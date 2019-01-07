Today

Fit & Firm: Level III   

What: A higher-intensity exercise class with cardio, strength, balance and stretching exercises.

When: 9-10 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: Free

More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.org

Arthritis Education   

What: Dr. Ronald R. Butendieck with the rheumatology department at Mayo Clinic in Florida, will present intermediate-level arthritis education. Patricia Frisch will present an original relaxation technique for optional research participation.

When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Jan. 7

Where: The Courtyard Charleston Waterfront by Marriott, 35 Lockwood Drive, downtown Charleston

Price: $50

More Info: 843-830-3877; trishafitzg@gmail.com

Sit & Fit: Level I   

What: Cardio, strength, balance and stretching exercises done in a chair or standing next to it.

When: 11 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: Free

More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.org

Strength & Balance    

What: Low-intensity and nonimpact aerobic, strength, balance and stretching exercises. Participants may stand or sit.

When: 2-3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: Free

More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.org

Co-Dependents' Group

What: Co-Dependents Anonymous is a 12-step program of recovery from co-dependence, where participants may share experiences, strength and hope in an effort to find freedom and peace in relationships.

When: 7 p.m. Mondays

Where: Church of the Holy Cross, 299 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island

More Info: 843-991-9168, marty.davis@gmx.com

Recovery Yoga    

What: A 12-step meeting followed by a gentle yoga practice and meditation. Anyone affected by any type of addiction or dealing with another’s' addictive behavior are welcome. Donations benefit the Friends of the Charleston Center.

When: 7:30 p.m. Mondays

Where: Room 237-B, Charleston Center, 5 Charleston Center Drive, downtown Charleston

Price: $10 suggested

More Info: 843-327-2109, recoveryyoga@yahoo.com

Tuesday

Alternative Methods

What: Dr. Riley Mehaffey will discuss how upper cervical care chiropractic focuses on correcting the spine to allow proper function of the nerve system so that the body may function optimally. Register in advance online.

When: 10 a.m. Jan. 8

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: Free for members; $5 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2zW9g0V

Chair Yoga    

What: Increase flexibility, gain strength and reduce stress while experiencing gentle yoga while seated in a chair. Register in advance online.

When: 2:15-3:15 p.m. Tuesdays; 10-10:50 a.m. Thursdays

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: Free for members; $15 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2OAcPOT

GriefShare    

What: Those grieving the loss of someone close to you can find comfort and support at GriefShare, a 13-week seminar/support group. Those interested can join any time.

When: 6-7:30 p.m. Jan. 8

Where: First Presbyterian Church, 419 W. Main St., Moncks Corner

Price: $15 (includes workbook)

More Info: 209-919-3249, bit.ly/2Ag2AuM

Wednesday

Climbing Wall     

What: Students with a current college ID will receive a free harness and shoe rental with the regular price of admission. Registration is not required.

When: Noon-5 p.m. Jan. 9

Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive

Price: $12

More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com/161/Climbing-Wall

Hearing Loss 

What: “I Hear You!” is a support group to deal with hearing loss, be it personal or that of a spouse, friend, relative or co-worker. Join a conversation to address the physical, emotional and mental health impacts hearing loss has at home, work, school and in society.

When: 6 p.m. Jan. 9

Where: Bliss Spiritual Co-op, 1163 Pleasant Oaks Drive, Mount Pleasant

Price: Free

More Info: 843-566-2087, cwsarge5@hotmail.com

Thursday

Vino & Vinyasa

What: To celebrate its new studio coming to Mount Pleasant, CorePower Yoga will host a free, all-levels flow class, followed by a special happy hour ($5). Registration required.

When: 5:30 p.m. Jan. 10

Where: Napa Mount Pleasant, 1324 Theater Drive

Price: Free

More Info: 704-609-9323, bit.ly/2TqvAqG

Renew You Detox

What: Start your journey to optimal health with the ClearChange Detox plan, which can be customized to meet individual goals. The 10-day provider-led program also includes support via closed Facebook group, motivational emails and educational content. In-person participation is recommended, but online participation is also an option. Registration required.

When: 5:30-7 p.m. Jan. 10

Where: Rhett Women's Center, 1300 Hospital Drive, Suite 150, Mount Pleasant

Price: $50

More Info: 843-375-2210, rhettwomenscenter.com/10-day-detox-event

Hypnosis Month

What: Facilitator Allison Brown will introduce participants to a simple method of self-hypnosis for the purpose of relaxation, subconscious positive suggestion and meditation. Participants should bring a journal or notebook.

When: 6-7 p.m. Jan. 10

Where: Bliss Spiritual Co-op, 1163 Pleasant Oaks Drive, Mount Pleasant

More Info: bit.ly/2GFHlbr

Friday

Health Management

What: Participants make weekly action plans, share experiences and help each other solve problems they encounter in creating and carrying out their self-management program. Sessions cover exercise, nutrition, communication, pacing activity and rest, and appropriate use of medications. Register in advance online.

When: 9-10:30 a.m. Jan 11

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: $15 donation suggested

More Info: 843-990-5555

Moving On    

What: Whether it is death, relocation or a change in health, life looks a lot different after the experience of a major life shift. Join others to receive peer support and education to move from a place of loss to a place of living fully. Facilitated by Dana Holtvoigt with McAlister-Smith Funeral Home. Advance registration required.

When: 10:30 a.m. Jan. 11

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: Free for members; $2 nonmembers

More Info: 843-990-5555

Move for Parkinson's     

What: Designed to help people with Parkinson’s disease keep moving in a fun and welcoming environment while enhancing their quality of life. Open to anyone with any balance, walking or instability impairment. Fully adaptable for mobility devices and chairs. Caregivers participate for free.

When: 2-2:50 p.m. Fridays

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: Free for members; $8 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2o8Npx9

Saturday

Oblique FitGurls

What: James Hohense from Gold’s Gym will lead Oblique FitGurls through a featured fitness class, “'Les Mills GRIT,” with DJ Kaila Pricard and followed by free acai bowls from Playa Bowl Charleston. Proceeds will benefit Pedals 4 Peanuts.

When: 8:30 a.m. Jan. 12

Where: Athleta, 1224 Belk Drive, Mount Pleasant

Price: $20

More Info: 843-849-1586, bit.ly/2GQlNbZ

Hypnosis Month

What: Facilitator Allison Brown will induce participants into a state of deep relaxation where they will have the opportunity to experience past lives. Time will be included for journaling and discussion. This process will take place lying down. Please bring a journal and items that will promote a comfortable experience, such as a blanket, mat or pillow.

When: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 12

Where: Bliss Spiritual Co-op, 1163 Pleasant Oaks Drive, Mount Pleasant

More Info: bit.ly/2VaL2ZO

Sunday

Miki Bennett

What: Local author Miki Bennett will sign books and give a short talk about the impact Mastocytosis and surviving cancer has had on her journey to becoming an author. Hot cider and nibbles will be provided.

When: 3-4 p.m. Jan. 13

Where: Buxton Books, 2A Cumberland St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-723-1670, bit.ly/2QUHBYC

