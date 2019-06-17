Today
Mind-Body Connection
What: A free, monthly class tailored to the needs of cancer patients and survivors to promote health and wellness, and geared to accommodate all fitness levels. Mats and props will be provided.
When: 4 p.m. June 17
Where: MUSC Hollings Cancer Center, 86 Jonathan Lucas St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-327-2109, musc.co/hollings-mind-body
ThetaHealing
What: ThetaHealing is an energy healing method, meditation technique and spiritual philosophy. It is a training method for the mind, body and spirit that allows people to live life in a more balanced and positive way through meditation and prayer.
When: 7-8:30 p.m. on every first and third Monday of each month
Where: Bliss Spiritual Co-op, 1163 Pleasant Oaks Drive, Mount Pleasant
More Info: bit.ly/2F9308R
Tuesday
Foot Care Over 50
What: Dr. Saima Ismaili of Carolina Foot Centers will discuss how foot care needs change with age, the importance of a good foot care routine and proper shoes, and having any problems or concerns looked at by a podiatrist early. Register in advance.
When: 3:30 p.m. June 18
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free for members; $5 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.org
MUSC’s Science Café
What: An exploration of burnout from work and how to prevent it with the development of personal resilience and resilient teams in the workplace. MUSC’s Science Café is a series of presentations offering talks on scientific subjects in a non-technical way in a pleasant social environment.
When: 5:30 p.m. June 18
Where: Charleston Beer Works, 480 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-792-2926, MUSC.edu/science-cafe
Robotic Repair
What: Surgeon David Ford will discuss the benefits of minimally invasive robotic hernia repair. RSVP required.
When: 6 p.m. June 18
Where: Trident Medical Center, 9330 Medical Plaza Drive, North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-797-3463, tridoc.co/RoboticHerniaSeminar
Yoga Under the Oaks
What: One hour yoga class followed by reception with food trucks. Take your own mat.
When: 6 p.m. June 18
Where: Charles Towne Landing State Historic Site, 1500 Old Towne Road, Charleston
Price: $10 per person
More Info: bit.ly/2wKmxaQ
Wednesday
Weight Loss Seminar
What: Learn about medical weight loss, candidate requirements and weight loss surgery options. RSVP requested.
When: 6 p.m. June 19
Where: East Cooper Medical Center, 2000 Hospital Drive, Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-416-6218, EastCooperMedCtr.com/WeightLoss
Foot & Ankle Seminar
What: Orthopedic surgeon Haley Merrill will discuss the treatment options for the top 10 most common foot and ankle problems. RSVP required.
When: 6 p.m. June 19
Where: Trident Medical Center, 9330 Medical Plaza Drive, North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-797-3463, tridoc.co/FootAnkleSeminar
Immersion Meetup
What: Immersion in high-vibration energy and discussion of attracting manifestations and creative outlets for students of Abraham-Hicks processes.
When: 7-8:30 p.m. on every third Wednesday of each month
Where: Bliss Spiritual Co-op, 1163 Pleasant Oaks Drive, Mount Pleasant
More Info: bit.ly/2X9O7Nr
Silent Disco Yoga
What: Join CorePower Yoga for an all-levels yoga flow on the lawn at Workshop. Registration required.
When: 7 p.m. June 19
Where: Workshop, 1503 King Street, Charleston
Price: Free for members; $15 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-942-0633, bit.ly/2KPzwAj
Thursday
Respite Care
What: For caregivers to someone with Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia, Sara Perry, executive director with Respite Care of Charleston, will explain what respite care is and how their programs can support you and your loved one. Registration required.
When: 9:30 a.m. June 20
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free for members; $5 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.org
Yoga Fest
What: Charleston County Parks and the Charleston yoga community present Salute the Solstice Charleston Yoga Fest, with meditation, 108 Sun Salutations, safe hands-on adjustments, live reggae music from Mystic Vibrations and more.
When: 5-8 p.m. June 20
Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive
Price: $25-$30; free for ages 12 and younger
More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com/3290/Salute-the-Solstice
Hip Pain Seminar
What: Orthopedic surgeon Malcolm Gotlich will discuss how not all hip pain requires a hip replacement. RSVP required.
When: 6 p.m. June 20
Where: Trident Medical Center, 9330 Medical Plaza Drive, North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-797-3463, tridoc.co/HipSeminar
Friday
Hat Day in the Sun
What: The Hat Ladies will distribute free hats for men, women and children to highlight the importance of hat wearing for sun protection; limit one per customer as long as supplies last.
When: 11:30 a.m. June 21
Where: Marion Square, King Street side, downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-762-6679, hatladies.org
Health Fair
What: Health Fair in recognition of The Longest Day, a global Alzheimer’s Association event that coincides on the day with the most sunlight, with representatives from numerous groups and organizations, with free blood pressure screenings, mini mental exams and more.
When: 1:30 p.m. June 21
Where: Alice's Clubhouse, 1156 Bowman Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-284-8367, alicesclubhouse.com, bit.ly/2PS42bG
Saturday
Self-Love Class
What: This week’s Buddhist teachings topic is “Self-Love Is Not Selfish” with Kelsang Jangchen and will include a relaxing guided meditation and talk on how to maintain a peaceful mind.
When: 10:30-11:45 a.m. June 22
Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10 per person
More Info: bit.ly/2wSItke
Fashion Show
What: “The Bright, The Bold and The Beautiful” is Dress 4 a Cure Cancer Foundation's third annual fashion show fundraiser.
When: 6-10 p.m. June 22
Where: Masonic Lodge, 1285 Orange Grove Road, Charleston
Price: $20
More Info: bit.ly/2WIpvra
Special Needs Swim Night
What: Whirlin’ Waters will host a swim night for guests with special needs and their families to enjoy the lazy river, race down the slide and take a leisurely dip in the pool. Advance purchase suggested.
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. June 22
Where: Whirlin’ Waters Adventure Waterpark, 8888 University Blvd., North Charleston
Price: $9
More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com/1788/Special-Needs-Swim-Night
