724-9807, bit.ly/2NBgwDg
Saturday
FT5K Color Run
What: Charleston Miracle with the College of Charleston will host the inaugural noncompetitive 5K Color Run to benefit the MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital.
When: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 20
Where: Laurel Hill County Park, 1400 U.S. Highway 41, Mount Pleasant
Price: $15-$25
More Info: facebook.com/CMatCofC, charlestonmiracle.org
Daring Way Experience
What: The Daring Way Weekend is a two-day workshop based on the work of author Brene Brown, with a focus on developing skills and daily practices that transform the way people live, love, parent and lead.
When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 20-21
Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive
Price: $745 (includes materials, lunches and refreshments)
More Info: 843-730-3058, indieglow.net/thedaringway
Youth Empowerment
What: Join the Royal Baptist Church for a free workshop for parents and youth ages 7-17 to address how to prevent bullying (including cyber-bullying) and suicide, as well as teaching coping skills and how to help others in unhealthy relationships. Sessions will be tailored for parents and will be age-appropriate for each age group.
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 20
Where: Royal Baptist Church, 4761 Luella Ave., North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-744-0856, bit.ly/2E18STq
Follypalooza
What: The 11th annual Follypalooza Cancer Benefit returns to Center Street on Folly Beach to raise money for local cancer patients and others, with live entertainment, vendors, activities, food and more.
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 20
Where: Center St., Folly Beach
More Info: visitfolly.com/follypalooza
Baby Shower
What: This community baby shower, hosted by WellCare, is for expectant moms and parents with newborns up to age six months. Food, games, door prizes and community vendors will be available.
When: 3 p.m. Oct. 20
Where: Hurd/St Andrews Regional Library, 1735 N. Woodmere Drive, Charleston
Price: Free and open to the public
More Info: 803-216-4309, ccpl.org/hurd-st-andrews-monthly-calendar
Sunday
Nobody's Happy Tour
What: Presented by Stronger Than Stigma, a nonprofit dedicated to mental health advocacy for millennials, the Nobody’s Happy Comedy Tour seeks to raise money and awareness for the work it does to break down barriers keeping people from reaching out for the help they need.
When: 7-10 p.m. Oct. 21
Where: Veterans of Foreign Wars, 3555 Dorchester Road, North Charleston
Price: $15
More Info: 904-323-2022, bit.ly/2zUrYpY
To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events