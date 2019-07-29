Today

Feeding Program 

What: Tricounty Family Ministries offers breakfast and lunch.

When: 8:30-10:30 a.m. breakfast; 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. lunch daily (except Thursdays)

Where: Tricounty Family Ministries, 2105 Cosgrove Ave., North Charleston

More Info: 843-747-1788, tricountyfamilyministries.org

The Doctor Is In

What: Tricounty Family Ministries offers health care assistance every Monday. Prescription assistance, education, counseling, medical referrals for dentures and vision care. Health and wellness programs are available.

When: 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m. Mondays

Where: Tricounty Family Ministries, 2015 Cosgrove Ave., North Charleston

More Info: 843-747-1788, tricountyfamilyministries.org

Transplant Talk

What: This solid organ/LVAD group is to help those awaiting an organ transplant as well as those who have been through a transplant to cope with the process and share questions.

When: 3 p.m. July 29

Where: Park Circle Community Center, 4800 Park Circle, North Charleston

More Info: 843-792-9207, mooreeu@musc.edu

Body Boot Camp 

What: A personal trainer will lead, with a 5-10 minute warm-up, followed by multiple stations, then a cool-down. Designed for all fitness levels and no equipment is needed. Register in advance as space is limited.

When: 6-7 p.m. July 29

Where: The Restoration Hotel, 75 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-518-5116, bit.ly/2Oc7Nx8

Co-Dependents

What: Co-Dependents Anonymous is a 12-step program of recovery from co-dependence, where participants may share experiences, strength and hope in an effort to find freedom and peace in relationships.

When: 7 p.m. Mondays

Where: Church of the Holy Cross, 299 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island

More Info: 843-991-9168, marty.davis@gmx.com

Recovery Yoga 

What: A 12-step meeting followed by a gentle yoga practice and meditation. Anyone and everyone affected by any type of addiction or dealing with another’s addictive behavior are welcome. Donations benefit the Friends of the Charleston Center.

When: 7:30 p.m. Mondays

Where: Room 237-B, 5 Charleston Center Drive, downtown Charleston

Price: $10 suggested donation

More Info: 843-327-2109

Tuesday

Project Rex

What: MUSC Project Rex is sponsoring Summer Hangout, a free open play program for ASD (autism spectrum disorder) youth ages 11 and older to socialize and complete activities with their peers. Register in advance.

When: 4-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 13

Where: MUSC Institute of Psychiatry, 67 President St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-792-9162, projectrex.org/groups/hangout

Science Cafe

What: Discussion of the potential benefits, results and risks of the latest innovative cellular treatments for autoimmune diseases. MUSC’s Science Café is a series of presentations offering talks on scientific subjects in a non-technical way in a pleasant social environment.

When: 5:30 p.m. July 30

Where: Holiday Inn Riverview, 301 Savannah Highway, Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-792-2926, MUSC.edu/science-cafe

Wednesday

Digestive Health

What: Dr. John Litchfield with Palmetto Digestive Disease will cover a variety of topics including diet and lifestyle. Register in advance.

When: 1 p.m. July 31

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: Free for members, $5 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.com

Meditation Classes 

What: Free nondenominational group meditation classes for all levels led by Geshe Dakpa Topgyal.

When: 7 p.m. Wednesdays; 9:30 a.m. Sundays

Where: Charleston Tibetan Society, 12 Parkwood Ave., Charleston

More Info: 843-937-4849, charlestontibetansociety.org

Friday

Navigation Club  

What: Presented by ARK, Alzheimer’s Family Support Services, the Navigation Club is a class designed to support brain health through engaging attendees in socialization, mental agility, physical activity, spirituality and nutrition. Register in advance.

When: 8:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Fridays

Where: ARK House, 502 W. 5th N. St., Summerville

More Info: 843-471-1360, thearkofsc.org

Jennifer Holliday

What: Grammy and Tony award-winning singer and actor Jennifer Holliday will perform and share her personal struggles with depression to close the 2019 Lowcountry Mental Health Conference. Attendees also will have access to the conference’s exhibits and bookstore.

When: 4 p.m. Aug. 2

Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: $28

More Info: 843-242-3099, bit.ly/2JYwmZa

P.R.O.M.

What: Dorchester County Community Outreach (DCCO) will host its second annual P.R.O.M. (Providing Resources Of Mercy) fundraiser, with the Palmetto Dance Band and food. Traditional prom attire encouraged. DCCO operates two local shelters, Home of Hop and Hope’s House.

When: 7-10 p.m. Aug. 2

Where: Doar Hall, St. Paul's Summerville, 316 W. Carolina Ave.

Price: $60

More Info: 843-870-5620, dcco4homeless.org

Saturday

Empowerment Walk

What: The annual Liberating Lives Empowerment Walk fundraiser will feature a walk (or run) the Ravenel Bridge to the Mount Pleasant side and back again, followed by a celebration with free school supplies for families in need, snacks and refreshments. The Liberating Lives Academy is residential training academy for formerly incarcerated women in the tri-county area.

When: 1-4 p.m. Aug. 3

Where: The Spot/Fair Deal Grocery, 47 Cooper St., downtown Charleston

Price: $50 per person

More Info: 843-252-0481, liberatingliveschs.org/events

Sunday

Open Water Swim

What: Swim Across America will host the third annual Charleston-Kiawah Island Open Water Swim, including a meet-and-greet with Olympians Jenny Thompson and Steve Gregg. This is a fundraiser for local research projects at MUSC’s Hollings Cancer Center.

When: Opening ceremonies 7-8:30 a.m., swim 8:30-10 a.m. Aug. 4

Where: Night Heron Park, Kiawah Island Parkway

More Info: bit.ly/2Y0weSw

