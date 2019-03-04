Monday
Recovery Yoga
What: A 12-step meeting followed by a gentle yoga practice and meditation. Anyone affected by any type of addiction or dealing with another’s' addictive behavior are welcome. Donations benefit the Friends of the Charleston Center.
When: 7:30 p.m. Mondays
Where: Room 237-B, Charleston Center, 5 Charleston Center Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: $10 suggested
More Info: 843-327-2109
The Doctor Is In
What: Tricounty Family Ministries offers health care assistance every Monday. Prescription assistance, education, counseling, medical referrals for dentures and vision care. Health and wellness programs are available.
When: 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m. Mondays
Where: Tricounty Family Ministries, 2015 Cosgrove Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-747-1788, tricountyfamilyministries.org
Feeding Program
What: Tricounty Family Ministries offers breakfast and lunch.
When: 8:30-10:30 a.m. breakfast; 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. lunch daily (except Thursdays)
Where: Tricounty Family Ministries, 2105 Cosgrove Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-747-1788, tricountyfamilyministries.org
Tuesday
Parenting Workshop
What: Pediatric rehabilitation experts will lead a free discussion on how to guide your family through the daily transitions with less misery, such as tantrums.
When: 9-10 a.m. March 5
Where: First floor classroom, East Cooper Medical Center, 2000 Hospital Drive, Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-416-6218, bit.ly/2tJEx3I
ARK Family Support
What: The ARK, Alzheimer’s Family Support Services, is a local nonsectarian nonprofit outreach program providing comprehensive support services to families living with Alzheimer’s or related dementia. This group is for those caring for a family member with a chronic illness.
When: 5:30 p.m. March 5
Where: Roper Hospital-Berkeley, 730 Stoney Landing Road, Moncks Corner
Price: Free
More Info: 843-471-1360, NOAHproject@thearkofsc.org
Wednesday
Medicare Info Session
What: Trident Area Agency on Aging is a nonprofit organization that provides Medicare counseling to new and current beneficiaries. Come prepared with questions.
When: 10-11 a.m. March 6
Where: St. Stephen Library, 113 Ravenell Drive
Price: Free
More Info: 843-554-2279, bit.ly/2BUYKYQ
Eat Healthy
What: This Cooking Matters grocery store workshop will teach how to spend less time at the grocery store and make the best choices for your family. Registration is required.
When: 5:30 p.m. March 6
Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, ccpl.org/events/eat-healthy-budget
Meditation Classes
What: The Charleston Tibetan Society invites the public to free nondenominational meditation classes.
When: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Sundays; 7-8 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: CTS Dharma Center, 12 Parkwood Ave., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-937-4849, charlestontibetansociety.org/calendar
Thursday
‘Tools for Caregivers’
What: The ARK, Alzheimer’s Family Support Services, is offering its free Powerful Tools for Caregivers, an educational program designed to help family caregivers take care of themselves while caring for a relative or friend with a chronic illness. Registration is required.
When: 6-7:30 p.m. Thursdays through April 4
Where: Colleton County Memorial Library, 600 Hampton St., Walterboro
Price: Free
More Info: 843-471-1360, thearkofsc.org
Friday
The Brain
What: This four-part brain health education series will be led by Carole Bennett, an assistant professor with the Georgia Southern University School of Nursing. Register in advance online.
When: Noon March 8
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free for members; $5 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.org
Saturday
5K Run/Walk
What: 5K Run & Walk for Literacy with a post-race barbecue and live entertainment. Register online or at the Felix Pinckney Community Center.
When: 7:30-11:30 a.m. March 9
Where: Felix Pinckney Community Center, 4764 Hassell St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$30
More Info: 843-745-1036, bit.ly/2SApiUK
Hippie Dash 5K
What: The Hippie Dash 5K Fun Run & Walk raises awareness and funding for people with disabilities and 1970s attire is encouraged for all participants, including dogs. This year's proceeds will benefit the services of Palmetto Goodwill and the Trident Area Agency on Aging.
When: 9 a.m.-noon March 9
Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive
Price: $25-$30
More Info: 843-377-2838, palmettogoodwill.org/hippiedash
Birth Professionals
What: This event will discuss how to create a birth plan and is an opportunity to meet local perinatal professionals.
When: 10-11:30 a.m. March 9
Where: The Schoolhouse, 720 Magnolia Road, Charleston
Price: $5-$10
More Info: 843-826-0660, bit.ly/2Q1hueA
‘Dancing With ARK’s Stars’
What: This event pairs local celebrities with professional dancers in a competition to raise money for The ARK, Alzheimer’s Family Support Services.
When: 7 p.m. March 9
Where: Edison Gym, Pinewood Preparatory School, 1114 Orangeburg Road, Summerville
Price: $65-$75
More Info: 843-471-1360, thearkofsc.org/dancing-with-the-arks-stars
