Today
Food Drive
What: East Cooper Medical Center is hosting a food drive to benefit East Cooper Community Outreach’s new Wellness Pantry Initiative.
When: Daily through Nov. 16
Where: East Cooper Medical Center, 2000 Hospital Drive, Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-881-0100
Grief and the Holidays
What: Grief and Handling the Holidays is a free workshop that looks at ways to handle difficult and painful thoughts and emotions during "Holiday Times." Attendees will learn specific ways to take care of themselves while including the memory of loved ones.
When: 10 a.m. Nov. 12
Where: James A. McAlister Funerals & Cremation, 1620 Savannah Highway, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-693-0537, JamesAMcAlister@msn.com
NAMI Support
What: National Alliance on Mental Illness will host a support group and education meeting for family members and friends of those who suffer from a mental illness and for those individuals in recovery from a mental illness. Each group meets separately and is confidential.
When: 6 p.m. Nov. 12
Where: Seacoast Church, West Ashley Campus, 2049 Savanah Highway, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-872-5080, namicharlestonarea.org
Recovery Yoga
What: Join this 12-step meeting followed by a gentle yoga practice and meditation. Anyone affected by any type of addiction or dealing with another’s' addictive behavior are welcome. Donations benefit the Friends of the Charleston Center.
When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12
Where: Room 237B, Charleston Center, 5 Charleston Center Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: $10 suggested
More Info: 843-327-2109, recoveryyoga@yahoo.com
Tuesday
‘Tools for Caregivers’
What: Learn strategies to handle the challenges faced by family caregivers and meet others facing these same challenges. Topics include ways to reduce personal stress and how to use community resources. Register in advance online.
When: 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Tuesdays, Nov. 13-Dec. 18
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: $15 donation is appreciated, but not required
More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter@rsfh.com
Staying Safe as We Age
What: Gabrielle Frook, MUSC College of Nursing, will address how seniors can increase social support, protect themselves and how staying active can help them keep safe as they age. Register in advance online.
When: 11 a.m.-noon Nov. 13
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free for members, $5 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2JyPhc8
Wednesday
Memory Screening
What: A free screening for individuals age 55 years and older concerned about their memory and interested in research. Conducted by Roper St. Francis Clinical Biotechnology Research Institute. Information from the screening is preliminary and educational in nature. Call for an appointment. Screenings typically take 15-20 minutes.
When: 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Nov. 14
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-402-2273, bit.ly/2QhtmJa
Thursday
Patient Safety Film
What: Verge Health will screen the patient safety documentary, “To Err is Human,” followed by a discussion. This event is open to health care professionals as well as the general public.
When: 7 p.m. Nov. 15
Where: Auditorium, MUSC’s Storm Eye Institute, 167 Ashley Ave., downtown Charleston
Price: Free and open to the public
More Info: 843-628-4168, vergehealth.com
Friday
Five Wishes
What: Five Wishes is a national advance directive that brings a holistic approach to a living will by including an individual’s care and comfort choices at the end of life or during a health crisis. This is a DVD-led program. Register in advance online.
When: 12 p.m. Nov. 16
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free for members, $5 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter@rsfh.com
Heroes of Hope Gala
What: Camp Happy Days will host the Heroes of Hope Gala to raise money for cost-free, year-round programs for children with cancer and their families. The event will feature live entertainment, heavy hors d’oeuvres, an open bar and silent auction. Cocktail/formal attire.
When: 7-11 p.m. Nov. 16
Where: Memminger Auditorium, 56 Beaufain St., downtown Charleston
Price: $130
More Info: 843-571-4336, bit.ly/2OtJGF0
Saturday
Support Group
What: The Lowcountry S.C. Myasthenia Gravis Support Group, a part of MG Foundation of America, is dedicated to sharing experiences, techniques and accurate information.
When: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. every third Saturday of each month
Where: East Cooper Medical Center, 2000 Hospital Drive, Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-216-6174, mgsupport11@comcast.net
Chili 5K Trail Run/Walk
What: Charleston County Parks and Recreation will host a 5K run/walk on the trails of Laurel Hill County Park, with cold beer and hot chili from Ladles at a post-race party. Advance registration ends Nov. 15. Race day registration is available from 8-8:45 a.m. Strollers discouraged and no dogs allowed.
When: 9 a.m. Nov. 17
Where: Laurel Hill County Park, 1251 Park West Blvd., Mount Pleasant
Price: $28-$34
More Info: ccprc.com/2063/Chili-5K
