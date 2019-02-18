Monday
Drop-in Reiki Clinic
What: Althea Donahue, a Reiki practitioner and massage and bodywork therapist, will facilitate a 20-30 minute Reiki healing session. Wear comfortable clothes. Blankets will be provided for comfort. Sessions are provided on a first-come, first-serve basis.
When: 10:30 a.m.-noon, Mondays
Where: Bliss Spiritual Co-op, 1163 Pleasant Oaks Drive, Mount Pleasant
More Info: bit.ly/2USi3cs
NAMI Support
What: National Alliance on Mental Illness will host a support group and education meeting for family members and friends of those who suffer from a mental illness and for those individuals in recovery from a mental illness. Each group meets separately and is confidential.
When: 6 p.m. Feb. 18
Where: Bethany United Methodist Church, 118 West Third South St., Summerville
Price: Free
More Info: 843-872-5080, namicharlestonarea.org
Full Moon Drum Circle
What: The Healing Tree Holistic Health Full Moon Drum Circle meets every full moon to celebrate life with traditional drumming, ceremony and peace gathering. Bring a chair or blanket. Register in advance.
When: 7 p.m. Feb. 18
Where: Folly Beach County Park, 1100 W Ashley Ave., Folly Beach
Price: Free
More Info: bit.ly/2TPFkvz
Tuesday
Cooking Matters
What: This six-week series explains and demonstrates how to cook healthy meals at a reasonable cost. Cooking Matters is a national program owned by Share Our Strength and in partnership with the Lowcountry Food Bank.
When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 19
Where: Jennie J McMahan Library, 506 N Parler Ave., St. George
More Info: bit.ly/2X25k8T
ARK Wives Support
What: The ARK, Alzheimer’s Family Support Services is a local nonsectarian nonprofit outreach program providing comprehensive support services to families living with Alzheimer’s or related dementia. The group will facilitate a support group for wives of those suffering from chronic illness.
When: 11 a.m. Feb. 19
Where: St. Luke's Fellowship Hall, 206 Central Ave., Summerville
Price: Free
More Info: 843-471-1360, NOAHproject@thearkofsc.org
Approaching Medicare
What: Find out how Medicare Supplement plans can provide both valuable stand-alone coverage and help fill in the gaps of a Medicare plan.
When: 6-7 p.m. Feb. 19
Where: SC BLUE-Mt. Pleasant, 1795 N. Highway 17, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: bit.ly/2UXwOKV
Arthritis Joint Pain
What: Take the first step towards understanding your joint pain as Join local orthopaedic surgeon H. Del Schutte, Jr. to learn about joint pain, non-surgical and surgical joint pain treatment options and new technologies in hip and knee replacement. Light refreshments will be provided; register in advance.
When: 6 p.m. Feb. 19
Where: East Cooper Medical Center Classroom, 2000 Hospital Drive, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 1-888-787-9537, bit.ly/2GsNQgO
Wednesday
Medicare Info
What: Trident Area Agency on Aging is a nonprofit organization that provides Medicare counseling to new and current beneficiaries. Come prepared with questions.
When: 10-11 a.m. Feb. 20
Where: Daniel Island Library, 2301 Daniel Island Drive
Price: Free
More Info: 843-554-2279, bit.ly/2Gqp1Cm
Improving Health
What: The College of Charleston’s Department of Health and Human Performance offers a panel discussion on how the built environment impacts health through the integration of physical activity into everyday routines.
When: 7-9 p.m. Feb. 20
Where: School of Sciences and Mathematics Building; Sciences Auditorium, 202 Calhoun St., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-8050, bit.ly/2N706UD
Thursday
We Know Women
What: This event will include meet and greet with physicians of many specialties, free health screenings, retail therapy with local vendors and refreshments.
When: 5:30 p.m. Feb. 21
Where: East Cooper Medical Center, 2000 Hospital Drive, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 855-858-4908, bit.ly/2SB4fq2
Friday
Shoulder Injury
What: MUSC Physical Therapy students with Professor Holly Wise, PT, Ph.D., present how to avoid shoulder injury and surgery with proper exercise. Register in advance online.
When: 10-11 a.m. Feb. 22
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free for members, $5 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2EpGLfU
Five Wishes
What: Five Wishes is a national advance directive that brings a holistic approach to a living will by including an individual’s personal choices. Register in advance online.
When: Noon-1 p.m. Feb. 22
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free for members, $5 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2Jwcoo1
Saturday
Doors to Freedom
What: Local vendors, crafters and food trucks will gather together to help raise money for Doors to Freedom, an organization that provides a safe place for survivors of sex trafficking. Raffles will be held throughout the event for baskets, gift cards and giveaways from vendors and other companies and agencies.
When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 23
Where: The Barn at Carnes Crossroads, 513 Wodin Place, Goose Creek
Price: Free
More Info: 843-442-6878, http://bit.ly/2GGZGTP
Health & Wellness
What: Join Charleston Chiropractic Studio for a Children's Health & Wellness Expo to celebrate its grand opening. The event will include a facility tour, free health assessments, raffle, bouncy house and more.
When: Noon-3 p.m. Feb. 23
Where: Charleston Chiropractic Studio, 1941 Savage Road, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-852-4141, bit.ly/2BAC3ZH
Sunday
Infant Massage
What: The second in this three-class series will be led by Valerie DeMasi, Licensed Massage Therapist, Certified Infant Massage Instructor and founder of Baby Bodywork. Register in advance online.
When: Noon-1 p.m. Feb. 24 and March 3
Where: Longevity Fitness, 163 Rutledge Ave., downtown Charleston
Price: $120
More Info: 303-931-1136
Nutrition Seminar
What: CrossFit Charleston will host a Hungry for Help nutrition seminar. Participants will receive a free nutrition guide, information on meal planning and tips for small daily behavior changes that will help develop healthy eating habits. Register in advance.
When: 4-5 p.m. Feb. 24
Where: CrossFit Charleston, 450 Deanna Lane, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-790-5811, nutrition@crossfitcharleston.fitness
To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events