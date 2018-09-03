Today
Tumble Tots
What: Young tumblers gain strength, flexibility, confidence and social skills through fun, basic acrobatic floor work. Call for additional dates. Ages 2-5 years.
When: 11-11:45 a.m. Sept. 3
Where: Bees Landing Recreation Center, 1580 Ashley Gardens Blvd., Charleston
Price: $45
More Info: 843-402-4571, bit.ly/2w8KVTS
Uplift M.E.
What: This program is designed to uplift, motivate and encourage young individuals in life. Sessions include nutrition and health, career building, self-worth, personal finance, social media and other personal development topics.
When: 6-7 p.m. Sept. 3
Where: Arthur W. Christopher Community Center, 265 Fishburne St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-724-7338, bit.ly/2o5z982
Co-Dependents Anonymous
What: Co-Dependents Anonymous is a 12-step program of recovery from co-dependence, where participants may share experiences, strength and hope in an effort to find freedom and peace in relationships.
When: 7 p.m. Mondays
Where: Church of the Holy Cross, 299 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island
More Info: 843-991-9168, marty.davis@gmx.com
Tuesday
Chair Yoga
What: Increase flexibility, gain strength and reduce stress while experiencing the many benefits of gentle yoga staying seated in a chair. Register in advance online.
When: 2:15-3:15 p.m. Tuesdays, 10-10:50 a.m. Thursdays
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free for members; $5 nonmembers
More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2o8Npx9
Yoga & Meditation
What: This four-part beginner's series facilitated by Healing Tree Holistic Health & Yoga introduces the path of vinyasa yoga and meditation, beginning with the foundational poses and breaking down each for safe alignment. No experience necessary. Bring a mat and water. Wear appropriate workout attire.
When: 6-7:30 p.m. Sept. 4
Where: Mount Pleasant Regional Library, 1133 Mathis Ferry Road
Price: Free
More Info: 843-849-6161, bit.ly/2MxYHt9
Wednesday
Assistance for Veterans
What: Veterans or spouses of veterans can meet with an accredited VA claims representative to find out about the Aid and Attendance benefit. Veterans and widowed spouses who require the aid and attendance of another person may be eligible for additional benefits for care assistance in the home or in an assisted living community. No appointment needed.
When: 10 a.m.-noon Sept. 5
Where: Johns Island Regional Library, 3531 Maybank Highway
Price: Free
More Info: 843-559-1945, bit.ly/2BYIhFn
Tools for Caregivers
What: This program helps family caregivers reduce stress, improve self-confidence, better communicate feelings, locate resources and more. Registration is required.
When: 10-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays
Where: The Palmettos of Charleston, 1900 Ashley Crossing Drive, Charleston
More Info: 843-459-4751, tridentaaa.org/locations/the-palmettos-of-charleston
Friday
Move for Parkinson’s
What: Designed to help people with Parkinson’s Disease (PD) keep moving in a fun and welcoming environment while enhancing their quality of life. Open to anyone with balance, walking or instability impairment, not just PD. Fully adaptable for mobility devices and chairs. Caregivers welcome at no cost.
When: 2-2:50 p.m. Sept. 7
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free for members; $8 nonmembers
More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2o8Npx9
Energy Self-Care 101
What: This two-day Energy Self-Care workshop offers practical steps and grounding tools for those interested in enhancing one's consciousness about relationship boundaries, personal power and self-healing skills. All levels of experience welcome; no previous knowledge of bodywork or energy medicine is required.
When: 7-9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7; 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8
Where: LOTUS Healing Centre, 232-A Ashley Ave., downtown Charleston
Price: $223
More Info: bit.ly/2MAfvA5
Saturday
Hope for Haiti 5K
What: Light from Light’s third annual Hope for Haiti 5K Trail Run is a fundraiser to fight child malnutrition and the Lespwa Timoun “Hope for Children” medical clinic in Haiti.
When: 7 a.m. registration/packet pick-up, 9 a.m. race Sept. 8
Where: Start at Chick-fil-A, 3102 Ironclad Aly, Mount Pleasant (north); race runs through Oakland Plantation
Price: $15-$40
More Info: 828-612-8216, bit.ly/2LFdME2
Car Seat Checkup
What: Join East Cooper Medical Center for this free car seat safety check. The Mount Pleasant Fire Department will be on site to help install car seats or boosters. Certified technicians will assist with inspections and education.
When: 9 a.m. Sept. 8
Where: East Cooper Medical Center, 2000 Hospital Drive, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-416-6218, bit.ly/2woDGpY
Wellness Fair
What: Carnes Crossroads will host a Wellness Fair with Roper Hospital & Practice, featuring exhibitors, lectures and demonstrations with health and wellness services, products and more, covering areas of fitness, nutrition, chiropractic, massage and others.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 8
Where: Carnes Crossroads Green Barn and Village Green, 513 Wodin Place, Summerville
Price: Free
More Info: 843-761-8600, carnescharleston.com/event/carnes-crossroads-wellness-fair
Reiki 2 Workshop
What: This is a second level class. Reiki 1 certification is a requirement before entering into Reiki 2. During this class, participants will receive attunements that will balance the left and right brain hemispheres. Seating is limited.
When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 8
Where: The Healing Place, 1002 Anna Knapp Blvd., Mount Pleasant
Price: $297
More Info: bit.ly/2NeRPND
Family 5K Training Clinic
What: Ages 10 years and older are welcome to this run/walk clinic designed by professional trainers. Participants can gain confidence and develop their skills faster, easier and injury-free on Johns Island County Park’s scenic trails. Includes free registration for the Lowcounty Trail 5K Run/Walk on Oct. 13.
When: 10-11 a.m. Saturdays through Sept. 29
Where: Johns Island County Park, 2662 Mullet Hall Road
Price: $32-$48 (each additional family member after four is $10 more)
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2wfGgOU
‘How the World Speaks’
What: Simran Singh will explore Jungian themes in a presentation that blends story, song and the poetry of life’s soulful engagement.
When: 5-7 p.m. Sept. 8
Where: Gage Hall, 4 Archdale St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$20
More Info: 843-697-4014, https://bit.ly/2PQoefm
Sunday
Grand Reopening
What: Our Lady of Mercy Community Outreach will host a rededication to its newly renovated neighborhood house, followed by barbecue, entertainment and tours of the facility.
When: 1-4 p.m. Sept. 9
Where: Our Lady of Mercy Neighborhood House, 77 America St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-559-4109, ext. 109, olmoutreach.org
