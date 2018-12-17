Today

Membership Drive   

What: Anytime Fitness has opened a Moncks Corner location and invites the community to check out the new facility and membership options.

When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 17

Where: Anytime Fitness, 484 N. Highway 72, Suite 108, Moncks Corner

More Info: 843-970-9282, anytimefitness.com/gyms/4152/moncks-corner-sc-29461

‘The Doctor Is In’

What: Nurses will provide prescription assistance, education, counseling, medical referrals for dentures and vision care. Health and wellness programs are also available, as well as access to other healthcare services.

When: 9:30 a.m. Mondays

Where: Tricounty Family Ministries, 2105 Cosgrove Ave., North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-747-1788, tricountyfamilyministries@comcast.net

Sit & Fit: Level I

What: Cardio, strength, balance and stretching exercises done in a chair or standing next to it.

When: 11 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: Free

More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.org

Baby Shower   

What: Molina Healthcare of South Carolina, the city of North Charleston and other local organizations will host a free community baby shower for new and expecting moms. Molina will distribute approximately 100 diaper bags filled with baby essentials. Dinner and raffles for prizes donated by the city will also be included. Register in advance.

When: 6 p.m. Dec. 17

Where: Midland Park Community Center, 2429 Midland Park Road, North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-371-4965, David.Irizarry@MolinaHealthcare.com

Compassionate Friends

What: Compassionate Friends provides highly personal comfort, hope and support to every family experiencing the death of a son, daughter, brother, sister or a grandchild, and helps others better assist the grieving family.

When: 7 p.m. Dec. 17

Where: Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, 119-B West Luke Ave., Summerville

More Info: 843-934-4804, compassionatefriends.org

Co-Dependents Support

What: Co-Dependents Anonymous is a 12-step program of recovery from co-dependence, where participants may share experiences, strength and hope in an effort to find freedom and peace in relationships.

When: 7 p.m. Mondays

Where: Church of the Holy Cross, 299 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island

More Info: 843-991-9168, marty.davis@gmx.com

Recovery Yoga

What: A 12-step meeting followed by a gentle yoga practice and meditation. Anyone affected by any type of addiction or dealing with another’s' addictive behavior are welcome. Donations benefit the Friends of the Charleston Center.

When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17

Where: Room 237B, Charleston Center, 5 Charleston Center Drive, downtown Charleston

Price: $10 suggested

More Info: 843-327-2109, recoveryyoga@yahoo.com

Tuesday

Chair Yoga

What: Increase flexibility, gain strength and reduce stress while experiencing gentle yoga while seated in a chair. Register in advance online.

When: 2:15-3:15 p.m. Tuesdays, and 10-10:50 a.m. Thursdays

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: Free for members; $15 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2OAcPOT

Wednesday

Climbing Wall

What: Students with a current college ID will receive a free harness and shoe rental with the regular price of admission. Registration is not required.

When: Noon-5 p.m. Dec. 19

Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive

Price: $12

More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com/161/Climbing-Wall

Santa Visit   

What: Mount Pleasant pediatric dental office Kids Teeth invites local families to visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus, create holiday cards and families can bring nonperishable breakfast items to donate to East Cooper Meals on Wheels.

When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. (Johnnie Dodds); 2-4 p.m. (Park West) Dec. 19

Where: Kids Teeth, 1073 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., Mount Pleasant; 1130 Professional Lane, Mount Pleasant

Price: Free

More Info: 843-884-7041, bit.ly/2UATvFc

Friday

Moving On 

What: Peer support and education to move from a place of loss to a place of living fully, whether dealing with a change in health, relocation or death of a loved one. Facilitated by Dana Holtvoigt with McAlister-Smith Funeral Home. Advance registration required.

When: 10:30 a.m. Dec. 14

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: Free for members; $2 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.org

Move for Parkinson's

What: Designed to help people with Parkinson’s disease keep moving in a fun and welcoming environment while enhancing their quality of life. Open to anyone with any balance, walking or instability impairment. Fully adaptable for mobility devices and chairs. Caregivers participate for free.

When: 2-2:50 p.m. Fridays

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: Free for members; $8 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2o8Npx9

