Tuesday
Meditation Class
What: Experience the mental shift that comes from a peaseful and successful meditation practice. Learn the strategies to help increase productivity, clarity and joy.
When: 8-9 a.m. Oct. 23
Where: LocalWorks, 1630 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: bit.ly/2ISrzHy
‘Journey Through Grief’
What: This program, facilitated by Elena Bell, will provide information and support to cope with the death of a loved one in an eight-week, small group setting. Registration required.
When: 10 a.m.-noon Tuesdays, Oct. 23-Dec. 11
Where: James A. McAlister Funerals and Cremation, 1620 Savannah Highway, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-766-1365, JamesAMcAlister@msn.com
Estate Planning
What: October is Special Needs Law Month and Colleton Memorial Library will host a special needs estate planning seminar.
When: 6 p.m. Oct. 23
Where: Colleton Memorial Library, 600 Hampton Street, Walterboro
Price: Free
More Info: 843-782-3333, office@southeasternlaw.com
‘Hospital and Hospitality’
What: MUSC Children’s Hospital will present a “Hospital and Hospitality” dinner, with proceeds to benefit the MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital. Child patients will work alongside 5Church’s chefs, servers and hostesses. Three-course pre-fixe menu paired with wine.
When: 6-8:30 p.m. Oct. 23
Where: 5Church, 32-B N. Market St., downtown Charleston
Price: $150
More Info: 843-937-8666, bit.ly/2CNE1rS
‘Healthy Living’
What: Enjoy smoothies and bars while you learn simple solutions toward “A Healthier You.” This event is for people who want a jumpstart to their health journey or are in a rut.
When: 7:05-8:05 p.m. Oct. 23
Where: Daniel Island Club, 600 Island Park Drive
Price: Free
More Info: bit.ly/2CI5KdG
Wednesday
M.A.D. Conference
What: M.A.D. (Men Against Domestic Violence) USA will host a conference, “A Conversation We’ve Neglected: Unmasking Domestic Violence,” featuring workshops on community inclusion and awareness, law enforcement and the faith-based community and teen dating violence and intersecting social justice issues. There also will be a gala/masquerade ball on Friday evening.
When: Oct. 24-26; Gala: 7-11 p.m. Oct. 26
Where: Conference: College of Charleston North Campus, 3800 Paramount Drive, North Charleston; Gala: The College Center at Trident Technical College, 7800 Rivers Ave., North Charleston
Price: Conference: $125-$399; Gala only: $75 individual; $140 couple; VIP and table options available
More Info: 843-805-4450, sps.cofc.edu/MADcharleston
Approaching Medicare
What: Participants will find out how Medicare supplement plans can provide both valuable stand-alone coverage and help fill in the gaps of their Medicare plans.
When: 10-11 a.m. Oct. 24
Where: SC BLUE, 1795 N. Highway 17, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: bit.ly/2pPmFT1
Baby Shower
What: State Sen. Margie Bright Matthews, Molina Healthcare of South Carolina and various local organizations will host a free baby shower for new and expecting moms from Walterboro and the surrounding area. Attendees will receive diaper bags filled with baby essentials, and partnering organizations will provide education on prenatal health and maternal health topics. RSVP required.
When: 10 a.m. Oct. 24
Where: Coastal Outback, 2269 Jefferies Highway, Walterboro
Price: Free
More Info: 843-709-3879, Shelia.Smith@MolinaHealthcare.com
Stroke 101
What: Katie Hall, stroke program coordinator with Roper Rehabilitation Hospital, will discuss what a stroke is, signs and symptoms, risk factors and prevention. Register in advance online.
When: 3:30 p.m. Oct. 24
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free for members, $5 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2AOSd3P
Thursday
Medicare Seminar
What: Learn about BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina's 2019 Medicare Advantage plans.
When: 10-11:30 a.m. Oct. 25
Where: SC BLUE, 1795 N. Highway 17, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: bit.ly/2NDPfjz
Plant-Based Nutrition
What: Cancer experts encourage everyone to eat more plant foods. Learn how to enjoy these foods and avoid nutritional pitfalls when choosing a more vegetarian diet. Presented and live-streamed by the Levine Cancer Institute. Register in advance online.
When: 12-1:30 p.m. Oct. 25
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free for members, $5 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2OUQeOb
Rehab Meet & Greet
What: Clinicians interested in learning more about FOX Rehabilitation’s private practice are invited to a meet-and-greet. Attendees should be at least 21 years of age.
When: 5-8 p.m. Oct. 25
Where: Community Pizza House, 2400 Gap Road, North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 856-298-0333, bit.ly/2wOvdN4
Grace Project
What: The Grace Project is a series of portraits of women who bear the scars of breast cancer, photographed by Charise Isis, and the exhibit, which highlights women of color, women in the military and others, will be hosted by three local galleries.
When: 5-8 p.m. guided art walk Oct. 28; exhibits on display through Oct. 28
Where: Cecil Byrne Gallery, 60 Broad St., downtown Charleston; Revealed Gallery, 119-A Church St., downtown Charleston; John C. Doyle Gallery, 125 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-312-1891 (Cecil Byrne Gallery), the-grace-project.org
‘Light the Night’
What: The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society will host the Lowcountry Light The Night Walk 2018 with a special ceremony, followed by a walk to Brittlebank Park. Gaige Thigpen is the honored hero for this walk.
When: 5:30-8 p.m. Oct. 25
Where: Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park, 360 Fishburne St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2CbGLOF
Family Support Group
What: Join Unique Minds for a support group for families of children with special needs. This event is free to the public and light refreshments will be provided.
When: 6-7 p.m. every second and fourth Thursday
Where: Dorchester Road Regional Library, 6325 Dorchester Road, North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: bit.ly/2pRbHN1
Saturday
MASKerade
What: TMI Counseling and Coaching will host its annual “MASKerade of Mental Illness: Conquering the Stigma" benefit, including food, cocktails, music and a live auction hosted by Tom Crawford from Low Country Live.
When: 6:30-10 p.m. Oct. 27
Where: Harbour Club, 35 Prioleau Street, downtown Charleston
Price: $100
More Info: bit.ly/2yf9aR8
