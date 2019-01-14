Today
Reiki Clinic
What: Weekly drop-in Reiki clinic with Althea Donahue and Midge Moran. Reiki is an ancient energy healing method to remove any energetic blockages and restore balance to the mind, body, emotions and spirit.
When: 10:30 a.m.-noon Mondays
Where: Bliss Spiritual Co-op, 1163 Pleasant Oaks Drive, Mount Pleasant
More Info: bit.ly/2QEBOl8
NAMI Support
What: National Alliance on Mental Illness will host a support group and education meeting for family members and friends of those who suffer from a mental illness and for those individuals in recovery from a mental illness. Each group meets separately and is confidential.
When: 6 p.m. Jan. 14
Where: Seacoast Church, West Ashley Campus, 2049 Savanah Highway, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-872-5080, namicharlestonarea.org
Tuesday
Health & Wellness Expo
What: The second annual Charleston Health & Wellness Expo will feature more than 100 vendors, including MUSC, one of the corporate sponsors, with health screenings in various areas, fitness testing, cooking lessons, oral health, stress management and more.
When: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Jan. 15-16
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free admission; $5 parking
More Info: charlestonphysicians.com/expo
Dementia Support
What: Support group for wives who are caring for a husband with Alzheimer’s or related dementia, facilitate by The Ark, Alzheimer’s Family Support Services of Summerville.
When: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month
Where: St. Luke's Fellowship Hall, 206 Central Ave., Summerville
More Info: 843-832-2357, thearkofsc.org/support-groups
Driving & Your Health
What: Many drivers have serious medical conditions or functional limitations that impact their reaction times and dexterity, but all drivers need to know how to manage risks and be familiar with resources to help. Register in advance.
When: 1-2 p.m. Jan. 15
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James
Price: Free for members and nonmembers
More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2Uz4jDQ
‘Tools for Caregivers’ Training
What: The ARK, Alzheimer’s Family Support Services, will host a two-day leader training class for the Powerful Tools for Caregivers program. This workshop will prepare and certify individuals to successfully co-lead the six-week Powerful Tools for Caregivers class series.
When: 2-4:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 15-Feb. 19
Where: James Boy Davis Senior Center, 10304 Old Number Six Highway, Vance
More Info: 843-471-1360, thearkofsc.org
Healthy Living 2019
What: Wellness Five and Seaside Family Medicine will host a free information session on their Healthy Living Program 2019. Register in advance.
When: 7 p.m. Jan. 15
Where: Seaside Family Medicine, 1341 College Park Road, Suite A, Summerville
More Info: 843-400-0028, seasidefamilymedicine.com
Wednesday
Crystal Conversations
What: Crystal Medicine Healing will present a monthly Crystal Conversations Meetup to discuss the healing and protective properties of crystals and stones. Tea and coffee will be served.
When: 6 p.m. every third Wednesday of each month
Where: Itinerant Literate Bookstop, 4824 Chateau Ave., North Charleston
Price: $10 suggested donation
More Info: 843-225-6569, facebook.com/events/665043047225404
Thursday
Vino & Vinyasa
What: To celebrate its new studio coming to Mount Pleasant, CorePower Yoga will host a free, all-levels flow class, followed by a special happy hour ($5). Registration required.
When: 5:30 p.m. Jan. 17
Where: Napa Mount Pleasant, 1324 Theater Drive
More Info: 704-609-9323, bit.ly/2TqvAqG
Light After Loss
What: Grief support for families after the death of a child, presented by Star Legacy Foundation — Lowcountry SC.
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. every third Thursday of each month
Where: Blessed Sacrament Church, 7 St. Teresa Drive, Charleston
More Info: 843-766-2128, bit.ly/2SNBnXo
Oblique FitGurls
What: All levels Vinyasa flow yoga class hosted by Q, with hands-on marma assists, mini-massages and music from DJ Kaila, followed by free Acai bowls. Bring your own mat.
When: 7-8:30 p.m. Jan. 17
Where: Playa Bowls, 429 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25
More Info: bit.ly/2D1bSMR
Kundalini Yoga
What: Kundalini Yoga and Gong Relaxation features a short kriya that will prepare the body for the 45 minutes gong relaxation and meditation. Please bring a bottle of water and any crystals you would like to use. Kundalini yoga works with sound, breath and movement to bring balance to the whole being (physical, emotional, mental and spiritual).
When: 7:30-9 p.m. Jan. 17
Where: Serenity Now Yoga, 419 Hibben St., Mount Pleasant
More Info: bit.ly/2SMoJrV
Friday
Off-Road Duathlon
What: Run-bike-run Off-Road Duathlon is a two-mile run, followed by seven-mile bike ride, followed by another two-mile run on the scenic off-road trails of Laurel Hill County Park.
When: 8:30 a.m. Jan. 18
Where: Laurel Hill County Park, 1400 Highway 41, Mount Pleasant
Price: $45-$54
More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com/3263/Off-Road-Duathlon
CPR Class
What: CPR Hands-Only class offered by Roper St. Francis Community Services. Register in advance.
When: 10 a.m. Jan. 18
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free for members and nonmembers
More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.com
Shuck-a-Rama
What: The Brain Injury Association of South Carolina will host its annual Shuck-a-Rama oyster roast fundraiser with oysters, chicken and white bean chili, live music from the Bluegrass Ramblers, a silent auction and more.
When: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 18
Where: Visitor Center Bus Shed, 375 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $40
More Info: 803-731-9823, bit.ly/2AHNGh3
Saturday
Row Raiser
What: CrossFit Discovery Daniel Island will host a Row Raiser fundraiser for Special Olympics of South Carolina with teams of 8-10 people in a two-hour relay row for distance on rowing machines. Prizes will be awarded and there will be trivia, a DJ and more.
When: 8:30 a.m. Jan. 19
Where: CrossFit Discovery Daniel Island, 150 Pier View Street
Price: $50 per person/rower
More Info: 843-224-7526, bit.ly/2smnq7g
Women's Empowerment Workshop
What: The theme for the sixth annual Women’s Empowerment Workshop is “Where Healing Is Possible,” and the workshop will focus on traumatic events and pursuing deeper healing for the mind, body and spirit, with topics on health and wellness, stress management, self-care and more.
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 19
Where: St. James Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 1314 Secessionville Road, James Island
Price: $50
More Info: 843-608-0981, bit.ly/2D0pDLU
Support Group
What: The Lowcountry S.C. Myasthenia Gravis Support Group, a part of MG Foundation of America, is dedicated to sharing experiences, techniques and accurate information.
When: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. third Saturday of each month
Where: East Cooper Medical Center, 2000 Hospital Drive, Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-216-6174, mgsupport11@comcast.net
