Today
Mind-Body Class
What: This monthly Mind-Body Connection Class is a yoga class for cancer patients and survivors of all fitness levels to promote health and wellness. Mats will be provided.
When: 4 p.m. July 15
Where: MUSC Hollings Cancer Center, 86 Jonathan Lucas St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-327-2109, bit.ly/2NPDfkx
NAMI Support
What: National Alliance on Mental Illness will host a support group and education meeting for family members and friends of those who suffer from a mental illness and for those individuals in recovery from a mental illness. Each group meets separately and is confidential.
When: 6 p.m. July 15
Where: Bethany United Methodist Church, 118 W. 3rd S. St., Summerville
Price: Free
More Info: 843-872-5080, namicharlestonarea.org
Vegan Challenge
What: A jump-start initiative and seven-day challenge to assist people who are considering going vegan and will include a book, meal plan and more.
When: July 15
Where: This is an online event.
Price: $11.97
More Info: bit.ly/2XZvMmL
Tuesday
Varicose Veins
What: Brief private screenings for men and women for varicose veins, which can cause discomfort or signal an underlying circulatory problem. Wear loose-fitting clothing (no hosiery). Screenings will be conducted by staff of Coastal Vascular and Vein. Appointment required.
When: 12:30 p.m. July 16
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.com
Diabetes Education
What: Monthly diabetes education class with a guest speaker and discussions on how to successfully manage diabetes with nutrition, medication, blood glucose testing and complication prevention. This month’s topic is weight management.
When: 5 p.m. July 16
Where: East Cooper Medical Center, 2000 Hospital Drive, Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-416-6218, EastCooperMedCtr.com
Wednesday
Silent Disco Yoga
What: Silent Disco Yoga with CorePower Yoga is an all-levels yoga flow on the lawn. Bring your own mat, water bottle and towel. Registration required.
When: 7 p.m. July 17
Where: Workshop, 1503 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free for CorePower members; $15 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-942-0633, bit.ly/2LfCgYR
Thursday
Moving On
What: Whether it is death, relocation or a change in health, life looks a lot different after the experience of a major life shift. Join others to receive peer support and education to move from a place of loss to a place of living fully. Facilitated by Dana Holtvoigt with McAlister-Smith Funeral Home. Advance registration required.
When: 9 a.m. July 18
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free for members; $2 nonmembers
More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.org
'Live Your Best Life'
What: An interactive lifestyle and nutrition discussion with additional topics of exercise and weight loss. Registration required.
When: 6-7 p.m. p.m. July 18
Where: Trident Community Center, 9228 Medical Plaza Drive, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-797-3463, bit.ly/2VgfQME
Friday
The Brain
What: Four-part brain health education series led by Carole Bennett, assistant professor with the School of Nursing with Georgia Southern University. Registration required.
When: Noon July 19
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free for members; $5 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.org
Awareness Night
What: Third annual Domestic Violence Awareness Night at the Charleston RiverDogs baseball game, with members of the Tri-County Domestic Violence Coordinating Council set up on the main concourse with information, resources and giveaways from organizations across the Lowcountry. Wear purple.
When: 6 p.m. July 19
Where: Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park, 360 Fishburne St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 800-799-7233, bit.ly/2NMKObD
Saturday
Walk for the Fallen
What: The Walk for the Fallen is an annual fundraising event to bring awareness of issues for current and former military service members. Walkers will start the 30-milk trek in Summerville and finish in Mount Pleasant. Hosted by Dwight Decker, CEO of Grappling PTSD and Black Force Mixed Martial Arts Academy. Registration is open to individuals and teams.
When: 3 p.m. July 20
Where: Black Force MMA, 200 Varnville Drive, Summerville
More Info: 419-957-4741, bit.ly/2LGKh8C
Support Group
What: The Lowcountry S.C. Myasthenia Gravis Support Group, a part of MG Foundation of America, is dedicated to sharing experiences, techniques and accurate information.
When: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. third Saturday of each month
Where: East Cooper Medical Center, 2000 Hospital Drive, Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-216-6174, mgsupport11@comcast.net
Special Needs Swim Night
What: Whirlin’ Waters will host a swim night for guests with special needs and their families to enjoy the lazy river, race down the slide and take a leisurely dip in the pool. Advance purchase suggested.
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. July 20
Where: Whirlin’ Waters Adventure Waterpark, 8888 University Blvd., North Charleston
Price: $9
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2LN5fTl
Sunday
Blood Drive
What: The Blood Connection will bring its mobile facilities, equipment and a team of professionals. All donors must register in advance and will receive a t-shirt and $5 gift cards to both Edmunds Oast Brewing Company and Workshop.
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. July 21
Where: Workshop, 1503 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 800-392-6551, bit.ly/2Y2uCa4
‘Girl Talk’
What: Admire Diorr Boutique will present Girl Talk for teens and preteens to discussing hygiene, self-love, self-worth, bullying, beauty school and more, with giveaways, food and beverages.
When: 2-4 p.m. July 21
Where: Mt. Carmel Methodist Church, 95 Cooper St., downtown Charleston
Price: $2
More Info: 843-534-8350, bit.ly/2YIqE3D
