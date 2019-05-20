Harper's Amazing Ride poster

Steel Gorillas Brotherhood RC and Low Country Harley-Davidson will host the fourth annual Harper’s Amazing Ride fundraiser on Saturday.

Today

The Doctor Is In

What: Tricounty Family Ministries offers health care assistance every Monday. Prescription assistance, education, counseling, medical referrals for dentures and vision care. Health and wellness programs are available.

When: 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m. Mondays

Where: Tricounty Family Ministries, 2015 Cosgrove Ave., North Charleston

More Info: 843-747-1788, tricountyfamilyministries.org

Mind-Body Connection

What: The MUSC Wellness Center hosts a monthly yoga class tailored to the needs of cancer patients and cancer survivors to promote health and wellness. Mats and props will be provided.

When: 4 p.m. May 20

Where: MUSC Hollings Cancer Center, Room 120, 86 Jonathan Lucas St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-327-2109, musc.co/hollings-mind-body

NAMI Support

What: National Alliance on Mental Illness will host a support group and education meeting for family members and friends of those who suffer from a mental illness and for those individuals in recovery from a mental illness. Each group meets separately and is confidential.

When: 6 p.m. April 15

Where: Bethany United Methodist Church, 118 W. 3rd S. St., Summerville

Price: Free

More Info: 843-872-5080, namicharlestonarea.org

‘Ask Dr. Ruth’

What: The Charleston JCC Filmfest and Terrace Theatre will hold a screening of “Ask Dr. Ruth,” a documentary on the life of Dr. Ruth Westheimer, a Holocaust survivor and sex therapist.

When: 7 p.m. May 20

Where: Terrace Theatre, 1956 Maybank Highway, James Island

Price: $12-$18

More Info: 843-762-4247, bit.ly/2EhColF

Tuesday

Kids Teeth Puppet Show 

What: Kids Teeth in Park West will host an open house and puppet show for children to be introduced to the dentist in a relaxed setting. Suitable for children ages 6 and younger. RSVP requested.

When: 10 a.m. May 21

Where: Kids Teeth, 1130 Professional Lane, Mount Pleasant

More Info: 843-216-5879, kidsteethsc.com

Tummy Troubles

What: Pediatric GI Dr. Sudipta Misra will host a free seminar on the topic of recognizing and treating reflux in children. Registration is required.

When: 10:45 a.m. May 21

Where: Summerville Family YMCA, 208 West Doty Ave.

Price: Free

More Info: 843-970-5078, http://bit.ly/2VgfQME

Proactive Aging

What: Discussion on navigating the health care system, crucial elements for aging well and alternative health care options. Register in advance.

When: 1 p.m. May 21

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: Free for members; $5 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-990-5555, www.lowcountryseniorcenter.org

Science Cafe   

What: A brief overview of the causes and magnitude of the opioid problem in the state of South Carolina. MUSC’s Science Cafe is a series of presentations offering talks on scientific subjects in a non-technical way in a pleasant social environment.

When: 5:30 p.m. May 21

Where: Charleston Beer Works, 480 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-792-2926, MUSC.edu/science-cafe

Mobility Stretching Series

What: Dr. Katally will host a mobility and stretching class. Bring a yoga mat.

When: 6 p.m. every Tuesday in May. 

Where: Ideal Posture & Spine, 757 Long Point Road, Mount Pleasant

Price: Suggested donation

More Info: 843-352-9966, bit.ly/2WGj3BJ

Knee, Hip Seminar

What: Presented by the Charleston Joint Replacement Institute. Register in advance.

When: 6 p.m. May 21

Where: Founders Hall, 1500 Old Towne Road, Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 844-616-8647, http://bit.ly/2JDMOzc

Wednesday

Thursday

Go Red Luncheon

What: The American Heart Association will host its Go Red for Women Luncheon fundraiser.

When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. May 23

Where: Hotel Bennett, 404 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: $100

More Info: http://bit.ly/2VntMiZ

Friday

Navigation Club

What: Presented by ARK, Alzheimer’s Family Support Services, the Navigation Club is a class designed to support brain health through engaging attendees in socialization, mental agility, physical activity, spirituality and nutrition. Register in advance.

When: 8:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Fridays

Where: ARK House, 502 W. 5th N. St., Summerville

More Info: 843-471-1360, thearkofsc.org

Saturday

Harper’s Ride 

What: Steel Gorillas Brotherhood RC and Low Country Harley-Davidson will host the fourth annual Harper’s Amazing Ride fundraiser for Harper’s Heart Warriors Foundation, which spreads awareness of Congenital Heart Defect (CHD) and raises money to support families with babies born with CHD. Proceeds from the ride will support inpatient families at MUSC Children’s Hospital.

When: 10 a.m. May 25

Where: Registration at Low Country Harley-Davidson, 4707 Dorchester Road, North Charleston

Price: $40 per team of two-four riders

More Info: 843-554-1847, http://bit.ly/2LLu2J7

