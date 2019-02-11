Today
NAMI Support
What: National Alliance on Mental Illness will host a support group and education meeting for family members and friends of those who suffer from a mental illness and for those individuals in recovery from a mental illness. Each group meets separately and is confidential.
When: 6 p.m. Feb. 11
Where: Seacoast Church-West Ashley Campus, 2049 Savanah Highway, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-872-5080, namicharlestonarea.org
Support Group
What: The ARK, Alzheimer’s Family Support Services, is a local nonsectarian nonprofit outreach program providing comprehensive support services to families living with Alzheimer’s or related dementia. The group will facilitate a support group for caregivers of family members suffering from chronic illness.
When: 5:30 p.m. Feb. 11
Where: Roper Hospital-Berkeley, 730 Stoney Landing Road, Moncks Corner
More Info: 843-471-1360, thearkofsc.org/support-groups
Tuesday
Neurofibromatosis
What: Neurofibromatosis refers to three genetic diseases that affect the nervous system and other organs, resulting in the formation of several types of aggressive tumors and other abnormalities such as learning disabilities. Dr. Carroll will explain the latest research developments for neurofibromatosis associated tumors.
When: 5:30 p.m. Feb. 12
Where: Charleston Beer Works, 480 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-792-2926, MUSC.edu/science-cafe
Postpartum Rehab
What: Expecting and postpartum moms are invited to join physical therapist Irina Samson for a conversation about nonsurgical rehabilitation exercises and techniques to help get back to an active lifestyle. Registration is required.
When: 6-7 p.m. Feb. 12
Where: Summerville Medical Center, 295 Midland Parkway
Price: Free
More Info: 843-970-5078, bit.ly/2GnVwQD
Wednesday
Medicare Info
What: The Trident Area Agency on Aging provides Medicare counseling to new and current beneficiaries. The non-profit group will answer questions related to retirement, Medicare and current insurance programs.
When: 10 a.m. Feb. 13
Where: Summerville Medical Center, 295 Midland Parkway
More Info: 843-554-2279
Strokes
What: Learn the latest on stroke prevention and innovative stroke care research from one of the top neurologists in the field.
When: 5:30 p.m. Feb. 13
Where: Daniel Pointe Retirement Community, 514 Robert Daniel Drive, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-792-2926, MUSC.edu/science-cafe
Support Group
What: “I Hear You!” is a support group to deal with hearing loss, be it personal or that of a spouse, friend, relative or co-worker. Join a conversation to address the physical, emotional and mental health impacts hearing loss has at home, work, school and in society.
When: 6 p.m. Feb. 13
Where: Bliss Spiritual Co-op, 1163 Pleasant Oaks Drive, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-566-2087, cwsarge5@hotmail.com
Mr. MUSC
What: Join MUSC’s Physician Assistant Program for the ninth annual Mr. MUSC pageant benefiting St. Andrews Clinic. There will be a cash bar.
When: 7-10:30 p.m. Feb. 13
Where: Woolfe Street Playhouse, 34 Woolfe St., downtown Charleston
Price: $12
More Info: bit.ly/2t7JJ18
Galentine’s Yoga
What: Grab your favorite Galentine for a night of yoga, suitable for all skill levels, followed by a glass of bubbly to enjoy while you shopping and celebrating.
When: 7:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 13
Where: Community Charleston, 701 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
Price: $5
More Info: bit.ly/2SzIqWN
Thursday
Safe While Aging
What: Gabrielle Frook, Treatment Program Coordinator, MUSC College of Nursing, will talk about how increasing social support, learning ways to avoid abuse and staying active can help you keep safe as you age. Register in advance online.
When: 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Feb. 14
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free for members; $5 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2OuApBe
Share the Love
What: Share the Love Fundraiser in support of Camp Rise Above, a nonprofit organization that provides fun, life-changing camp experiences to children with serious illnesses, life challenges and disabilities.
When: 5-8 p.m. Feb. 14
Where: Zaxby's, 3476 Shelby Ray Court, Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2DgdotE
Support Group
What: The ARK, Alzheimer’s Family Support Services, is a local nonsectarian nonprofit outreach program providing comprehensive support services to families living with Alzheimer’s or related dementia. The group will facilitate a support group for caregivers of family members suffering from chronic illness.
When: 7 p.m. Feb. 14
Where: Grace Lutheran Church, 1600 Old Trolley Road, Summerville
Price: Free
More Info: 843-471-1360, thearkofsc.org/support-groups
Friday
Managing Headaches
What: MUSC physical therapy students and Professor Holly Wise, PT, Ph.D., will present a guide to management of tension and cervicogenic headaches. Register in advance online.
When: 10 a.m. Feb. 15
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free for members; $5 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2QKeyWR
Saturday
Support Group
What: The Lowcountry S.C. Myasthenia Gravis Support Group, a part of MG Foundation of America, is dedicated to sharing experiences, techniques and accurate information.
When: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. third Saturday of each month
Where: East Cooper Medical Center, 2000 Hospital Drive, Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-216-6174, mgsupport11@comcast.net
MUSC Charity Dodgeball
What: Eighth annual MUSC Charity Dodgeball Tournament fundraiser for Pattinson’s Academy, a school for the comprehensive education and rehabilitation for children with multiple disabilities.
When: Noon-4 p.m. Feb. 16
Where: MUSC Wellness Center Gymnasium, 45 Courtenay Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: $5 suggested donation for spectators
More Info: bit.ly/2GiSzSa
Day of Wellness
What: Join this community yoga event to benefit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP). Donation-based yoga classes will be available throughout the day, and all proceeds will benefit the AFSP. Chair massages at $1 per minute will be available. Bring a yoga mat.
When: 2 p.m. Feb. 16
Where: Coastal Coffee Roasters, 108 E. 3rd N. St, Summerville
Price: $20 donation suggested
More Info: 518-788-4988, facebook.com/events/2217937325119095
Sunday
Infant Massage
What: This three-class series will be led by Valerie DeMasi, Licensed Massage Therapist, LMT, Certified Infant Massage Instructor, CIMI, and founder of Baby Bodywork. Register in advance online.
When: Noon-1 p.m. Feb. 17 and 24 and March 3
Where: Longevity Fitness, 163 Rutledge Ave., downtown Charleston
Price: $120
More Info: 303-931-1136, bit.ly/2TBiirV
Oyster Roast
What: Camp Happy Days will host its annual NASCAR Oyster Roast and Silent Auction, presented by the Fellowship Society of Charleston, and will include additional food, games and raffles.
When: Noon-6 p.m. Feb. 17
Where: Fellowship Society of Charleston, 1035 Jenkins Road, Charleston
Price: $30-$35
More Info: bit.ly/2RN6Ck1
To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events