Today
Feeding Program
What: Tricounty Family Ministries offers breakfast and lunch.
When: 8:30-10:30 a.m. breakfast; 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. lunch daily (except Thursdays)
Where: Tricounty Family Ministries, 2105 Cosgrove Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-747-1788, tricountyfamilyministries.org
The Doctor Is In
What: Tricounty Family Ministries offers health care assistance every Monday. Prescription assistance, education, counseling, medical referrals for dentures and vision care. Health and wellness programs are available.
When: 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m. Mondays
Where: Tricounty Family Ministries, 2015 Cosgrove Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-747-1788, tricountyfamilyministries.org
Medicare Monday
What: Join BlueCross BlueShield for Medicare Mondays for an opportunity to speak with a Medicare specialist at the SC Blue Retail Store. Walk-ins are welcome, but registration is encouraged.
When: 2-3 p.m. Mondays
Where: SC Blue-Mount Pleasant, 1795 U.S. Highway 17
Price: Free
More Info: 843-216-7760, bit.ly/2OteM10
Co-Dependents Support
What: Co-Dependents Anonymous is a 12-step program of recovery from co-dependence, where participants may share experiences, strength and hope in an effort to find freedom and peace in relationships.
When: 7 p.m. Mondays
Where: Church of the Holy Cross, 299 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island
More Info: 843-991-9168, marty.davis@gmx.com
Recovery Yoga
What: A 12-step meeting followed by a gentle yoga practice and meditation. Anyone affected by any type of addiction or dealing with another’s' addictive behavior are welcome. Donations benefit the Friends of the Charleston Center.
When: 7:30 p.m. Mondays
Where: Room 237-B, Charleston Center, 5 Charleston Center Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: $10 suggested donation
More Info: 843-327-2109
Tuesday
Smart911
What: A free service to help when you call 9-1-1 so first responders are better able to assist you in an emergency, presented by the Charleston County Consolidated 9-1-1 Center. Registration required.
When: 1 p.m. July 2
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free for members; $5 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2K1iJe9
Support Group
What: The ARK, Alzheimer’s Family Support Services, is a local nonsectarian nonprofit outreach program providing comprehensive support services to families living with Alzheimer’s or related dementia. The group will facilitate a support group for caregivers of family members suffering from chronic illness.
When: 5:30 p.m. July 2
Where: Roper Hospital-Berkeley, 730 Stoney Landing Road, Moncks Corner
More Info: 843-832-2357, visitthearkofsc.org
Joy of Juicing
What: Juicing expert Litisha of Live Licious Juices will lead a workshop on the health benefits of juicing, the difference between juicing and blending, needed equipment and a demonstration and tasting.
When: 6 p.m. July 2
Where: The Other Plate, 6336 Highway 162, Hollywood
Price: $30
More Info: 704-349-0723, bit.ly/2FDQDSv
Cook With Produce
What: Learn how to make a recipe featuring in-season summer ingredients, nutrition information, and sustainable urban agriculture techniques with MUSC’s Urban Farm. Registration required.
When: 4 p.m. July 2
Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6841, bit.ly/2Kz41eB
Wednesday
Weight Loss Seminar
What: Learn about medical weight loss, candidate requirements and weight loss surgery options. RSVP requested.
When: 6 p.m. July 3
Where: East Cooper Medical Center, 2000 Hospital Drive, Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-416-6218, bit.ly/2HMtAHJ
Meditation Classes
What: Free nondenominational group meditation classes for all levels led by Geshe Dakpa Topgyal.
When: 7 p.m. Wednesdays; 9:30 a.m. Sundays
Where: Charleston Tibetan Society, 12 Parkwood Ave., Charleston
More Info: 843-937-4849, charlestontibetansociety.org
Thursday
Firecracker 5K
What: The annual Firecracker 5K run will have a course through the I’On neighborhood to benefit local charity “I Got Legs.” Open to runners and walkers, and strollers and dogs are welcome
When: 7:30 a.m. July 4
Where: The I'On Club, 252 Ponsbury Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: $15-$50
More Info: 843-971-7834, theionclub.com/firecracker5k
Friday
Navigation Club
What: Presented by ARK, Alzheimer’s Family Support Services, the Navigation Club is a class designed to support brain health through engaging attendees in socialization, mental agility, physical activity, spirituality and nutrition. Register in advance.
When: 8:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Fridays
Where: ARK House, 502 W. 5th N. St., Summerville
More Info: 843-471-1360, thearkofsc.org
Sunday
Hatha & Hops Yoga
What: Limited series begins with 45-minutes of Hatha Yoga, followed by a pint. Attendees should bring their own mat.
When: 11 a.m. Sundays through July 7
Where: Two Blokes Brewing, 547 Long Point Road, Suite 101, Mount Pleasant
Price: $12 no beer; $15 with beer
More Info: 843-654-4564, bit.ly/2IY88xq
To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events