Today
‘The Doctor Is In’
What: Nurses provide prescription assistance, education, counseling, medical referrals for dentures and vision care. Health and wellness programs are also available as well as access to other health care services.
When: 9:30 a.m. Mondays
Where: Tricounty Family Ministries, 2105 Cosgrove Ave., North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-747-1788, tricountyfamilyministries.org
Transplant Group
What: This group was created to help those (solid organ or LVAD) awaiting organ transplants and those coping after the transplant process as a way to share questions and experiences with each other.
When: 3:30 p.m. Sept. 24
Where: Park Circle Community Center, 4800 Park Circle, North Charleston
More Info: 843-792-9207
Uplift M.E.
What: This program is designed to uplift, motivate and encourage young individuals in life. Sessions include nutrition and health, career building, self-worth, personal finance, social media and other personal development topics.
When: 6-7 p.m. Sept. 24
Where: Arthur W. Christopher Community Center, 265 Fishburne St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-724-7338, bit.ly/2Not1XH
Beachside Yoga
What: Sunset yoga series at Folly Beach County Park guided by a professional instructor. All fitness levels are welcome.
When: 6-7 p.m. Sept. 24
Where: Folly Beach County Park, 1100 West Ashley Ave.
Price: $8-$10
More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com/1804/Beachside-Yoga
Co-Dependents' Anonymous
What: Co-Dependents Anonymous is a 12-step program of recovery from co-dependence, where participants may share experiences, strength and hope in an effort to find freedom and peace in relationships.
When: 7 p.m. Mondays
Where: Church of the Holy Cross, 299 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island
More Info: 843-991-9168, marty.davis@gmx.com
Tuesday
Joint Pain Seminar
What: Dr. Del Schutte will present a seminar to educate community members about the spectrum of treatments available to those experiencing knee and joint pain.
When: 6 p.m. Sept. 25
Where: East Cooper Medical Center, 2000 Hospital Drive, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-881-0100, bit.ly/2PKTnQm
'Hospital & Hospitality'
What: 5Church will partner with MUSC Children's Hospital to host a special "Hospital & Hospitality" dinner with all proceeds benefiting the campaign for the MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital. The dinner will feature kid patients working alongside 5Church's chefs, servers and hostesses to create a three course meal. The dinner will also feature wine pairings by certified sommelier Patricia Smith.
When: 6-8:30 p.m. Sept. 25
Where: 5Church, 32B North Market St., downtown Charleston
Price: $150
More Info: 843-937-8666, 5churchcharleston.com
Wednesday
Lip Sync for Lungs
What: Lip Sync for Lungs Live Battle fundraiser for the American Lung Association.
When: 7 p.m. Sept. 26
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $35-$55
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Thursday
Walk & Restore Yoga
What: Restorative yoga professionals will lead participants along short walking loops, stopping intermittently to stretch and relax, teaching restorative yoga techniques on strength, flexibility, balance and breath. Open to all levels, including mothers with children in strollers.
When: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays
Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive; Caw Caw Interpretive Center, 5200 Savannah Highway, Ravenel
Price: $8 advance (Charleston County residents); $10 general/day-of-event
More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com/1727/Walk-Restorative-Yoga
Friday
MUSC Cannabis Conference
What: Charleston Hemp Company’s founder, David Bulick, will speak at MUSC’s inaugural Cannabis Conference, which will offer the opportunity to learn about cannabinoids from medical, research and legal experts on medical cannabis, based on the most current evidence-based science.
When: 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. conference; 6:30-7:30 p.m. reception Sept. 28
Where: MUSC Drug Discovery Building, 70 President St., downtown Charleston
Price: $100-$250
More Info: 843-792-9113, bit.ly/2Cy57El
Be Your Own Health Manager
What: Self-management program sessions cover exercise, nutrition, communication, pacing activity and rest, and appropriate use of medications. Register in advance online.
When: 9:30-11 a.m. Fridays, Sept. 28-Nov. 2
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: $15 suggested donation
More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2ASrtzg
Moving On After Change
What: Whether it is death, relocation or a change in health, life looks a lot different after the experience of a major life shift. Join others to receive peer support and education to move from a place of loss to a place of living fully. Facilitated by Dana Holtvoigt with McAlister-Smith Funeral Home. Advance registration required.
When: 10:30 a.m. Sept. 28
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free for members; $2 for non-members
More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.org
Move for Parkinson’s
What: Designed to help people with Parkinson’s Disease keep moving in a fun and welcoming environment while enhancing their quality of life. Open to anyone with balance, walking or instability impairment, not just PD. Fully adaptable for mobility devices and chairs. Caregivers participate for free.
When: 2-2:50 p.m. Fridays
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free for members; $8 non-members
More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2o8Npx9
Field & Flow Fest
What: Field & Flow Fest is a family-friendly yoga festival, featuring three yoga sessions, a catered healthy lunch and breakfast, overnight camping, bonfire bonding, a community art project, local teachers, artists and healers, fresh air and freedom to unplug.
When: 3 p.m. Sept. 28-3 p.m. Sept. 30
Where: Natural Gathering Grounds, 7338 Peirce Road, Ridgeville
Price: $85-$105 (child prices vary; free for ages 10 years and younger)
More Info: bit.ly/2KSEPMZ
Saturday
Lowcountry Heart Walk
What: At this 25th anniversary of the Lowcountry Heart Walk fundraiser for the American Heart Association, attendees can run or walk the one-mile loop or the three-mile route. This is a free event open to all ages.
When: 8 a.m. check-in, 9 a.m. walk Sept. 29
Where: Riverfront Park, 1001 Everglades Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-480-4907, LowcountrySCHeartWalk.org
Health & Wellness Expo
What: The Health & Wellness Expo will host vendors from natural healthcare services (i.e. massage therapists, chiropractors, acupuncturists, reiki masters, naturopath healing providers), as well as artists and natural product companies.
When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 29
Where: Scott’s Grand Banquet Hall, 5060 Dorchester Road, Suite 320, North Charleston
Price: $7 (includes $5 voucher)
More Info: 843-478-4462, bit.ly/2POnTZw
Motherhood Support
What: Postpartum Support Charleston offers a peer-led support group for women working through perinatal mood and anxiety disorders. There are additional group meetings on other weekdays in other locations. See website for details.
When: 9-10:30 a.m. the last Saturday of each month
Where: Mixson, 4400 Marblehead Lane, North Charleston
More Info: 843-732-1772, facebook.com/events/659291061127059
Wheel to Surf
What: Wheel to Surf Adaptive Surfing provides individuals with physical disabilities an opportunity to experience surfing. Staff from partner organizations Ocean Cure, Adaptive Surf Project, Adaptive Expeditions and Coastal Carolina Adaptive Sports and Recreation will provide instruction and assistance in a controlled environment. Advance registration required.
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 29
Where: Folly Beach County Park, 1100 West Ashley Ave.
Price: Free
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2MH68cV
‘Why Might I Meditate’
What: Gary Smith, a longtime reporter with Sports Illustrated, will discuss the benefits of meditation and mindfulness, how to begin a personal program and where to find local resources and participate as a beginner.
When: 9:30-11:30 a.m. Sept. 29
Where: Gage Hall, 4 Archdale St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free and open to the public
More Info: 843-723-2970, harlestonneighbor2neighbor.com/upcoming-events
‘Shades of Blue’
What: Alopecia Awareness Symposium & Fashion Show with a guest panel of educated and experienced women who will share knowledge and personal experience. Entertainment will be provided and vendors will be onsite.
When: 3-9 p.m. Sept. 29
Where: Cross Community Center, 1690 Old Highway 6
Price: $15-$20
More Info: 843-608-0560, bit.ly/2DpewP1
‘Praise Out Cancer’
What: The mission of “Praise Out Cancer: A Benefit Concert” is to provide help and inspire hope to those affected by breast cancer through education, support and awareness programs. The event will feature gospel singing, praise dancing and additional entertainment, along with vendors, food, prizes and more.
When: 4 p.m. meet-and-greet, 5 p.m. show Sept. 29
Where: Lourie Theater, 206 N. Parler Ave., St. George
Price: $10 donation
More Info: 803-614-1195, 843-563-7262
Sunday
Heroes on the Water
What: The mission of Heroes on the Water is to help warriors relax, rehabilitate and reintegrate into society through kayak fishing and the outdoors. The Lowcountry S.C. Heroes on the Water (HOW) Chapter invites veterans, active-duty military and first responders to a day of kayak fishing on the Ashley River.
When: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 30
Where: Howard Bridgman River access at Bacons Bridge, 200 Renken Road, Summerville
Price: Free
More Info: bit.ly/2DpfTNF
Project: Om
What: Manduka’s Project: Om will present a The Works yoga class, panel discussion on breast cancer awareness, and juice and bites from Blend Juice Bar at this fundraiser for the Susan G. Komen Foundation.
When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 30
Where: The Cedar Room at Mercantile and Mash, 701 East Bay St., Suite 200, downtown Charleston
Price: $45
More Info: bit.ly/2PR3R0F
Infant Massage Workshop
What: The three-class infant massage workshop series will be led by a licensed massage therapist, certified infant massage instructor and founder of Baby Bodywork. Space is limited.
When: 12:45-1:45 p.m. Sundays Sept. 30, Oct. 7 and Oct. 14
Where: Longevity Fitness, 163 Rutledge Ave., downtown Charleston
Price: $120
More Info: 843-720-2700, longevityfitnesscharleston.com/pre--post-natal
To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events