Today

Mind-Body Connection

What: A free, monthly class tailored to the needs of cancer patients and survivors to promote health and wellness, and geared to accommodate all fitness levels. Mats and props will be provided.

When: 4 p.m. June 17

Where: MUSC Hollings Cancer Center, 86 Jonathan Lucas St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-327-2109, musc.co/hollings-mind-body

ThetaHealing 

What: ThetaHealing is an energy healing method, meditation technique and spiritual philosophy. It is a training method for the mind, body and spirit that allows people to live life in a more balanced and positive way through meditation and prayer.

When: 7-8:30 p.m. on every first and third Monday of each month

Where: Bliss Spiritual Co-op, 1163 Pleasant Oaks Drive, Mount Pleasant

More Info: bit.ly/2F9308R

Tuesday

Foot Care Over 50

What: Dr. Saima Ismaili of Carolina Foot Centers will discuss how foot care needs change with age, the importance of a good foot care routine and proper shoes, and having any problems or concerns looked at by a podiatrist early. Register in advance.

When: 3:30 p.m. June 18

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: Free for members; $5 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.org

MUSC’s Science Café

What: An exploration of burnout from work and how to prevent it with the development of personal resilience and resilient teams in the workplace. MUSC’s Science Café is a series of presentations offering talks on scientific subjects in a non-technical way in a pleasant social environment.

When: 5:30 p.m. June 18

Where: Charleston Beer Works, 480 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-792-2926, MUSC.edu/science-cafe

Robotic Repair

What: Surgeon David Ford will discuss the benefits of minimally invasive robotic hernia repair. RSVP required.

When: 6 p.m. June 18

Where: Trident Medical Center, 9330 Medical Plaza Drive, North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-797-3463, tridoc.co/RoboticHerniaSeminar

Yoga Under the Oaks

What: One hour yoga class followed by reception with food trucks. Take your own mat.

When: 6 p.m. June 18

Where: Charles Towne Landing State Historic Site, 1500 Old Towne Road, Charleston

Price: $10 per person

More Info: bit.ly/2wKmxaQ

Wednesday

Weight Loss Seminar

What: Learn about medical weight loss, candidate requirements and weight loss surgery options. RSVP requested.

When: 6 p.m. June 19

Where: East Cooper Medical Center, 2000 Hospital Drive, Mount Pleasant

More Info: 843-416-6218, EastCooperMedCtr.com/WeightLoss

Foot & Ankle Seminar

What: Orthopedic surgeon Haley Merrill will discuss the treatment options for the top 10 most common foot and ankle problems. RSVP required.

When: 6 p.m. June 19

Where: Trident Medical Center, 9330 Medical Plaza Drive, North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-797-3463, tridoc.co/FootAnkleSeminar

Immersion Meetup  

What: Immersion in high-vibration energy and discussion of attracting manifestations and creative outlets for students of Abraham-Hicks processes.

When: 7-8:30 p.m. on every third Wednesday of each month

Where: Bliss Spiritual Co-op, 1163 Pleasant Oaks Drive, Mount Pleasant

More Info: bit.ly/2X9O7Nr

Silent Disco Yoga

What: Join CorePower Yoga for an all-levels yoga flow on the lawn at Workshop. Registration required.

When: 7 p.m. June 19

Where: Workshop, 1503 King Street, Charleston

Price: Free for members; $15 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-942-0633, bit.ly/2KPzwAj

Thursday

Respite Care

What: For caregivers to someone with Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia, Sara Perry, executive director with Respite Care of Charleston, will explain what respite care is and how their programs can support you and your loved one. Registration required.

When: 9:30 a.m. June 20

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: Free for members; $5 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.org

Yoga Fest

What: Charleston County Parks and the Charleston yoga community present Salute the Solstice Charleston Yoga Fest, with meditation, 108 Sun Salutations, safe hands-on adjustments, live reggae music from Mystic Vibrations and more.

When: 5-8 p.m. June 20

Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive

Price: $25-$30; free for ages 12 and younger

More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com/3290/Salute-the-Solstice

Hip Pain Seminar

What: Orthopedic surgeon Malcolm Gotlich will discuss how not all hip pain requires a hip replacement. RSVP required.

When: 6 p.m. June 20

Where: Trident Medical Center, 9330 Medical Plaza Drive, North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-797-3463, tridoc.co/HipSeminar

Friday

Hat Day in the Sun

What: The Hat Ladies will distribute free hats for men, women and children to highlight the importance of hat wearing for sun protection; limit one per customer as long as supplies last.

When: 11:30 a.m. June 21

Where: Marion Square, King Street side, downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-762-6679, hatladies.org

Health Fair

What: Health Fair in recognition of The Longest Day, a global Alzheimer’s Association event that coincides on the day with the most sunlight, with representatives from numerous groups and organizations, with free blood pressure screenings, mini mental exams and more.

When: 1:30 p.m. June 21

Where: Alice's Clubhouse, 1156 Bowman Road, Mount Pleasant

Price: Free

More Info: 843-284-8367, alicesclubhouse.com, bit.ly/2PS42bG

Saturday

Self-Love Class  

What: This week’s Buddhist teachings topic is “Self-Love Is Not Selfish” with Kelsang Jangchen and will include a relaxing guided meditation and talk on how to maintain a peaceful mind.

When: 10:30-11:45 a.m. June 22

Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10 per person

More Info: bit.ly/2wSItke

Fashion Show

What: “The Bright, The Bold and The Beautiful” is Dress 4 a Cure Cancer Foundation's third annual fashion show fundraiser.

When: 6-10 p.m. June 22

Where: Masonic Lodge, 1285 Orange Grove Road, Charleston

Price: $20

More Info: bit.ly/2WIpvra

Special Needs Swim Night

What: Whirlin’ Waters will host a swim night for guests with special needs and their families to enjoy the lazy river, race down the slide and take a leisurely dip in the pool. Advance purchase suggested.

When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. June 22

Where: Whirlin’ Waters Adventure Waterpark, 8888 University Blvd., North Charleston

Price: $9

More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com/1788/Special-Needs-Swim-Night

To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events

We're improving out commenting experience.

We’ve temporarily removed comments from articles while we work on a new and better commenting experience. In the meantime, subscribers are encouraged to join the conversation at our Post and Courier Subscribers group on Facebook.