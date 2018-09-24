Today

‘The Doctor Is In’   

What: Nurses provide prescription assistance, education, counseling, medical referrals for dentures and vision care. Health and wellness programs are also available as well as access to other health care services.

When: 9:30 a.m. Mondays

Where: Tricounty Family Ministries, 2105 Cosgrove Ave., North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-747-1788, tricountyfamilyministries.org

Transplant Group

What: This group was created to help those (solid organ or LVAD) awaiting organ transplants and those coping after the transplant process as a way to share questions and experiences with each other.

When: 3:30 p.m. Sept. 24

Where: Park Circle Community Center, 4800 Park Circle, North Charleston

More Info: 843-792-9207

Uplift M.E.   

What: This program is designed to uplift, motivate and encourage young individuals in life. Sessions include nutrition and health, career building, self-worth, personal finance, social media and other personal development topics.

When: 6-7 p.m. Sept. 24

Where: Arthur W. Christopher Community Center, 265 Fishburne St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-724-7338, bit.ly/2Not1XH

Beachside Yoga 

What: Sunset yoga series at Folly Beach County Park guided by a professional instructor. All fitness levels are welcome.

When: 6-7 p.m. Sept. 24

Where: Folly Beach County Park, 1100 West Ashley Ave.

Price: $8-$10

More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com/1804/Beachside-Yoga

Co-Dependents' Anonymous   

What: Co-Dependents Anonymous is a 12-step program of recovery from co-dependence, where participants may share experiences, strength and hope in an effort to find freedom and peace in relationships.

When: 7 p.m. Mondays

Where: Church of the Holy Cross, 299 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island

More Info: 843-991-9168, marty.davis@gmx.com

Tuesday

Joint Pain Seminar   

What: Dr. Del Schutte will present a seminar to educate community members about the spectrum of treatments available to those experiencing knee and joint pain.

When: 6 p.m. Sept. 25

Where: East Cooper Medical Center, 2000 Hospital Drive, Mount Pleasant

Price: Free

More Info: 843-881-0100, bit.ly/2PKTnQm

'Hospital & Hospitality'   

What: 5Church will partner with MUSC Children's Hospital to host a special "Hospital & Hospitality" dinner with all proceeds benefiting the campaign for the MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital. The dinner will feature kid patients working alongside 5Church's chefs, servers and hostesses to create a three course meal. The dinner will also feature wine pairings by certified sommelier Patricia Smith.

When: 6-8:30 p.m. Sept. 25

Where: 5Church, 32B North Market St., downtown Charleston

Price: $150

More Info: 843-937-8666, 5churchcharleston.com

Wednesday

Lip Sync for Lungs

What: Lip Sync for Lungs Live Battle fundraiser for the American Lung Association.

When: 7 p.m. Sept. 26

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $35-$55

More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com

Thursday

Walk & Restore Yoga   

What: Restorative yoga professionals will lead participants along short walking loops, stopping intermittently to stretch and relax, teaching restorative yoga techniques on strength, flexibility, balance and breath. Open to all levels, including mothers with children in strollers.

When: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays

Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive; Caw Caw Interpretive Center, 5200 Savannah Highway, Ravenel

Price: $8 advance (Charleston County residents); $10 general/day-of-event

More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com/1727/Walk-Restorative-Yoga

Friday

MUSC Cannabis Conference   

What: Charleston Hemp Company’s founder, David Bulick, will speak at MUSC’s inaugural Cannabis Conference, which will offer the opportunity to learn about cannabinoids from medical, research and legal experts on medical cannabis, based on the most current evidence-based science.

When: 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. conference; 6:30-7:30 p.m. reception Sept. 28

Where: MUSC Drug Discovery Building, 70 President St., downtown Charleston

Price: $100-$250

More Info: 843-792-9113, bit.ly/2Cy57El

Be Your Own Health Manager

What: Self-management program sessions cover exercise, nutrition, communication, pacing activity and rest, and appropriate use of medications. Register in advance online.

When: 9:30-11 a.m. Fridays, Sept. 28-Nov. 2

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: $15 suggested donation

More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2ASrtzg

Moving On After Change   

What: Whether it is death, relocation or a change in health, life looks a lot different after the experience of a major life shift. Join others to receive peer support and education to move from a place of loss to a place of living fully. Facilitated by Dana Holtvoigt with McAlister-Smith Funeral Home. Advance registration required.

When: 10:30 a.m. Sept. 28

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: Free for members; $2 for non-members

More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.org

Move for Parkinson’s   

What: Designed to help people with Parkinson’s Disease keep moving in a fun and welcoming environment while enhancing their quality of life. Open to anyone with balance, walking or instability impairment, not just PD. Fully adaptable for mobility devices and chairs. Caregivers participate for free.

When: 2-2:50 p.m. Fridays

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: Free for members; $8 non-members

More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2o8Npx9

Field & Flow Fest 

What: Field & Flow Fest is a family-friendly yoga festival, featuring three yoga sessions, a catered healthy lunch and breakfast, overnight camping, bonfire bonding, a community art project, local teachers, artists and healers, fresh air and freedom to unplug.

When: 3 p.m. Sept. 28-3 p.m. Sept. 30

Where: Natural Gathering Grounds, 7338 Peirce Road, Ridgeville

Price: $85-$105 (child prices vary; free for ages 10 years and younger)

More Info: bit.ly/2KSEPMZ

Saturday

Lowcountry Heart Walk   

What: At this 25th anniversary of the Lowcountry Heart Walk fundraiser for the American Heart Association, attendees can run or walk the one-mile loop or the three-mile route. This is a free event open to all ages.

When: 8 a.m. check-in, 9 a.m. walk Sept. 29

Where: Riverfront Park, 1001 Everglades Ave., North Charleston

More Info: 843-480-4907, LowcountrySCHeartWalk.org

Health & Wellness Expo

What: The Health & Wellness Expo will host vendors from natural healthcare services (i.e. massage therapists, chiropractors, acupuncturists, reiki masters, naturopath healing providers), as well as artists and natural product companies.

When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 29

Where: Scott’s Grand Banquet Hall, 5060 Dorchester Road, Suite 320, North Charleston

Price: $7 (includes $5 voucher)

More Info: 843-478-4462, bit.ly/2POnTZw

Motherhood Support 

What: Postpartum Support Charleston offers a peer-led support group for women working through perinatal mood and anxiety disorders. There are additional group meetings on other weekdays in other locations. See website for details.

When: 9-10:30 a.m. the last Saturday of each month

Where: Mixson, 4400 Marblehead Lane, North Charleston

More Info: 843-732-1772, facebook.com/events/659291061127059

Wheel to Surf   

What: Wheel to Surf Adaptive Surfing provides individuals with physical disabilities an opportunity to experience surfing. Staff from partner organizations Ocean Cure, Adaptive Surf Project, Adaptive Expeditions and Coastal Carolina Adaptive Sports and Recreation will provide instruction and assistance in a controlled environment. Advance registration required.

When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 29

Where: Folly Beach County Park, 1100 West Ashley Ave.

Price: Free

More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2MH68cV

‘Why Might I Meditate’   

What: Gary Smith, a longtime reporter with Sports Illustrated, will discuss the benefits of meditation and mindfulness, how to begin a personal program and where to find local resources and participate as a beginner.

When: 9:30-11:30 a.m. Sept. 29

Where: Gage Hall, 4 Archdale St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free and open to the public

More Info: 843-723-2970, harlestonneighbor2neighbor.com/upcoming-events

‘Shades of Blue’   

What: Alopecia Awareness Symposium & Fashion Show with a guest panel of educated and experienced women who will share knowledge and personal experience. Entertainment will be provided and vendors will be onsite.

When: 3-9 p.m. Sept. 29

Where: Cross Community Center, 1690 Old Highway 6

Price: $15-$20

More Info: 843-608-0560, bit.ly/2DpewP1

‘Praise Out Cancer’   

What: The mission of “Praise Out Cancer: A Benefit Concert” is to provide help and inspire hope to those affected by breast cancer through education, support and awareness programs. The event will feature gospel singing, praise dancing and additional entertainment, along with vendors, food, prizes and more.

When: 4 p.m. meet-and-greet, 5 p.m. show Sept. 29

Where: Lourie Theater, 206 N. Parler Ave., St. George

Price: $10 donation

More Info: 803-614-1195, 843-563-7262

Sunday

Heroes on the Water   

What: The mission of Heroes on the Water is to help warriors relax, rehabilitate and reintegrate into society through kayak fishing and the outdoors. The Lowcountry S.C. Heroes on the Water (HOW) Chapter invites veterans, active-duty military and first responders to a day of kayak fishing on the Ashley River.

When: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 30

Where: Howard Bridgman River access at Bacons Bridge, 200 Renken Road, Summerville

Price: Free

More Info: bit.ly/2DpfTNF

Project: Om

What: Manduka’s Project: Om will present a The Works yoga class, panel discussion on breast cancer awareness, and juice and bites from Blend Juice Bar at this fundraiser for the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 30

Where: The Cedar Room at Mercantile and Mash, 701 East Bay St., Suite 200, downtown Charleston

Price: $45

More Info: bit.ly/2PR3R0F

Infant Massage Workshop

What: The three-class infant massage workshop series will be led by a licensed massage therapist, certified infant massage instructor and founder of Baby Bodywork. Space is limited.

When: 12:45-1:45 p.m. Sundays Sept. 30, Oct. 7 and Oct. 14

Where: Longevity Fitness, 163 Rutledge Ave., downtown Charleston

Price: $120

More Info: 843-720-2700, longevityfitnesscharleston.com/pre--post-natal

To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events