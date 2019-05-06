Today

The Doctor Is In

What: Tricounty Family Ministries offers health care assistance every Monday. Prescription assistance, education, counseling, medical referrals for dentures and vision care. Health and wellness programs are available.

When: 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m. Mondays

Where: Tricounty Family Ministries, 2015 Cosgrove Ave., North Charleston

More Info: 843-747-1788, tricountyfamilyministries.org

Matter of Balance

What: Participants will learn how to set realistic goals to increase activity, make changes to reduce fall risks, fall-proof their homes and do simple exercises to increase strength and balance. Register in advance online.

When: 10 a.m.-noon Mondays, May 6-July 1

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: $10 suggested donation

More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2tfLgSJ

Tuesday

Parenting Workshop

What: Tips from pediatric rehabilitation experts on how to be successful in reducing the impact of screen time at home. Register in advance.

When: 9-10 a.m. May 7

Where: East Cooper Medical Center, 2000 Hospital Drive, Mount Pleasant

Price: Free

More Info: 843-416-6218, bit.ly/2Ws5rcU

Support Group

What: The ARK, Alzheimer’s Family Support Services, is a local nonsectarian nonprofit outreach program providing comprehensive support services to families living with Alzheimer’s or related dementia. The group will facilitate a support group for caregivers of family members suffering from chronic illness.

When: 5:30 p.m. May 7

Where: Roper Hospital-Berkeley, 730 Stoney Landing Road, Moncks Corner

More Info: 843-832-2357, visitthearkofsc.org

Eat, Sip & Breathe

What: Original spirits made form locally sourced ingredients and hors d’oeuvres, presented by Lutheran Hospice in support of women’s lung health in South Carolina,

When: 6-8 p.m. May 7

Where: Cannon Distillery, 813 Savannah Highway, Charleston

Price: $35 (includes two drink tickets)

More Info: 843-556-8451, bit.ly/2VaFZfr

Wednesday

Tools for Caregivers

What: Offered by The ARK, Alzheimer’s Family Support Services, Powerful Tools for Caregivers is an educational program designed to help family caregivers take care of themselves while caring for a relative or friend with a chronic illness. Registration is required.

When: 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, May 8-June 12

Where: Goose Creek Library, 325 Old Moncks Corner Road

Price: Free

More Info: 843-471-1360, thearkofsc.org

Thursday

ENT Seminar

What: Free seminar with pediatric ENT Dr. George Harris about the symptoms and treatment options for a variety of summertime ears, nose and throat issues. Registration required.

When: 10:45-11:45 a.m. May 9

Where: Summerville Family YMCA, 140 S. Cedar St.

More Info: 843-797-3463, http://bit.ly/2VgfQME

Support Group

What: The ARK, Alzheimer’s Family Support Services, is a local nonsectarian nonprofit outreach program providing comprehensive support services to families living with Alzheimer’s or related dementia. The group will facilitate a support group for caregivers of family members suffering from

When: 7 p.m. May 9

Where: Grace Lutheran, 1600 Old Trolley Road, Summerville

More Info: 843-832-2357, visitthearkofsc.org

Friday

Mindful Mornings

What: Monthly forum where mission-driven do-gooders convene, collaborate and learn, with yogis, nutritionists, nonprofit leaders and well-being advocates.

When: 8-9:15 a.m. May 10

Where: Still Soul Studio, 579 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: http://bit.ly/2ZN7Scp

Navigation Club

What: The Navigation Club is a class designed to support brain health through engaging attendees in socialization, mental agility, physical activity, spirituality and nutrition. Register in advance.

When: 8:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Fridays

Where: ARK House, 502 W. 5th N. St., Summerville

More Info: 843-471-1360, thearkofsc.org

Medicare and You

What: Answers to questions about Medicare coverage and different coverage options, hosted by American Benefit Services. Register in advance.

When: Noon May 10

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: Free for members; $5 nonmembers

More Info: 843-990-5555, http://bit.ly/2GXLFks

Saturday

Moms' Run/Walk

What: The 16th annual Moms’ Run/Walk and Family Fun Day, presented by Postpartum Support Charleston, will celebrate local moms while also raising awareness for postpartum depression and anxiety. Open to all ages, followed by free events and activities for families.

When: 7-11 a.m. May 11

Where: MUSC Health Stadium, 1990 Daniel Island Drive

Price: $20-$40

More Info: 843-410-3585, http://bit.ly/2JcMW8z

Pedal the Parks

What: Presented by Charleston Moves and the Charleston Parks Conservancy, a family-friendly ride along the West Ashley Greenway, followed by a community celebration with food, music, kids’ activities and more.

When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. May 11

Where: West Ashley Branch Public Library, 45 Windermere Blvd., Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: bit.ly/2ZSPgaI

