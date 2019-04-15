Health calendar 4-15 (copy)

Charles Towne Landing will host the eighth annual Race the Landing 5K race series. 

 File/Provided

Monday

Feeding Program

What: Tricounty Family Ministries offers breakfast and lunch.

When: 8:30-10:30 a.m. breakfast; 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. lunch daily (except Thursdays)

Where: Tricounty Family Ministries, 2105 Cosgrove Ave., North Charleston

More Info: 843-747-1788, tricountyfamilyministries.org

The Doctor Is In

What: Tricounty Family Ministries offers health care assistance every Monday. Prescription assistance, education, counseling, medical referrals for dentures and vision care. Health and wellness programs are available.

When: 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m. Mondays

Where: Tricounty Family Ministries, 2015 Cosgrove Ave., North Charleston

More Info: 843-747-1788, tricountyfamilyministries.org

Reiki Clinic

What: Weekly drop-in Reiki clinic with Althea Donahue and Midge Moran. Reiki is an ancient energy healing method to remove any energetic blockages and restore balance to the mind, body, emotions and spirit.

When: 10:30 a.m.-noon Mondays

Where: Bliss Spiritual Co-op, 1163 Pleasant Oaks Drive, Mount Pleasant

More Info: bit.ly/2KuJxo9

Medicare Monday

What: BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina will host Medicare Mondays, with Medicare specialists available to answer questions and assist with creating a plan. Registration encouraged, but walk-ins welcome.

When: 2-3 p.m. Mondays

Where: SC Blue-Mount Pleasant, 1795 N. Highway 17

Price: Free

More Info: 843-216-7760, scblueretailcenters.com/events.aspx

NAMI Support

What: National Alliance on Mental Illness will host a support group and education meeting for family members and friends of those who suffer from a mental illness and for those individuals in recovery from a mental illness. Each group meets separately and is confidential.

When: 6 p.m. April 15

Where: Bethany United Methodist Church, 118 W. 3rd S. St., Summerville

Price: Free

More Info: 843-872-5080, namicharlestonarea.org

Co-Dependents Support

What: Co-Dependents Anonymous is a 12-step program of recovery from co-dependence, where participants may share experiences, strength and hope in an effort to find freedom and peace in relationships.

When: 7 p.m. Mondays

Where: Church of the Holy Cross, 299 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island

More Info: 843-991-9168, marty.davis@gmx.com

Recovery Yoga

What: A 12-step meeting followed by a gentle yoga practice and meditation. Anyone affected by any type of addiction or dealing with another’s' addictive behavior are welcome. Donations benefit the Friends of the Charleston Center.

When: 7:30 p.m. Mondays

Where: Room 237-B, Charleston Center, 5 Charleston Center Drive, downtown Charleston

Price: $10 suggested

More Info: 843-327-2109

Tuesday

Health Manager

What: Participants make weekly action plans, share experiences and help each other solve problems they encounter in creating and carrying out their self-management program. Sessions cover exercise, nutrition, communication, pacing activity and rest, and appropriate use of medications. Register in advance online.

When: 10-11:30 a.m. April 16

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2SHm02C

Allergies & Aging

What: Learn more about treating allergies and how to make living with them easier with Dr. Thomas Harper from Charleston Allergy and Asthma. Register in advance online.

When: 10:30 a.m. April 16

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: Free for members; $5 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2BxTz0S

Wives Support 

What: The ARK, Alzheimer’s Family Support Services, is a local nonsectarian nonprofit outreach program providing comprehensive support services to families living with Alzheimer’s or related dementia. The group will facilitate a support group for caregivers of family members suffering from chronic illness.

When: 11 a.m. April 16

Where: St. Luke's Fellowship Hall, 206 Central Ave., Summerville

Price: Free

More Info: 843-832-2357, thearkofsc.org/support-groups

Brain Health

What: Presented by The ARK: Alzheimer's Family Support Services.

When: 6 p.m. April 16

Where: Jennie J. McMahan Library, 506 N. Parler Ave., St. George

More Info: 843-563-9189, dcl.lib.sc.us/node/3627

Wednesday

Medicare Info 

What: Presented by the Trident Area Agency on Aging.

When: 10 a.m. April 17

Where: American Legion, 136 John St., Harleyville

More Info: 843-554-2279, tridentaaa.org

‘Crystal Conversations’

What: Meetup and discussion on the decorative, healing and protective properties of crystals and stones, led by Sheinata Carn-Hall. Books, crystals and stones will be available for purchase.

When: 6 p.m. every third Wednesday of each month

Where: Itinerant Literate Bookstop, 4824 Chateau Ave., North Charleston

Price: $10 suggested donation

More Info: 843-225-6569, bit.ly/2Ucmi1x

Fitness Series

What: The 2019 SWEAT Spring Fitness Series is sponsored by Roper St. Francis Mount Pleasant Hospital, and sessions are each first and third Wednesday of the month through June. Register in advance online.

When: 6 p.m. April 17

Where: The Oaks, across from Barnes & Noble, Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive

Price: Free

More Info: 843-216-9900, bit.ly/2IdPns6

Meditation Classes

What: Free nondenominational group meditation classes for all levels led by Geshe Dakpa Topgyal.

When: 7 p.m. Wednesdays; 9:30 a.m. Sundays

Where: Charleston Tibetan Society, 12 Parkwood Ave., Charleston

More Info: 843-937-4849, charlestontibetansociety.org

Thursday

Suicide Awareness 

What: Barre3 Charleston, American Theatre and William Aiken House will hold an event to raise money and awareness for suicide prevention and mental wellness.

When: 5-7 p.m. April 18

Where: American Theater, 446 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-478-3898, bit.ly/2P7xtrt

Race the Landing

What: Charles Towne Landing will host the eighth annual Race the Landing 5K race series.

When: 6-8:30 p.m. April 18

Where: Charles Towne Landing, 1500 Old Towne Road, Charleston

Price: $12-$125

More Info: 843-224-7878, bit.ly/2Ibc14p

Weight Loss Seminar

What: Learn about medical weight loss, candidate requirements and weight loss surgery options. RSVP requested.

When: 6 p.m. April 18

Where: East Cooper Medical Center, 2000 Hospital Drive, Mount Pleasant

More Info: 843-416-6218, EastCooperMedCtr.com/WeightLoss

Saturday

Public CPR Class

What: Participants will become CPR/AED certified and can stay after for a brief "Stop the Bleed" certification to learn how to use tourniquets, specialized trauma dressings and more.

When: 9 a.m. April 20

Where: Charleston Fire Department Training Tower, 2156 Milford St., Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: bit.ly/2GbmzNv

Walk & Roll

What: The fifth annual Walk and Roll for Healing Farms will include a pre-walk rally, a fun zone with food and games, and awards.

When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. April 20

Where: Danny Jones Recreation Complex, 1455 Monitor St., North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-971-9300, healingfarms.com/walk-roll

Support Group

What: The Lowcountry S.C. Myasthenia Gravis Support Group, a part of MG Foundation of America, is dedicated to sharing experiences, techniques and accurate information.

When: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. third Saturday of each month

Where: East Cooper Medical Center, 2000 Hospital Drive, Mount Pleasant

More Info: 843-216-6174, jmyder@netscape.net

Cannabis & Hemp Oil

What: Ana Haugsoen will talk about the endo-cannabinoid system, phyto-cannabidiols and cannabis's history and uses.

When: 10:30-11:30am April 20

Where: Bliss Spiritual Co-op, 1163 Pleasant Oaks Drive, Mount Pleasant

Price: Free

More Info: 843-345-7061, bit.ly/2UwFtbn

To add an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events