Today
Membership Drive
What: Anytime Fitness has opened a Moncks Corner location and invites the community to check out the new facility and membership options.
When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 17
Where: Anytime Fitness, 484 N. Highway 72, Suite 108, Moncks Corner
More Info: 843-970-9282, anytimefitness.com/gyms/4152/moncks-corner-sc-29461
‘The Doctor Is In’
What: Nurses will provide prescription assistance, education, counseling, medical referrals for dentures and vision care. Health and wellness programs are also available, as well as access to other healthcare services.
When: 9:30 a.m. Mondays
Where: Tricounty Family Ministries, 2105 Cosgrove Ave., North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-747-1788, tricountyfamilyministries@comcast.net
Sit & Fit: Level I
What: Cardio, strength, balance and stretching exercises done in a chair or standing next to it.
When: 11 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.org
Baby Shower
What: Molina Healthcare of South Carolina, the city of North Charleston and other local organizations will host a free community baby shower for new and expecting moms. Molina will distribute approximately 100 diaper bags filled with baby essentials. Dinner and raffles for prizes donated by the city will also be included. Register in advance.
When: 6 p.m. Dec. 17
Where: Midland Park Community Center, 2429 Midland Park Road, North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-371-4965, David.Irizarry@MolinaHealthcare.com
Compassionate Friends
What: Compassionate Friends provides highly personal comfort, hope and support to every family experiencing the death of a son, daughter, brother, sister or a grandchild, and helps others better assist the grieving family.
When: 7 p.m. Dec. 17
Where: Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, 119-B West Luke Ave., Summerville
More Info: 843-934-4804, compassionatefriends.org
Co-Dependents Support
What: Co-Dependents Anonymous is a 12-step program of recovery from co-dependence, where participants may share experiences, strength and hope in an effort to find freedom and peace in relationships.
When: 7 p.m. Mondays
Where: Church of the Holy Cross, 299 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island
More Info: 843-991-9168, marty.davis@gmx.com
Recovery Yoga
What: A 12-step meeting followed by a gentle yoga practice and meditation. Anyone affected by any type of addiction or dealing with another’s' addictive behavior are welcome. Donations benefit the Friends of the Charleston Center.
When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17
Where: Room 237B, Charleston Center, 5 Charleston Center Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: $10 suggested
More Info: 843-327-2109, recoveryyoga@yahoo.com
Tuesday
Chair Yoga
What: Increase flexibility, gain strength and reduce stress while experiencing gentle yoga while seated in a chair. Register in advance online.
When: 2:15-3:15 p.m. Tuesdays, and 10-10:50 a.m. Thursdays
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free for members; $15 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2OAcPOT
Wednesday
Climbing Wall
What: Students with a current college ID will receive a free harness and shoe rental with the regular price of admission. Registration is not required.
When: Noon-5 p.m. Dec. 19
Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive
Price: $12
More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com/161/Climbing-Wall
Santa Visit
What: Mount Pleasant pediatric dental office Kids Teeth invites local families to visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus, create holiday cards and families can bring nonperishable breakfast items to donate to East Cooper Meals on Wheels.
When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. (Johnnie Dodds); 2-4 p.m. (Park West) Dec. 19
Where: Kids Teeth, 1073 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., Mount Pleasant; 1130 Professional Lane, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-884-7041, bit.ly/2UATvFc
Friday
Moving On
What: Peer support and education to move from a place of loss to a place of living fully, whether dealing with a change in health, relocation or death of a loved one. Facilitated by Dana Holtvoigt with McAlister-Smith Funeral Home. Advance registration required.
When: 10:30 a.m. Dec. 14
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free for members; $2 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.org
Move for Parkinson's
What: Designed to help people with Parkinson’s disease keep moving in a fun and welcoming environment while enhancing their quality of life. Open to anyone with any balance, walking or instability impairment. Fully adaptable for mobility devices and chairs. Caregivers participate for free.
When: 2-2:50 p.m. Fridays
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free for members; $8 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2o8Npx9
