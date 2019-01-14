Today

Reiki Clinic

What: Weekly drop-in Reiki clinic with Althea Donahue and Midge Moran. Reiki is an ancient energy healing method to remove any energetic blockages and restore balance to the mind, body, emotions and spirit.

When: 10:30 a.m.-noon Mondays

Where: Bliss Spiritual Co-op, 1163 Pleasant Oaks Drive, Mount Pleasant

More Info: bit.ly/2QEBOl8

NAMI Support

What: National Alliance on Mental Illness will host a support group and education meeting for family members and friends of those who suffer from a mental illness and for those individuals in recovery from a mental illness. Each group meets separately and is confidential.

When: 6 p.m. Jan. 14

Where: Seacoast Church, West Ashley Campus, 2049 Savanah Highway, Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-872-5080, namicharlestonarea.org

Tuesday

Health & Wellness Expo

What: The second annual Charleston Health & Wellness Expo will feature more than 100 vendors, including MUSC, one of the corporate sponsors, with health screenings in various areas, fitness testing, cooking lessons, oral health, stress management and more.

When: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Jan. 15-16

Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free admission; $5 parking

More Info: charlestonphysicians.com/expo

Dementia Support

What: Support group for wives who are caring for a husband with Alzheimer’s or related dementia, facilitate by The Ark, Alzheimer’s Family Support Services of Summerville.

When: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month

Where: St. Luke's Fellowship Hall, 206 Central Ave., Summerville

More Info: 843-832-2357, thearkofsc.org/support-groups

Driving & Your Health

What: Many drivers have serious medical conditions or functional limitations that impact their reaction times and dexterity, but all drivers need to know how to manage risks and be familiar with resources to help. Register in advance.

When: 1-2 p.m. Jan. 15

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James

Price: Free for members and nonmembers

More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2Uz4jDQ

‘Tools for Caregivers’ Training

What: The ARK, Alzheimer’s Family Support Services, will host a two-day leader training class for the Powerful Tools for Caregivers program. This workshop will prepare and certify individuals to successfully co-lead the six-week Powerful Tools for Caregivers class series.

When: 2-4:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 15-Feb. 19

Where: James Boy Davis Senior Center, 10304 Old Number Six Highway, Vance

More Info: 843-471-1360, thearkofsc.org

Healthy Living 2019

What: Wellness Five and Seaside Family Medicine will host a free information session on their Healthy Living Program 2019. Register in advance.

When: 7 p.m. Jan. 15

Where: Seaside Family Medicine, 1341 College Park Road, Suite A, Summerville

More Info: 843-400-0028, seasidefamilymedicine.com

Wednesday

Crystal Conversations

What: Crystal Medicine Healing will present a monthly Crystal Conversations Meetup to discuss the healing and protective properties of crystals and stones. Tea and coffee will be served.

When: 6 p.m. every third Wednesday of each month

Where: Itinerant Literate Bookstop, 4824 Chateau Ave., North Charleston

Price: $10 suggested donation

More Info: 843-225-6569, facebook.com/events/665043047225404

Thursday

Vino & Vinyasa

What: To celebrate its new studio coming to Mount Pleasant, CorePower Yoga will host a free, all-levels flow class, followed by a special happy hour ($5). Registration required.

When: 5:30 p.m. Jan. 17

Where: Napa Mount Pleasant, 1324 Theater Drive

More Info: 704-609-9323, bit.ly/2TqvAqG

Light After Loss

What: Grief support for families after the death of a child, presented by Star Legacy Foundation — Lowcountry SC.

When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. every third Thursday of each month

Where: Blessed Sacrament Church, 7 St. Teresa Drive, Charleston

More Info: 843-766-2128, bit.ly/2SNBnXo

Oblique FitGurls

What: All levels Vinyasa flow yoga class hosted by Q, with hands-on marma assists, mini-massages and music from DJ Kaila, followed by free Acai bowls. Bring your own mat.

When: 7-8:30 p.m. Jan. 17

Where: Playa Bowls, 429 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: $25

More Info: bit.ly/2D1bSMR

Kundalini Yoga

What: Kundalini Yoga and Gong Relaxation features a short kriya that will prepare the body for the 45 minutes gong relaxation and meditation. Please bring a bottle of water and any crystals you would like to use. Kundalini yoga works with sound, breath and movement to bring balance to the whole being (physical, emotional, mental and spiritual).

When: 7:30-9 p.m. Jan. 17

Where: Serenity Now Yoga, 419 Hibben St., Mount Pleasant

More Info: bit.ly/2SMoJrV

Friday

Off-Road Duathlon

What: Run-bike-run Off-Road Duathlon is a two-mile run, followed by seven-mile bike ride, followed by another two-mile run on the scenic off-road trails of Laurel Hill County Park.

When: 8:30 a.m. Jan. 18

Where: Laurel Hill County Park, 1400 Highway 41, Mount Pleasant

Price: $45-$54

More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com/3263/Off-Road-Duathlon

CPR Class

What: CPR Hands-Only class offered by Roper St. Francis Community Services. Register in advance.

When: 10 a.m. Jan. 18

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: Free for members and nonmembers

More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.com

Shuck-a-Rama

What: The Brain Injury Association of South Carolina will host its annual Shuck-a-Rama oyster roast fundraiser with oysters, chicken and white bean chili, live music from the Bluegrass Ramblers, a silent auction and more.

When: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 18

Where: Visitor Center Bus Shed, 375 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $40

More Info: 803-731-9823, bit.ly/2AHNGh3

Saturday

Row Raiser

What: CrossFit Discovery Daniel Island will host a Row Raiser fundraiser for Special Olympics of South Carolina with teams of 8-10 people in a two-hour relay row for distance on rowing machines. Prizes will be awarded and there will be trivia, a DJ and more.

When: 8:30 a.m. Jan. 19

Where: CrossFit Discovery Daniel Island, 150 Pier View Street

Price: $50 per person/rower

More Info: 843-224-7526, bit.ly/2smnq7g

Women's Empowerment Workshop

What: The theme for the sixth annual Women’s Empowerment Workshop is “Where Healing Is Possible,” and the workshop will focus on traumatic events and pursuing deeper healing for the mind, body and spirit, with topics on health and wellness, stress management, self-care and more.

When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 19

Where: St. James Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 1314 Secessionville Road, James Island

Price: $50

More Info: 843-608-0981, bit.ly/2D0pDLU

Support Group

What: The Lowcountry S.C. Myasthenia Gravis Support Group, a part of MG Foundation of America, is dedicated to sharing experiences, techniques and accurate information.

When: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. third Saturday of each month

Where: East Cooper Medical Center, 2000 Hospital Drive, Mount Pleasant

More Info: 843-216-6174, mgsupport11@comcast.net

