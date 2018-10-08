Today Oct. 8
‘The Doctor Is In’
What: Nurses provide prescription assistance, education, counseling, medical referrals for dentures and vision care. Health and wellness programs are also available as well as access to other health care services.
When: 9:30 a.m. Mondays
Where: Tricounty Family Ministries, 2105 Cosgrove Ave., North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-747-1788, tricountyfamilyministries.org
NAMI Support
What: National Alliance on Mental Illness will host a support group and education meeting for family members and friends of those who suffer from a mental illness and for those individuals in recovery from a mental illness. Each group meets separately and is confidential.
When: 6 p.m. Oct. 8
Where: Seacoast Church, West Ashley Campus, 2049 Savanah Highway, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-872-5080, namicharlestonarea.org
Beachside Yoga
What: Sunset yoga series at Folly Beach County Park guided by a professional instructor. All fitness levels are welcome.
When: 6-7 p.m. Oct. 8 and 11
Where: Folly Beach County Park, 1100 West Ashley Ave.
Price: $8-$10
More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com/1804/Beachside-Yoga
Uplift M.E.
What: This program is designed to uplift, motivate and encourage young individuals in life. Sessions include nutrition and health, career building, self-worth, personal finance, social media and other personal development topics.
When: 6-7 p.m. Mondays
Where: Arthur W. Christopher Community Center, 265 Fishburne St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-724-7338, bit.ly/2Icv0Zb
Co-Dependents' Support
What: Co-Dependents Anonymous is a 12-step program of recovery from co-dependence, where participants may share experiences, strength and hope in an effort to find freedom and peace in relationships.
When: 7 p.m. Mondays
Where: Church of the Holy Cross, 299 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island
More Info: 843-991-9168, marty.davis@gmx.com
Tuesday
CPR Hands-Only
What: Immediate CPR can double or even triple a person’s chance of survival. This event is offered by Roper St. Francis Healthcare Community Services. No certification is issued. Advance registration at the center is required.
When: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Oct. 9
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter@rsfh.com
Edible Hour
What: This program, offered by Palmetto Kids Cooking, will get kids interested in the kitchen. The curriculum is designed for ages 4-13 years and will empower children to be more self-sufficient in the kitchen.
When: 3:30-4:30 p.m. Oct. 9
Where: Hazel Parker Playground, 70 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
Price: $120 for eight-week session
More Info: 843-958-6485, bit.ly/2QVGLr1
Wednesday
Breast Cancer Benefit
What: Making Strides, American Cancer Society fundraiser for breast cancer research and awareness with food and beverages, live music, raffle prizes and more.
When: 6-10 p.m. Oct. 10
Where: Napa at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, 1324 Theater Drive
Price: $40
More Info: 843-900-6277, bit.ly/2OrAjdb
Motherhood Support
What: Join Postpartum Support Charleston on the second Wednesday of every month for a peer-led support group for women working through perinatal mood and anxiety disorders. One-on-one support is available upon request.
When: 7-8:30 p.m. Oct. 10
Where: Room 203, John Wesley United Methodist Church, 626 Savannah Highway, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-732-1772, bit.ly/2N9ByZq
Thursday
Caregivers Training
What: The ARK, Alzheimer’s Family Support Services, will host a two-day leader training class for the Powerful Tools for Caregivers program. This workshop will prepare and certify individuals to successfully co-lead the six-week Powerful Tools for Caregivers class series.
When: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 11-12
Where: The ARK, 502 W. 5th North St., Summerville
Price: $350
More Info: 843-471-1360, powerfultoolsforcaregivers.org
Eat for Your Age
What: Participants will learn strategies to maximize good health and adapt their diet as they move forward in life. This workshop is presented and live-streamed to the center in partnership with Levine Cancer Institute. Register in advance online.
When: 12-1 p.m. Oct. 11
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free for members; $5 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2M2IPi1
Curiosity & Health
What: Dr. Jeb Hallett will explore why curious people may be more engaged, healthier and happy with life. Through science, he will illustrate how curiosity expands health and happiness and suggest a “personal curiosity plan” for each attendee. Boxed lunch included.
When: 12:30 p.m. Oct. 11
Where: Charleston Library Society, 164 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20 for members; $30 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-723-9912, bit.ly/2y1GYjI
‘Forgotten Pandemic’
What: Dr. Vanessa Gamble will present the 2018 Warren A. Sawyer Lecture, entitled, "Forgotten in ‘America’s Forgotten Pandemic’: African Americans and the 1918 Influenza Epidemic." Her talk is timed to commemorate the centennial of the 1918 influenza. Reservations required. A reception will follow at the Waring Historical Library.
When: 5:30-8 p.m. Oct. 11
Where: MUSC Basic Science Auditorium, 173 Ashley Ave., downtown Charleston
Price: Free and open to the public
More Info: 843-792-2288, musc.libcal.com/event/4630518
Friday
Athletic Clinics
What: Lowcountry Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine has announced Athletic Black & Blue Clinics, including surgeons, X-rays, casting, splinting and physical therapy.
When: 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays
Where: Lowcountry Orthopaedics, 1951 Clements Ferry Road, Charleston
More Info: 843-793-6785, lowcountryortho.com
‘Beats 4 Britny’
What: Ben Fagan & The Holy City Hooligans will present a leukemia benefit concert hosted by Luis Skye and featuring Matt Monday, Sheed Staggs and others. All proceeds will go toward Britny’s Medical Fund.
When: 8 p.m.-1 a.m. Oct. 12
Where: Charleston Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, Charleston
Price: $10-$15
More Info: 843-571-4343, bit.ly/2DWy65f
Moving On
What: Whether it is death, relocation or a change in health, life looks a lot different after the experience of a major life shift. Join others to receive peer support and education to move from a place of loss to a place of living fully. Facilitated by Dana Holtvoigt with McAlister-Smith Funeral Home. Advance registration required.
When: 10:30 a.m. Oct. 12
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free for members; $2 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.org
Move for Parkinson’s
What: Designed to help people with Parkinson’s Disease keep moving in a fun and welcoming environment while enhancing their quality of life. Open to anyone with balance, walking or instability impairment, not just PD. Fully adaptable for mobility devices and chairs. Caregivers participate for free.
When: 2-2:50 p.m. Fridays
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free for members; $8 nonmembers
More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2o8Npx9
Saturday
Avondale 5K
What: This annual 5K, which benefits the Charles Webb Center, will start on Tall Oak Drive, go through Avondale and finish on the new bike path in West Ashley. Triangle Char and Bar is hosting the After-Race Party where awards and prizes will be given. Strollers and dogs welcome. The center offers educational programs and support for children with special needs, developmental delays or diagnosed disabilities.
When: 7 a.m. sign-in and registration 8 a.m. race; 9-11 a.m. after-party Oct. 13
Where: Triangle Char and Bar, 828 Savannah Highway, Charleston
Price: $35-$40; $20 for after-party only
More Info: 843-805-5800, avondale5k.com
Half Marathon, 5K
What: The Charleston County Parks and Recreation Commission will host the annual Lowcountry Trail Half-Marathon and 5K through Johns Island County Park. Registration includes post-race beverages, food and live music. Online registration ends Oct. 11; spectators welcome.
When: 8:30 a.m. races Oct. 13
Where: Johns Island County Park, 2662 Mullet Hall Road
Price: $32-$40
More Info: 843-795-4386, https://bit.ly/1Omv0W7