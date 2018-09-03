Today

Tumble Tots   

What: Young tumblers gain strength, flexibility, confidence and social skills through fun, basic acrobatic floor work. Call for additional dates. Ages 2-5 years.

When: 11-11:45 a.m. Sept. 3

Where: Bees Landing Recreation Center, 1580 Ashley Gardens Blvd., Charleston

Price: $45

More Info: 843-402-4571, bit.ly/2w8KVTS

Uplift M.E.

What: This program is designed to uplift, motivate and encourage young individuals in life. Sessions include nutrition and health, career building, self-worth, personal finance, social media and other personal development topics.

When: 6-7 p.m. Sept. 3

Where: Arthur W. Christopher Community Center, 265 Fishburne St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-724-7338, bit.ly/2o5z982

Co-Dependents Anonymous

What: Co-Dependents Anonymous is a 12-step program of recovery from co-dependence, where participants may share experiences, strength and hope in an effort to find freedom and peace in relationships.

When: 7 p.m. Mondays

Where: Church of the Holy Cross, 299 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island

More Info: 843-991-9168, marty.davis@gmx.com

Tuesday

Chair Yoga   

What: Increase flexibility, gain strength and reduce stress while experiencing the many benefits of gentle yoga staying seated in a chair. Register in advance online.

When: 2:15-3:15 p.m. Tuesdays, 10-10:50 a.m. Thursdays

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: Free for members; $5 nonmembers

More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2o8Npx9

Yoga & Meditation

What: This four-part beginner's series facilitated by Healing Tree Holistic Health & Yoga introduces the path of vinyasa yoga and meditation, beginning with the foundational poses and breaking down each for safe alignment. No experience necessary. Bring a mat and water. Wear appropriate workout attire.

When: 6-7:30 p.m. Sept. 4

Where: Mount Pleasant Regional Library, 1133 Mathis Ferry Road

Price: Free

More Info: 843-849-6161, bit.ly/2MxYHt9

Wednesday

Assistance for Veterans   

What: Veterans or spouses of veterans can meet with an accredited VA claims representative to find out about the Aid and Attendance benefit. Veterans and widowed spouses who require the aid and attendance of another person may be eligible for additional benefits for care assistance in the home or in an assisted living community. No appointment needed.

When: 10 a.m.-noon Sept. 5

Where: Johns Island Regional Library, 3531 Maybank Highway

Price: Free

More Info: 843-559-1945, bit.ly/2BYIhFn

Tools for Caregivers

What: This program helps family caregivers reduce stress, improve self-confidence, better communicate feelings, locate resources and more. Registration is required.

When: 10-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays

Where: The Palmettos of Charleston, 1900 Ashley Crossing Drive, Charleston

More Info: 843-459-4751, tridentaaa.org/locations/the-palmettos-of-charleston

Friday

Move for Parkinson’s   

What: Designed to help people with Parkinson’s Disease (PD) keep moving in a fun and welcoming environment while enhancing their quality of life. Open to anyone with balance, walking or instability impairment, not just PD. Fully adaptable for mobility devices and chairs. Caregivers welcome at no cost.

When: 2-2:50 p.m. Sept. 7

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: Free for members; $8 nonmembers

More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2o8Npx9

Energy Self-Care 101   

What: This two-day Energy Self-Care workshop offers practical steps and grounding tools for those interested in enhancing one's consciousness about relationship boundaries, personal power and self-healing skills. All levels of experience welcome; no previous knowledge of bodywork or energy medicine is required.

When: 7-9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7; 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8

Where: LOTUS Healing Centre, 232-A Ashley Ave., downtown Charleston

Price: $223

More Info: bit.ly/2MAfvA5

Saturday

Hope for Haiti 5K   

What: Light from Light’s third annual Hope for Haiti 5K Trail Run is a fundraiser to fight child malnutrition and the Lespwa Timoun “Hope for Children” medical clinic in Haiti.

When: 7 a.m. registration/packet pick-up, 9 a.m. race Sept. 8

Where: Start at Chick-fil-A, 3102 Ironclad Aly, Mount Pleasant (north); race runs through Oakland Plantation

Price: $15-$40

More Info: 828-612-8216, bit.ly/2LFdME2

Car Seat Checkup

What: Join East Cooper Medical Center for this free car seat safety check. The Mount Pleasant Fire Department will be on site to help install car seats or boosters. Certified technicians will assist with inspections and education.

When: 9 a.m. Sept. 8

Where: East Cooper Medical Center, 2000 Hospital Drive, Mount Pleasant

Price: Free

More Info: 843-416-6218, bit.ly/2woDGpY

Wellness Fair   

What: Carnes Crossroads will host a Wellness Fair with Roper Hospital & Practice, featuring exhibitors, lectures and demonstrations with health and wellness services, products and more, covering areas of fitness, nutrition, chiropractic, massage and others.

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 8

Where: Carnes Crossroads Green Barn and Village Green, 513 Wodin Place, Summerville

Price: Free

More Info: 843-761-8600, carnescharleston.com/event/carnes-crossroads-wellness-fair

Reiki 2 Workshop   

What: This is a second level class. Reiki 1 certification is a requirement before entering into Reiki 2. During this class, participants will receive attunements that will balance the left and right brain hemispheres. Seating is limited.

When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 8

Where: The Healing Place, 1002 Anna Knapp Blvd., Mount Pleasant

Price: $297

More Info: bit.ly/2NeRPND

Family 5K Training Clinic

What: Ages 10 years and older are welcome to this run/walk clinic designed by professional trainers. Participants can gain confidence and develop their skills faster, easier and injury-free on Johns Island County Park’s scenic trails. Includes free registration for the Lowcounty Trail 5K Run/Walk on Oct. 13.

When: 10-11 a.m. Saturdays through Sept. 29

Where: Johns Island County Park, 2662 Mullet Hall Road

Price: $32-$48 (each additional family member after four is $10 more)

More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2wfGgOU

‘How the World Speaks’

What: Simran Singh will explore Jungian themes in a presentation that blends story, song and the poetry of life’s soulful engagement.

When: 5-7 p.m. Sept. 8

Where: Gage Hall, 4 Archdale St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10-$20

More Info: 843-697-4014, https://bit.ly/2PQoefm

Sunday

Grand Reopening   

What: Our Lady of Mercy Community Outreach will host a rededication to its newly renovated neighborhood house, followed by barbecue, entertainment and tours of the facility.

When: 1-4 p.m. Sept. 9

Where: Our Lady of Mercy Neighborhood House, 77 America St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-559-4109, ext. 109, olmoutreach.org

