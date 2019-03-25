Today

The Doctor Is In

What: Tricounty Family Ministries offers health care assistance, prescription assistance, education, counseling, medical referrals for dentures and vision care.

When: 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m. Mondays

Where: Tricounty Family Ministries, 2015 Cosgrove Ave., North Charleston

More Info: 843-747-1788, tricountyfamilyministries.org

Transplant Group

What: Meetup for solid organ transplant recipients and those awaiting transplant to share questions and discuss coping with the process.

When: 3 p.m. March 25

Where: Park Circle Community Center, 4800 Park Circle, North Charleston

More Info: 843-792-9207, mooreeu@musc.edu

Tuesday

Support Group

What: BSB Safe Haven Support is a homicide support group for surviving family members, friends, and co-workers of homicide victims.

When: 6-7:30 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month

Where: Moncks Corner Medical Center, 401 N. Live Oak Drive

More Info: 843-209-0463, facebook.com/BradleyBlakeFoundation

Wednesday

Immunization Clinic

What: Tricounty Family Ministries and SC DHEC will issue free immunizations for Hepatitis A, Flu, Diptheria and TB.

When: 9 a.m.-noon March 27

Where: Tricounty Family Ministries, 2015 Cosgrove Ave., North Charleston

More Info: 843-747-1788, ext. 102, tricountyfamilyministries.org

Medicare Info 

What: Presented by the Trident Area Agency on Aging.

When: 10 a.m. March 27

Where: Sangaree Library, 595 Sangaree Parkway, Summerville

More Info: 843-554-2279

MUSC’s Cafe   

What: MUSC Conversation Cafe: Building Resilience will discuss flooding and sea level rise, the consequences of them and how MUSC functions in times of emergencies.

When: 1-2 p.m. March 27

Where: MUSC’s Drug Discovery Building, Room 110, President St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2TOpV2q

Cataract Seminar

What: Free cataract seminar presented by Dr. Kerry Solomon on the topics of cataract symptoms and treatment options.

When: 6-7:30 p.m. March 27

Where: Carolina Eyecare Physicians, 1101 Clarity Road, Mount Pleasant

Price: Free but RSVP requested

More Info: 843-881-3937, bit.ly/2YdVS2M

Friday

Exercise & COPD

What: MUSC Physical Therapy students and professor will present how to improve health and quality of life with exercise when living with COPD. Register in advance.

When: 10-11 a.m. March 29

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: Free for members; $5 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2BxV3rR

Saturday

Baby Extravaganza   

What: Q&A sessions with health care providers, childbirth educators, perinatal nurse navigators and more, with local vendors, car seat safety checks with the Mount Pleasant Fire Department and refreshments.

When: 9 a.m.-noon March 30

Where: East Cooper Medical Center Lobby, 200 Hospital Drive, Mount Pleasant

Price: Free but RSVP requested

More Info: 855-858-4908, eastcoopermedctr.com

Walk for Water

What: Participants will take a provided bucket and walk a three-mile route. Halfway through the route, walkers will fill their buckets with dirty water and carry them back to the park, which is symbolic of the walk that women and children make every day to collect unsafe water. The purpose of Water Mission’s Walk for Water is to raise awareness of the global water crisis and raise funds for solutions.

When: 9 a.m. March 30

Where: Riverfront Park, 1061 Everglades Ave., North Charleston

Price: $5-$20

More Info: 843-769-7395, watermission.org

Summer Sweat Series

What: Mex 1 will host the F45 Training Summer Sweat Series pop-up workout class to benefit Wind Sports for Wounded Warriors. Cost of class includes a Tito’s Hydrator, fit food and a donation to the organization.

When: 9:15 a.m. March 30

Where: Mex 1 Coastal Cantina, 2205 Middle St., Sullivan’s Island

Price: $45

More Info: bit.ly/2CGDG91

Courageous Kidz  

What: Courageous Kidz: A Safe Haven for Kids with Cancer will present “Speak Easy, Die Hard,” a murder mystery fundraiser, including fine dining, an open bar, live music, performances from DanceFX, a silent auction and more.

When: 5:30-10 p.m. March 30

Where: Francis Marion Hotel, 387 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: $100 individual, $150 couple

More Info: 843-767-2129, bit.ly/2ukaS18

Sunday

‘Girl Talk: Womb Edition’

What: "Girl Talk: Womb Editon" is an open discussion and dialogue about the health and wellness of the woman's body, featuring guest speakers and educators.

When: 4-7 p.m. March 31

Where: Increasing Faith, 2150 Northwoods Blvd., North Charleston

Price: $35-$40

More Info: bit.ly/2HM8x7a

