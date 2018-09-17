Tuesday
Edible Hour
What: This program, offered by Palmetto Kids Cooking, will get kids interested in the kitchen. The curriculum is designed for ages 4-13 years and will empower children to be more self-sufficient in the kitchen.
When: 3:30-4:30 p.m. Sept. 18
Where: Hazel Parker Playground, 70 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
Price: $120 for eight-week session
More Info: 843-958-6485, bit.ly/2NX7GB0
Charity Night
What: Postpartum Support Charleston will hold a fundraising dinner to highlight its work to eradicate the stigma surrounding maternal mental illness, such as postpartum depression and anxiety.
When: 5-9 p.m. Sept. 18
Where: The Glass Onion, 1219 Savannah Highway, Charleston
More Info: 843-410-3585, facebook.com/events/254201798561075
Wednesday
‘Legacy of Care’
What: Join author Donald A. Bailey as he discusses "Your Legacy of Care," his "practical lifetime guide for thinking about and planning for the lifelong financial and care requirements of a family member with a disability."
When: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Sept. 19
Where: Charleston County Public Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2O0mnmD
Thursday
FOX Rehab Meet & Greet
What: Clinicians interested in learning more about FOX Rehabilitation’s private practice are invited to a meet-and-greet. Attendees should be at least 21 years of age.
When: 5-8 p.m. Sept. 20
Where: Community Pizza House, 2400 Gap Road, North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 856-298-0333, bit.ly/2wOvdN4
ADHD, Sensory Workshop
What: Organized by New Hope Chiropractic, this event aims to help parents figure out why their child is struggling and provide step-by-step help to start making a difference for their child. This event is for parents who are worried about their child’s growth, or who have children who have received a diagnosis, such as ASD, ADHD, SPD or professionals who serve children ages 0-18 years.
When: 7-8 p.m. Sept. 20
Where: The Schoolhouse, 720 Magnolia Road, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-203-3199, bit.ly/2oPWM5d
Friday
Black & Blue Athletic Clinics
What: Lowcountry Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine has announced Athletic Black & Blue Clinics, including surgeons, X-rays, casting, splinting and physical therapy.
When: 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays
Where: Lowcountry Orthopaedics, 1951 Clements Ferry Road, Charleston
More Info: 843-793-6785, lowcountryortho.com
Move for Parkinson’s
What: Designed to help people with Parkinson’s Disease keep moving in a fun and welcoming environment while enhancing their quality of life. Open to anyone with balance, walking or instability impairment, not just PD. Fully adaptable for mobility devices and chairs. Caregivers participate for free.
When: 2-2:50 p.m. Sept. 21
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free for members; $8 non-members
More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2o8Npx9
Saturday
St. Jude Walk/Run
What: This annual event is to benefit patients and their families at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in recognition of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. The event will feature a patient family speaker, scenic 5K, family-friendly activities and live entertainment.
When: 7 a.m. Sept. 22
Where: Carnes Crossroads, 513 Wodin Place, Summerville
Price: $10
More Info: 843-971-3531, bit.ly/2Cxmhlq
‘What the Women's Health’
What: This event will feature Dr. Natasha Lecque, self-defense instructor Ashley Bird and yogini Ashley Limehouse. It will include an information session about women’s health, a mini self-defense class by Charleston Fight for Hope and a meditative yoga session.
When: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Sept. 22
Where: Mount Pleasant Memorial Waterfront Park, 99 Harry Hallman Jr. Blvd.
Price: $20
More Info: 843-884-8517, bit.ly/2MX8CZB
Family 5K Training Clinic
What: Ages 10 years and older are welcome to this run/walk clinic designed by professional trainers. Participants can gain confidence and develop their skills faster, easier and injury-free on Johns Island County Park’s scenic trails. Includes free registration for the Lowcounty Trail 5K Run/Walk on Oct. 13.
When: 10-11 a.m. Saturdays through Sept. 29
Where: Johns Island County Park, 2662 Mullet Hall Road
Price: $32-$48 (each additional family memberafter four is $10 more)
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2wfGgOU
Senior Resource Summit
What: East Cooper Medical Center is partnering with the Thomasena Stokes-Marshall Senior Center Association to host the fourth annual Senior Resource Summit, providing educational seminars and free health screenings.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 22
Where: TSM Senior Center, 840 Von Kolnitz Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-856-2166, tompsc.com/222/Senior-Center
Sunday
Seraphim Healing
What: In this introductory class, students will learn about the Seraphim Angel and how different energies work together in a comprehensive way. Level One stimulates self-healing powers and provides tools to support others energetically. Wear comfortable clothing. Bring lunch; herbal tea will be provided.
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 23
Where: LOTUS Healing Centre, 232-A Ashley Ave., Charleston
Price: $250
More Info: 310-889-4825, bit.ly/2MX8Z6r
