Feeding Program 

What: Tricounty Family Ministries offers breakfast and lunch.

When: 8:30-10:30 a.m. breakfast; 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. lunch daily (except Thursdays)

Where: Tricounty Family Ministries, 2105 Cosgrove Ave., North Charleston

More Info: 843-747-1788, tricountyfamilyministries.org

The Doctor Is In

What: Tricounty Family Ministries offers health care assistance every Monday. Prescription assistance, education, counseling, medical referrals for dentures and vision care. Health and wellness programs are available.

When: 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m. Mondays

Where: Tricounty Family Ministries, 2015 Cosgrove Ave., North Charleston

More Info: 843-747-1788, tricountyfamilyministries.org

Medicare Monday

What: Join BlueCross BlueShield for Medicare Mondays for an opportunity to speak with a Medicare specialist at the SC Blue Retail Store. Walk-ins are welcome, but registration is encouraged.

When: 2-3 p.m. Mondays

Where: SC Blue-Mount Pleasant, 1795 U.S. Highway 17

Price: Free

More Info: 843-216-7760, bit.ly/2OteM10

Co-Dependents Support

What: Co-Dependents Anonymous is a 12-step program of recovery from co-dependence, where participants may share experiences, strength and hope in an effort to find freedom and peace in relationships.

When: 7 p.m. Mondays

Where: Church of the Holy Cross, 299 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island

More Info: 843-991-9168, marty.davis@gmx.com

Recovery Yoga

What: A 12-step meeting followed by a gentle yoga practice and meditation. Anyone affected by any type of addiction or dealing with another’s' addictive behavior are welcome. Donations benefit the Friends of the Charleston Center.

When: 7:30 p.m. Mondays

Where: Room 237-B, Charleston Center, 5 Charleston Center Drive, downtown Charleston

Price: $10 suggested donation

More Info: 843-327-2109

Tuesday

Smart911

What: A free service to help when you call 9-1-1 so first responders are better able to assist you in an emergency, presented by the Charleston County Consolidated 9-1-1 Center. Registration required.

When: 1 p.m. July 2

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: Free for members; $5 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2K1iJe9

Support Group

What: The ARK, Alzheimer’s Family Support Services, is a local nonsectarian nonprofit outreach program providing comprehensive support services to families living with Alzheimer’s or related dementia. The group will facilitate a support group for caregivers of family members suffering from chronic illness.

When: 5:30 p.m. July 2

Where: Roper Hospital-Berkeley, 730 Stoney Landing Road, Moncks Corner

More Info: 843-832-2357, visitthearkofsc.org

Joy of Juicing

What: Juicing expert Litisha of Live Licious Juices will lead a workshop on the health benefits of juicing, the difference between juicing and blending, needed equipment and a demonstration and tasting.

When: 6 p.m. July 2

Where: The Other Plate, 6336 Highway 162, Hollywood

Price: $30

More Info: 704-349-0723, bit.ly/2FDQDSv

Cook With Produce

What: Learn how to make a recipe featuring in-season summer ingredients, nutrition information, and sustainable urban agriculture techniques with MUSC’s Urban Farm. Registration required.

When: 4 p.m. July 2

Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-805-6841, bit.ly/2Kz41eB

Wednesday

Weight Loss Seminar

What: Learn about medical weight loss, candidate requirements and weight loss surgery options. RSVP requested.

When: 6 p.m. July 3

Where: East Cooper Medical Center, 2000 Hospital Drive, Mount Pleasant

More Info: 843-416-6218, bit.ly/2HMtAHJ

Meditation Classes 

What: Free nondenominational group meditation classes for all levels led by Geshe Dakpa Topgyal.

When: 7 p.m. Wednesdays; 9:30 a.m. Sundays

Where: Charleston Tibetan Society, 12 Parkwood Ave., Charleston

More Info: 843-937-4849, charlestontibetansociety.org

Thursday

Firecracker 5K

What: The annual Firecracker 5K run will have a course through the I’On neighborhood to benefit local charity “I Got Legs.” Open to runners and walkers, and strollers and dogs are welcome

When: 7:30 a.m. July 4

Where: The I'On Club, 252 Ponsbury Road, Mount Pleasant

Price: $15-$50

More Info: 843-971-7834, theionclub.com/firecracker5k

Friday

Navigation Club 

What: Presented by ARK, Alzheimer’s Family Support Services, the Navigation Club is a class designed to support brain health through engaging attendees in socialization, mental agility, physical activity, spirituality and nutrition. Register in advance.

When: 8:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Fridays

Where: ARK House, 502 W. 5th N. St., Summerville

More Info: 843-471-1360, thearkofsc.org

Sunday

Hatha & Hops Yoga

What: Limited series begins with 45-minutes of Hatha Yoga, followed by a pint. Attendees should bring their own mat.

When: 11 a.m. Sundays through July 7

Where: Two Blokes Brewing, 547 Long Point Road, Suite 101, Mount Pleasant

Price: $12 no beer; $15 with beer

More Info: 843-654-4564, bit.ly/2IY88xq

