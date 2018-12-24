Wednesday
Climbing Wall
What: Students with a current college ID will receive a free harness and shoe rental with the regular price of admission. Registration is not required.
When: Noon-5 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive
Price: $12
More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com/161/Climbing-Wall
Thursday
Sit & Fit: Level I
What: Cardio, strength, balance and stretching exercises done in a chair or standing next to it.
When: 11 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.org
Max T3 HIIT Class
What: Fitness class focusing on HIIT training principles while maintaining proper technique.
When: 6:15 p.m. Dec. 27
Where: Life Essentials Health Center, 1501 U.S. Highway 17 N., Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-284-8410, bit.ly/2GteMxT
Friday
Moving On
What: Peer support and education to move from a place of loss to a place of living fully, whether dealing with a change in health, relocation or death of a loved one. Facilitated by Dana Holtvoigt with McAlister-Smith Funeral Home. Advance registration required.
When: 10:30 a.m. Dec. 28
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free for members; $2 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.org
Move for Parkinson's
What: Designed to help people with Parkinson’s disease keep moving in a fun and welcoming environment while enhancing their quality of life. Open to anyone with any balance, walking or instability impairment. Fully adaptable for mobility devices and chairs. Caregivers participate for free.
When: 2-2:50 p.m. Fridays
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free for members; $8 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2o8Npx9
Saturday
Motherhood Support
What: Join Postpartum Support Charleston the last Saturday morning of the month for a peer-led support group for women working through perinatal mood and anxiety disorders. One-on-one support is available upon request. Visit www.ppdsupport.org for information on additional group meetings on additional days in additional locations in the tri-county area.
When: 9-10:30 a.m. Dec. 29
Where: Mixson, 4400 Marblehead Lane, North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-732-1772, bit.ly/2PvhSS1
