Today
Barre Code
What: The Barre Code will celebrate its second anniversary with a week of free classes, pop-up shops and restaurants. Reservations required for classes.
When: 6 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays; 5 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; 7 a.m.-noon Fridays; 8-11 a.m. Saturdays; 8-10:30 a.m. Sundays
Where: The Barre Code, 1440 Ben Sawyer Blvd., Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-800-5515, bit.ly/2VLWYVd
Staying Active
What: Gabrielle Frook, treatment program coordinator with MUSC’s College of Nursing, will discuss how staying active can help you keep safe as you age. Registration required.
When: 1 p.m. May 13
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free for members; $5 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-990-5555, www.lowcountryseniorcenter.org
NAMI Support
What: National Alliance on Mental Illness will host a support group and education meeting for family members and friends of those who suffer from a mental illness and for those individuals in recovery from a mental illness. Each group meets separately and is confidential.
When: 6 p.m. May 13
Where: Seacoast Church-West Ashley Campus, 2049 Savannah Highway, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-872-5080, namicharlestonarea.org
Healing Arts Workshop
What: People Against Rape offers a monthly Healing Arts Workshop for adult survivors of sexual violence in the tri-county area. This group provides a safe environment where survivors can explore healing through art and movement.
When: 6:30 p.m. May 13
Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-577-9882, bit.ly/307EAW0
Tuesday
Stretching Series
What: Dr. Katally will host a mobility and stretching class at 6 p.m. every Tuesday in May. Bringing a yoga mat is encouraged.
Where: Ideal Posture & Spine, 757 Long Point Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: Suggested donation
More Info: 843-352-9966, bit.ly/2JnrHRM
Wednesday
Book Signing
What: Chris Covert will discuss his novel, "Never Missed: Lessons Learned From Forty-Five Years of Running Without Missing a Day.”
When: 7 p.m. May 15
Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, http://bit.ly/2PWME7d
Thursday
Sensory Discussion
What: Dr. Kyle Heimer will discuss how to diagnose and treat Sensory Processing Disorder and ADHD in children.
When: 7 p.m. May 16
Where: Dog & Duck, 1580 Old Trolley Road, Summerville
Price: Free
More Info: bit.ly/2LxsiDf
Saturday
Wilderness First Aid
What: This intensive two-day hands-on certification, taught by Wilderness Medical Associates, covers how to deal with medical emergencies in the wilderness, at summer camp or on the trail. Class supplements lectures with realistic simulations.
When: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. May 18-19
Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive
Price: $50
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2PS8Tv0
Mental Health Workshop
What: St. James Presbyterian will host a Mental Health First Aid Workshop, designed to teach how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illnesses and substance abuse disorders.
When: 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. May 18
Where: St. James Presbyterian Church, 1314 Secessionville Road, James Island
More Info: 843-762-4619
‘Bloom’
What: Charleston Moms Blog will partner with Roper St. Francis for the fourth annual Bloom event for new and expecting mothers, with food, educational resources and giveaways. Register online.
When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. May 18
Where: Roper St. Francis Mount Pleasant Hospital, 3500 N. Highway 17
Price: $10-$40
More Info: bit.ly/2GIryVU
Health Fair Fundraiser
What: Unity of Charleston will host its annual Health Fair Fundraiser, with a silent auction and more.
When: 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. May 18
Where: Unity of Charleston, 2535 Leeds Ave., North Charleston
Price: $40 for three 20-minute session; $10 suggested donation for lunch
More Info: 843-566-0600, unitychs.org/unity-health-fair
Red Cross Blood Drive
When: 10 a.m. May 18
Where: Low Country Harley-Davidson, 4707 Dorchester Road, North Charleston
More Info: 843-554-1847, lowcountryharley.com
Support Group
What: The Lowcountry S.C. Myasthenia Gravis Support Group, a part of MG Foundation of America, is dedicated to sharing experiences, techniques and accurate information.
When: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. third Saturday of each month
Where: East Cooper Medical Center, 2000 Hospital Drive, Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-216-6174, mgsupport11@comcast.net
Families Kickin' Asthma
What: Free one-day program for children ages 6-13 who have been diagnosed with asthma and their parents/guardians, with educational activities, prize drawings and more. Register in advance.
When: 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. May 18
Where: Mary Ford Elementary, 3180 Thomasina McPherson Blvd., North Charleston
More Info: 843-556-8451, familieskickinasthma.org
Health & Wellness Expo
What: The free H20 Health & Wellness Expo will feature vendors with natural health options and treatments, raffles and more. Register in advance.
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. May 18
Where: Scott’s Grand, 5060 Dorchester Road #320, North Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2H8mqfc
Youth Talk
What: “Let’s Talk: A Voice Bringing Awareness and Prevention to Teen Pregnancy and Mental Health” will feature conversations and education for teens and parents on the prevalence and contributing factors that may cause teen pregnancy and a look at prevention solutions. Presented by Destined Shades of Purpose.
When: 2-6 p.m. May 18
Where: St. Julian Devine Community Center, 1 Cooper St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-868-1852, bit.ly/2PSdvRQ
Sunday
Triathlon Series
What: The Charleston Sprint Triathlon Series (swimming, biking, running) kicks off its 29th year and is a five-race series from May-August.
When: 7:15 a.m. May 19, June 16, July 7, July 28 and Aug. 11 championship race
Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive
Price: $50-$204
More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com/1507/Charleston-Sprint-Triathlon
To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events