Wednesday

Climbing Wall

What: Students with a current college ID will receive a free harness and shoe rental with the regular price of admission. Registration is not required.

When: Noon-5 p.m. Wednesdays

Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive

Price: $12

More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com/161/Climbing-Wall

Thursday

Sit & Fit: Level I

What: Cardio, strength, balance and stretching exercises done in a chair or standing next to it.

When: 11 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: Free

More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.org

Max T3 HIIT Class 

What: Fitness class focusing on HIIT training principles while maintaining proper technique.

When: 6:15 p.m. Dec. 27

Where: Life Essentials Health Center, 1501 U.S. Highway 17 N., Mount Pleasant

Price: Free

More Info: 843-284-8410, bit.ly/2GteMxT

Friday

Moving On

What: Peer support and education to move from a place of loss to a place of living fully, whether dealing with a change in health, relocation or death of a loved one. Facilitated by Dana Holtvoigt with McAlister-Smith Funeral Home. Advance registration required.

When: 10:30 a.m. Dec. 28

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: Free for members; $2 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.org

Move for Parkinson's

What: Designed to help people with Parkinson’s disease keep moving in a fun and welcoming environment while enhancing their quality of life. Open to anyone with any balance, walking or instability impairment. Fully adaptable for mobility devices and chairs. Caregivers participate for free.

When: 2-2:50 p.m. Fridays

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: Free for members; $8 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2o8Npx9

Saturday

Motherhood Support

What: Join Postpartum Support Charleston the last Saturday morning of the month for a peer-led support group for women working through perinatal mood and anxiety disorders. One-on-one support is available upon request. Visit www.ppdsupport.org for information on additional group meetings on additional days in additional locations in the tri-county area.

When: 9-10:30 a.m. Dec. 29

Where: Mixson, 4400 Marblehead Lane, North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-732-1772, bit.ly/2PvhSS1

