Today

Barre Code 

What: The Barre Code will celebrate its second anniversary with a week of free classes, pop-up shops and restaurants. Reservations required for classes.

When: 6 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays; 5 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; 7 a.m.-noon Fridays; 8-11 a.m. Saturdays; 8-10:30 a.m. Sundays

Where: The Barre Code, 1440 Ben Sawyer Blvd., Mount Pleasant

More Info: 843-800-5515, bit.ly/2VLWYVd

Staying Active

What: Gabrielle Frook, treatment program coordinator with MUSC’s College of Nursing, will discuss how staying active can help you keep safe as you age. Registration required.

When: 1 p.m. May 13

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: Free for members; $5 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-990-5555, www.lowcountryseniorcenter.org

NAMI Support

What: National Alliance on Mental Illness will host a support group and education meeting for family members and friends of those who suffer from a mental illness and for those individuals in recovery from a mental illness. Each group meets separately and is confidential.

When: 6 p.m. May 13

Where: Seacoast Church-West Ashley Campus, 2049 Savannah Highway, Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-872-5080, namicharlestonarea.org

Healing Arts Workshop

What: People Against Rape offers a monthly Healing Arts Workshop for adult survivors of sexual violence in the tri-county area. This group provides a safe environment where survivors can explore healing through art and movement.

When: 6:30 p.m. May 13

Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-577-9882, bit.ly/307EAW0

Tuesday

Stretching Series

What: Dr. Katally will host a mobility and stretching class at 6 p.m. every Tuesday in May. Bringing a yoga mat is encouraged.

Where: Ideal Posture & Spine, 757 Long Point Road, Mount Pleasant

Price: Suggested donation

More Info: 843-352-9966, bit.ly/2JnrHRM

Wednesday

Book Signing

What: Chris Covert will discuss his novel, "Never Missed: Lessons Learned From Forty-Five Years of Running Without Missing a Day.”

When: 7 p.m. May 15

Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-805-6930, http://bit.ly/2PWME7d

Thursday

Sensory Discussion

What: Dr. Kyle Heimer will discuss how to diagnose and treat Sensory Processing Disorder and ADHD in children.

When: 7 p.m. May 16

Where: Dog & Duck, 1580 Old Trolley Road, Summerville

Price: Free

More Info: bit.ly/2LxsiDf

Saturday

Wilderness First Aid

What: This intensive two-day hands-on certification, taught by Wilderness Medical Associates, covers how to deal with medical emergencies in the wilderness, at summer camp or on the trail. Class supplements lectures with realistic simulations.

When: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. May 18-19

Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive

Price: $50

More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2PS8Tv0

Mental Health Workshop

What: St. James Presbyterian will host a Mental Health First Aid Workshop, designed to teach how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illnesses and substance abuse disorders.

When: 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. May 18

Where: St. James Presbyterian Church, 1314 Secessionville Road, James Island

More Info: 843-762-4619

‘Bloom’

What: Charleston Moms Blog will partner with Roper St. Francis for the fourth annual Bloom event for new and expecting mothers, with food, educational resources and giveaways. Register online.

When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. May 18

Where: Roper St. Francis Mount Pleasant Hospital, 3500 N. Highway 17

Price: $10-$40

More Info: bit.ly/2GIryVU

Health Fair Fundraiser

What: Unity of Charleston will host its annual Health Fair Fundraiser, with a silent auction and more.

When: 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. May 18

Where: Unity of Charleston, 2535 Leeds Ave., North Charleston

Price: $40 for three 20-minute session; $10 suggested donation for lunch

More Info: 843-566-0600, unitychs.org/unity-health-fair

Red Cross Blood Drive

When: 10 a.m. May 18

Where: Low Country Harley-Davidson, 4707 Dorchester Road, North Charleston

More Info: 843-554-1847, lowcountryharley.com

Support Group

What: The Lowcountry S.C. Myasthenia Gravis Support Group, a part of MG Foundation of America, is dedicated to sharing experiences, techniques and accurate information.

When: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. third Saturday of each month

Where: East Cooper Medical Center, 2000 Hospital Drive, Mount Pleasant

More Info: 843-216-6174, mgsupport11@comcast.net

Families Kickin' Asthma

What: Free one-day program for children ages 6-13 who have been diagnosed with asthma and their parents/guardians, with educational activities, prize drawings and more. Register in advance.

When: 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. May 18

Where: Mary Ford Elementary, 3180 Thomasina McPherson Blvd., North Charleston

More Info: 843-556-8451, familieskickinasthma.org

Health & Wellness Expo

What: The free H20 Health & Wellness Expo will feature vendors with natural health options and treatments, raffles and more. Register in advance.

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. May 18

Where: Scott’s Grand, 5060 Dorchester Road #320, North Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2H8mqfc

Youth Talk

What: “Let’s Talk: A Voice Bringing Awareness and Prevention to Teen Pregnancy and Mental Health” will feature conversations and education for teens and parents on the prevalence and contributing factors that may cause teen pregnancy and a look at prevention solutions. Presented by Destined Shades of Purpose.

When: 2-6 p.m. May 18

Where: St. Julian Devine Community Center, 1 Cooper St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-868-1852, bit.ly/2PSdvRQ

Sunday

Triathlon Series

What: The Charleston Sprint Triathlon Series (swimming, biking, running) kicks off its 29th year and is a five-race series from May-August.

When: 7:15 a.m. May 19, June 16, July 7, July 28 and Aug. 11 championship race

Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive

Price: $50-$204

More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com/1507/Charleston-Sprint-Triathlon

To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events

We're improving out commenting experience.

We’ve temporality removed comments from articles while we work on a new and improved commenting experience. In the meantime, subscribers are encouraged to join the conversation at our Post and Courier Subscribers group on Facebook.