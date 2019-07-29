Today
Feeding Program
What: Tricounty Family Ministries offers breakfast and lunch.
When: 8:30-10:30 a.m. breakfast; 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. lunch daily (except Thursdays)
Where: Tricounty Family Ministries, 2105 Cosgrove Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-747-1788, tricountyfamilyministries.org
The Doctor Is In
What: Tricounty Family Ministries offers health care assistance every Monday. Prescription assistance, education, counseling, medical referrals for dentures and vision care. Health and wellness programs are available.
When: 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m. Mondays
Where: Tricounty Family Ministries, 2015 Cosgrove Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-747-1788, tricountyfamilyministries.org
Transplant Talk
What: This solid organ/LVAD group is to help those awaiting an organ transplant as well as those who have been through a transplant to cope with the process and share questions.
When: 3 p.m. July 29
Where: Park Circle Community Center, 4800 Park Circle, North Charleston
More Info: 843-792-9207, mooreeu@musc.edu
Body Boot Camp
What: A personal trainer will lead, with a 5-10 minute warm-up, followed by multiple stations, then a cool-down. Designed for all fitness levels and no equipment is needed. Register in advance as space is limited.
When: 6-7 p.m. July 29
Where: The Restoration Hotel, 75 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-518-5116, bit.ly/2Oc7Nx8
Co-Dependents
What: Co-Dependents Anonymous is a 12-step program of recovery from co-dependence, where participants may share experiences, strength and hope in an effort to find freedom and peace in relationships.
When: 7 p.m. Mondays
Where: Church of the Holy Cross, 299 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island
More Info: 843-991-9168, marty.davis@gmx.com
Recovery Yoga
What: A 12-step meeting followed by a gentle yoga practice and meditation. Anyone and everyone affected by any type of addiction or dealing with another’s addictive behavior are welcome. Donations benefit the Friends of the Charleston Center.
When: 7:30 p.m. Mondays
Where: Room 237-B, 5 Charleston Center Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: $10 suggested donation
More Info: 843-327-2109
Tuesday
Project Rex
What: MUSC Project Rex is sponsoring Summer Hangout, a free open play program for ASD (autism spectrum disorder) youth ages 11 and older to socialize and complete activities with their peers. Register in advance.
When: 4-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 13
Where: MUSC Institute of Psychiatry, 67 President St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-792-9162, projectrex.org/groups/hangout
Science Cafe
What: Discussion of the potential benefits, results and risks of the latest innovative cellular treatments for autoimmune diseases. MUSC’s Science Café is a series of presentations offering talks on scientific subjects in a non-technical way in a pleasant social environment.
When: 5:30 p.m. July 30
Where: Holiday Inn Riverview, 301 Savannah Highway, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-792-2926, MUSC.edu/science-cafe
Wednesday
Digestive Health
What: Dr. John Litchfield with Palmetto Digestive Disease will cover a variety of topics including diet and lifestyle. Register in advance.
When: 1 p.m. July 31
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free for members, $5 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.com
Meditation Classes
What: Free nondenominational group meditation classes for all levels led by Geshe Dakpa Topgyal.
When: 7 p.m. Wednesdays; 9:30 a.m. Sundays
Where: Charleston Tibetan Society, 12 Parkwood Ave., Charleston
More Info: 843-937-4849, charlestontibetansociety.org
Friday
Navigation Club
What: Presented by ARK, Alzheimer’s Family Support Services, the Navigation Club is a class designed to support brain health through engaging attendees in socialization, mental agility, physical activity, spirituality and nutrition. Register in advance.
When: 8:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Fridays
Where: ARK House, 502 W. 5th N. St., Summerville
More Info: 843-471-1360, thearkofsc.org
Jennifer Holliday
What: Grammy and Tony award-winning singer and actor Jennifer Holliday will perform and share her personal struggles with depression to close the 2019 Lowcountry Mental Health Conference. Attendees also will have access to the conference’s exhibits and bookstore.
When: 4 p.m. Aug. 2
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $28
More Info: 843-242-3099, bit.ly/2JYwmZa
P.R.O.M.
What: Dorchester County Community Outreach (DCCO) will host its second annual P.R.O.M. (Providing Resources Of Mercy) fundraiser, with the Palmetto Dance Band and food. Traditional prom attire encouraged. DCCO operates two local shelters, Home of Hop and Hope’s House.
When: 7-10 p.m. Aug. 2
Where: Doar Hall, St. Paul's Summerville, 316 W. Carolina Ave.
Price: $60
More Info: 843-870-5620, dcco4homeless.org
Saturday
Empowerment Walk
What: The annual Liberating Lives Empowerment Walk fundraiser will feature a walk (or run) the Ravenel Bridge to the Mount Pleasant side and back again, followed by a celebration with free school supplies for families in need, snacks and refreshments. The Liberating Lives Academy is residential training academy for formerly incarcerated women in the tri-county area.
When: 1-4 p.m. Aug. 3
Where: The Spot/Fair Deal Grocery, 47 Cooper St., downtown Charleston
Price: $50 per person
More Info: 843-252-0481, liberatingliveschs.org/events
Sunday
Open Water Swim
What: Swim Across America will host the third annual Charleston-Kiawah Island Open Water Swim, including a meet-and-greet with Olympians Jenny Thompson and Steve Gregg. This is a fundraiser for local research projects at MUSC’s Hollings Cancer Center.
When: Opening ceremonies 7-8:30 a.m., swim 8:30-10 a.m. Aug. 4
Where: Night Heron Park, Kiawah Island Parkway
More Info: bit.ly/2Y0weSw
