Today

Fit & Firm: Level III

What: A higher-intensity exercise class with cardio, strength, balance and stretching exercises.

When: 9-10 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: Free

More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.org

‘The Doctor Is In’

What: Nurses will provide prescription assistance, education, counseling, medical referrals for dentures and vision care. Health and wellness programs are also available, as well as access to other health care services.

When: 9:30 a.m. Mondays

Where: Tricounty Family Ministries, 2105 Cosgrove Ave., North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-747-1788

Sit & Fit: Level I

What: Cardio, strength, balance and stretching exercises done in a chair or standing next to it.

When: 11 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: Free

More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.org

Strength & Balance: Level II

What: Low-intensity and nonimpact aerobic, strength, balance and stretching exercises. Participants may stand or sit.

When: 2-3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: Free

More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.org

Compassionate Friends

What: Compassionate Friends provides highly personal comfort, hope and support to every family experiencing the death of a son or daughter, a brother or a sister, or a grandchild, and helps others better assist the grieving family.

When: 7 p.m. Nov. 19

Where: Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, 119-B West Luke Ave., Summerville

More Info: 843-934-4804, compassionatefriends.org

Co-Dependents'

What: Co-Dependents Anonymous is a 12-step program of recovery from co-dependence, where participants may share experiences, strength and hope in an effort to find freedom and peace in relationships.

When: 7 p.m. Mondays

Where: Church of the Holy Cross, 299 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island

More Info: 843-991-9168, marty.davis@gmx.com

Recovery Yoga

What: Join this 12-step meeting followed by a gentle yoga practice and meditation. Anyone affected by any type of addiction or dealing with another’s' addictive behavior are welcome. Donations benefit the Friends of the Charleston Center.

When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19

Where: Room 237B, Charleston Center, 5 Charleston Center Drive, downtown Charleston

Price: $10 suggested

More Info: 843-327-2109, recoveryyoga@yahoo.com

Tuesday

Chair Yoga

What: Increase flexibility, gain strength and reduce stress while experiencing gentle yoga while seated in a chair. Register in advance online.

When: 2:15-3:15 p.m. Nov. 20

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: Free for members; $15 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2OAcPOT

Caregiver Support

What: Presented by Agape Hospice to help caregivers learn how to communicate with their friends and loved ones who are living with Alzheimer's or dementia.

When: 6 p.m. Nov. 20

Where: George H. Seago Jr. Library, 76 Old Trolley Road, Summerville

More Info: bit.ly/2AWE7eB

‘Beat the Burn’   

What: Dr. Michael Michel will present a free seminar on the alternatives to traditional surgery for reflux. This will include topics on nontraditional medicine as well as procedures that don't require any incisions. Registration is required.

When: 6 p.m. Nov. 20

Where: Summerville Medical Center, 295 Midland Parkway

Price: Free

More Info: 843-970-5078, TridentHealthsystem.com

Wednesday

Climbing Wall

What: Students with a current college ID will receive a free harness and shoe rental with the regular price of admission. Registration is not required.

When: Noon-5 p.m. Nov. 21

Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive

Price: $12

More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com/161/Climbing-Wall

Friday

Move for Parkinson's

What: Designed to help people with Parkinson’s disease keep moving in a fun and welcoming environment while enhancing their quality of life. Open to anyone with any balance, walking or instability impairment. Fully adaptable for mobility devices and chairs. Caregivers participate for free.

When: 2-2:50 p.m. Fridays

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: Free for members; $8 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2o8Npx9

Saturday

Motherhood Support

What: Join Postpartum Support Charleston on the last Saturday morning of each month for a peer-led support group for women working through perinatal mood and anxiety disorders. One-on-one support is available upon request.

When: 9 a.m. Nov. 24

Where: Mixson, 4400 Marblehead Lane, North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-732-1772, facebook.com/events/659291061127059

