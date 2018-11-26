Today

Tuesday

Upper Cervical Care

What: Upper Cervical Care chiropractic treats problems related to neurostructural abnormalities in the spine and nerve system so the body can function optimally. Register in advance online.

When: 1 p.m. Nov. 27

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: Free for members, $5 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.org

Osteoporosis Screening

What: Free osteoporosis/bone density screenings by way of a heel scan with immediate results for females over the age of 35 only. Do not wear pantyhose or stockings. Register online.

When: 4 p.m. Nov. 27

Where: East Cooper Medical Center, 2000 Hospital Drive, Mount Pleasant

Price: Free

More Info: 843-416-6218, bit.ly/2PwXy6X

Senior Medicare

What: Educational seminar for seniors to learn more about Medicare.

When: 6 p.m. Nov. 27

Where: George H. Seago Jr. Library, 76 Old Trolley Road, Summerville

More Info: 843 871-5075, dcl.lib.sc.us/node/3096

Joint Pain Seminar

What: Seminar to educate community members about minimally invasive options, along with rapid recovery, for those experiencing knee or hip pain.

When: 6 p.m. Nov. 27

Where: East Cooper Medical Center, 2000 Hospital Drive, Mount Pleasant

Price: Free

More Info: 843-416-6218, bit.ly/2DrgHja

Wednesday

Heart Risk Screening

What: Free heart health screening includes a check of blood sugar, full cholesterol, blood pressure, BMI and nutrition tips. Fasting after midnight on the day of the screening is required. Registration required.

When: 8-11 a.m. Nov. 28

Where: East Cooper Medical Center, 2000 Hospital Drive, Mount Pleasant

Price: Free

More Info: 877-410-8272, www.EastCooperMedCtr.com/HeartEvent

Starlight Yoga

What: Starlight Yoga at the Holiday Festival of Lights in the picnic center meadow is a flowing yoga program designed to get participants in the holiday spirit, focusing on alignment and anatomy. Open to all fitness levels.

When: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Nov. 28

Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive

Price: $8-$10 yoga; $15-$20 festival admission

More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com/3310/Starlight-Yoga-at-the-Holiday-Festival

Thursday

Project Condom Charleston   

What: Project Condom Charleston is a design contest where fashion meets education. It provides an engaging, safe space where relationship communication is encouraged and the social stigma surrounding condom use is reduced. The teams will be composed of adolescents and young adults from Charleston, Dorchester and Berkeley counties.

When: 6-8 p.m. Nov. 29

Where: Stern Student Center, 71 George St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: bit.ly/2K9PaEd

Friday

World AIDS Day 

What: Charleston Area World AIDS Day Committee will commemorate World AIDS Day with a night of performances, speakers, the traditional candlelight memorial honoring friends who are no longer with us, celebrating the lives of those living. A free community reception will take place immediately after the ceremony in Gage Hall.

When: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Nov. 30

Where: The Unitarian Church, 4 Archdale St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: bit.ly/2BbFkiw

Saturday

Ugly Sweater 5K Dash   

What: The ARK’s inaugural Ugly Sweater 5K Dash and one-mile stroll will benefit the organization’s comprehensive support services to families living with Alzheimer’s or related dementia. Runners and walkers wearing an ugly holiday sweater have a chance to win a local gift basket.

When: 8:45 a.m. Dec. 1

Where: St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, 26 Central Ave., Summerville

Price: $10-$40

More Info: 843-471-1360, thearkofsc.org/new-fundraiser-for-the-ark

Hike for Mike   

What: Third annual Hike for Mike, presented by the Lonon Foundation, a local organization that serves children affected by their parent or caregiver’s cancer diagnosis through its UPLIFT program. Post-race family-friendly activities will include arts and crafts, face painting, live music, interactive activities and more.

When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 1

Where: Caw Caw Interpretive Center, 5200 Savannah Highway, Ravenel

Price: $35 general; free for ages 12 years and younger

More Info: 843-345-3834, bit.ly/2AdCOGL

Sunday

Santa Cares   

What: Sensory-friendly opportunity for children on all spectrums of special needs to enjoy the time-honored tradition of the Santa photo experience with their family in a calming environment prior to public hours. Register in advance.

When: 9-11 a.m. Dec. 2

Where: Northwoods Mall, 2150 Northwoods Blvd., North Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2TkIO9t

