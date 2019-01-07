Today
Fit & Firm: Level III
What: A higher-intensity exercise class with cardio, strength, balance and stretching exercises.
When: 9-10 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.org
Arthritis Education
What: Dr. Ronald R. Butendieck with the rheumatology department at Mayo Clinic in Florida, will present intermediate-level arthritis education. Patricia Frisch will present an original relaxation technique for optional research participation.
When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Jan. 7
Where: The Courtyard Charleston Waterfront by Marriott, 35 Lockwood Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: $50
More Info: 843-830-3877; trishafitzg@gmail.com
Sit & Fit: Level I
What: Cardio, strength, balance and stretching exercises done in a chair or standing next to it.
When: 11 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.org
Strength & Balance
What: Low-intensity and nonimpact aerobic, strength, balance and stretching exercises. Participants may stand or sit.
When: 2-3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.org
Co-Dependents' Group
What: Co-Dependents Anonymous is a 12-step program of recovery from co-dependence, where participants may share experiences, strength and hope in an effort to find freedom and peace in relationships.
When: 7 p.m. Mondays
Where: Church of the Holy Cross, 299 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island
More Info: 843-991-9168, marty.davis@gmx.com
Recovery Yoga
What: A 12-step meeting followed by a gentle yoga practice and meditation. Anyone affected by any type of addiction or dealing with another’s' addictive behavior are welcome. Donations benefit the Friends of the Charleston Center.
When: 7:30 p.m. Mondays
Where: Room 237-B, Charleston Center, 5 Charleston Center Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: $10 suggested
More Info: 843-327-2109, recoveryyoga@yahoo.com
Tuesday
Alternative Methods
What: Dr. Riley Mehaffey will discuss how upper cervical care chiropractic focuses on correcting the spine to allow proper function of the nerve system so that the body may function optimally. Register in advance online.
When: 10 a.m. Jan. 8
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free for members; $5 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2zW9g0V
Chair Yoga
What: Increase flexibility, gain strength and reduce stress while experiencing gentle yoga while seated in a chair. Register in advance online.
When: 2:15-3:15 p.m. Tuesdays; 10-10:50 a.m. Thursdays
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free for members; $15 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2OAcPOT
GriefShare
What: Those grieving the loss of someone close to you can find comfort and support at GriefShare, a 13-week seminar/support group. Those interested can join any time.
When: 6-7:30 p.m. Jan. 8
Where: First Presbyterian Church, 419 W. Main St., Moncks Corner
Price: $15 (includes workbook)
More Info: 209-919-3249, bit.ly/2Ag2AuM
Wednesday
Climbing Wall
What: Students with a current college ID will receive a free harness and shoe rental with the regular price of admission. Registration is not required.
When: Noon-5 p.m. Jan. 9
Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive
Price: $12
More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com/161/Climbing-Wall
Hearing Loss
What: “I Hear You!” is a support group to deal with hearing loss, be it personal or that of a spouse, friend, relative or co-worker. Join a conversation to address the physical, emotional and mental health impacts hearing loss has at home, work, school and in society.
When: 6 p.m. Jan. 9
Where: Bliss Spiritual Co-op, 1163 Pleasant Oaks Drive, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-566-2087, cwsarge5@hotmail.com
Thursday
Vino & Vinyasa
What: To celebrate its new studio coming to Mount Pleasant, CorePower Yoga will host a free, all-levels flow class, followed by a special happy hour ($5). Registration required.
When: 5:30 p.m. Jan. 10
Where: Napa Mount Pleasant, 1324 Theater Drive
Price: Free
More Info: 704-609-9323, bit.ly/2TqvAqG
Renew You Detox
What: Start your journey to optimal health with the ClearChange Detox plan, which can be customized to meet individual goals. The 10-day provider-led program also includes support via closed Facebook group, motivational emails and educational content. In-person participation is recommended, but online participation is also an option. Registration required.
When: 5:30-7 p.m. Jan. 10
Where: Rhett Women's Center, 1300 Hospital Drive, Suite 150, Mount Pleasant
Price: $50
More Info: 843-375-2210, rhettwomenscenter.com/10-day-detox-event
Hypnosis Month
What: Facilitator Allison Brown will introduce participants to a simple method of self-hypnosis for the purpose of relaxation, subconscious positive suggestion and meditation. Participants should bring a journal or notebook.
When: 6-7 p.m. Jan. 10
Where: Bliss Spiritual Co-op, 1163 Pleasant Oaks Drive, Mount Pleasant
More Info: bit.ly/2GFHlbr
Friday
Health Management
What: Participants make weekly action plans, share experiences and help each other solve problems they encounter in creating and carrying out their self-management program. Sessions cover exercise, nutrition, communication, pacing activity and rest, and appropriate use of medications. Register in advance online.
When: 9-10:30 a.m. Jan 11
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: $15 donation suggested
More Info: 843-990-5555
Moving On
What: Whether it is death, relocation or a change in health, life looks a lot different after the experience of a major life shift. Join others to receive peer support and education to move from a place of loss to a place of living fully. Facilitated by Dana Holtvoigt with McAlister-Smith Funeral Home. Advance registration required.
When: 10:30 a.m. Jan. 11
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free for members; $2 nonmembers
More Info: 843-990-5555
Move for Parkinson's
What: Designed to help people with Parkinson’s disease keep moving in a fun and welcoming environment while enhancing their quality of life. Open to anyone with any balance, walking or instability impairment. Fully adaptable for mobility devices and chairs. Caregivers participate for free.
When: 2-2:50 p.m. Fridays
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free for members; $8 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2o8Npx9
Saturday
Oblique FitGurls
What: James Hohense from Gold’s Gym will lead Oblique FitGurls through a featured fitness class, “'Les Mills GRIT,” with DJ Kaila Pricard and followed by free acai bowls from Playa Bowl Charleston. Proceeds will benefit Pedals 4 Peanuts.
When: 8:30 a.m. Jan. 12
Where: Athleta, 1224 Belk Drive, Mount Pleasant
Price: $20
More Info: 843-849-1586, bit.ly/2GQlNbZ
Hypnosis Month
What: Facilitator Allison Brown will induce participants into a state of deep relaxation where they will have the opportunity to experience past lives. Time will be included for journaling and discussion. This process will take place lying down. Please bring a journal and items that will promote a comfortable experience, such as a blanket, mat or pillow.
When: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 12
Where: Bliss Spiritual Co-op, 1163 Pleasant Oaks Drive, Mount Pleasant
More Info: bit.ly/2VaL2ZO
Sunday
Miki Bennett
What: Local author Miki Bennett will sign books and give a short talk about the impact Mastocytosis and surviving cancer has had on her journey to becoming an author. Hot cider and nibbles will be provided.
When: 3-4 p.m. Jan. 13
Where: Buxton Books, 2A Cumberland St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-723-1670, bit.ly/2QUHBYC
