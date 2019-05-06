Today
The Doctor Is In
What: Tricounty Family Ministries offers health care assistance every Monday. Prescription assistance, education, counseling, medical referrals for dentures and vision care. Health and wellness programs are available.
When: 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m. Mondays
Where: Tricounty Family Ministries, 2015 Cosgrove Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-747-1788, tricountyfamilyministries.org
Matter of Balance
What: Participants will learn how to set realistic goals to increase activity, make changes to reduce fall risks, fall-proof their homes and do simple exercises to increase strength and balance. Register in advance online.
When: 10 a.m.-noon Mondays, May 6-July 1
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: $10 suggested donation
More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2tfLgSJ
Tuesday
Parenting Workshop
What: Tips from pediatric rehabilitation experts on how to be successful in reducing the impact of screen time at home. Register in advance.
When: 9-10 a.m. May 7
Where: East Cooper Medical Center, 2000 Hospital Drive, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-416-6218, bit.ly/2Ws5rcU
Support Group
What: The ARK, Alzheimer’s Family Support Services, is a local nonsectarian nonprofit outreach program providing comprehensive support services to families living with Alzheimer’s or related dementia. The group will facilitate a support group for caregivers of family members suffering from chronic illness.
When: 5:30 p.m. May 7
Where: Roper Hospital-Berkeley, 730 Stoney Landing Road, Moncks Corner
More Info: 843-832-2357, visitthearkofsc.org
Eat, Sip & Breathe
What: Original spirits made form locally sourced ingredients and hors d’oeuvres, presented by Lutheran Hospice in support of women’s lung health in South Carolina,
When: 6-8 p.m. May 7
Where: Cannon Distillery, 813 Savannah Highway, Charleston
Price: $35 (includes two drink tickets)
More Info: 843-556-8451, bit.ly/2VaFZfr
Wednesday
Tools for Caregivers
What: Offered by The ARK, Alzheimer’s Family Support Services, Powerful Tools for Caregivers is an educational program designed to help family caregivers take care of themselves while caring for a relative or friend with a chronic illness. Registration is required.
When: 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, May 8-June 12
Where: Goose Creek Library, 325 Old Moncks Corner Road
Price: Free
More Info: 843-471-1360, thearkofsc.org
Thursday
ENT Seminar
What: Free seminar with pediatric ENT Dr. George Harris about the symptoms and treatment options for a variety of summertime ears, nose and throat issues. Registration required.
When: 10:45-11:45 a.m. May 9
Where: Summerville Family YMCA, 140 S. Cedar St.
More Info: 843-797-3463, http://bit.ly/2VgfQME
Support Group
What: The ARK, Alzheimer’s Family Support Services, is a local nonsectarian nonprofit outreach program providing comprehensive support services to families living with Alzheimer’s or related dementia. The group will facilitate a support group for caregivers of family members suffering from
When: 7 p.m. May 9
Where: Grace Lutheran, 1600 Old Trolley Road, Summerville
More Info: 843-832-2357, visitthearkofsc.org
Friday
Mindful Mornings
What: Monthly forum where mission-driven do-gooders convene, collaborate and learn, with yogis, nutritionists, nonprofit leaders and well-being advocates.
When: 8-9:15 a.m. May 10
Where: Still Soul Studio, 579 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: http://bit.ly/2ZN7Scp
Navigation Club
What: The Navigation Club is a class designed to support brain health through engaging attendees in socialization, mental agility, physical activity, spirituality and nutrition. Register in advance.
When: 8:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Fridays
Where: ARK House, 502 W. 5th N. St., Summerville
More Info: 843-471-1360, thearkofsc.org
Medicare and You
What: Answers to questions about Medicare coverage and different coverage options, hosted by American Benefit Services. Register in advance.
When: Noon May 10
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free for members; $5 nonmembers
More Info: 843-990-5555, http://bit.ly/2GXLFks
Saturday
Moms' Run/Walk
What: The 16th annual Moms’ Run/Walk and Family Fun Day, presented by Postpartum Support Charleston, will celebrate local moms while also raising awareness for postpartum depression and anxiety. Open to all ages, followed by free events and activities for families.
When: 7-11 a.m. May 11
Where: MUSC Health Stadium, 1990 Daniel Island Drive
Price: $20-$40
More Info: 843-410-3585, http://bit.ly/2JcMW8z
Pedal the Parks
What: Presented by Charleston Moves and the Charleston Parks Conservancy, a family-friendly ride along the West Ashley Greenway, followed by a community celebration with food, music, kids’ activities and more.
When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. May 11
Where: West Ashley Branch Public Library, 45 Windermere Blvd., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: bit.ly/2ZSPgaI
To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events