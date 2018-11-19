Today
Fit & Firm: Level III
What: A higher-intensity exercise class with cardio, strength, balance and stretching exercises.
When: 9-10 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.org
‘The Doctor Is In’
What: Nurses will provide prescription assistance, education, counseling, medical referrals for dentures and vision care. Health and wellness programs are also available, as well as access to other health care services.
When: 9:30 a.m. Mondays
Where: Tricounty Family Ministries, 2105 Cosgrove Ave., North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-747-1788
Sit & Fit: Level I
What: Cardio, strength, balance and stretching exercises done in a chair or standing next to it.
When: 11 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.org
Strength & Balance: Level II
What: Low-intensity and nonimpact aerobic, strength, balance and stretching exercises. Participants may stand or sit.
When: 2-3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.org
Compassionate Friends
What: Compassionate Friends provides highly personal comfort, hope and support to every family experiencing the death of a son or daughter, a brother or a sister, or a grandchild, and helps others better assist the grieving family.
When: 7 p.m. Nov. 19
Where: Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, 119-B West Luke Ave., Summerville
More Info: 843-934-4804, compassionatefriends.org
Co-Dependents'
What: Co-Dependents Anonymous is a 12-step program of recovery from co-dependence, where participants may share experiences, strength and hope in an effort to find freedom and peace in relationships.
When: 7 p.m. Mondays
Where: Church of the Holy Cross, 299 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island
More Info: 843-991-9168, marty.davis@gmx.com
Recovery Yoga
What: Join this 12-step meeting followed by a gentle yoga practice and meditation. Anyone affected by any type of addiction or dealing with another’s' addictive behavior are welcome. Donations benefit the Friends of the Charleston Center.
When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19
Where: Room 237B, Charleston Center, 5 Charleston Center Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: $10 suggested
More Info: 843-327-2109, recoveryyoga@yahoo.com
Tuesday
Chair Yoga
What: Increase flexibility, gain strength and reduce stress while experiencing gentle yoga while seated in a chair. Register in advance online.
When: 2:15-3:15 p.m. Nov. 20
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free for members; $15 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2OAcPOT
Caregiver Support
What: Presented by Agape Hospice to help caregivers learn how to communicate with their friends and loved ones who are living with Alzheimer's or dementia.
When: 6 p.m. Nov. 20
Where: George H. Seago Jr. Library, 76 Old Trolley Road, Summerville
More Info: bit.ly/2AWE7eB
‘Beat the Burn’
What: Dr. Michael Michel will present a free seminar on the alternatives to traditional surgery for reflux. This will include topics on nontraditional medicine as well as procedures that don't require any incisions. Registration is required.
When: 6 p.m. Nov. 20
Where: Summerville Medical Center, 295 Midland Parkway
Price: Free
More Info: 843-970-5078, TridentHealthsystem.com
Wednesday
Climbing Wall
What: Students with a current college ID will receive a free harness and shoe rental with the regular price of admission. Registration is not required.
When: Noon-5 p.m. Nov. 21
Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive
Price: $12
More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com/161/Climbing-Wall
Friday
Move for Parkinson's
What: Designed to help people with Parkinson’s disease keep moving in a fun and welcoming environment while enhancing their quality of life. Open to anyone with any balance, walking or instability impairment. Fully adaptable for mobility devices and chairs. Caregivers participate for free.
When: 2-2:50 p.m. Fridays
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free for members; $8 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2o8Npx9
Saturday
Motherhood Support
What: Join Postpartum Support Charleston on the last Saturday morning of each month for a peer-led support group for women working through perinatal mood and anxiety disorders. One-on-one support is available upon request.
When: 9 a.m. Nov. 24
Where: Mixson, 4400 Marblehead Lane, North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-732-1772, facebook.com/events/659291061127059
