Today Oct. 8

‘The Doctor Is In’

What: Nurses provide prescription assistance, education, counseling, medical referrals for dentures and vision care. Health and wellness programs are also available as well as access to other health care services.

When: 9:30 a.m. Mondays

Where: Tricounty Family Ministries, 2105 Cosgrove Ave., North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-747-1788, tricountyfamilyministries.org

NAMI Support 

What: National Alliance on Mental Illness will host a support group and education meeting for family members and friends of those who suffer from a mental illness and for those individuals in recovery from a mental illness. Each group meets separately and is confidential.

When: 6 p.m. Oct. 8

Where: Seacoast Church, West Ashley Campus, 2049 Savanah Highway, Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-872-5080, namicharlestonarea.org

Beachside Yoga

What: Sunset yoga series at Folly Beach County Park guided by a professional instructor. All fitness levels are welcome.

When: 6-7 p.m. Oct. 8 and 11

Where: Folly Beach County Park, 1100 West Ashley Ave.

Price: $8-$10

More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com/1804/Beachside-Yoga

Uplift M.E.

What: This program is designed to uplift, motivate and encourage young individuals in life. Sessions include nutrition and health, career building, self-worth, personal finance, social media and other personal development topics.

When: 6-7 p.m. Mondays

Where: Arthur W. Christopher Community Center, 265 Fishburne St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-724-7338, bit.ly/2Icv0Zb

Co-Dependents' Support

What: Co-Dependents Anonymous is a 12-step program of recovery from co-dependence, where participants may share experiences, strength and hope in an effort to find freedom and peace in relationships.

When: 7 p.m. Mondays

Where: Church of the Holy Cross, 299 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island

More Info: 843-991-9168, marty.davis@gmx.com

Tuesday

CPR Hands-Only

What: Immediate CPR can double or even triple a person’s chance of survival. This event is offered by Roper St. Francis Healthcare Community Services. No certification is issued. Advance registration at the center is required.

When: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Oct. 9

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: Free

More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter@rsfh.com

Edible Hour

What: This program, offered by Palmetto Kids Cooking, will get kids interested in the kitchen. The curriculum is designed for ages 4-13 years and will empower children to be more self-sufficient in the kitchen.

When: 3:30-4:30 p.m. Oct. 9

Where: Hazel Parker Playground, 70 East Bay St., downtown Charleston

Price: $120 for eight-week session

More Info: 843-958-6485, bit.ly/2QVGLr1

Wednesday

Breast Cancer Benefit 

What: Making Strides, American Cancer Society fundraiser for breast cancer research and awareness with food and beverages, live music, raffle prizes and more.

When: 6-10 p.m. Oct. 10

Where: Napa at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, 1324 Theater Drive

Price: $40

More Info: 843-900-6277, bit.ly/2OrAjdb

Motherhood Support

What: Join Postpartum Support Charleston on the second Wednesday of every month for a peer-led support group for women working through perinatal mood and anxiety disorders. One-on-one support is available upon request.

When: 7-8:30 p.m. Oct. 10

Where: Room 203, John Wesley United Methodist Church, 626 Savannah Highway, Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-732-1772, bit.ly/2N9ByZq

Thursday

Caregivers Training  

What: The ARK, Alzheimer’s Family Support Services, will host a two-day leader training class for the Powerful Tools for Caregivers program. This workshop will prepare and certify individuals to successfully co-lead the six-week Powerful Tools for Caregivers class series.

When: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 11-12

Where: The ARK, 502 W. 5th North St., Summerville

Price: $350

More Info: 843-471-1360, powerfultoolsforcaregivers.org

Eat for Your Age

What: Participants will learn strategies to maximize good health and adapt their diet as they move forward in life. This workshop is presented and live-streamed to the center in partnership with Levine Cancer Institute. Register in advance online.

When: 12-1 p.m. Oct. 11

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: Free for members; $5 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2M2IPi1

Curiosity & Health 

What: Dr. Jeb Hallett will explore why curious people may be more engaged, healthier and happy with life. Through science, he will illustrate how curiosity expands health and happiness and suggest a “personal curiosity plan” for each attendee. Boxed lunch included.

When: 12:30 p.m. Oct. 11

Where: Charleston Library Society, 164 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: $20 for members; $30 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-723-9912, bit.ly/2y1GYjI

‘Forgotten Pandemic’   

What: Dr. Vanessa Gamble will present the 2018 Warren A. Sawyer Lecture, entitled, "Forgotten in ‘America’s Forgotten Pandemic’: African Americans and the 1918 Influenza Epidemic." Her talk is timed to commemorate the centennial of the 1918 influenza. Reservations required. A reception will follow at the Waring Historical Library.

When: 5:30-8 p.m. Oct. 11

Where: MUSC Basic Science Auditorium, 173 Ashley Ave., downtown Charleston

Price: Free and open to the public

More Info: 843-792-2288, musc.libcal.com/event/4630518

Friday

Athletic Clinics

What: Lowcountry Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine has announced Athletic Black & Blue Clinics, including surgeons, X-rays, casting, splinting and physical therapy.

When: 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays

Where: Lowcountry Orthopaedics, 1951 Clements Ferry Road, Charleston

More Info: 843-793-6785, lowcountryortho.com

‘Beats 4 Britny’ 

What: Ben Fagan & The Holy City Hooligans will present a leukemia benefit concert hosted by Luis Skye and featuring Matt Monday, Sheed Staggs and others. All proceeds will go toward Britny’s Medical Fund.

When: 8 p.m.-1 a.m. Oct. 12

Where: Charleston Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, Charleston

Price: $10-$15

More Info: 843-571-4343, bit.ly/2DWy65f

Moving On 

What: Whether it is death, relocation or a change in health, life looks a lot different after the experience of a major life shift. Join others to receive peer support and education to move from a place of loss to a place of living fully. Facilitated by Dana Holtvoigt with McAlister-Smith Funeral Home. Advance registration required.

When: 10:30 a.m. Oct. 12

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: Free for members; $2 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.org

Move for Parkinson’s

What: Designed to help people with Parkinson’s Disease keep moving in a fun and welcoming environment while enhancing their quality of life. Open to anyone with balance, walking or instability impairment, not just PD. Fully adaptable for mobility devices and chairs. Caregivers participate for free.

When: 2-2:50 p.m. Fridays

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: Free for members; $8 nonmembers

More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2o8Npx9

Saturday 

Avondale 5K   

What: This annual 5K, which benefits the Charles Webb Center, will start on Tall Oak Drive, go through Avondale and finish on the new bike path in West Ashley. Triangle Char and Bar is hosting the After-Race Party where awards and prizes will be given. Strollers and dogs welcome. The center offers educational programs and support for children with special needs, developmental delays or diagnosed disabilities.

When: 7 a.m. sign-in and registration 8 a.m. race; 9-11 a.m. after-party Oct. 13

Where: Triangle Char and Bar, 828 Savannah Highway, Charleston

Price: $35-$40; $20 for after-party only

More Info: 843-805-5800, avondale5k.com

Half Marathon, 5K   

What: The Charleston County Parks and Recreation Commission will host the annual Lowcountry Trail Half-Marathon and 5K through Johns Island County Park. Registration includes post-race beverages, food and live music. Online registration ends Oct. 11; spectators welcome.

When: 8:30 a.m. races Oct. 13

Where: Johns Island County Park, 2662 Mullet Hall Road

Price: $32-$40

More Info: 843-795-4386, https://bit.ly/1Omv0W7