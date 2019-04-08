Today

Diaper Drive 

What: The Junior League of Charleston Diaper Bank will host its second spring diaper drive at area Harris Teeter locations and additional venues in Mount Pleasant, Charleston and Summerville. See website for complete list.

When: Through April 13

More Info: 843-763-5284, jlcharleston.org/diaperbank

Feeding Program

What: Tricounty Family Ministries offers breakfast and lunch.

When: 8:30-10:30 a.m. breakfast; 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. lunch daily (except Thursdays)

Where: Tricounty Family Ministries, 2105 Cosgrave Ave., North Charleston

More Info: 843-747-1788, tricountyfamilyministries.org

The Doctor Is In

What: Tricounty Family Ministries offers health care assistance every Monday. Prescription assistance, education, counseling, medical referrals for dentures and vision care. Health and wellness programs are available.

When: 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m. Mondays

Where: Tricounty Family Ministries, 2015 Cosgrave Ave., North Charleston

More Info: 843-747-1788, tricountyfamilyministries.org

NAMI Support   

What: National Alliance on Mental Illness will host a support group and education meeting for family members and friends of those who suffer from a mental illness and for those individuals in recovery from a mental illness. Each group meets separately and is confidential.

When: 6 p.m. April 8

Where: Seacoast Church-West Ashley Campus, 2049 Savannah Highway, Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-872-5080, namicharlestonarea.org

Caregiver Support

What: The ARK, Alzheimer’s Family Support Services, will facilitate a support group for caregivers of family members suffering from chronic illness. Call or visit website for additional groups on different days and in different locations (Charleston, James Island, Johns Island, Moncks Corner, Mount Pleasant, Summerville)

When: 6 p.m. the second Monday of each month

Where: First Baptist Church, 211 W. Main Street (Hwy 78), Harleyville

Price: Free

More Info: 843-832-2357, thearkofsc.org

Healing Arts 

What: People Against Rape offers a monthly Healing Arts Workshop for adult survivors of sexual violence, a safe environment where survivors can explore healing through art and movement.

When: 6:30 p.m. April 8

Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free, confidential and open to survivors of all genders

More Info: 843-577-9882, http://bit.ly/2YNY7KB

Tuesday

Science Cafe   

What: Exploration of the connections between and aging and cancer and discussion of research done at Hollings Cancer Center. MUSC’s Science Cafe is a series of presentations offering talks on scientific subjects in a non-technical way in a pleasant social environment.

When: 5:30 p.m. April 9

Where: Charleston Beer Works, 480 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-792-2926, MUSC.edu/science-cafe

Support Group   

What: The BSB Safe Haven Support Group is a support Group for surviving family members, friends, and co-workers of homicide victims. 

When: 6-7:30 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month

Where: Moncks Corner Medical Center, 401 N. live Oak Drive

More Info: 843-209-0463, http://bit.ly/2HyxgfX

Wednesday

Medicare Info

What: Presented by the Trident Area Agency on Aging.

When: 10 a.m. April 3

Where: Trident Medicare Center, 401 N. Live Oak Drive, Moncks Corner

More Info: 843-554-2279, tridentaaa.org

Stroke Prevention

What: Katie Hall, stroke program coordinator with Roper Rehabilitation Hospital, will discuss how to make healthy lifestyle changes that can help reduce the personal risk of having a stroke. Register online.

When: 3-4 p.m. April 10

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: Free for members and guest

More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2DuSUNN

Thursday

Senior Expo   

What: MUSC Center on Aging will host a Senior Expo, featuring complimentary health screenings, fall risk assessments, dental checks and hearing screenings, interactive presentations, exhibitors and a drug take-back station.

When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. April 11

Where: Charleston Area Convention Center, 5000 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-792-0712, musc.edu/aging

Cancer Screening 

What: Tricounty Family Ministries will host Hollings Cancer Center's Mobile Unit for onsite breast and cervical cancer screenings for S.C. residents and women ages 21-64. Eligibility and appointments required.

When: 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. April 11

Where: Tricounty Family Minisitries, 2015 Cosgrove Ave., North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-792-0878, tricountyfamilyministries.org

Author Event

What: Judy Goldman, a novelist, memoirist and poet, will share her account of how she and her husband regained their normal life after a routine medical procedure left him paralyzed.

When: 2-3 p.m. April 11

Where: Charleston Library Society, 164 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10

More Info: 703-927-8665, charlestonjcc.org/calendar

Parent Workshop

What: Workshop for parents of children with ADHD and/or sensory and/or anger issues with information on how to help a struggling child and ways to minimize the tough days and maximize the good days; also designed for those who teach/work with diagnosed children.

When: 7-8:30 p.m. April 11

Where: The Schoolhouse, 720 Magnolia Road, Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: bit.ly/2WIZrMM

Friday

Commit to Be Fit 

What: Seminars, practical workshops and nutritional cooking classes/demos, new fitness training techniques, scientific research, nutritional secrets and more.

When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 12

Where: Omar Shrine Temple, Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant

Price: Free

More Info: bit.ly/2uReYOx

Saturday

Community Field Day

What: IAMVOICES will host a Community Field Day to provide a fun, uplifting and empowering experience for families, children and the community to celebrate themselves as survivors of sexual abuse as opposed to victims, with food, music, vendors and more.

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. April 13

Where: Gahagan Park, 184 W. Boundary St., Summerville

Price: Free admission

More Info: 843-999-8905, bit.ly/2ViMrgI

Kids Running

What: Lowcountry Orphan Relief's inaugural Kids Running for Kids event will feature track and field competitions, as well as service activities, a DJ, food and other entertainment.

When: 2-5 p.m. April 13

Where: Lowcountry Orphan Relief, 1850 Truxtun Ave., North Charleston

Price: $20

More Info: 843-747-4099, http://bit.ly/2OQ715y

Sunday

Children's Funday Run

What: A family-friendly 3K run/walk to raise money for the MUSC Children's Fund, specifically the Shawn Jenkins Hospital, followed by games and activities, food trucks and entertainment.

When: 1-4 p.m. April 14

Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive

Price: $5-$15; $2 park entrance fee

More Info: bit.ly/2Uro9R3

To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events