Today
Diaper Drive
What: The Junior League of Charleston Diaper Bank will host its second spring diaper drive at area Harris Teeter locations and additional venues in Mount Pleasant, Charleston and Summerville. See website for complete list.
When: Through April 13
More Info: 843-763-5284, jlcharleston.org/diaperbank
Feeding Program
What: Tricounty Family Ministries offers breakfast and lunch.
When: 8:30-10:30 a.m. breakfast; 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. lunch daily (except Thursdays)
Where: Tricounty Family Ministries, 2105 Cosgrave Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-747-1788, tricountyfamilyministries.org
The Doctor Is In
What: Tricounty Family Ministries offers health care assistance every Monday. Prescription assistance, education, counseling, medical referrals for dentures and vision care. Health and wellness programs are available.
When: 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m. Mondays
Where: Tricounty Family Ministries, 2015 Cosgrave Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-747-1788, tricountyfamilyministries.org
NAMI Support
What: National Alliance on Mental Illness will host a support group and education meeting for family members and friends of those who suffer from a mental illness and for those individuals in recovery from a mental illness. Each group meets separately and is confidential.
When: 6 p.m. April 8
Where: Seacoast Church-West Ashley Campus, 2049 Savannah Highway, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-872-5080, namicharlestonarea.org
Caregiver Support
What: The ARK, Alzheimer’s Family Support Services, will facilitate a support group for caregivers of family members suffering from chronic illness. Call or visit website for additional groups on different days and in different locations (Charleston, James Island, Johns Island, Moncks Corner, Mount Pleasant, Summerville)
When: 6 p.m. the second Monday of each month
Where: First Baptist Church, 211 W. Main Street (Hwy 78), Harleyville
Price: Free
More Info: 843-832-2357, thearkofsc.org
Healing Arts
What: People Against Rape offers a monthly Healing Arts Workshop for adult survivors of sexual violence, a safe environment where survivors can explore healing through art and movement.
When: 6:30 p.m. April 8
Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free, confidential and open to survivors of all genders
More Info: 843-577-9882, http://bit.ly/2YNY7KB
Tuesday
Science Cafe
What: Exploration of the connections between and aging and cancer and discussion of research done at Hollings Cancer Center. MUSC’s Science Cafe is a series of presentations offering talks on scientific subjects in a non-technical way in a pleasant social environment.
When: 5:30 p.m. April 9
Where: Charleston Beer Works, 480 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-792-2926, MUSC.edu/science-cafe
Support Group
What: The BSB Safe Haven Support Group is a support Group for surviving family members, friends, and co-workers of homicide victims.
When: 6-7:30 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month
Where: Moncks Corner Medical Center, 401 N. live Oak Drive
More Info: 843-209-0463, http://bit.ly/2HyxgfX
Wednesday
Medicare Info
What: Presented by the Trident Area Agency on Aging.
When: 10 a.m. April 3
Where: Trident Medicare Center, 401 N. Live Oak Drive, Moncks Corner
More Info: 843-554-2279, tridentaaa.org
Stroke Prevention
What: Katie Hall, stroke program coordinator with Roper Rehabilitation Hospital, will discuss how to make healthy lifestyle changes that can help reduce the personal risk of having a stroke. Register online.
When: 3-4 p.m. April 10
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free for members and guest
More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2DuSUNN
Thursday
Senior Expo
What: MUSC Center on Aging will host a Senior Expo, featuring complimentary health screenings, fall risk assessments, dental checks and hearing screenings, interactive presentations, exhibitors and a drug take-back station.
When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. April 11
Where: Charleston Area Convention Center, 5000 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-792-0712, musc.edu/aging
Cancer Screening
What: Tricounty Family Ministries will host Hollings Cancer Center's Mobile Unit for onsite breast and cervical cancer screenings for S.C. residents and women ages 21-64. Eligibility and appointments required.
When: 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. April 11
Where: Tricounty Family Minisitries, 2015 Cosgrove Ave., North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-792-0878, tricountyfamilyministries.org
Author Event
What: Judy Goldman, a novelist, memoirist and poet, will share her account of how she and her husband regained their normal life after a routine medical procedure left him paralyzed.
When: 2-3 p.m. April 11
Where: Charleston Library Society, 164 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 703-927-8665, charlestonjcc.org/calendar
Parent Workshop
What: Workshop for parents of children with ADHD and/or sensory and/or anger issues with information on how to help a struggling child and ways to minimize the tough days and maximize the good days; also designed for those who teach/work with diagnosed children.
When: 7-8:30 p.m. April 11
Where: The Schoolhouse, 720 Magnolia Road, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: bit.ly/2WIZrMM
Friday
Commit to Be Fit
What: Seminars, practical workshops and nutritional cooking classes/demos, new fitness training techniques, scientific research, nutritional secrets and more.
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 12
Where: Omar Shrine Temple, Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: bit.ly/2uReYOx
Saturday
Community Field Day
What: IAMVOICES will host a Community Field Day to provide a fun, uplifting and empowering experience for families, children and the community to celebrate themselves as survivors of sexual abuse as opposed to victims, with food, music, vendors and more.
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. April 13
Where: Gahagan Park, 184 W. Boundary St., Summerville
Price: Free admission
More Info: 843-999-8905, bit.ly/2ViMrgI
Kids Running
What: Lowcountry Orphan Relief's inaugural Kids Running for Kids event will feature track and field competitions, as well as service activities, a DJ, food and other entertainment.
When: 2-5 p.m. April 13
Where: Lowcountry Orphan Relief, 1850 Truxtun Ave., North Charleston
Price: $20
More Info: 843-747-4099, http://bit.ly/2OQ715y
Sunday
Children's Funday Run
What: A family-friendly 3K run/walk to raise money for the MUSC Children's Fund, specifically the Shawn Jenkins Hospital, followed by games and activities, food trucks and entertainment.
When: 1-4 p.m. April 14
Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive
Price: $5-$15; $2 park entrance fee
More Info: bit.ly/2Uro9R3
To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events