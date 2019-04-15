Monday
Feeding Program
What: Tricounty Family Ministries offers breakfast and lunch.
When: 8:30-10:30 a.m. breakfast; 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. lunch daily (except Thursdays)
Where: Tricounty Family Ministries, 2105 Cosgrove Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-747-1788, tricountyfamilyministries.org
The Doctor Is In
What: Tricounty Family Ministries offers health care assistance every Monday. Prescription assistance, education, counseling, medical referrals for dentures and vision care. Health and wellness programs are available.
When: 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m. Mondays
Where: Tricounty Family Ministries, 2015 Cosgrove Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-747-1788, tricountyfamilyministries.org
Reiki Clinic
What: Weekly drop-in Reiki clinic with Althea Donahue and Midge Moran. Reiki is an ancient energy healing method to remove any energetic blockages and restore balance to the mind, body, emotions and spirit.
When: 10:30 a.m.-noon Mondays
Where: Bliss Spiritual Co-op, 1163 Pleasant Oaks Drive, Mount Pleasant
More Info: bit.ly/2KuJxo9
Medicare Monday
What: BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina will host Medicare Mondays, with Medicare specialists available to answer questions and assist with creating a plan. Registration encouraged, but walk-ins welcome.
When: 2-3 p.m. Mondays
Where: SC Blue-Mount Pleasant, 1795 N. Highway 17
Price: Free
More Info: 843-216-7760, scblueretailcenters.com/events.aspx
NAMI Support
What: National Alliance on Mental Illness will host a support group and education meeting for family members and friends of those who suffer from a mental illness and for those individuals in recovery from a mental illness. Each group meets separately and is confidential.
When: 6 p.m. April 15
Where: Bethany United Methodist Church, 118 W. 3rd S. St., Summerville
Price: Free
More Info: 843-872-5080, namicharlestonarea.org
Co-Dependents Support
What: Co-Dependents Anonymous is a 12-step program of recovery from co-dependence, where participants may share experiences, strength and hope in an effort to find freedom and peace in relationships.
When: 7 p.m. Mondays
Where: Church of the Holy Cross, 299 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island
More Info: 843-991-9168, marty.davis@gmx.com
Recovery Yoga
What: A 12-step meeting followed by a gentle yoga practice and meditation. Anyone affected by any type of addiction or dealing with another’s' addictive behavior are welcome. Donations benefit the Friends of the Charleston Center.
When: 7:30 p.m. Mondays
Where: Room 237-B, Charleston Center, 5 Charleston Center Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: $10 suggested
More Info: 843-327-2109
Tuesday
Health Manager
What: Participants make weekly action plans, share experiences and help each other solve problems they encounter in creating and carrying out their self-management program. Sessions cover exercise, nutrition, communication, pacing activity and rest, and appropriate use of medications. Register in advance online.
When: 10-11:30 a.m. April 16
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2SHm02C
Allergies & Aging
What: Learn more about treating allergies and how to make living with them easier with Dr. Thomas Harper from Charleston Allergy and Asthma. Register in advance online.
When: 10:30 a.m. April 16
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free for members; $5 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2BxTz0S
Wives Support
What: The ARK, Alzheimer’s Family Support Services, is a local nonsectarian nonprofit outreach program providing comprehensive support services to families living with Alzheimer’s or related dementia. The group will facilitate a support group for caregivers of family members suffering from chronic illness.
When: 11 a.m. April 16
Where: St. Luke's Fellowship Hall, 206 Central Ave., Summerville
Price: Free
More Info: 843-832-2357, thearkofsc.org/support-groups
Brain Health
What: Presented by The ARK: Alzheimer's Family Support Services.
When: 6 p.m. April 16
Where: Jennie J. McMahan Library, 506 N. Parler Ave., St. George
More Info: 843-563-9189, dcl.lib.sc.us/node/3627
Wednesday
Medicare Info
What: Presented by the Trident Area Agency on Aging.
When: 10 a.m. April 17
Where: American Legion, 136 John St., Harleyville
More Info: 843-554-2279, tridentaaa.org
‘Crystal Conversations’
What: Meetup and discussion on the decorative, healing and protective properties of crystals and stones, led by Sheinata Carn-Hall. Books, crystals and stones will be available for purchase.
When: 6 p.m. every third Wednesday of each month
Where: Itinerant Literate Bookstop, 4824 Chateau Ave., North Charleston
Price: $10 suggested donation
More Info: 843-225-6569, bit.ly/2Ucmi1x
Fitness Series
What: The 2019 SWEAT Spring Fitness Series is sponsored by Roper St. Francis Mount Pleasant Hospital, and sessions are each first and third Wednesday of the month through June. Register in advance online.
When: 6 p.m. April 17
Where: The Oaks, across from Barnes & Noble, Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive
Price: Free
More Info: 843-216-9900, bit.ly/2IdPns6
Meditation Classes
What: Free nondenominational group meditation classes for all levels led by Geshe Dakpa Topgyal.
When: 7 p.m. Wednesdays; 9:30 a.m. Sundays
Where: Charleston Tibetan Society, 12 Parkwood Ave., Charleston
More Info: 843-937-4849, charlestontibetansociety.org
Thursday
Suicide Awareness
What: Barre3 Charleston, American Theatre and William Aiken House will hold an event to raise money and awareness for suicide prevention and mental wellness.
When: 5-7 p.m. April 18
Where: American Theater, 446 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-478-3898, bit.ly/2P7xtrt
Race the Landing
What: Charles Towne Landing will host the eighth annual Race the Landing 5K race series.
When: 6-8:30 p.m. April 18
Where: Charles Towne Landing, 1500 Old Towne Road, Charleston
Price: $12-$125
More Info: 843-224-7878, bit.ly/2Ibc14p
Weight Loss Seminar
What: Learn about medical weight loss, candidate requirements and weight loss surgery options. RSVP requested.
When: 6 p.m. April 18
Where: East Cooper Medical Center, 2000 Hospital Drive, Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-416-6218, EastCooperMedCtr.com/WeightLoss
Saturday
Public CPR Class
What: Participants will become CPR/AED certified and can stay after for a brief "Stop the Bleed" certification to learn how to use tourniquets, specialized trauma dressings and more.
When: 9 a.m. April 20
Where: Charleston Fire Department Training Tower, 2156 Milford St., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: bit.ly/2GbmzNv
Walk & Roll
What: The fifth annual Walk and Roll for Healing Farms will include a pre-walk rally, a fun zone with food and games, and awards.
When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. April 20
Where: Danny Jones Recreation Complex, 1455 Monitor St., North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-971-9300, healingfarms.com/walk-roll
Support Group
What: The Lowcountry S.C. Myasthenia Gravis Support Group, a part of MG Foundation of America, is dedicated to sharing experiences, techniques and accurate information.
When: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. third Saturday of each month
Where: East Cooper Medical Center, 2000 Hospital Drive, Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-216-6174, jmyder@netscape.net
Cannabis & Hemp Oil
What: Ana Haugsoen will talk about the endo-cannabinoid system, phyto-cannabidiols and cannabis's history and uses.
When: 10:30-11:30am April 20
Where: Bliss Spiritual Co-op, 1163 Pleasant Oaks Drive, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-345-7061, bit.ly/2UwFtbn
To add an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events