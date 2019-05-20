Today
The Doctor Is In
What: Tricounty Family Ministries offers health care assistance every Monday. Prescription assistance, education, counseling, medical referrals for dentures and vision care. Health and wellness programs are available.
When: 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m. Mondays
Where: Tricounty Family Ministries, 2015 Cosgrove Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-747-1788, tricountyfamilyministries.org
Mind-Body Connection
What: The MUSC Wellness Center hosts a monthly yoga class tailored to the needs of cancer patients and cancer survivors to promote health and wellness. Mats and props will be provided.
When: 4 p.m. May 20
Where: MUSC Hollings Cancer Center, Room 120, 86 Jonathan Lucas St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-327-2109, musc.co/hollings-mind-body
NAMI Support
What: National Alliance on Mental Illness will host a support group and education meeting for family members and friends of those who suffer from a mental illness and for those individuals in recovery from a mental illness. Each group meets separately and is confidential.
When: 6 p.m. April 15
Where: Bethany United Methodist Church, 118 W. 3rd S. St., Summerville
Price: Free
More Info: 843-872-5080, namicharlestonarea.org
‘Ask Dr. Ruth’
What: The Charleston JCC Filmfest and Terrace Theatre will hold a screening of “Ask Dr. Ruth,” a documentary on the life of Dr. Ruth Westheimer, a Holocaust survivor and sex therapist.
When: 7 p.m. May 20
Where: Terrace Theatre, 1956 Maybank Highway, James Island
Price: $12-$18
More Info: 843-762-4247, bit.ly/2EhColF
Tuesday
Kids Teeth Puppet Show
What: Kids Teeth in Park West will host an open house and puppet show for children to be introduced to the dentist in a relaxed setting. Suitable for children ages 6 and younger. RSVP requested.
When: 10 a.m. May 21
Where: Kids Teeth, 1130 Professional Lane, Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-216-5879, kidsteethsc.com
Tummy Troubles
What: Pediatric GI Dr. Sudipta Misra will host a free seminar on the topic of recognizing and treating reflux in children. Registration is required.
When: 10:45 a.m. May 21
Where: Summerville Family YMCA, 208 West Doty Ave.
Price: Free
More Info: 843-970-5078, http://bit.ly/2VgfQME
Proactive Aging
What: Discussion on navigating the health care system, crucial elements for aging well and alternative health care options. Register in advance.
When: 1 p.m. May 21
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free for members; $5 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-990-5555, www.lowcountryseniorcenter.org
Science Cafe
What: A brief overview of the causes and magnitude of the opioid problem in the state of South Carolina. MUSC’s Science Cafe is a series of presentations offering talks on scientific subjects in a non-technical way in a pleasant social environment.
When: 5:30 p.m. May 21
Where: Charleston Beer Works, 480 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-792-2926, MUSC.edu/science-cafe
Mobility Stretching Series
What: Dr. Katally will host a mobility and stretching class. Bring a yoga mat.
When: 6 p.m. every Tuesday in May.
Where: Ideal Posture & Spine, 757 Long Point Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: Suggested donation
More Info: 843-352-9966, bit.ly/2WGj3BJ
Knee, Hip Seminar
What: Presented by the Charleston Joint Replacement Institute. Register in advance.
When: 6 p.m. May 21
Where: Founders Hall, 1500 Old Towne Road, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 844-616-8647, http://bit.ly/2JDMOzc
Wednesday
Thursday
Go Red Luncheon
What: The American Heart Association will host its Go Red for Women Luncheon fundraiser.
When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. May 23
Where: Hotel Bennett, 404 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $100
More Info: http://bit.ly/2VntMiZ
Friday
Navigation Club
What: Presented by ARK, Alzheimer’s Family Support Services, the Navigation Club is a class designed to support brain health through engaging attendees in socialization, mental agility, physical activity, spirituality and nutrition. Register in advance.
When: 8:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Fridays
Where: ARK House, 502 W. 5th N. St., Summerville
More Info: 843-471-1360, thearkofsc.org
Saturday
Harper’s Ride
What: Steel Gorillas Brotherhood RC and Low Country Harley-Davidson will host the fourth annual Harper’s Amazing Ride fundraiser for Harper’s Heart Warriors Foundation, which spreads awareness of Congenital Heart Defect (CHD) and raises money to support families with babies born with CHD. Proceeds from the ride will support inpatient families at MUSC Children’s Hospital.
When: 10 a.m. May 25
Where: Registration at Low Country Harley-Davidson, 4707 Dorchester Road, North Charleston
Price: $40 per team of two-four riders
More Info: 843-554-1847, http://bit.ly/2LLu2J7
To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events