Today
Matter of Balance
What: View falls and the fear of falling as controllable. Participants will learn how to set realistic goals to increase activity, make changes to reduce fall risks, fall-proof their homes and do simple exercises to increase strength and balance. Register in advance online.
When: 9-11 a.m., Mondays, Feb. 4-March 25
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: $10 suggested
More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2qaoZnW
Uplift M.E.
What: This program is designed to uplift, motivate and encourage young individuals in life. Sessions include nutrition and health, career building, self-worth, personal finance, social media and other personal development topics.
When: 6-7 p.m. Feb. 4
Where: Arthur W. Christopher Community Center, 265 Fishburne St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-724-7338, bit.ly/2MAOxEU
Tuesday
Support Group
What: The ARK, Alzheimer’s Family Support Services, is a local nonsectarian nonprofit outreach program providing comprehensive support services to families living with Alzheimer’s or related dementia. The group will facilitate a support group for caregivers of family members suffering from chronic illness.
When: 5:30 p.m. Feb. 5
Where: Roper Hospital-Berkeley, 730 Stoney Landing Road, Moncks Corner
More Info: 843-471-1360, thearkofsc.org/support-groups
Yoga, Meditation
What: The Mount Pleasant Library will host a free community vinyasa yoga and guided meditation class. Please bring a mat and water.
When: 6-7:30 p.m. first Tuesdays through June
Where: Mount Pleasant Regional Library, 1133 Mathis Ferry Road
More Info: bit.ly/2Tm58Pu
Wednesday
Climate Change
What: Mark Gould, environmental engineer and Charleston’s Citizen Climate Lobby coordinator, will host this Conversation Cafe to discuss the direct impacts extreme weather events, heat waves and decreasing air and water quality are having on our health, lives and future.
When: 1-2 p.m. Feb. 6
Where: MUSC Library Room 109, 171 Ashley Ave., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-792-9745, bit.ly/2Uqt4RY
Friday
Exercise Prescription
What: MUSC physical therapy students with professor Holly Wise present the best exercise practice guidelines for older adults who are new to working out, have a health condition or want to safely increase their workout intensity. Register in advance online.
When: 10 a.m. Feb. 8
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free for members, $5 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2EdvApH
Saturday
Scleroderma Conference
What: The ninth annual Amy K. Parrish Scleroderma Patient Education Conference will feature panel discussions. Breakfast and lunch will be included.
When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 9
Where: MUSC’s Drug Discovery Building, 96 Jonathan Lucas St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free, but $10 donations accepted
More Info: bit.ly/2GbKM7S
ReEngage: Your Body
What: Develop sustainable, healthy habits that help your body build health and prevent disease is essential to keep you on track with your health goals, as well as identify your top five barriers to effectively changing your habits and determine your personal motivating factors.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 9
Where: Life Essentials Health Center, 1501 Highway 17 N., Mount Pleasant
Price: $10
More Info: bit.ly/2WFTPUu
Cupid’s Undie Run
What: Cupid’s Undie Run and after-party fundraiser for finding a cure for neurofibromartosis (NF), a rare genetic disorder that causes tumors to grow on nerves throughout the body.
When: Noon-4 p.m. Feb. 9
Where: Loggerhead’s Beach Grill, 123 W. Ashley Ave., Folly Beach
Price: $40-$50
More Info: cupids.org/city/Charleston
Sweetheart Dance
What: The Charleston Chapter of the Chiari & Syringomyelia Foundation (CSF) with MUSC will host a Sweetheart Dance fundraiser with food, an open bar, DJ, raffles and more.
When: 7-11 p.m. Feb. 9
Where: Gilligan’s Island Porch, 160 Main Road, Johns Island
Price: $100
More Info: 215-906-1145
Sunday
Tea Party Fundraiser
What: Healthy Lifestyle Network will host a tea party in support of The Shelton Project, which fights against child sexual abuse in Jamaica.
When: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Feb. 10
Where: Grace United Methodist Church, 1601 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston
More Info: 843-557-6258, healthylifestylenetworkinc.org
