Today
The Doctor Is In
What: Tricounty Family Ministries offers health care assistance, prescription assistance, education, counseling, medical referrals for dentures and vision care.
When: 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m. Mondays
Where: Tricounty Family Ministries, 2015 Cosgrove Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-747-1788, tricountyfamilyministries.org
Transplant Group
What: Meetup for solid organ transplant recipients and those awaiting transplant to share questions and discuss coping with the process.
When: 3 p.m. March 25
Where: Park Circle Community Center, 4800 Park Circle, North Charleston
More Info: 843-792-9207, mooreeu@musc.edu
Tuesday
Support Group
What: BSB Safe Haven Support is a homicide support group for surviving family members, friends, and co-workers of homicide victims.
When: 6-7:30 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month
Where: Moncks Corner Medical Center, 401 N. Live Oak Drive
More Info: 843-209-0463, facebook.com/BradleyBlakeFoundation
Wednesday
Immunization Clinic
What: Tricounty Family Ministries and SC DHEC will issue free immunizations for Hepatitis A, Flu, Diptheria and TB.
When: 9 a.m.-noon March 27
Where: Tricounty Family Ministries, 2015 Cosgrove Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-747-1788, ext. 102, tricountyfamilyministries.org
Medicare Info
What: Presented by the Trident Area Agency on Aging.
When: 10 a.m. March 27
Where: Sangaree Library, 595 Sangaree Parkway, Summerville
More Info: 843-554-2279
MUSC’s Cafe
What: MUSC Conversation Cafe: Building Resilience will discuss flooding and sea level rise, the consequences of them and how MUSC functions in times of emergencies.
When: 1-2 p.m. March 27
Where: MUSC’s Drug Discovery Building, Room 110, President St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2TOpV2q
Cataract Seminar
What: Free cataract seminar presented by Dr. Kerry Solomon on the topics of cataract symptoms and treatment options.
When: 6-7:30 p.m. March 27
Where: Carolina Eyecare Physicians, 1101 Clarity Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free but RSVP requested
More Info: 843-881-3937, bit.ly/2YdVS2M
Friday
Exercise & COPD
What: MUSC Physical Therapy students and professor will present how to improve health and quality of life with exercise when living with COPD. Register in advance.
When: 10-11 a.m. March 29
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free for members; $5 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2BxV3rR
Saturday
Baby Extravaganza
What: Q&A sessions with health care providers, childbirth educators, perinatal nurse navigators and more, with local vendors, car seat safety checks with the Mount Pleasant Fire Department and refreshments.
When: 9 a.m.-noon March 30
Where: East Cooper Medical Center Lobby, 200 Hospital Drive, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free but RSVP requested
More Info: 855-858-4908, eastcoopermedctr.com
Walk for Water
What: Participants will take a provided bucket and walk a three-mile route. Halfway through the route, walkers will fill their buckets with dirty water and carry them back to the park, which is symbolic of the walk that women and children make every day to collect unsafe water. The purpose of Water Mission’s Walk for Water is to raise awareness of the global water crisis and raise funds for solutions.
When: 9 a.m. March 30
Where: Riverfront Park, 1061 Everglades Ave., North Charleston
Price: $5-$20
More Info: 843-769-7395, watermission.org
Summer Sweat Series
What: Mex 1 will host the F45 Training Summer Sweat Series pop-up workout class to benefit Wind Sports for Wounded Warriors. Cost of class includes a Tito’s Hydrator, fit food and a donation to the organization.
When: 9:15 a.m. March 30
Where: Mex 1 Coastal Cantina, 2205 Middle St., Sullivan’s Island
Price: $45
More Info: bit.ly/2CGDG91
Courageous Kidz
What: Courageous Kidz: A Safe Haven for Kids with Cancer will present “Speak Easy, Die Hard,” a murder mystery fundraiser, including fine dining, an open bar, live music, performances from DanceFX, a silent auction and more.
When: 5:30-10 p.m. March 30
Where: Francis Marion Hotel, 387 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $100 individual, $150 couple
More Info: 843-767-2129, bit.ly/2ukaS18
Sunday
‘Girl Talk: Womb Edition’
What: "Girl Talk: Womb Editon" is an open discussion and dialogue about the health and wellness of the woman's body, featuring guest speakers and educators.
When: 4-7 p.m. March 31
Where: Increasing Faith, 2150 Northwoods Blvd., North Charleston
Price: $35-$40
More Info: bit.ly/2HM8x7a
To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events