Today

Mind-Body Class

What: This monthly Mind-Body Connection Class is a yoga class for cancer patients and survivors of all fitness levels to promote health and wellness. Mats will be provided.

When: 4 p.m. July 15

Where: MUSC Hollings Cancer Center, 86 Jonathan Lucas St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-327-2109, bit.ly/2NPDfkx

NAMI Support

What: National Alliance on Mental Illness will host a support group and education meeting for family members and friends of those who suffer from a mental illness and for those individuals in recovery from a mental illness. Each group meets separately and is confidential.

When: 6 p.m. July 15

Where: Bethany United Methodist Church, 118 W. 3rd S. St., Summerville

Price: Free

More Info: 843-872-5080, namicharlestonarea.org

Vegan Challenge

What: A jump-start initiative and seven-day challenge to assist people who are considering going vegan and will include a book, meal plan and more.

When: July 15

Where: This is an online event.

Price: $11.97

More Info: bit.ly/2XZvMmL

Tuesday

Varicose Veins

What: Brief private screenings for men and women for varicose veins, which can cause discomfort or signal an underlying circulatory problem. Wear loose-fitting clothing (no hosiery). Screenings will be conducted by staff of Coastal Vascular and Vein. Appointment required.

When: 12:30 p.m. July 16

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: Free

More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.com

Diabetes Education

What: Monthly diabetes education class with a guest speaker and discussions on how to successfully manage diabetes with nutrition, medication, blood glucose testing and complication prevention. This month’s topic is weight management.

When: 5 p.m. July 16

Where: East Cooper Medical Center, 2000 Hospital Drive, Mount Pleasant

More Info: 843-416-6218, EastCooperMedCtr.com

Wednesday

Silent Disco Yoga 

What: Silent Disco Yoga with CorePower Yoga is an all-levels yoga flow on the lawn. Bring your own mat, water bottle and towel. Registration required.

When: 7 p.m. July 17

Where: Workshop, 1503 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free for CorePower members; $15 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-942-0633, bit.ly/2LfCgYR

Thursday

Moving On 

What: Whether it is death, relocation or a change in health, life looks a lot different after the experience of a major life shift. Join others to receive peer support and education to move from a place of loss to a place of living fully. Facilitated by Dana Holtvoigt with McAlister-Smith Funeral Home. Advance registration required.

When: 9 a.m. July 18

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: Free for members; $2 nonmembers

More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.org

'Live Your Best Life'

What: An interactive lifestyle and nutrition discussion with additional topics of exercise and weight loss. Registration required.

When: 6-7 p.m. p.m. July 18

Where: Trident Community Center, 9228 Medical Plaza Drive, Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-797-3463, bit.ly/2VgfQME

Friday

The Brain

What: Four-part brain health education series led by Carole Bennett, assistant professor with the School of Nursing with Georgia Southern University. Registration required.

When: Noon July 19

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: Free for members; $5 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.org

Awareness Night

What: Third annual Domestic Violence Awareness Night at the Charleston RiverDogs baseball game, with members of the Tri-County Domestic Violence Coordinating Council set up on the main concourse with information, resources and giveaways from organizations across the Lowcountry. Wear purple.

When: 6 p.m. July 19

Where: Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park, 360 Fishburne St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 800-799-7233, bit.ly/2NMKObD

Saturday

Walk for the Fallen

What: The Walk for the Fallen is an annual fundraising event to bring awareness of issues for current and former military service members. Walkers will start the 30-milk trek in Summerville and finish in Mount Pleasant. Hosted by Dwight Decker, CEO of Grappling PTSD and Black Force Mixed Martial Arts Academy. Registration is open to individuals and teams.

When: 3 p.m. July 20

Where: Black Force MMA, 200 Varnville Drive, Summerville

More Info: 419-957-4741, bit.ly/2LGKh8C

Support Group

What: The Lowcountry S.C. Myasthenia Gravis Support Group, a part of MG Foundation of America, is dedicated to sharing experiences, techniques and accurate information.

When: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. third Saturday of each month

Where: East Cooper Medical Center, 2000 Hospital Drive, Mount Pleasant

More Info: 843-216-6174, mgsupport11@comcast.net

Special Needs Swim Night

What: Whirlin’ Waters will host a swim night for guests with special needs and their families to enjoy the lazy river, race down the slide and take a leisurely dip in the pool. Advance purchase suggested.

When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. July 20

Where: Whirlin’ Waters Adventure Waterpark, 8888 University Blvd., North Charleston

Price: $9

More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2LN5fTl

Sunday

Blood Drive

What: The Blood Connection will bring its mobile facilities, equipment and a team of professionals. All donors must register in advance and will receive a t-shirt and $5 gift cards to both Edmunds Oast Brewing Company and Workshop.

When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. July 21

Where: Workshop, 1503 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 800-392-6551, bit.ly/2Y2uCa4

‘Girl Talk’

What: Admire Diorr Boutique will present Girl Talk for teens and preteens to discussing hygiene, self-love, self-worth, bullying, beauty school and more, with giveaways, food and beverages.

When: 2-4 p.m. July 21

Where: Mt. Carmel Methodist Church, 95 Cooper St., downtown Charleston

Price: $2

More Info: 843-534-8350, bit.ly/2YIqE3D

To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events

We're improving out commenting experience.

We’ve temporarily removed comments from articles while we work on a new and better commenting experience. In the meantime, subscribers are encouraged to join the conversation at our Post and Courier Subscribers group on Facebook.